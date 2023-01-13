Hawks 36, Pacers 27: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

January 13, 2023

By |

Game streams

The Atlanta Hawks (19-22) play against the Indiana Pacers (19-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

Atlanta Hawks 36, Indiana Pacers 27 (End Q1)

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
I was about tweet something about this team’s propensity for tapping rebounds as opposed to grabbing them. But then Aaron Holiday tapped an offensive board right into OO hands and then OO tapped in a put back. – 7:38 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae (10p) and OO (10p) are cooking. They’ve combined for 20 of the Hawks 32 points on 8-10 shooting from the floor in 1Q. – 7:34 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers were hanging in this game for a while, but the Hawks are now on an 11-0 run and lead by 8. Trade Young with 10 points and 5 assists already. Pacers defense struggling. – 7:34 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has dished out his 2,900th career assist. Young is one of only five Hawks all-time to hand out at least 2,900 helpers. – 7:31 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jalen Johnson checks in after the timeout then Bogi got a late whistle off Chris Duarte after he got raked across the face trying to catch an inbound pass.
After the reset he finds Trae for a 3, which briefly gave the Hawks a 19-18 lead. – 7:28 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
The best way to watch basketball on a Friday night in Indiana. @BoilerBall @ButlerMBB @Indiana Pacers pic.twitter.com/zD3vass4qM7:26 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton is crutch-free and sitting at the front of the bench next to the coaching staff.
Myles Turner (back spasms) also on the bench. pic.twitter.com/Ky3MPfbEh67:26 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout after a Bennidict Mathurin fast break layup gives the Pacers an 18-16 lead with 4:39 remaining in 1Q.
Pacers are on a 14-4 run since 8:38 after the Hawks have given up 3 turnovers for 4 Indy points. – 7:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
IJAX with the SWATS.🚫
Isaiah Jackson with 3 blocks early on in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/YihznYa7ZV7:25 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
The best way to watch basketball in indiana. #Threesome pic.twitter.com/PaRZNFVIOG7:24 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu has extended his block streak to a career-high eight consecutive games with his first rejection of the evening. It also marks the longest block streak by a Hawk this season. – 7:23 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
First time Isaiah Jackson got into the on a switch and DJM gave up on the play. But the next time DJM met him at the rim and deflected the ball out of bounds. – 7:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Isaiah Jackson off to a good start. Three blocks in 27 seconds to save a pair of layups.
After falling behind 9-2 and using an early timeout, it’s now 15-12 Hawks. – 7:20 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Incredible defensive possession by Isaiah Jackson just now. Two tough blocks. – 7:19 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first three-pointer of the game, John Collins has broken a tie with Paul Millsap (302) for 15th on the Hawks all-time triples list. – 7:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Isaiah Jackson with the slam to get us going.💥
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/EnMaD54O7q pic.twitter.com/FasIfQLiF77:16 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nice early returns from Onyeka Okongwu. Back-to-back dunks to force an Indiana timeout. He has 4p/4r/1b in 2 minutes. – 7:16 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Scorers table initially ruled Trae’s jumper to open the game a 2 but it has been changed to a 3. Hawks lead the Pacers 7-2 – 7:13 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Bennedict Mathurin gets the John Collins assignment tonight. Andrew Nembhard gets Trae Young. – 7:12 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton is down by the bench. Moving around without crutches today. – 7:09 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The play mobbed by Pacer teammates after player introductions today: Trevelin Queen. He’s active for the first time in a while. – 7:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With Pacers leader Tyrese Haliburton out indefinitely, it was rookie Andrew Nembhard introduced last during team intros… – 7:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Goga Bitadze studying the competition before the game.😂 pic.twitter.com/4N3AwPx3bS6:58 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield putting in the work.🏀 pic.twitter.com/0I3jojKBhP6:45 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Starters for both teams in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/TKCd8PkoY16:41 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Starters for tonight against the Pacers:
Young, DJM, Hunter, JC, OO – 6:33 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers starters tonight, per jumbotron:
Andrew Nembhard
Bennedict Mathurin
Buddy Hield
Chris Duarte
Isaiah Jackson – 6:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Atlanta (1/2):
Oshae Brissett – Available (sore left hamstring)
Myles Turner – Out (back spasms)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (non-COVID illness)
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains) pic.twitter.com/7Vd9yXmfXi6:07 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Derrick Favors… Trae Young and John Collins just wrapped up their pregame warmup. pic.twitter.com/3EfJHGuY906:04 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Former teammates Goga Bitadze and Justin Holiday catching up pic.twitter.com/w8rHwAvz996:04 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Guard Trevelin Queen is up from the Mad Ants today for the Pacers. – 5:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dejounte Murray warming up ahead of tonight’s game against the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/A3jlF3C5j75:49 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
We have recalled Trevelin Queen from @TheMadAnts. pic.twitter.com/62IS30yeQj5:47 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With injuries to several Pacers, two-way guard Trevelin Queen is available. pic.twitter.com/5kbz7eCn235:46 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Oshae Brissett will play tonight. Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith are out. – 5:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Oshae Brissett is available tonight vs Hawks.
Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith are out. Haliburton too. – 5:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner (back spasms) isn’t on the court during his normal warmup window. He’s listed as questionable to play.
We may learn more from Rick Carlisle in 15 minutes. – 5:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
high praise from JJ Redick.🙌 pic.twitter.com/75yyIYjDlV4:28 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
The Fever have traded veteran point guard Danielle Robinson to the Dream for Kristy Wallace. Wallace, who played for new Fever head coach Christie Sides last year, started 18 games for Atlanta last season and had a solid rookie campaign. – 3:15 PM
