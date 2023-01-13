Jae Crowder 'confused and hurt' Suns coaches didn't appreciate what he brought to team

Jae Crowder: “I will continue to prepare myself daily for battle once the call is made and continue to be a leader on the court, locker room, as well as off the court. I am thankful my teammates appreciated my leadership. I’m confused and hurt my coaches didn’t appreciate the things I brought to our team and organization. And this has nothing to do with financial or contract differences.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
A @BleacherReport Exclusive: Jae Crowder has support of Pheonix Suns teammates as he expresses frustration with how things got here: “I’m confused and hurt my coaches didn’t appreciate the things I brought to our team and organization.” bleacherreport.com/articles/10061… – 11:25 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s Suns game against the Timberwolves.
Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Cam Payne, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson and Landry Shamet remain out. – 5:49 PM
More on this storyline
Crowder has been spending most of his time in Atlanta working out at Georgia Tech. The 32-year-old three-and-D specialist tells B/R he’s in great shape and working out daily. He also extended his appreciation to his teammates for their discernment of the situation and expressed frustration with how the matter got to this point. “I’ve spoken to every player that I’ve played with on that team and they all have stressed how much they miss [me] and respect my decision, and I’m thankful for their understanding,” Crowder told B/R via text message. “This move of pushing me out the door was a blindsided hit to not only me but my teammates, as you can see from speaking to them and myself and the conversations we’ve had behind closed doors. -via Bleacher Report / January 13, 2023
Defensive star Mikal Bridges told Bleacher Report the injuries are certainly to blame, but he also added that they sorely miss the presence of Jae Crowder, who has been away all season while the team explores avenues to trade him. Bridges stated he supports Crowder’s decision to be away. “That’s one of our leaders,” Bridges told B/R. “I texted him not too long ago and told him how much I miss him. That’s my guy. It’s the NBA. It happens. I know he wants to be here, but it’s the league. That’s just how it is sometimes. This is my fifth year in the league, and I understand how it could be. You’ve got to protect yourself sometimes. We’ll love to have him here, but we get it.” -via Bleacher Report / January 13, 2023
