Jae Crowder 'confused and hurt' Suns coaches didn't appreciate what he brought to team

Deandre Ayton has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s Suns game against the Timberwolves.Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Cam Payne, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson and Landry Shamet remain out. – 5:49 PM

