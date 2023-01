Hawks 36, Pacers 27: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Myles Turner has been on 🔝 of his game this season.votes count TRIPLE today. make him an #NBAAllStar at https://t.co/T6jmxAXvtp

The Fever have traded veteran point guard Danielle Robinson to the Dream for Kristy Wallace. Wallace, who played for new Fever head coach Christie Sides last year, started 18 games for Atlanta last season and had a solid rookie campaign. – 3:15 PM

Myles Turner (back spasms) isn’t on the court during his normal warmup window. He’s listed as questionable to play.We may learn more from Rick Carlisle in 15 minutes. – 5:08 PM

Oshae Brissett is available tonight vs Hawks.Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith are out. Haliburton too. – 5:26 PM

The play mobbed by Pacer teammates after player introductions today: Trevelin Queen. He’s active for the first time in a while. – 7:09 PM

Scorers table initially ruled Trae’s jumper to open the game a 2 but it has been changed to a 3. Hawks lead the Pacers 7-2 – 7:13 PM

With his first three-pointer of the game, John Collins has broken a tie with Paul Millsap (302) for 15th on the Hawks all-time triples list. – 7:18 PM

Isaiah Jackson off to a good start. Three blocks in 27 seconds to save a pair of layups.After falling behind 9-2 and using an early timeout, it’s now 15-12 Hawks. – 7:20 PM

First time Isaiah Jackson got into the on a switch and DJM gave up on the play. But the next time DJM met him at the rim and deflected the ball out of bounds. – 7:21 PM

Onyeka Okongwu has extended his block streak to a career-high eight consecutive games with his first rejection of the evening. It also marks the longest block streak by a Hawk this season. – 7:23 PM

IJAX with the SWATS.🚫Isaiah Jackson with 3 blocks early on in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/YihznYa7ZV

Hawks call timeout after a Bennidict Mathurin fast break layup gives the Pacers an 18-16 lead with 4:39 remaining in 1Q.Pacers are on a 14-4 run since 8:38 after the Hawks have given up 3 turnovers for 4 Indy points. – 7:25 PM

Tyrese Haliburton is crutch-free and sitting at the front of the bench next to the coaching staff.Myles Turner (back spasms) also on the bench. pic.twitter.com/Ky3MPfbEh6

Jalen Johnson checks in after the timeout then Bogi got a late whistle off Chris Duarte after he got raked across the face trying to catch an inbound pass.After the reset he finds Trae for a 3, which briefly gave the Hawks a 19-18 lead. – 7:28 PM

Trae Young has dished out his 2,900th career assist. Young is one of only five Hawks all-time to hand out at least 2,900 helpers. – 7:31 PM

Pacers were hanging in this game for a while, but the Hawks are now on an 11-0 run and lead by 8. Trade Young with 10 points and 5 assists already. Pacers defense struggling. – 7:34 PM

Trae (10p) and OO (10p) are cooking. They’ve combined for 20 of the Hawks 32 points on 8-10 shooting from the floor in 1Q. – 7:34 PM

I was about tweet something about this team’s propensity for tapping rebounds as opposed to grabbing them. But then Aaron Holiday tapped an offensive board right into OO hands and then OO tapped in a put back. – 7:38 PM

