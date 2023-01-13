Hawks vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 13, 2023

By |

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $7,943,397 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $4,258,103 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: WZGC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

