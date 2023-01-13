Kristaps Porzingis on playing with Luka Doncic: It wasn't the right fit. That's it

Why didn’t your fit with Luka Doncic live up to its potential? Kristaps Porzingis: It wasn’t the right fit. That’s it. We had some good moments. That first year before the bubble, I started playing really well. Then in the bubble, we started playing really well together. Then I was hurt the second year and I wasn’t as effective. I could’ve played better in Dallas. But with my style of play, long-term I don’t think it would’ve worked out, anyway. It didn’t work out the way we wanted it to, but Luka is a superstar. He’s an incredible player. He’s got to keep going and keep doing his thing.
Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com
Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Wizards have upgraded Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford to available for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks.
Bradley Beal, Vernon Carey Jr., Johnny Davis and Monte Morris have been ruled out. – 5:36 PM
The Wizards have upgraded Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford to available for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks.
Bradley Beal, Vernon Carey Jr., Johnny Davis and Monte Morris have been ruled out. – 5:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porziņģis (right rib contusion) are available to play tonight and won’t have minute restrictions, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Taj Gibson and Delon Wright continue to have minute restrictions. – 5:26 PM
Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porziņģis (right rib contusion) are available to play tonight and won’t have minute restrictions, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Taj Gibson and Delon Wright continue to have minute restrictions. – 5:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
No Monte Morris tonight for the Wizards (hamstring)
Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford are available. – 5:25 PM
No Monte Morris tonight for the Wizards (hamstring)
Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford are available. – 5:25 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Porzingis (rib) and Gafford (ankle) are available tonight against the Knicks.
Beal is out, as the team announced yesterday. – 5:19 PM
Porzingis (rib) and Gafford (ankle) are available tonight against the Knicks.
Beal is out, as the team announced yesterday. – 5:19 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Monte Morris is OUT tonight vs. Knicks. Porzingis and Gafford are available. – 5:19 PM
Monte Morris is OUT tonight vs. Knicks. Porzingis and Gafford are available. – 5:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
After Thursday shootaround, smiling Luka Doncic told reporters that Mavs manual therapist Casey Spangler owed him $49K from trick-shot bets.
Doncic shouted across court to Spangler: “They know now!”
Update: Spangler says tab now less than $200.
“Yesterday didn’t go well.” – 4:01 PM
After Thursday shootaround, smiling Luka Doncic told reporters that Mavs manual therapist Casey Spangler owed him $49K from trick-shot bets.
Doncic shouted across court to Spangler: “They know now!”
Update: Spangler says tab now less than $200.
“Yesterday didn’t go well.” – 4:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average at least 52 PPG + RPG + APG in a season:
— Luka this season
— MVP Westbrook
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
— Wilt Chamberlain
— Oscar Robertson
— Elgin Baylor pic.twitter.com/pRsJDjni1y – 12:41 PM
Players to average at least 52 PPG + RPG + APG in a season:
— Luka this season
— MVP Westbrook
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
— Wilt Chamberlain
— Oscar Robertson
— Elgin Baylor pic.twitter.com/pRsJDjni1y – 12:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kristaps Porzingis candid about his regrets w/ the Knicks, his fit with Luka Doncic in Dallas & his improved health/fit w/ Wizards. Porzingis: “It wasn’t perfect on either side. But Phil Jackson was there at the time, and I’m nothing but grateful for him.” https://t.co/KnGKtUFqNC pic.twitter.com/nBJDC0UZET – 12:34 PM
Kristaps Porzingis candid about his regrets w/ the Knicks, his fit with Luka Doncic in Dallas & his improved health/fit w/ Wizards. Porzingis: “It wasn’t perfect on either side. But Phil Jackson was there at the time, and I’m nothing but grateful for him.” https://t.co/KnGKtUFqNC pic.twitter.com/nBJDC0UZET – 12:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Just woke up on the West Coast. Still groggy. Did the Mavs win? Did Doncic do anything special? – 11:26 AM
Just woke up on the West Coast. Still groggy. Did the Mavs win? Did Doncic do anything special? – 11:26 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks are all available tonight at Washington. Porzingis — and much of the Wizards roster — are questionable. pic.twitter.com/X2C53COdmN – 10:44 AM
Knicks are all available tonight at Washington. Porzingis — and much of the Wizards roster — are questionable. pic.twitter.com/X2C53COdmN – 10:44 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 13 AST
Over his last 10 games, Doncic is averaging 40.2 PPG, 11.2 RPG, and 9.2 APG.
He’s just the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 40 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG over a 10-game span.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:39 AM
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 13 AST
Over his last 10 games, Doncic is averaging 40.2 PPG, 11.2 RPG, and 9.2 APG.
He’s just the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 40 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG over a 10-game span.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:39 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 35-point triple-doubles this season:
6 — Luka Doncic
3 — Everyone else combined pic.twitter.com/6VPsfYO916 – 10:29 AM
Most 35-point triple-doubles this season:
6 — Luka Doncic
3 — Everyone else combined pic.twitter.com/6VPsfYO916 – 10:29 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Luka Doncic has scored 30 points in 30 of his 39 games played this season (77%).
The last 2 players to score 30 points in 70% of their games in a season are:
James Harden in 2018-19 (73%)
Kobe Bryant in 2005-06 (70%)
Joel Embiid is also at 70% this season (21 of 30). – 9:36 AM
Luka Doncic has scored 30 points in 30 of his 39 games played this season (77%).
The last 2 players to score 30 points in 70% of their games in a season are:
James Harden in 2018-19 (73%)
Kobe Bryant in 2005-06 (70%)
Joel Embiid is also at 70% this season (21 of 30). – 9:36 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Luka’s in exclusive company 👀
(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/kaoKkYEOqf – 9:20 AM
Luka’s in exclusive company 👀
(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/kaoKkYEOqf – 9:20 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to Know: Luka Doncic is a cheat code, outduels LeBron in win nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/13/thr… – 9:05 AM
Three things to Know: Luka Doncic is a cheat code, outduels LeBron in win nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/13/thr… – 9:05 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Who’s the NBA MVP right now?
Luka, Embiid, Curry, Tatum, Jokic, Donovan …
@David Thorpe has his answer. Am I right, @taylorcruzin, that you’d pick Embiid?
Listen to the TrueHoop Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts, or here: https://t.co/CldtML2Tww pic.twitter.com/p5MPden5F9 – 7:36 AM
Who’s the NBA MVP right now?
Luka, Embiid, Curry, Tatum, Jokic, Donovan …
@David Thorpe has his answer. Am I right, @taylorcruzin, that you’d pick Embiid?
Listen to the TrueHoop Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts, or here: https://t.co/CldtML2Tww pic.twitter.com/p5MPden5F9 – 7:36 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
With Luka, Jokic, Giannis, Embiid and Siakam on one team, and Stephen Curry, Durant, Kyrie, LeBron and Lillard on the other team, who wins if the USA-born players play the international players in a friendly All-Star game? Inquiring minds want to know.
https://t.co/0Aoeuoqein pic.twitter.com/XilbLNsl5t – 7:26 AM
With Luka, Jokic, Giannis, Embiid and Siakam on one team, and Stephen Curry, Durant, Kyrie, LeBron and Lillard on the other team, who wins if the USA-born players play the international players in a friendly All-Star game? Inquiring minds want to know.
https://t.co/0Aoeuoqein pic.twitter.com/XilbLNsl5t – 7:26 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic publicly admitted he watches more Euroleague than the NBA 👀
@augis04 tries to explain the advantages the EuroLeague has over the regular season of the NBA:
basketnews.com/stream/163820-… – 7:20 AM
Luka Doncic publicly admitted he watches more Euroleague than the NBA 👀
@augis04 tries to explain the advantages the EuroLeague has over the regular season of the NBA:
basketnews.com/stream/163820-… – 7:20 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Lebron on Luka Doncic: Big-time players make big-time shots eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:06 AM
Lebron on Luka Doncic: Big-time players make big-time shots eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:06 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Doncic tabs another triple-double in win against the Lakers eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:06 AM
Doncic tabs another triple-double in win against the Lakers eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:06 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers made two mistakes defending Luka Doncic to close regulation, and Darvin Ham admitted one of them
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 3:04 AM
Lakers made two mistakes defending Luka Doncic to close regulation, and Darvin Ham admitted one of them
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 3:04 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers were great in flashes and starts. But Luka Doncic simply is greatness.
A strong second-half effort by the Lakers wasn’t enough to counteract the Mavericks star, and LeBron James couldn’t match the 23-year-old’s shot-making prowess: ocregister.com/2023/01/12/lak… – 2:22 AM
The Lakers were great in flashes and starts. But Luka Doncic simply is greatness.
A strong second-half effort by the Lakers wasn’t enough to counteract the Mavericks star, and LeBron James couldn’t match the 23-year-old’s shot-making prowess: ocregister.com/2023/01/12/lak… – 2:22 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic is probably the only player who could make up with Russell Westbrook so fast after a fight 😅 pic.twitter.com/Td8Cn180JP – 2:06 AM
Luka Doncic is probably the only player who could make up with Russell Westbrook so fast after a fight 😅 pic.twitter.com/Td8Cn180JP – 2:06 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic is probably the only player who could make up so fast with Russell Westbrook after a fight 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZDYkjzRtXn – 2:05 AM
Luka Doncic is probably the only player who could make up so fast with Russell Westbrook after a fight 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZDYkjzRtXn – 2:05 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic, Mavs shine in clutch time to outlast Lakers, keep LeBron James from history dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:04 AM
Luka Doncic, Mavs shine in clutch time to outlast Lakers, keep LeBron James from history dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:04 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luka Doncic on not being double teamed before his 3 to force OT: “I was a little bit surprised. I dob’t know why they didn’t. I thought they were going to foul, honestly. But I tried to get it up before they fouled me.” – 1:56 AM
Luka Doncic on not being double teamed before his 3 to force OT: “I was a little bit surprised. I dob’t know why they didn’t. I thought they were going to foul, honestly. But I tried to get it up before they fouled me.” – 1:56 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs’ Luka Doncic on his 3 to force the 1st OT: “Just getting into my stuff.” – 1:55 AM
Mavs’ Luka Doncic on his 3 to force the 1st OT: “Just getting into my stuff.” – 1:55 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron gave Luka credit for hitting tough shots, and Dallas for making more plays.
He noted the difficulty of having so many guys in and out of the lineup, mostly due to injuries. Having “A billion different lineups” disrupts continuity, and ability to settle on a closing group. – 1:40 AM
LeBron gave Luka credit for hitting tough shots, and Dallas for making more plays.
He noted the difficulty of having so many guys in and out of the lineup, mostly due to injuries. Having “A billion different lineups” disrupts continuity, and ability to settle on a closing group. – 1:40 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham said he’s “kicking myself in the butt” because the Lakers didn’t blitz Luka Doncic when he made the 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. – 1:29 AM
Darvin Ham said he’s “kicking myself in the butt” because the Lakers didn’t blitz Luka Doncic when he made the 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. – 1:29 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Need to tie the game and take it to OT? Call Luka Doncic 📞🥶
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/oXBVswNTXd – 1:20 AM
Need to tie the game and take it to OT? Call Luka Doncic 📞🥶
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/oXBVswNTXd – 1:20 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
So what did you like most about the Mavs win vs Lakers? There are too many things. Luka’s clutch 3s. Wood’s rim protection. Dinwiddie’s fire in OT. A defense that, for the 1st time all year, held an opp to <40%. Hold LeBon to 24 on 28 shots? Anything else I missed? – 1:20 AM
So what did you like most about the Mavs win vs Lakers? There are too many things. Luka’s clutch 3s. Wood’s rim protection. Dinwiddie’s fire in OT. A defense that, for the 1st time all year, held an opp to <40%. Hold LeBon to 24 on 28 shots? Anything else I missed? – 1:20 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Luka is putting together a Top 10 season in NBA History. 34.2 ppg, 9 rpg, 8.7 apg, 50% FG. At just 23. No one has ever done this. – 1:18 AM
Luka is putting together a Top 10 season in NBA History. 34.2 ppg, 9 rpg, 8.7 apg, 50% FG. At just 23. No one has ever done this. – 1:18 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic (35-14-14) had his ninth 30-point triple-double of the season. The rest of the NBA has combined for six. (via @ESPNStatsInfo) – 1:11 AM
Luka Doncic (35-14-14) had his ninth 30-point triple-double of the season. The rest of the NBA has combined for six. (via @ESPNStatsInfo) – 1:11 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs coach Jason Kidd on Russell Westbrook’s flagrant on Luka Doncic and the physicality Luka experienced overall pic.twitter.com/JrT2zgcDmT – 1:06 AM
Mavs coach Jason Kidd on Russell Westbrook’s flagrant on Luka Doncic and the physicality Luka experienced overall pic.twitter.com/JrT2zgcDmT – 1:06 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
would love for a reporter to ask Jason Kidd why Luka shot the flagrant free throws. if it was by choice, not knowing the rule they could put a different shooter there, or just indifference. – 1:03 AM
would love for a reporter to ask Jason Kidd why Luka shot the flagrant free throws. if it was by choice, not knowing the rule they could put a different shooter there, or just indifference. – 1:03 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Luka and the Mavs get the W in 2OT against the Lakers 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DVEs2optFF – 1:01 AM
Luka and the Mavs get the W in 2OT against the Lakers 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DVEs2optFF – 1:01 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Game took just a fraction under three hours. Luka had 35-14-13, but put Christian Wood’s five blocks down as my plays of the game (maybe Spencer’s throwdowns, too). – 1:00 AM
Game took just a fraction under three hours. Luka had 35-14-13, but put Christian Wood’s five blocks down as my plays of the game (maybe Spencer’s throwdowns, too). – 1:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 15+ 30-point triple-doubles:
— Oscar Robertson
— Russell Westbrook
— James Harden
— Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/3GtCeeC3aw – 1:00 AM
Players with 15+ 30-point triple-doubles:
— Oscar Robertson
— Russell Westbrook
— James Harden
— Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/3GtCeeC3aw – 1:00 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook’s defense on Luka Doncic, especially in ball-denial, was absolutely tremendous.
It was the single biggest reason the Lakers managed to drag this game into double-overtime when they very easily could’ve been blown out. – 1:00 AM
Russell Westbrook’s defense on Luka Doncic, especially in ball-denial, was absolutely tremendous.
It was the single biggest reason the Lakers managed to drag this game into double-overtime when they very easily could’ve been blown out. – 1:00 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Mavericks 119, Lakers 115 (2OT)
The Lakers drop a tough one to fall to 19-23. LeBron James had 24 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists. Russell Westbrook had 28 points and 5 assists. Luka Doncic had 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.
Up next: vs. PHI on Sunday. – 12:58 AM
Final: Mavericks 119, Lakers 115 (2OT)
The Lakers drop a tough one to fall to 19-23. LeBron James had 24 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists. Russell Westbrook had 28 points and 5 assists. Luka Doncic had 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.
Up next: vs. PHI on Sunday. – 12:58 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Well, that was a heck of an #NBA night. Does not get much better than LeBron vs. Luka. Be careful gambling on Friday the 13th. #triskodekophobia – 12:57 AM
Well, that was a heck of an #NBA night. Does not get much better than LeBron vs. Luka. Be careful gambling on Friday the 13th. #triskodekophobia – 12:57 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks win 119-115. Exhausting double-overtime game will leave Luka and the other Maverick starters gassed. Mavs improve to 24-19. Games Saturday and Sunday in Portland. – 12:57 AM
Mavericks win 119-115. Exhausting double-overtime game will leave Luka and the other Maverick starters gassed. Mavs improve to 24-19. Games Saturday and Sunday in Portland. – 12:57 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Russ was given a flagrant 1 after a tough foul on Luka. pic.twitter.com/P8DpnVY5Vy – 12:57 AM
Russ was given a flagrant 1 after a tough foul on Luka. pic.twitter.com/P8DpnVY5Vy – 12:57 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luka and LeBron embraced each other shortly after the buzzer. After some testiness throughout the game, Westbrook and Luka embraced each other after that. – 12:56 AM
Luka and LeBron embraced each other shortly after the buzzer. After some testiness throughout the game, Westbrook and Luka embraced each other after that. – 12:56 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
It’s a final: Mavs 119, Lakers 115 in double overtime. Luka had 35-14-13, Christian had 24-14-6, Tim had 22-8, Spencer had 17-4-4. Mavs are 24-19 and will play in Portland on Saturday. It’s the 10th triple-double of the season for Luka. – 12:56 AM
It’s a final: Mavs 119, Lakers 115 in double overtime. Luka had 35-14-13, Christian had 24-14-6, Tim had 22-8, Spencer had 17-4-4. Mavs are 24-19 and will play in Portland on Saturday. It’s the 10th triple-double of the season for Luka. – 12:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
35 PTS
14 REB
13 AST
4 3P
6-0 in his last 6 games against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/goiruOGyvs – 12:56 AM
Luka tonight:
35 PTS
14 REB
13 AST
4 3P
6-0 in his last 6 games against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/goiruOGyvs – 12:56 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
In a game that had a little bit of everything, the Lakers lose to the Mavs in double overtime, 119-115. Russ 28p 7r 5a 2s; LeBron 24p on 9-of-26 0-of-6 3s 15r 9a 2s; Wenyen 14p 7r 2s 2b; Nunn 12p; Bryant 11p 9r; Schroder 7p on 3-of-13. Luka 35p 14r 13a. – 12:55 AM
In a game that had a little bit of everything, the Lakers lose to the Mavs in double overtime, 119-115. Russ 28p 7r 5a 2s; LeBron 24p on 9-of-26 0-of-6 3s 15r 9a 2s; Wenyen 14p 7r 2s 2b; Nunn 12p; Bryant 11p 9r; Schroder 7p on 3-of-13. Luka 35p 14r 13a. – 12:55 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Luka tonight sat for the first 5:08 of the second quarter, and then for 9 seconds late in regulation. He’s played for basically the last 41 minutes without a rest, except for one possession. – 12:54 AM
Luka tonight sat for the first 5:08 of the second quarter, and then for 9 seconds late in regulation. He’s played for basically the last 41 minutes without a rest, except for one possession. – 12:54 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Christian Wood with a big block on Westbrook, then rolls his right ankle. Mavericks are up 116-113 with under 2 minutes left. Spencer Dinwiddie has had two big throw-downs and a key layup. Luka has been Luka. – 12:48 AM
Christian Wood with a big block on Westbrook, then rolls his right ankle. Mavericks are up 116-113 with under 2 minutes left. Spencer Dinwiddie has had two big throw-downs and a key layup. Luka has been Luka. – 12:48 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mark Cuban and Jason Kidd both alerting officials about Westbrook pushing Luka from behind. No dice. – 12:44 AM
Mark Cuban and Jason Kidd both alerting officials about Westbrook pushing Luka from behind. No dice. – 12:44 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Assuming he plays the entire second overtime, Luka is gonna finish this game having played the last 41 game-time minutes of it. – 12:42 AM
Assuming he plays the entire second overtime, Luka is gonna finish this game having played the last 41 game-time minutes of it. – 12:42 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Good game alert: Lakers and Mavericks are going to double overtime after a big three-point play from Wenyen Gabriel and a ridiculous 3-pointer from Luka Doncic. Mavs can move in front of Kings for fourth in the West with a win. – 12:42 AM
Good game alert: Lakers and Mavericks are going to double overtime after a big three-point play from Wenyen Gabriel and a ridiculous 3-pointer from Luka Doncic. Mavs can move in front of Kings for fourth in the West with a win. – 12:42 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Free throws aside, this game is a hell of an addition to Luka Doncic’s resume for Clutch Player of the Year. – 12:41 AM
Free throws aside, this game is a hell of an addition to Luka Doncic’s resume for Clutch Player of the Year. – 12:41 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Luka at 48 minutes heading into 2OT, every Mavs starter over 40. (Powell has the most minutes off the bench at 18) – 12:41 AM
Luka at 48 minutes heading into 2OT, every Mavs starter over 40. (Powell has the most minutes off the bench at 18) – 12:41 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
both times the Lakers didn’t double, Luka stuck a 3 to force overtime. dude is lethal. – 12:41 AM
both times the Lakers didn’t double, Luka stuck a 3 to force overtime. dude is lethal. – 12:41 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has played 48 minutes and hasn’t had a break since midway through the second quarter as this game goes to the second OT. Doncic has a 33-14-13 line. – 12:41 AM
Luka Doncic has played 48 minutes and hasn’t had a break since midway through the second quarter as this game goes to the second OT. Doncic has a 33-14-13 line. – 12:41 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic now on his way to playing 52-plus minutes tonight as Mavs-Lakers heads to second OT tied at 108. – 12:41 AM
Luka Doncic now on his way to playing 52-plus minutes tonight as Mavs-Lakers heads to second OT tied at 108. – 12:41 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 5+ 30/13/13 games over the past 40 seasons:
— Magic Johnson
— Russell Westbrook
— Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/iW7WoZl3cG – 12:37 AM
Players with 5+ 30/13/13 games over the past 40 seasons:
— Magic Johnson
— Russell Westbrook
— Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/iW7WoZl3cG – 12:37 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Two missed FTs by Luka and an empty possession when it could have been four points. Awful sequence. – 12:35 AM
Two missed FTs by Luka and an empty possession when it could have been four points. Awful sequence. – 12:35 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook’s defense has been awesome tonight largely because of how aggressively he’s played, but that came back to bite him there. That’s not a basketball play. He just lowered his shoulder and rammed Luka. – 12:33 AM
Russell Westbrook’s defense has been awesome tonight largely because of how aggressively he’s played, but that came back to bite him there. That’s not a basketball play. He just lowered his shoulder and rammed Luka. – 12:33 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Small skirmish broke out. Doncic either wasn’t happy about that Westbrook foul or ridiculous flop afterward. – 12:31 AM
Small skirmish broke out. Doncic either wasn’t happy about that Westbrook foul or ridiculous flop afterward. – 12:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
— Didn’t score for 17 straight minutes
— Hit a clutch step-back to send it to OT
🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/m6Ykmaygc4 – 12:27 AM
Luka tonight:
— Didn’t score for 17 straight minutes
— Hit a clutch step-back to send it to OT
🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/m6Ykmaygc4 – 12:27 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
All five Mavs starters have played 37-plus minutes, topped by Luka’s 42 minutes, 43 seconds. – 12:26 AM
All five Mavs starters have played 37-plus minutes, topped by Luka’s 42 minutes, 43 seconds. – 12:26 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Lakers got back in this game by doubling Luka every time he got the ball, making anyone else beat them… until the final possession when he got to isolate on Schroder, who played him to drive for some reason.
Insane game. – 12:25 AM
The Lakers got back in this game by doubling Luka every time he got the ball, making anyone else beat them… until the final possession when he got to isolate on Schroder, who played him to drive for some reason.
Insane game. – 12:25 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Trying to figure out, knowing Dallas needs a 3, why Schroeder played Doncic for the drive with less than 10 seconds left. Hes trying to get a 3. Made it easy – 12:24 AM
Trying to figure out, knowing Dallas needs a 3, why Schroeder played Doncic for the drive with less than 10 seconds left. Hes trying to get a 3. Made it easy – 12:24 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luka Doncic and Lil Wayne both have ice in their veins and blood in their eyes – 12:23 AM
Luka Doncic and Lil Wayne both have ice in their veins and blood in their eyes – 12:23 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka’s 10th triple-double of the season secured, but Mavericks aren’t done with this game. Up 95-91 and Lakers with the ball and 3:05 to go. Use it or lose it timeout taken. – 12:08 AM
Luka’s 10th triple-double of the season secured, but Mavericks aren’t done with this game. Up 95-91 and Lakers with the ball and 3:05 to go. Use it or lose it timeout taken. – 12:08 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka has 10 triple-doubles this season. Denver’s Nikola Jokic leads the NBA with 11. – 12:04 AM
Luka has 10 triple-doubles this season. Denver’s Nikola Jokic leads the NBA with 11. – 12:04 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron and Luka are going to share a recovery beer after the game and complain about the officiating together. Both have been hot tonight about the calls. – 12:02 AM
LeBron and Luka are going to share a recovery beer after the game and complain about the officiating together. Both have been hot tonight about the calls. – 12:02 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some troll work on Luka, intentional or not. Lakers showcasing Lil Wayne on the videoboard and playing his Carter IV album. – 11:58 PM
Some troll work on Luka, intentional or not. Lakers showcasing Lil Wayne on the videoboard and playing his Carter IV album. – 11:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Luka Doncic hasn’t rested in the 2nd half. He’s at 36 minutes right now with 6:27 to play. – 11:57 PM
Luka Doncic hasn’t rested in the 2nd half. He’s at 36 minutes right now with 6:27 to play. – 11:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic needs one assist for his 10th triple-double of the season. – 11:55 PM
Doncic needs one assist for his 10th triple-double of the season. – 11:55 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Don’t feel good about Mavs winning this w Luka probably needing to play the rest of the way – 11:52 PM
Don’t feel good about Mavs winning this w Luka probably needing to play the rest of the way – 11:52 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Surprised the Mavs are not giving Doncic a breather to start the fourth. Luka looked gassed at the end of the third quarter. Already at 32 minutes. – 11:47 PM
Surprised the Mavs are not giving Doncic a breather to start the fourth. Luka looked gassed at the end of the third quarter. Already at 32 minutes. – 11:47 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 82-76 after the third quarter. Luka has 27-8-7, Tim has 18-7, Wood has 14-9-6. – 11:43 PM
Mavs lead 82-76 after the third quarter. Luka has 27-8-7, Tim has 18-7, Wood has 14-9-6. – 11:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luka Doncic talked with the officials about his frustrations with the no calls. He threw out his elbow & forearm to illustrate the contact he’s getting. Luka then walked away more frustrated presumably because he didn’t like the officials’ explanation. – 11:31 PM
Luka Doncic talked with the officials about his frustrations with the no calls. He threw out his elbow & forearm to illustrate the contact he’s getting. Luka then walked away more frustrated presumably because he didn’t like the officials’ explanation. – 11:31 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Luka Tarlac sighting, immediately tasked with guarding Jaime Jaquez Jr. on the block.
Welcome back, kid. – 11:28 PM
Luka Tarlac sighting, immediately tasked with guarding Jaime Jaquez Jr. on the block.
Welcome back, kid. – 11:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hardaway is up to 18 points and Dallas’ lead is back up to 16 — 68-52.
Of Doncic’s 7 assists tonight, four of them are to Hardaway. And three of those have been 3-pointers. – 11:21 PM
Hardaway is up to 18 points and Dallas’ lead is back up to 16 — 68-52.
Of Doncic’s 7 assists tonight, four of them are to Hardaway. And three of those have been 3-pointers. – 11:21 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Wouldn’t be surprising if this gets close later, but the Mavericks look like the clearly superior team in this one. They are up 68-52 with Luka, Hardaway and Wood all rolling. – 11:20 PM
Wouldn’t be surprising if this gets close later, but the Mavericks look like the clearly superior team in this one. They are up 68-52 with Luka, Hardaway and Wood all rolling. – 11:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Mavericks 59, Lakers 48
Russell Westbrook leads LA w/ 15 points. LeBron James has 11 points. LA remains in striking distance — they were within four points late in the half. The teams have combined for 17 turnovers. Luka Doncic has 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 11:03 PM
Halftime: Mavericks 59, Lakers 48
Russell Westbrook leads LA w/ 15 points. LeBron James has 11 points. LA remains in striking distance — they were within four points late in the half. The teams have combined for 17 turnovers. Luka Doncic has 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 11:03 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs w/59-48 lead over Lakers. Luka 18-6-5, including the Mavs final 9 in an 11-4 run, after Lakers had closed 19 pt deficit to 4. Hardaway 13, Wood 12. Westbrook 15, LeBron held to 11 on 4-11. Mavs do a good job of wall building on his post ups. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 11:03 PM
Mavs w/59-48 lead over Lakers. Luka 18-6-5, including the Mavs final 9 in an 11-4 run, after Lakers had closed 19 pt deficit to 4. Hardaway 13, Wood 12. Westbrook 15, LeBron held to 11 on 4-11. Mavs do a good job of wall building on his post ups. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 11:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
What LeBron just did w/o getting a tech is exactly what Doncic did a few nights ago and got a tech. – 11:00 PM
What LeBron just did w/o getting a tech is exactly what Doncic did a few nights ago and got a tech. – 11:00 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 59-48 at the half. Luka has 18-6-5, Tim has 13-4, Wood has 12-6-3. – 10:58 PM
Mavs lead 59-48 at the half. Luka has 18-6-5, Tim has 13-4, Wood has 12-6-3. – 10:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic at half:
18 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
7-11 FG
2-4 3P
Leading the league in first half points. pic.twitter.com/HG25IKT01A – 10:58 PM
Luka Doncic at half:
18 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
7-11 FG
2-4 3P
Leading the league in first half points. pic.twitter.com/HG25IKT01A – 10:58 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Good lesson right there for the rookie Max Christie. Sometimes, you can get right up on Luka, and it won’t make a damn bit of difference. He’s still hitting that three. AK – 10:50 PM
Good lesson right there for the rookie Max Christie. Sometimes, you can get right up on Luka, and it won’t make a damn bit of difference. He’s still hitting that three. AK – 10:50 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
All it took was a little over aggresive defense from Juan Toscano-Anderson to wake up Luka. Five straight points for Doncic and the Mavs have regained a nine-point lead. – 10:49 PM
All it took was a little over aggresive defense from Juan Toscano-Anderson to wake up Luka. Five straight points for Doncic and the Mavs have regained a nine-point lead. – 10:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic was shaken up on that last play. Holding his right rib area. – 10:43 PM
Doncic was shaken up on that last play. Holding his right rib area. – 10:43 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 36-22 after the first quarter. Luka has 9-5-4, Tim has 9-3, Wood has 9-2-2. – 10:30 PM
Mavs lead 36-22 after the first quarter. Luka has 9-5-4, Tim has 9-3, Wood has 9-2-2. – 10:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Mavericks 36, Lakers 22
Dallas closed the quarter on a 30-16 run after the game was tied 6-6. That felt like a continuation of the second half on Christmas. Russell Westbrook has 8 points. Troy Brown Jr. has 6. Luke Doncic has 9 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. – 10:30 PM
First quarter: Mavericks 36, Lakers 22
Dallas closed the quarter on a 30-16 run after the game was tied 6-6. That felt like a continuation of the second half on Christmas. Russell Westbrook has 8 points. Troy Brown Jr. has 6. Luke Doncic has 9 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. – 10:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
We’ve got a fan in the lower bowl draped in the Slovenian flag and dancing and waving it every time Luka scores or makes a play. She’s having a good night, and so are the Mavs.
Mavs 36, Lakers 22 after one. Luka has 9 points and 4 assists. Russ leads the Lakers with 8 points. – 10:28 PM
We’ve got a fan in the lower bowl draped in the Slovenian flag and dancing and waving it every time Luka scores or makes a play. She’s having a good night, and so are the Mavs.
Mavs 36, Lakers 22 after one. Luka has 9 points and 4 assists. Russ leads the Lakers with 8 points. – 10:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Lakers probably having flashbacks to that 51-point Mavs third quarter when these teams played on Christmas Day in Dallas.
Lakers scored the last 5 points on the first quarter, but Mavs lead 36-22. Doncic already is up 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists. – 10:28 PM
Lakers probably having flashbacks to that 51-point Mavs third quarter when these teams played on Christmas Day in Dallas.
Lakers scored the last 5 points on the first quarter, but Mavs lead 36-22. Doncic already is up 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists. – 10:28 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Luka after that travel call looked just like this. (Looked like a walk from this side of the court …) pic.twitter.com/Tqph08gKfj – 10:27 PM
Luka after that travel call looked just like this. (Looked like a walk from this side of the court …) pic.twitter.com/Tqph08gKfj – 10:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Where was this Mavericks team two nights ago?
Dallas 32, Lakers 15. Hardaway and Wood have 9 points apiece. Doncic has 6 points and 11 points created from his 4 assists. – 10:21 PM
Where was this Mavericks team two nights ago?
Dallas 32, Lakers 15. Hardaway and Wood have 9 points apiece. Doncic has 6 points and 11 points created from his 4 assists. – 10:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
You can’t blitz Luka. You’ve gotta live with him doing his thing and trust you can slow down everyone else. I wonder how long it takes Darvin to realize that – 10:16 PM
You can’t blitz Luka. You’ve gotta live with him doing his thing and trust you can slow down everyone else. I wonder how long it takes Darvin to realize that – 10:16 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
This probably is the best-shooting five the Mavericks can put on the court, with the possible exception of Dorian. Even if they did start 1-of-6 from three. This group can help Luka simply by stationing themselves outside the arc. – 10:15 PM
This probably is the best-shooting five the Mavericks can put on the court, with the possible exception of Dorian. Even if they did start 1-of-6 from three. This group can help Luka simply by stationing themselves outside the arc. – 10:15 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Westbrook in the game and immediately goes at Luka. Gets back-to-back layups. On the other end, points at Luka a couple of times and shouts, “I got him.” – 10:14 PM
Westbrook in the game and immediately goes at Luka. Gets back-to-back layups. On the other end, points at Luka a couple of times and shouts, “I got him.” – 10:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is cooking. Four points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, probably should have at least two more assists.
Dallas 13, Lakers 6. – 10:09 PM
Doncic is cooking. Four points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, probably should have at least two more assists.
Dallas 13, Lakers 6. – 10:09 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
I’m saying this so that I’ll look bad (gladly) down the road. I don’t like players going on lower-leg ailments. Wesley Matthews had sore calf before he went down with torn Achilles. Just scary. But the good news is Mavericks have best in the business overseeing Luka’s health. – 10:04 PM
I’m saying this so that I’ll look bad (gladly) down the road. I don’t like players going on lower-leg ailments. Wesley Matthews had sore calf before he went down with torn Achilles. Just scary. But the good news is Mavericks have best in the business overseeing Luka’s health. – 10:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
A Luka and SUGA link up in LA 🤝
@Luka Doncic | @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/eLwkglpOhw – 9:58 PM
A Luka and SUGA link up in LA 🤝
@Luka Doncic | @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/eLwkglpOhw – 9:58 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters vs Lakers tonight are Luka, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock & Wood. Powell is available, going in questionable w/ a right hip contusion. TV coverage is only on TNT. Local Mavs radio is of course on 97.1 w/ @Chuck Cooperstein & Brad. Spanish radio w/ Victor Villalba on 99.1. – 9:54 PM
Mavs starters vs Lakers tonight are Luka, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock & Wood. Powell is available, going in questionable w/ a right hip contusion. TV coverage is only on TNT. Local Mavs radio is of course on 97.1 w/ @Chuck Cooperstein & Brad. Spanish radio w/ Victor Villalba on 99.1. – 9:54 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
LAL starters: James, Toscano-Anderson, Bryant, Christie, Schroder,
9:02 tip @971TheFreak – 9:42 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
LAL starters: James, Toscano-Anderson, Bryant, Christie, Schroder,
9:02 tip @971TheFreak – 9:42 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron and his post up jumper are back in the lineup against Luka and the Mavs tonight. pic.twitter.com/dmY6m8vYJL – 9:05 PM
LeBron and his post up jumper are back in the lineup against Luka and the Mavs tonight. pic.twitter.com/dmY6m8vYJL – 9:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James and Luka Doncic completing their pre-game warmups at the same time pic.twitter.com/FbbfsTaqsE – 9:03 PM
LeBron James and Luka Doncic completing their pre-game warmups at the same time pic.twitter.com/FbbfsTaqsE – 9:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Funny thing is Doncic hardly ever takes corner 3s. pic.twitter.com/Pj23gzSdEc – 9:03 PM
Funny thing is Doncic hardly ever takes corner 3s. pic.twitter.com/Pj23gzSdEc – 9:03 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Luka and the Mavs visit LeBron James and the Lakers tonight, so will both teams combine for over or under 236.5 points?
(Odds via @FDSportsbook) – 8:23 PM
Luka and the Mavs visit LeBron James and the Lakers tonight, so will both teams combine for over or under 236.5 points?
(Odds via @FDSportsbook) – 8:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards vs. Knicks injury report
QUESTIONABLE
– Kristaps Porzingis (rib contusion)
– Daniel Gafford (ankle sprain)
– Monte Morris (hamstring soreness)
– Johnny Davis (hip strain)
– Vernon Carey Jr. (quad contusion)
Bradley Beal (hamstring strain) remains out but is ramping up. – 8:06 PM
Wizards vs. Knicks injury report
QUESTIONABLE
– Kristaps Porzingis (rib contusion)
– Daniel Gafford (ankle sprain)
– Monte Morris (hamstring soreness)
– Johnny Davis (hip strain)
– Vernon Carey Jr. (quad contusion)
Bradley Beal (hamstring strain) remains out but is ramping up. – 8:06 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Download J Street Vibes wherever you get your podcasts from for @IamKDiddy’s wild thoughts and how he’d be on Luka in the playoffs instagram.com/reel/CnUuhhUhw… – 7:49 PM
Download J Street Vibes wherever you get your podcasts from for @IamKDiddy’s wild thoughts and how he’d be on Luka in the playoffs instagram.com/reel/CnUuhhUhw… – 7:49 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
With LeBron James about to shatter the NBA’s all-time scoring record, is Luka Doncic the best bet to eventually catch the King? Doncic advises against betting on him. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:01 PM
With LeBron James about to shatter the NBA’s all-time scoring record, is Luka Doncic the best bet to eventually catch the King? Doncic advises against betting on him. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
wow.
In addition to ruling out Bradley Beal, the Wizards are listing Kristaps Porzingis, Daniel Gafford, Monte Morris, Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr. all as questionable.
Beal, KP and Morris are three of the Wizards’ top 4 players. And Gafford backs up Porzingis. – 6:45 PM
wow.
In addition to ruling out Bradley Beal, the Wizards are listing Kristaps Porzingis, Daniel Gafford, Monte Morris, Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr. all as questionable.
Beal, KP and Morris are three of the Wizards’ top 4 players. And Gafford backs up Porzingis. – 6:45 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis (rib contusion) and Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) are still questionable to play.
Monte Morris is a new add to the injury report, listed as questionable with right hamstring soreness.
What… is with all the hamstring stuff – 5:52 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (rib contusion) and Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) are still questionable to play.
Monte Morris is a new add to the injury report, listed as questionable with right hamstring soreness.
What… is with all the hamstring stuff – 5:52 PM
More on this storyline
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal and Monte Morris are OUT tonight, but Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford will return against the Knicks. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / January 13, 2023
Why don’t you think things worked out with the Knicks? Kristaps Porzingis: Could I go back and do things differently? For sure, from our side. I was hurt. If I kept playing, it would’ve been completely different. I’m young and listening to people and what they’re telling me on what I should do with my career. You don’t know any better. That’s how things went at that time. I can only say really good things about the organization because I enjoyed it so much playing there in New York and playing in front of those fans. It was a dream come true. In the moment, I didn’t realize it’s not like that everywhere. New York is a special place. Madison Square Garden is the most special place I had ever played in. But at that moment, I thought it was like that on every team. I had the most fun playing in The Garden. -via NBA.com / January 13, 2023
You have a player option to consider next offseason. What things will influence your decision? Kristaps Porzingis: That’s early. I wish I could tell you something. But I haven’t thought about it at all. It depends on how the year goes. Then we’ll go from there. Anything can happen. We’ll see how we do something as a team. [Kyle] Kuzma also has a player option. We’ll see what he does. -via NBA.com / January 13, 2023
Which leads to the question: How likely is it that James’ eventual spot at the top of the all-time scoring list will ever be challenged? “Oof, odds? You should ask Vegas that,” Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic said during practice last week. “It’s always a possibility, but it’s going to be really tough.” -via ESPN / January 13, 2023
“Well, we hope Luka can break it,” Nowitzki said after a little chuckle. “That would be cool.” Doncic shook his head when informed of Nowitzki’s comment. “I don’t know about 20 years,” Doncic said after a 32-point, nine-rebound, nine-assist performance in a home win over James’ Lakers that afternoon. “That’s a long time to play basketball. I’d rather go back to my farm in Slovenia.” -via ESPN / January 13, 2023
For most of the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Lakers prioritized forcing the ball out of Luka Doncic’s hands, sending a steady diet of double-teams at the MVP candidate and daring his Dallas Mavericks teammates to beat him. The strategy worked, allowing the Lakers to rally from a deficit that had been as large as 19 points in the third quarter and take a three-point lead with seconds remaining. Doncic was scoreless for the first 11 minutes, 54 seconds of the fourth quarter — until he swished an overtime-forcing stepback 3 over Dennis Schroder’s single coverage. “I was a little bit surprised,” Doncic said of not being double-teamed with the game on the line. “I don’t know why they didn’t. I thought they were going to foul, honestly, but I tried to get it up before they could foul.” -via ESPN.com / January 13, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.