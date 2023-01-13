Jayson Tatum invited to partake in All-Star three-point contest

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been invited to participate in the 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, league sources tell B/R. When reached by text, Tatum confirmed the invite but said he hadn’t yet made a decision.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Brooklyn are up for @celticsblog:
-Stacking wins
-“Other” Celtics stepped up
-Brogdon’s back in form
-The Green Kornet!
-Smart running the show
-Rotation tweaks
-Pritchard’s big night
-White steadily solid
-Tatum’s non-scoring plays
celticsblog.com/2023/1/13/2355… – 10:08 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Who’s the NBA MVP right now?
Luka, Embiid, Curry, Tatum, Jokic, Donovan …
@David Thorpe has his answer. Am I right, @taylorcruzin, that you’d pick Embiid?
Listen to the TrueHoop Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts, or here: https://t.co/CldtML2Tww pic.twitter.com/p5MPden5F9 – 7:36 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics – in both games this year at Brooklyn…
* Trailed by 9, won by 11
* Jayson Tatum – 11 rebounds
* Nets (Top 5 offense, 114 pts/game) don’t score 100
* Kyrie: >20 shots, <40% shooting
* Brogdon: Double-figures off bench
* All 5 Nets starters were a minus
* Joe Harris -7 – 12:28 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum said he’s dealt with wrist issues for the entire season, though recent thumb and ring finger issues are relatively new. But Tatum said “I love to play too much to sit out” as he’s played in 41 of the Celtics’ 43 games thus far.
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:43 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum said he’s dealing with issues on his thumb and ring finger in addition to the wrist he has wrapped since the first game of the season.
“I have a lot of shit going on.”
He intends to keep playing through it all but suggested that went into his off shooting night. – 10:55 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
No KD of course but that’s one of the Celtics’ best wins of the year.
Jaylen and Al out, Tatum struggling, second end of a b2b against the hottest team in the league. Just tons of depth. – 10:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 109-98. 5 straight wins
Tatum – 20/11/5
Smart – 16/6/10
Brogdon – 16 points
White – 15 points
Grant – 12 points
Celtics – 47.7% FGs
Celtics – 12-36 3Ps
Irving – 24 points
Warren – 20 points
Harris – 18 points
Simmons – 0/9/13
Nets – 44.7% FGs
Nets – 13-34 3Ps – 9:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics pull away in 4Q, beat #Nets 109-98 without Jaylen Brown. Tatum 20 (7-22 FG), Brogdon 16, Smart 16, White 15, GWilliams 12, Kornet 11, Pritchard 9, RWilliams 8; Irving 24 (9-24 FG), Warren 20, Harris 18, Curry 11, O’Neale 11, Simmons 13 ast, 9 reb
===
REBS:
BOS 48
BRK 32. – 9:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
TJ Warren on the strip of Jayson Tatum.
Been back for a little over a month.
#Nets at #Suns Jan. 19. – 9:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Celtics got away with an offensive goaltend on that Smart-to-Kornet lob, which counteracts the very obvious goaltend officials missed on a Tatum floater earlier in the game.
The ball, as ever, does not lie. – 9:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 84-82 after three
Tatum – 17/8/3
Brogdon – 12/5
White – 12 points
Smart – 11/6/9
Celtics – 46.3% FGs
Celtics – 11-30 3Ps
Celtics – 8 TOs
Irving – 18 points
Warren – 17 points
Harris – 15 points
Simmons – 0/9/13
Nets – 49.2% FGs
Nets – 11-27 3Ps
Nets – 6 TOs – 9:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3 quarters: Celtics 84, Nets 82.
Boston has dominated on the glass (38-23, including 11 offensive rebounds), but Brooklyn is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range and has 8 blocked shots.
Kyrie Irving has 18 to lead Brooklyn, while Jayson Tatum has 17 to lead Boston. – 9:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Was wondering if Simmons would stay guarding Tatum when he (BS) was playing the 5. That was the case just now, w/ Watanabe guarding R. Williams.
Of course, Simmons is getting switched off Tatum on most of these possessions either way. – 9:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 60-57 at the half
Tatum – 14/6/2
White – 12 points
Kornet – 9 points
Smart – 6/5/8
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 7-19 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Irving – 14 points
Warren – 13 points
Curry – 11 points
Simmons – 0/5/10
Nets – 51.2% FGs
Nets – 7-16 3Ps
Nets – 4 TOs – 8:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Celtics 60, Nets 57.
The first half ends with Marcus Smart picking Kyrie Irving’s pocket, but getting hit in the mouth as he did.
Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving lead all scorers with 14. Ben Simmons had 10 asts in 13 mins, but took one shot (and missed) and has 3 fouls – 8:29 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics end 2Q on a 26-14 run, lead #Nets 60-57 at half. Tatum 14, White 12, Kornet 9, Smart 6, Brogdon 6; Irving 14, Warren 13, Curry 11, Harris 10.
Almost identical offensive stats for both teams. But BOS winning 27-15 on rebounds. – 8:28 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum played the entire first quarter.
Grant Williams and Marcus Smart only sat out the last little bit of Q1.
Very curious to see Mazzulla’s rotation the rest of the way with Brown and Horford out. – 8:00 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets lead 31-29 after one
Tatum – 7 points
Kornet – 7 points
White – 5 points
Smart – 5 assists
Celtics – 54.2% FGs
Celtics – 3-10 3Ps
Celtics – 2 TOs
Harris – 10 points
Warren – 7 points
Irving – 5 points
Simmons – 7 assists
Nets – 52% FGs
Nets – 4-10 3Ps
Nets – 1 TO – 7:58 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry scores upon checking in but Boston immediately puts him in the pick and roll with Tatum on the other end.
Confusion leads to a wide-open three.
Again, this is a really tough matchup for Seth, but Nets need offense. Jaylen Brown being out helps a lot. – 7:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Immediate timeout from Jacque Vaughn after Jayson Tatum gets a wide open three.
Here it is: Kyrie Irving out at the 4:21 mark in Q1. In are Simmons, Curry, Harris, Warren and Watanabe. Can the Nets sustain offense? And can the defense keep up with so many shooters on the floor? – 7:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
White, Kornet and Rob Williams scoring all the #Celtics‘ points so far. Good sign of ball movement, but #Nets have prevented Tatum, Smart Grant from scoring for over half of the 1Q now. Defense.
19-14 BKN lead on some hot early shooting from Kyrie, TJ & Harris layups – 7:44 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jayson Tatum on KD on @NBAonTNT
‘That’s a brother of mine.
You never want to see anybody injured, so wishing him a speedy recovery.
What he means to the game of basketball, everybody loves to watch him play and appreciates his game. ‘ – 7:12 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – January 12, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Nic Claxton
OUT: Boston: Brown, Horford, Gallinari Brooklyn: Durant pic.twitter.com/179cf2uV0x – 7:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Nic Claxton
Royce O’Neale
Joe Harris
Kyrie Irving
Ben Simmons – 7:01 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum this season:
— 31/8/4
— 47/35/86%
— 1st in 25-point games
— 2nd in total points
— 3rd in +/-
— Top 10 in threes
— 1st Celtic with 30 PPG in a season
Best player on the only 30-win team in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ZME7EXVTfH – 3:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star voting: Jayson Tatum overtakes Joel Embiid in East; LeBron James, Kevin Durant at the top
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 2:06 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
As of second fan returns, Jayson Tatum has moved past Joel Embiid for the final starting frontcourt spot in East All Star voting.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
More on this storyline
John Karalis: Jaylen on him and Tatum: I don’t think this is the best You will see, but so far I think this is the best, in terms of individually, we both have come out and played and led our team this season. But I definitely think we got other limits to reach -via Twitter @John_Karalis / January 12, 2023
Souichi Terada: Jayson Tatum: “Rob was great. It looked like he was in a great rhythm. He makes big-time hustle plays. He gives us that lob threat, protection.” -via Twitter @SouichiTerada / January 10, 2023
Jared Weiss: Jayson Tatum to reporters in SA on Rob: “Whether he starts or comes off the bench, just want him on the floor, want him healthy & want to be on the floor with him as much as possible. I’m gonna start so I would like Rob to start. But whatever’s best for the team, he’ll do that.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / January 8, 2023
