Magic 72, Jazz 78: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (16-26) play against the Utah Jazz (23-23) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023
Orlando Magic 72, Utah Jazz 78 (Q3 03:13)
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
😈 𝚈𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚐 𝙱𝚞𝚕𝚕 𝚑𝚊𝚜 𝚛𝚎-𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚝 😈
#TakeNote | @collinsexton02 pic.twitter.com/a7svQ6PsuB – 10:41 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
That three from Collin Sexton broke an 0-13 streak stretching back to the first quarter.
Jazz needed that one. – 10:37 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
define nickeil-and-dime 🤔
#TakeNote | @Nickeil Alexander-Walker pic.twitter.com/icSTaPRnY7 – 10:35 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Big bubble doings tonight in Reno with Utah State playing Nevada.
Both in that last-four-in sort of range. – 10:34 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz started the night 7 of 10 from three and have now missed 14 straight. the Magic allow the 2nd most amount of threes in the NBA but are the best at defending the three. – 10:33 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
you know that thing that people say about watching a game in mid-January against the Magic…
That’s how this game feels. – 10:29 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic leading for the first time since early in the 1Q.
Orlando up 66-65 early in 3Q. – 10:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Gary Harris is OUT for the remainder of the game. His right hand is being evaluated. – 10:23 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Gary Harris is having his right hand evaluated and will not return to the game for the Magic – 10:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
those 00 dimes are something special 💰
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/OUPiAjqvpd – 10:18 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Jazz 61, Magic 56
Wendell Carter Jr. – 13 pts, 5 rebs
#FQF – 11 pts, 3 stls
Terrence Ross – 8 pts – 10:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 61, Magic 56. Honestly, Utah should be more in control of this one (helped by 9 O-rebs, 13 second-chance points), but the nine turnovers, the 13 FB points allowed, and missing their last 10 tries from 3 haven’t helped. Markkanen 15p/6r. Kessler 11p/5r/5b. – 10:08 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Utah 61, Orlando 56
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/pUaFuoZQQo – 10:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen leads everyone with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Walker Kessler has 11 points, 5 rebounds and 5 blocked shots – 10:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 61-56 at the half. Jazz didn’t make a 3 in the 2Q, but Orlando fouled so many times that it almost didn’t matter.
Markkanen has 15/6 to lead all scorers. – 10:06 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz have had some dribbling issues tonight. Lots of guys just losing the ball – 10:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Wendell Carter thwarted Walker Kessler’s sixth block attempt by dunking on him – 10:05 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
By time anyone on the Magic makes a move to defensive rebound, Kessler has already tracked the ball and identified where it’s going #MagicJazz – 10:04 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Walker Kessler is now 1-4 at the line. Apology to Will Hardy incoming. – 10:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bol Bol looking very quick out there … which I guess makes sense since I’m guessing he weighs 125 pounds – 10:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If the Magic boxed out, their defense would look a lot better tonight. Initial defense is good. They just aren’t putting bodies on the Jazz and it’s resulting in second chances. Banchero and Bol have both been glaringly bad. – 10:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
5 block halves in the NBA this season:
Walker Kessler has 3
Jaren Jackson Jr. has 2
6 other players have 1 – 9:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Walker Kessler is doing work on both ends of the floor.
Jazz got a lot in the Gobert trade, but Kessler might end up being the best piece they got back. He’s really good. – 9:58 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler has 11 points, 5 blocks and 4 rebounds with 3:55 left in the second quarter – 9:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Listen. Hear me out.
Walker Kessler currently has 11 points, 5 blocked shots and 4 rebounds – 9:56 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🪄 he only gets craftier with each bucket 🪄
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/uRZzVEFqYW – 9:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
5:15 remaining in the first half: the Jazz lead the Magic 47-44 – 9:52 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Utah 36, Orlando 27
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/do7iSSLXah – 9:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This current Jazz group on the floor has not played great team basketball – 9:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Some rough possessions for Rudy Gay, who airballed a turnaround, then later did good by hustling for an O-reb, but ruined it by bricking the putback off the backboard and getting zero rim. – 9:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Aaron Gordon was 0-9 vs Clippers with Magic
But since arriving to Denver, Gordon is 6-1 vs Clippers with Nuggets.
Michael Malone praised Gordon: “A guy who has had the career that Aaron has had, it’s never about him. He just wants to win.” pic.twitter.com/Dr0bWfHsVM – 9:43 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Terrence knocks down his second 3 of the 2Q. Up to 8 points. Magic on a 9-0 run.
Magic trail Jazz 38-36. – 9:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Magic go on a 9-0 run and T Ross gets on a heater and Utah’s double digit lead is down to 38-36…Will Hardy takes a timeout – 9:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Have people warmed to the Jazz uniforms? Or are they still disliked?
I haven’t changed my opinion. They are still awful. – 9:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Jazz 36, Magic 27.
Lauri Markkanen gets stuffed by the rim on his dunk attempt before the end of the first.
Utah ended the quarter on a heater. – 9:38 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
wendell carter jr. in the first quarter:
8 PTS
4 REB
2 AST
2 3PM
@SASsoftware x @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/OlD3nQOhAq – 9:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 36, Magic 27. A nearly-perfect period ends with Lauri Markkanen driving hard, going under the hoop and attempting a reverse jam … only to stuff himself on the rim. Still, he has 12p, Jazz made 7-11 from 3, Magic shooting 38.5% overall. – 9:36 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Lauri Markkanen just got stuffed by the rim on a reverse dunk and slid to the floor and just stayed on his back. THT ran over and laughed and then pretended to give him CPR. Excellent stuff. – 9:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen just had his drink sprite moment….and the Jazz lead Orlando 36-27 at the end of one quarter – 9:35 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
right on the markk(anen)
@Lauri Markkanen is 3/3 from deep
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/N0iBgVK7qU – 9:35 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Lauri Markkanen’s cooking right now: 12 points after back-to-back 3s.
Magic trailing Jazz 34-23 with 1:39 remaining in the 1Q. Jazz on a 8-0 run. – 9:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen goes on a heater, in part because Bol Bol comes into the game. Markkanen has 12, and the Jazz lead Orlando 34-23…1:39 remaining in the first quarter – 9:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are on an 8-0 run, thanks to B2B wide-open 3s by Lauri Markkanen, whom the Magic should probably consider covering. Just a thought. He’s got 12p, and Utah leads Orlando 34-23 with 1:39 left 1Q. – 9:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
☝️ Good things come in threes ☝️
including voting for #NBAAllStar today 🌟 https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/ot0FmGcq1u – 9:30 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Just turning on the Jazz game as Kessler went to the bench and it showed his line so far tonight. Sweet mercy, young man – 9:25 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
there’s nothing 𝒔𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒓 🫣
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/9xuoYYZ1iK – 9:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Bol Bol checks in midway through the 1Q for his first game action of 2023.
Jamahl Mosley said yesterday Bol would be back in the rotation after missing 4 games because of the H&S protocols and sitting Tuesday’s win. – 9:23 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,254 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 9:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Wow. Jazz dawdled after that Kessler putback. Magic were running. Sexton pointed at but didn’t move to stop Franz Wagner … and then Kessler caught up at the last moment and got a piece of the attempted tomahawk dunk. Just incredible recovery. – 9:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Collin Sexton makes his first appearance. Jazz trail Orlando 10-8 – 9:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Threesley kicking off Friday the 13th 👻
#TakeNote | @Mbeasy5 pic.twitter.com/dOeQpYUAPr – 9:16 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
We understand their are some issues with the broadcast on 97.5 FM right now. We are working on it
You can get it on the @KSLSportsZone app
or
@Utah Jazz app
or @SIRIUSXM – 9:05 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Here to celebrate Jazz Bear’s birthday 🎂
#StartingLineup | @Zionsbank pic.twitter.com/XTbgzunAF5 – 9:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Nickeil Alexander-Walker gets the start for the Jazz tonight, along with Malik Beasley pic.twitter.com/FQx32M0i1X – 8:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone on Joker’s wrist: “It’s been bothering him for a while.”
Said after talking to him following last game, they made the decision to just let it calm down. Said they hope he’ll be available for Sunday’s game vs. Magic. – 8:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Walker is giving these walk-ins 𝙩𝙬𝙤 thumbs up 👍👍
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/AxUiNqLWXj – 8:02 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Vucevic, who played nine seasons in Orlando, is an unrestricted free agent this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/11/nik… – 8:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley (rest) is out tonight against Orlando…collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available – 7:48 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mike Conley won’t play tonight, resting on the first night of a back-to-back – 7:45 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“That’s why I’m so humble, cause I look in the mirror like ‘you ain’t Magic.’” 😂
This story of @Jalen Rose’s first playoff game at the Alamodome: pic.twitter.com/or4FakwuQr – 7:37 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers are listing Tobias Harris as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Utah with left knee soreness after the scare in the OKC game.
Nobody else on the injury report. – 7:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris is listed as questionable to play in tomorrow’s game at the Utah Jazz because of left knee soreness. He appeared to sustain the injury during last night’s loss to the Thunder, but did not speak to reporters following the game. – 7:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker are both AVAILABLE tonight for the Jazz vs. the Magic. – 7:16 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Collin Sexton will officially play tonight. Talen Horton-Tucker is available too – 7:15 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Talen Horton-Tucker and Collin Sexton will both be available for the Jazz tonight. – 7:15 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Good sign for the #Sixers, Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. #Jazz. Last night, Embiid mentioned he “tweaked” his foot vs. OKC – 6:49 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
THE FINNISHER hoodie is ❄️AVAILABLE NOW❄️ for pre-order! Make sure to snag one before they are all gone! Shipping starts 2/1.
Pre-Order Now 👉🏽 https://t.co/XVbK7tNfC9 pic.twitter.com/94BYBOPBNC – 6:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After a number of requests to take my two-part Donovan Mitchell/Racism in Utah series out from behind the paywall, we’ve decided to do just that. They are now accessible to everyone with Tribune reads available.
Part 1: https://t.co/Ei9Fu0XOsT
Part 2: https://t.co/QxME8vstoz pic.twitter.com/zvImncrPHC – 6:31 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz announce Deron Williams, Memo Okur, and Truck Robinson will be at the Jazz game tomorrow vs. PHI, and they’ll be honored on court during the 2nd quarter.
(All were former All-Stars, Jazz further promoting All-Star Weekend) – 5:20 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Remember Mac McClung? He’s reportedly going to be in the NBA dunk contest in Utah https://t.co/dgqvDkfbcc pic.twitter.com/TXrg17vSV2 – 5:11 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW MAILBAG
🔘 Heat (1:09)
🔘 Top 5 players in the West (6:55)
🔘 Team building (13:07)
🔘 Anfernee Simons (25:39)
🔘 Blazers/Jazz (34:52)
🔘 Buy, Sell or Hold (38:44)
🎧 https://t.co/rutGrVC2td
🍎 https://t.co/Ff90uKHujr
✳️ https://t.co/mJbpUGQ0QJ
📺 https://t.co/5sJvGcMH8g pic.twitter.com/iXwTpDYr0t – 5:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
❄️ It’s time the 𝐈𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐫 becomes an 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫 ❄️
Your vote counts 𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑷𝑳𝑬 today 🌟 https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xXtC52GDLG – 4:05 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Buyers? Sellers? Lakers? Jazz? Hawks? Diving into the teams to watch with @Howard Beck over @SInow si.com/nba/2023/01/13… – 3:54 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
there’s nothing quite like a ‘buckle up’ night 🖤
🎙️@BuckleUpBoler & @bigTbailey
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/QbyqBIIICY – 3:28 PM
