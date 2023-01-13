Hawks 36, Pacers 27: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (19-22) play against the Indiana Pacers (19-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

Atlanta Hawks 36, Indiana Pacers 27 (End Q1)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

I was about tweet something about this team’s propensity for tapping rebounds as opposed to grabbing them. But then Aaron Holiday tapped an offensive board right into OO hands and then OO tapped in a put back. – I was about tweet something about this team’s propensity for tapping rebounds as opposed to grabbing them. But then Aaron Holiday tapped an offensive board right into OO hands and then OO tapped in a put back. – 7:38 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae (10p) and OO (10p) are cooking. They’ve combined for 20 of the Hawks 32 points on 8-10 shooting from the floor in 1Q. – Trae (10p) and OO (10p) are cooking. They’ve combined for 20 of the Hawks 32 points on 8-10 shooting from the floor in 1Q. – 7:34 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers were hanging in this game for a while, but the Hawks are now on an 11-0 run and lead by 8. Trade Young with 10 points and 5 assists already. Pacers defense struggling. – Pacers were hanging in this game for a while, but the Hawks are now on an 11-0 run and lead by 8. Trade Young with 10 points and 5 assists already. Pacers defense struggling. – 7:34 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young has dished out his 2,900th career assist. Young is one of only five Hawks all-time to hand out at least 2,900 helpers. – Trae Young has dished out his 2,900th career assist. Young is one of only five Hawks all-time to hand out at least 2,900 helpers. – 7:31 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Jalen Johnson checks in after the timeout then Bogi got a late whistle off Chris Duarte after he got raked across the face trying to catch an inbound pass.

After the reset he finds Trae for a 3, which briefly gave the Hawks a 19-18 lead. – Jalen Johnson checks in after the timeout then Bogi got a late whistle off Chris Duarte after he got raked across the face trying to catch an inbound pass.After the reset he finds Trae for a 3, which briefly gave the Hawks a 19-18 lead. – 7:28 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Tyrese Haliburton is crutch-free and sitting at the front of the bench next to the coaching staff.

Myles Turner (back spasms) also on the bench. 7:26 PM Tyrese Haliburton is crutch-free and sitting at the front of the bench next to the coaching staff.Myles Turner (back spasms) also on the bench. pic.twitter.com/Ky3MPfbEh6

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks call timeout after a Bennidict Mathurin fast break layup gives the Pacers an 18-16 lead with 4:39 remaining in 1Q.

Pacers are on a 14-4 run since 8:38 after the Hawks have given up 3 turnovers for 4 Indy points. – Hawks call timeout after a Bennidict Mathurin fast break layup gives the Pacers an 18-16 lead with 4:39 remaining in 1Q.Pacers are on a 14-4 run since 8:38 after the Hawks have given up 3 turnovers for 4 Indy points. – 7:25 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

IJAX with the SWATS.🚫

Isaiah Jackson with 3 blocks early on in the first quarter. 7:25 PM IJAX with the SWATS.🚫Isaiah Jackson with 3 blocks early on in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/YihznYa7ZV

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Onyeka Okongwu has extended his block streak to a career-high eight consecutive games with his first rejection of the evening. It also marks the longest block streak by a Hawk this season. – Onyeka Okongwu has extended his block streak to a career-high eight consecutive games with his first rejection of the evening. It also marks the longest block streak by a Hawk this season. – 7:23 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

First time Isaiah Jackson got into the on a switch and DJM gave up on the play. But the next time DJM met him at the rim and deflected the ball out of bounds. – First time Isaiah Jackson got into the on a switch and DJM gave up on the play. But the next time DJM met him at the rim and deflected the ball out of bounds. – 7:21 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Isaiah Jackson off to a good start. Three blocks in 27 seconds to save a pair of layups.

After falling behind 9-2 and using an early timeout, it’s now 15-12 Hawks. – Isaiah Jackson off to a good start. Three blocks in 27 seconds to save a pair of layups.After falling behind 9-2 and using an early timeout, it’s now 15-12 Hawks. – 7:20 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Incredible defensive possession by Isaiah Jackson just now. Two tough blocks. – Incredible defensive possession by Isaiah Jackson just now. Two tough blocks. – 7:19 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his first three-pointer of the game, John Collins has broken a tie with Paul Millsap (302) for 15th on the Hawks all-time triples list. – With his first three-pointer of the game, John Collins has broken a tie with Paul Millsap (302) for 15th on the Hawks all-time triples list. – 7:18 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Nice early returns from Onyeka Okongwu. Back-to-back dunks to force an Indiana timeout. He has 4p/4r/1b in 2 minutes. – Nice early returns from Onyeka Okongwu. Back-to-back dunks to force an Indiana timeout. He has 4p/4r/1b in 2 minutes. – 7:16 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Scorers table initially ruled Trae’s jumper to open the game a 2 but it has been changed to a 3. Hawks lead the Pacers 7-2 – Scorers table initially ruled Trae’s jumper to open the game a 2 but it has been changed to a 3. Hawks lead the Pacers 7-2 – 7:13 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Bennedict Mathurin gets the John Collins assignment tonight. Andrew Nembhard gets Trae Young. – Bennedict Mathurin gets the John Collins assignment tonight. Andrew Nembhard gets Trae Young. – 7:12 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Tyrese Haliburton is down by the bench. Moving around without crutches today. – Tyrese Haliburton is down by the bench. Moving around without crutches today. – 7:09 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

The play mobbed by Pacer teammates after player introductions today: Trevelin Queen. He’s active for the first time in a while. – The play mobbed by Pacer teammates after player introductions today: Trevelin Queen. He’s active for the first time in a while. – 7:09 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

With Pacers leader Tyrese Haliburton out indefinitely, it was rookie Andrew Nembhard introduced last during team intros… – With Pacers leader Tyrese Haliburton out indefinitely, it was rookie Andrew Nembhard introduced last during team intros… – 7:08 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers starters tonight, per jumbotron:

Andrew Nembhard

Bennedict Mathurin

Buddy Hield

Chris Duarte

Isaiah Jackson – Pacers starters tonight, per jumbotron:Andrew NembhardBennedict MathurinBuddy HieldChris DuarteIsaiah Jackson – 6:31 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game against Atlanta (1/2):

Oshae Brissett – Available (sore left hamstring)

Myles Turner – Out (back spasms)

Aaron Nesmith – Out (non-COVID illness)

Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains) 6:07 PM Injury Report for tonight’s game against Atlanta (1/2):Oshae Brissett – Available (sore left hamstring)Myles Turner – Out (back spasms)Aaron Nesmith – Out (non-COVID illness)Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains) pic.twitter.com/7Vd9yXmfXi

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Derrick Favors… Trae Young and John Collins just wrapped up their pregame warmup. 6:04 PM Derrick Favors… Trae Young and John Collins just wrapped up their pregame warmup. pic.twitter.com/3EfJHGuY90

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Former teammates Goga Bitadze and Justin Holiday catching up 6:04 PM Former teammates Goga Bitadze and Justin Holiday catching up pic.twitter.com/w8rHwAvz99

Tony East @TEastNBA

Guard Trevelin Queen is up from the Mad Ants today for the Pacers. – Guard Trevelin Queen is up from the Mad Ants today for the Pacers. – 5:51 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

With injuries to several Pacers, two-way guard Trevelin Queen is available. 5:46 PM With injuries to several Pacers, two-way guard Trevelin Queen is available. pic.twitter.com/5kbz7eCn23

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Join your Phoenix Suns for 1993 Western Conference Champions Reunion Night presented by @frysfoodstores on Saturday, January 21 at 7 PM against the Pacers! The first FIVE THOUSAND fans will receive a 90’s t-shirt. Get your tickets now >> pic.twitter.com/yaQIkpFyS0 – 5:31 PM Join your Phoenix Suns for 1993 Western Conference Champions Reunion Night presented by @frysfoodstores on Saturday, January 21 at 7 PM against the Pacers! The first FIVE THOUSAND fans will receive a 90’s t-shirt. Get your tickets now >> https://t.co/3P5qvtQxP0

Tony East @TEastNBA

Oshae Brissett will play tonight. Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith are out. – Oshae Brissett will play tonight. Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith are out. – 5:27 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Oshae Brissett is available tonight vs Hawks.

Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith are out. Haliburton too. – Oshae Brissett is available tonight vs Hawks.Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith are out. Haliburton too. – 5:26 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Myles Turner (back spasms) isn’t on the court during his normal warmup window. He’s listed as questionable to play.

We may learn more from Rick Carlisle in 15 minutes. – Myles Turner (back spasms) isn’t on the court during his normal warmup window. He’s listed as questionable to play.We may learn more from Rick Carlisle in 15 minutes. – 5:08 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

The Fever have traded veteran point guard Danielle Robinson to the Dream for Kristy Wallace. Wallace, who played for new Fever head coach Christie Sides last year, started 18 games for Atlanta last season and had a solid rookie campaign. – The Fever have traded veteran point guard Danielle Robinson to the Dream for Kristy Wallace. Wallace, who played for new Fever head coach Christie Sides last year, started 18 games for Atlanta last season and had a solid rookie campaign. – 3:15 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Charles Barkley, Cedric Ceballos, Tom Chambers, Richard Dumas, Kevin Johnson, Frank Johnson, Tim Kempton, Negele Knight, Dan Majerle, Oliver Miller, Alex Stivrins and Mark West set to attend 1992-93 reunion night Jan. 21 when #Suns play #Pacers at Footprint Center. 2:38 PM Charles Barkley, Cedric Ceballos, Tom Chambers, Richard Dumas, Kevin Johnson, Frank Johnson, Tim Kempton, Negele Knight, Dan Majerle, Oliver Miller, Alex Stivrins and Mark West set to attend 1992-93 reunion night Jan. 21 when #Suns play #Pacers at Footprint Center. pic.twitter.com/jY0sXRxX5F

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Really interesting nine-game slate today. Talking Haliburton’s injury impact, some guards in A+ matchups, others in tougher spots, some wings set to fire away from deep, and a lot more in today’s NBA Matchups.

Had fun writing this one: 1:15 PM Really interesting nine-game slate today. Talking Haliburton’s injury impact, some guards in A+ matchups, others in tougher spots, some wings set to fire away from deep, and a lot more in today’s NBA Matchups.Had fun writing this one: establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-j…