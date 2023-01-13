Knicks 23, Wizards 26: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (23-19) play against the Washington Wizards (24-24) at Capital One Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

New York Knicks 23, Washington Wizards 26 (Q2 09:35)

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Who had Taj Gibson entering the game in 2023 and not Derrick Rose? – Who had Taj Gibson entering the game in 2023 and not Derrick Rose? – 7:39 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Taj Gibson checks in for the Wizards. A tear streaks down Tom Thibodeau’s cheek. – Taj Gibson checks in for the Wizards. A tear streaks down Tom Thibodeau’s cheek. – 7:38 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Isaiah Hartenstein is 4-for-18 (22.2%) from the floor over the Knicks’ last five games. Only two of those 18 shots have come outside the paint. – Isaiah Hartenstein is 4-for-18 (22.2%) from the floor over the Knicks’ last five games. Only two of those 18 shots have come outside the paint. – 7:36 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Wizards lead the Knicks 21-19.

• Randle 7 & 4

• Quickley 5 & 2

• Robinson 2 & 4, 2 blks

• Goodwin 5-4-2 – Through one quarter, the Wizards lead the Knicks 21-19.• Randle 7 & 4• Quickley 5 & 2• Robinson 2 & 4, 2 blks• Goodwin 5-4-2 – 7:34 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Rough minutes from Knicks second unit means they lost the first quarter by 2 points. – Rough minutes from Knicks second unit means they lost the first quarter by 2 points. – 7:33 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards lead the Knicks 21-19 after an offensively challenged first quarter for both teams, each of which are shooting sub-30%. – Wizards lead the Knicks 21-19 after an offensively challenged first quarter for both teams, each of which are shooting sub-30%. – 7:33 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

After one quarter of play the Washington Wizards lead the New York Knicks.





Jordan Goodwin and Kristaps Porzingis each lead the team with 5. – After one quarter of play the Washington Wizards lead the New York Knicks. #DCAboveAll 21 #NewYorkForever 19Jordan Goodwin and Kristaps Porzingis each lead the team with 5. – 7:33 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Wayne Rooney in the house for Wiz-Knicks. Hope he enjoys his bobblehead – Wayne Rooney in the house for Wiz-Knicks. Hope he enjoys his bobblehead – 7:29 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Quick ready to put on a show for his hometown 💪 7:29 PM Quick ready to put on a show for his hometown 💪 pic.twitter.com/QNuIX4r27i

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

More power to Kyle Kuzma for inevitably getting a big contract this summer but I wouldn’t be the team to give it to him. – More power to Kyle Kuzma for inevitably getting a big contract this summer but I wouldn’t be the team to give it to him. – 7:27 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Train fares must be reasonable – more Knicks fans than Wizards fans here. – Train fares must be reasonable – more Knicks fans than Wizards fans here. – 7:25 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

RJ Barrett and Julius Randle come over to say what’s up to former teammate Taj Gibson during the first timeout of Wizards-Knicks – RJ Barrett and Julius Randle come over to say what’s up to former teammate Taj Gibson during the first timeout of Wizards-Knicks – 7:20 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Porzingis 0-for-5 so we’ve got that going for us. Wizards lead 7-5 after 5:19. It’s not fantastic. – Porzingis 0-for-5 so we’ve got that going for us. Wizards lead 7-5 after 5:19. It’s not fantastic. – 7:17 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

The Wizards have upgraded Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford to available for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks.

Bradley Beal, Vernon Carey Jr., Johnny Davis and Monte Morris have been ruled out. – The Wizards have upgraded Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford to available for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks.Bradley Beal, Vernon Carey Jr., Johnny Davis and Monte Morris have been ruled out. – 5:36 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Coach Thibs on the challenge the Washington Wizards pose.

“They are playing well, playing great defense, and are playing efficient basketball.” 5:35 PM Coach Thibs on the challenge the Washington Wizards pose.“They are playing well, playing great defense, and are playing efficient basketball.” pic.twitter.com/Ud5MvrKJbL

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porziņģis (right rib contusion) are available to play tonight and won’t have minute restrictions, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Taj Gibson and Delon Wright continue to have minute restrictions. – Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porziņģis (right rib contusion) are available to play tonight and won’t have minute restrictions, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Taj Gibson and Delon Wright continue to have minute restrictions. – 5:26 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

No Monte Morris tonight for the Wizards (hamstring)

Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford are available. – No Monte Morris tonight for the Wizards (hamstring)Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford are available. – 5:25 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Coach wants the Wizards to get to Mitchell Robinson’s body early to keep him off the boards, acknowledging that it will be a challenging task.

Coach also says Jalen Brunson has taken the next step as a player. – Coach wants the Wizards to get to Mitchell Robinson’s body early to keep him off the boards, acknowledging that it will be a challenging task.Coach also says Jalen Brunson has taken the next step as a player. – 5:24 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal and Monte Morris are OUT tonight, but Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford will return against the Knicks. – Bradley Beal and Monte Morris are OUT tonight, but Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford will return against the Knicks. – 5:19 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Monté Morris (right hamstring soreness) will not play tonight against the Knicks, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – Monté Morris (right hamstring soreness) will not play tonight against the Knicks, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:19 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Porzingis (rib) and Gafford (ankle) are available tonight against the Knicks.

Beal is out, as the team announced yesterday. – Porzingis (rib) and Gafford (ankle) are available tonight against the Knicks.Beal is out, as the team announced yesterday. – 5:19 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Monte Morris is OUT tonight vs. Knicks. Porzingis and Gafford are available. – Monte Morris is OUT tonight vs. Knicks. Porzingis and Gafford are available. – 5:19 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks are 13-6 since rotation shift. They rank in the top 4 in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating in that span. They lead NBA in opponent 3-pt FG%.

Tom Thibodeau deserves ample credit for where NYK is at this point in the season: 3:55 PM Knicks are 13-6 since rotation shift. They rank in the top 4 in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating in that span. They lead NBA in opponent 3-pt FG%.Tom Thibodeau deserves ample credit for where NYK is at this point in the season: sny.tv/articles/tom-t…

