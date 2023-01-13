Knicks 23, Wizards 26: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (23-19) play against the Washington Wizards (24-24) at Capital One Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023
New York Knicks 23, Washington Wizards 26 (Q2 09:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Who had Taj Gibson entering the game in 2023 and not Derrick Rose? – 7:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
keepin’ it close after Q1.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/LPLzz3HA44 – 7:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Isaiah Hartenstein is 4-for-18 (22.2%) from the floor over the Knicks’ last five games. Only two of those 18 shots have come outside the paint. – 7:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters at #Timberwolves:
Duane Washington Jr.
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Dario Saric
Deandre Ayton
Saric played 68 games for Minnesota in the 2018-19 season before Phoenix got him and Cam Johnson in a 2019 draft day trade. – 7:34 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Show out for your town @Immanuel Quickley 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vvFS5cUozQ – 7:33 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Rough minutes from Knicks second unit means they lost the first quarter by 2 points. – 7:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Knicks 21-19 after an offensively challenged first quarter for both teams, each of which are shooting sub-30%. – 7:33 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
After one quarter of play the Washington Wizards lead the New York Knicks.
#DCAboveAll 21
#NewYorkForever 19
Jordan Goodwin and Kristaps Porzingis each lead the team with 5. – 7:33 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wayne Rooney in the house for Wiz-Knicks. Hope he enjoys his bobblehead – 7:29 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Quick ready to put on a show for his hometown 💪 pic.twitter.com/QNuIX4r27i – 7:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
More power to Kyle Kuzma for inevitably getting a big contract this summer but I wouldn’t be the team to give it to him. – 7:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Train fares must be reasonable – more Knicks fans than Wizards fans here. – 7:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
RJ Barrett and Julius Randle come over to say what’s up to former teammate Taj Gibson during the first timeout of Wizards-Knicks – 7:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Clean up on Aisle 2️⃣3️⃣
@Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/YwXDVhmCfs – 7:19 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Porzingis 0-for-5 so we’ve got that going for us. Wizards lead 7-5 after 5:19. It’s not fantastic. – 7:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
get your weekend started with a free reward in the @ChickfilA app ⬇️ – 7:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Let’s Keep It Going 🪣
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0dyMO pic.twitter.com/cT8FgBOsQi – 7:09 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Keep those votes coming in 🗳️
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0dyMO pic.twitter.com/2vlXMl7WkG – 7:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Friday night showdown in The District 🍿
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/y9bW8I1LEt – 7:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
kickin’ things off against the Knicks 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/piA6WhVkeA – 6:33 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Ju locked in 🔒
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0dyMO pic.twitter.com/5IRziN7FVW – 6:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
⚫️⚪️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/wSP6yLnaxR – 6:07 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The action starts at 7PM ❗️
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0d0Xg pic.twitter.com/e4bx5aHId3 – 6:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Wizards have upgraded Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford to available for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks.
Bradley Beal, Vernon Carey Jr., Johnny Davis and Monte Morris have been ruled out. – 5:36 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Thibs on the challenge the Washington Wizards pose.
“They are playing well, playing great defense, and are playing efficient basketball.” pic.twitter.com/Ud5MvrKJbL – 5:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porziņģis (right rib contusion) are available to play tonight and won’t have minute restrictions, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Taj Gibson and Delon Wright continue to have minute restrictions. – 5:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
No Monte Morris tonight for the Wizards (hamstring)
Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford are available. – 5:25 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach wants the Wizards to get to Mitchell Robinson’s body early to keep him off the boards, acknowledging that it will be a challenging task.
Coach also says Jalen Brunson has taken the next step as a player. – 5:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal and Monte Morris are OUT tonight, but Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford will return against the Knicks. – 5:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Monté Morris (right hamstring soreness) will not play tonight against the Knicks, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:19 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Porzingis (rib) and Gafford (ankle) are available tonight against the Knicks.
Beal is out, as the team announced yesterday. – 5:19 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Monte Morris is OUT tonight vs. Knicks. Porzingis and Gafford are available. – 5:19 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
🗣️MADE DIFFERENT
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0d0Xg pic.twitter.com/neMs0Ho6HI – 5:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
BIG 3️⃣0️⃣
Ju is one of only three players in the league who average at least 20 PTS | 10 REB | 3.5 AST
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0d0Xg pic.twitter.com/IKzUsU5xge – 4:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
a few numbers heading into tonight’s matchup.
#DCAboveAll | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/QTEYQJbAaX – 4:23 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks are 13-6 since rotation shift. They rank in the top 4 in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating in that span. They lead NBA in opponent 3-pt FG%.
Tom Thibodeau deserves ample credit for where NYK is at this point in the season: sny.tv/articles/tom-t… – 3:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We’ll be honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday throughout the day.
Learn more ⤵️
#DCAboveAll | @Amtrak – 3:48 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
🗣️ Mr. CLUTCH
JB is among the league leaders in Clutch scoring 🪣
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0dyMO pic.twitter.com/PFBWSv8TVJ – 3:22 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Hey Houston fans, we’re so happy to be giving away this @Alperen Sengun bobblehead 😁
The guys love it, and we know you will too.
“I’m So Happy” Bobblehead Night will be January 25th against the Wizards!
🎟️: https://t.co/QgTQZ91K4F
@Whataburger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/CSXzftIvzR – 2:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
3️⃣3️⃣ vs. 3️⃣0️⃣
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/VjHtMQdEWF – 2:00 PM
