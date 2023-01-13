Hawks 36, Pacers 27: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (19-22) play against the Indiana Pacers (19-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 36, Indiana Pacers 27 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
I was about tweet something about this team’s propensity for tapping rebounds as opposed to grabbing them. But then Aaron Holiday tapped an offensive board right into OO hands and then OO tapped in a put back. – 7:38 PM
I was about tweet something about this team’s propensity for tapping rebounds as opposed to grabbing them. But then Aaron Holiday tapped an offensive board right into OO hands and then OO tapped in a put back. – 7:38 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae (10p) and OO (10p) are cooking. They’ve combined for 20 of the Hawks 32 points on 8-10 shooting from the floor in 1Q. – 7:34 PM
Trae (10p) and OO (10p) are cooking. They’ve combined for 20 of the Hawks 32 points on 8-10 shooting from the floor in 1Q. – 7:34 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has dished out his 2,900th career assist. Young is one of only five Hawks all-time to hand out at least 2,900 helpers. – 7:31 PM
Trae Young has dished out his 2,900th career assist. Young is one of only five Hawks all-time to hand out at least 2,900 helpers. – 7:31 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jalen Johnson checks in after the timeout then Bogi got a late whistle off Chris Duarte after he got raked across the face trying to catch an inbound pass.
After the reset he finds Trae for a 3, which briefly gave the Hawks a 19-18 lead. – 7:28 PM
Jalen Johnson checks in after the timeout then Bogi got a late whistle off Chris Duarte after he got raked across the face trying to catch an inbound pass.
After the reset he finds Trae for a 3, which briefly gave the Hawks a 19-18 lead. – 7:28 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
The best way to watch basketball on a Friday night in Indiana. @BoilerBall @ButlerMBB @Indiana Pacers pic.twitter.com/zD3vass4qM – 7:26 PM
The best way to watch basketball on a Friday night in Indiana. @BoilerBall @ButlerMBB @Indiana Pacers pic.twitter.com/zD3vass4qM – 7:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton is crutch-free and sitting at the front of the bench next to the coaching staff.
Myles Turner (back spasms) also on the bench. pic.twitter.com/Ky3MPfbEh6 – 7:26 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is crutch-free and sitting at the front of the bench next to the coaching staff.
Myles Turner (back spasms) also on the bench. pic.twitter.com/Ky3MPfbEh6 – 7:26 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout after a Bennidict Mathurin fast break layup gives the Pacers an 18-16 lead with 4:39 remaining in 1Q.
Pacers are on a 14-4 run since 8:38 after the Hawks have given up 3 turnovers for 4 Indy points. – 7:25 PM
Hawks call timeout after a Bennidict Mathurin fast break layup gives the Pacers an 18-16 lead with 4:39 remaining in 1Q.
Pacers are on a 14-4 run since 8:38 after the Hawks have given up 3 turnovers for 4 Indy points. – 7:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
IJAX with the SWATS.🚫
Isaiah Jackson with 3 blocks early on in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/YihznYa7ZV – 7:25 PM
IJAX with the SWATS.🚫
Isaiah Jackson with 3 blocks early on in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/YihznYa7ZV – 7:25 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
The best way to watch basketball in indiana. #Threesome pic.twitter.com/PaRZNFVIOG – 7:24 PM
The best way to watch basketball in indiana. #Threesome pic.twitter.com/PaRZNFVIOG – 7:24 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu has extended his block streak to a career-high eight consecutive games with his first rejection of the evening. It also marks the longest block streak by a Hawk this season. – 7:23 PM
Onyeka Okongwu has extended his block streak to a career-high eight consecutive games with his first rejection of the evening. It also marks the longest block streak by a Hawk this season. – 7:23 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
First time Isaiah Jackson got into the on a switch and DJM gave up on the play. But the next time DJM met him at the rim and deflected the ball out of bounds. – 7:21 PM
First time Isaiah Jackson got into the on a switch and DJM gave up on the play. But the next time DJM met him at the rim and deflected the ball out of bounds. – 7:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Isaiah Jackson off to a good start. Three blocks in 27 seconds to save a pair of layups.
After falling behind 9-2 and using an early timeout, it’s now 15-12 Hawks. – 7:20 PM
Isaiah Jackson off to a good start. Three blocks in 27 seconds to save a pair of layups.
After falling behind 9-2 and using an early timeout, it’s now 15-12 Hawks. – 7:20 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first three-pointer of the game, John Collins has broken a tie with Paul Millsap (302) for 15th on the Hawks all-time triples list. – 7:18 PM
With his first three-pointer of the game, John Collins has broken a tie with Paul Millsap (302) for 15th on the Hawks all-time triples list. – 7:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Isaiah Jackson with the slam to get us going.💥
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/EnMaD54O7q pic.twitter.com/FasIfQLiF7 – 7:16 PM
Isaiah Jackson with the slam to get us going.💥
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/EnMaD54O7q pic.twitter.com/FasIfQLiF7 – 7:16 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nice early returns from Onyeka Okongwu. Back-to-back dunks to force an Indiana timeout. He has 4p/4r/1b in 2 minutes. – 7:16 PM
Nice early returns from Onyeka Okongwu. Back-to-back dunks to force an Indiana timeout. He has 4p/4r/1b in 2 minutes. – 7:16 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Scorers table initially ruled Trae’s jumper to open the game a 2 but it has been changed to a 3. Hawks lead the Pacers 7-2 – 7:13 PM
Scorers table initially ruled Trae’s jumper to open the game a 2 but it has been changed to a 3. Hawks lead the Pacers 7-2 – 7:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With Pacers leader Tyrese Haliburton out indefinitely, it was rookie Andrew Nembhard introduced last during team intros… – 7:08 PM
With Pacers leader Tyrese Haliburton out indefinitely, it was rookie Andrew Nembhard introduced last during team intros… – 7:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Goga Bitadze studying the competition before the game.😂 pic.twitter.com/4N3AwPx3bS – 6:58 PM
Goga Bitadze studying the competition before the game.😂 pic.twitter.com/4N3AwPx3bS – 6:58 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Starters for both teams in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/TKCd8PkoY1 – 6:41 PM
Starters for both teams in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/TKCd8PkoY1 – 6:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Starters for tonight against the Pacers:
Young, DJM, Hunter, JC, OO – 6:33 PM
Starters for tonight against the Pacers:
Young, DJM, Hunter, JC, OO – 6:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Atlanta (1/2):
Oshae Brissett – Available (sore left hamstring)
Myles Turner – Out (back spasms)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (non-COVID illness)
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains) pic.twitter.com/7Vd9yXmfXi – 6:07 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Atlanta (1/2):
Oshae Brissett – Available (sore left hamstring)
Myles Turner – Out (back spasms)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (non-COVID illness)
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains) pic.twitter.com/7Vd9yXmfXi – 6:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Derrick Favors… Trae Young and John Collins just wrapped up their pregame warmup. pic.twitter.com/3EfJHGuY90 – 6:04 PM
Derrick Favors… Trae Young and John Collins just wrapped up their pregame warmup. pic.twitter.com/3EfJHGuY90 – 6:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Former teammates Goga Bitadze and Justin Holiday catching up pic.twitter.com/w8rHwAvz99 – 6:04 PM
Former teammates Goga Bitadze and Justin Holiday catching up pic.twitter.com/w8rHwAvz99 – 6:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dejounte Murray warming up ahead of tonight’s game against the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/A3jlF3C5j7 – 5:49 PM
Dejounte Murray warming up ahead of tonight’s game against the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/A3jlF3C5j7 – 5:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
We have recalled Trevelin Queen from @TheMadAnts. pic.twitter.com/62IS30yeQj – 5:47 PM
We have recalled Trevelin Queen from @TheMadAnts. pic.twitter.com/62IS30yeQj – 5:47 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With injuries to several Pacers, two-way guard Trevelin Queen is available. pic.twitter.com/5kbz7eCn23 – 5:46 PM
With injuries to several Pacers, two-way guard Trevelin Queen is available. pic.twitter.com/5kbz7eCn23 – 5:46 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Join your Phoenix Suns for 1993 Western Conference Champions Reunion Night presented by @frysfoodstores on Saturday, January 21 at 7 PM against the Pacers! The first FIVE THOUSAND fans will receive a 90’s t-shirt. Get your tickets now >> https://t.co/3P5qvtQxP0 pic.twitter.com/yaQIkpFyS0 – 5:31 PM
Join your Phoenix Suns for 1993 Western Conference Champions Reunion Night presented by @frysfoodstores on Saturday, January 21 at 7 PM against the Pacers! The first FIVE THOUSAND fans will receive a 90’s t-shirt. Get your tickets now >> https://t.co/3P5qvtQxP0 pic.twitter.com/yaQIkpFyS0 – 5:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Oshae Brissett is available tonight vs Hawks.
Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith are out. Haliburton too. – 5:26 PM
Oshae Brissett is available tonight vs Hawks.
Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith are out. Haliburton too. – 5:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner (back spasms) isn’t on the court during his normal warmup window. He’s listed as questionable to play.
We may learn more from Rick Carlisle in 15 minutes. – 5:08 PM
Myles Turner (back spasms) isn’t on the court during his normal warmup window. He’s listed as questionable to play.
We may learn more from Rick Carlisle in 15 minutes. – 5:08 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Buyers? Sellers? Lakers? Jazz? Hawks? Diving into the teams to watch with @Howard Beck over @SInow si.com/nba/2023/01/13… – 3:54 PM
NEW: Buyers? Sellers? Lakers? Jazz? Hawks? Diving into the teams to watch with @Howard Beck over @SInow si.com/nba/2023/01/13… – 3:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Charles Barkley headlines 1992-93 Phoenix #Suns reunion Jan. 21 vs. Indiana #Pacers https://t.co/9v3ImKTk2i via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/9d6v7ySZYb – 3:16 PM
Charles Barkley headlines 1992-93 Phoenix #Suns reunion Jan. 21 vs. Indiana #Pacers https://t.co/9v3ImKTk2i via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/9d6v7ySZYb – 3:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Charles Barkley, Cedric Ceballos, Tom Chambers, Richard Dumas, Kevin Johnson, Frank Johnson, Tim Kempton, Negele Knight, Dan Majerle, Oliver Miller, Alex Stivrins and Mark West set to attend 1992-93 reunion night Jan. 21 when #Suns play #Pacers at Footprint Center. pic.twitter.com/jY0sXRxX5F – 2:38 PM
Charles Barkley, Cedric Ceballos, Tom Chambers, Richard Dumas, Kevin Johnson, Frank Johnson, Tim Kempton, Negele Knight, Dan Majerle, Oliver Miller, Alex Stivrins and Mark West set to attend 1992-93 reunion night Jan. 21 when #Suns play #Pacers at Footprint Center. pic.twitter.com/jY0sXRxX5F – 2:38 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Lots o’ good nuggets in here from our @Sam Amick on the mess in ATL
theathletic.com/4086123/2023/0… – 2:32 PM
Lots o’ good nuggets in here from our @Sam Amick on the mess in ATL
theathletic.com/4086123/2023/0… – 2:32 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Really interesting nine-game slate today. Talking Haliburton’s injury impact, some guards in A+ matchups, others in tougher spots, some wings set to fire away from deep, and a lot more in today’s NBA Matchups.
Had fun writing this one: establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-j… – 1:15 PM
Really interesting nine-game slate today. Talking Haliburton’s injury impact, some guards in A+ matchups, others in tougher spots, some wings set to fire away from deep, and a lot more in today’s NBA Matchups.
Had fun writing this one: establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-j… – 1:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner has been on 🔝 of his game this season.
votes count TRIPLE today. make him an #NBAAllStar at https://t.co/T6jmxAXvtp. pic.twitter.com/jpaQ1q7qbV – 1:15 PM
Myles Turner has been on 🔝 of his game this season.
votes count TRIPLE today. make him an #NBAAllStar at https://t.co/T6jmxAXvtp. pic.twitter.com/jpaQ1q7qbV – 1:15 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.