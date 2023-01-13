Magic 72, Jazz 78: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (16-26) play against the Utah Jazz (23-23) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

Orlando Magic 72, Utah Jazz 78 (Q3 03:13)

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

That three from Collin Sexton broke an 0-13 streak stretching back to the first quarter.

Jazz needed that one. – That three from Collin Sexton broke an 0-13 streak stretching back to the first quarter.Jazz needed that one. – 10:37 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Big bubble doings tonight in Reno with Utah State playing Nevada.

Both in that last-four-in sort of range. – Big bubble doings tonight in Reno with Utah State playing Nevada.Both in that last-four-in sort of range. – 10:34 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Jazz started the night 7 of 10 from three and have now missed 14 straight. the Magic allow the 2nd most amount of threes in the NBA but are the best at defending the three. – Jazz started the night 7 of 10 from three and have now missed 14 straight. the Magic allow the 2nd most amount of threes in the NBA but are the best at defending the three. – 10:33 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

This has not been a good third quarter for the Jazz – This has not been a good third quarter for the Jazz – 10:32 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

you know that thing that people say about watching a game in mid-January against the Magic…

That’s how this game feels. – you know that thing that people say about watching a game in mid-January against the Magic…That’s how this game feels. – 10:29 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic leading for the first time since early in the 1Q.

Orlando up 66-65 early in 3Q. – Magic leading for the first time since early in the 1Q.Orlando up 66-65 early in 3Q. – 10:28 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Gary Harris is OUT for the remainder of the game. His right hand is being evaluated. – Gary Harris is OUT for the remainder of the game. His right hand is being evaluated. – 10:23 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Gary Harris is having his right hand evaluated and will not return to the game for the Magic – Gary Harris is having his right hand evaluated and will not return to the game for the Magic – 10:23 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs is starting the 3Q in place of Gary Harris. – Jalen Suggs is starting the 3Q in place of Gary Harris. – 10:22 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Halftime: Jazz 61, Magic 56

Wendell Carter Jr. – 13 pts, 5 rebs



Terrence Ross – 8 pts – Halftime: Jazz 61, Magic 56Wendell Carter Jr. – 13 pts, 5 rebs #FQF – 11 pts, 3 stlsTerrence Ross – 8 pts – 10:08 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Jazz 61, Magic 56. Honestly, Utah should be more in control of this one (helped by 9 O-rebs, 13 second-chance points), but the nine turnovers, the 13 FB points allowed, and missing their last 10 tries from 3 haven’t helped. Markkanen 15p/6r. Kessler 11p/5r/5b. – HALFTIME: Jazz 61, Magic 56. Honestly, Utah should be more in control of this one (helped by 9 O-rebs, 13 second-chance points), but the nine turnovers, the 13 FB points allowed, and missing their last 10 tries from 3 haven’t helped. Markkanen 15p/6r. Kessler 11p/5r/5b. – 10:08 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lauri Markkanen leads everyone with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Walker Kessler has 11 points, 5 rebounds and 5 blocked shots – Lauri Markkanen leads everyone with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Walker Kessler has 11 points, 5 rebounds and 5 blocked shots – 10:07 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 61-56 at the half. Jazz didn’t make a 3 in the 2Q, but Orlando fouled so many times that it almost didn’t matter.

Markkanen has 15/6 to lead all scorers. – Jazz up 61-56 at the half. Jazz didn’t make a 3 in the 2Q, but Orlando fouled so many times that it almost didn’t matter.Markkanen has 15/6 to lead all scorers. – 10:06 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Halftime in Utah: the Jazz lead the Magic 61-56 – Halftime in Utah: the Jazz lead the Magic 61-56 – 10:06 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Wendell Carter Jr. put Walker Kessler on a poster. – Wendell Carter Jr. put Walker Kessler on a poster. – 10:05 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Jazz have had some dribbling issues tonight. Lots of guys just losing the ball – Jazz have had some dribbling issues tonight. Lots of guys just losing the ball – 10:05 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Wendell Carter thwarted Walker Kessler’s sixth block attempt by dunking on him – Wendell Carter thwarted Walker Kessler’s sixth block attempt by dunking on him – 10:05 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

By time anyone on the Magic makes a move to defensive rebound, Kessler has already tracked the ball and identified where it’s going 10:04 PM By time anyone on the Magic makes a move to defensive rebound, Kessler has already tracked the ball and identified where it’s going #MagicJazz

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Walker Kessler is now 1-4 at the line. Apology to Will Hardy incoming. – Walker Kessler is now 1-4 at the line. Apology to Will Hardy incoming. – 10:02 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Bol Bol looking very quick out there … which I guess makes sense since I’m guessing he weighs 125 pounds – Bol Bol looking very quick out there … which I guess makes sense since I’m guessing he weighs 125 pounds – 10:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If the Magic boxed out, their defense would look a lot better tonight. Initial defense is good. They just aren’t putting bodies on the Jazz and it’s resulting in second chances. Banchero and Bol have both been glaringly bad. – If the Magic boxed out, their defense would look a lot better tonight. Initial defense is good. They just aren’t putting bodies on the Jazz and it’s resulting in second chances. Banchero and Bol have both been glaringly bad. – 10:00 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

I just don’t want Bol Bol to jump ever. I’m so scared for his legs. – I just don’t want Bol Bol to jump ever. I’m so scared for his legs. – 9:59 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

5 block halves in the NBA this season:

Walker Kessler has 3

Jaren Jackson Jr. has 2

6 other players have 1 – 5 block halves in the NBA this season:Walker Kessler has 3Jaren Jackson Jr. has 26 other players have 1 – 9:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Walker Kessler is doing work on both ends of the floor.

Jazz got a lot in the Gobert trade, but Kessler might end up being the best piece they got back. He’s really good. – Walker Kessler is doing work on both ends of the floor.Jazz got a lot in the Gobert trade, but Kessler might end up being the best piece they got back. He’s really good. – 9:58 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Walker Kessler has 11 points, 5 blocks and 4 rebounds with 3:55 left in the second quarter – Walker Kessler has 11 points, 5 blocks and 4 rebounds with 3:55 left in the second quarter – 9:57 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Listen. Hear me out.

Walker Kessler currently has 11 points, 5 blocked shots and 4 rebounds – Listen. Hear me out.Walker Kessler currently has 11 points, 5 blocked shots and 4 rebounds – 9:56 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

5:15 remaining in the first half: the Jazz lead the Magic 47-44 – 5:15 remaining in the first half: the Jazz lead the Magic 47-44 – 9:52 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Somehow Rudy Gay is going to come out of this a +30 😑 – Somehow Rudy Gay is going to come out of this a +30 😑 – 9:49 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

This current Jazz group on the floor has not played great team basketball – This current Jazz group on the floor has not played great team basketball – 9:48 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Some rough possessions for Rudy Gay, who airballed a turnaround, then later did good by hustling for an O-reb, but ruined it by bricking the putback off the backboard and getting zero rim. – Some rough possessions for Rudy Gay, who airballed a turnaround, then later did good by hustling for an O-reb, but ruined it by bricking the putback off the backboard and getting zero rim. – 9:47 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Terrence knocks down his second 3 of the 2Q. Up to 8 points. Magic on a 9-0 run.

Magic trail Jazz 38-36. – Terrence knocks down his second 3 of the 2Q. Up to 8 points. Magic on a 9-0 run.Magic trail Jazz 38-36. – 9:41 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Magic go on a 9-0 run and T Ross gets on a heater and Utah’s double digit lead is down to 38-36…Will Hardy takes a timeout – The Magic go on a 9-0 run and T Ross gets on a heater and Utah’s double digit lead is down to 38-36…Will Hardy takes a timeout – 9:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Have people warmed to the Jazz uniforms? Or are they still disliked?

I haven’t changed my opinion. They are still awful. – Have people warmed to the Jazz uniforms? Or are they still disliked?I haven’t changed my opinion. They are still awful. – 9:39 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Jazz 36, Magic 27.

Lauri Markkanen gets stuffed by the rim on his dunk attempt before the end of the first.

Utah ended the quarter on a heater. – End of 1Q: Jazz 36, Magic 27.Lauri Markkanen gets stuffed by the rim on his dunk attempt before the end of the first.Utah ended the quarter on a heater. – 9:38 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 36, Magic 27. A nearly-perfect period ends with Lauri Markkanen driving hard, going under the hoop and attempting a reverse jam … only to stuff himself on the rim. Still, he has 12p, Jazz made 7-11 from 3, Magic shooting 38.5% overall. – End 1Q: Jazz 36, Magic 27. A nearly-perfect period ends with Lauri Markkanen driving hard, going under the hoop and attempting a reverse jam … only to stuff himself on the rim. Still, he has 12p, Jazz made 7-11 from 3, Magic shooting 38.5% overall. – 9:36 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Lauri Markkanen just got stuffed by the rim on a reverse dunk and slid to the floor and just stayed on his back. THT ran over and laughed and then pretended to give him CPR. Excellent stuff. – Lauri Markkanen just got stuffed by the rim on a reverse dunk and slid to the floor and just stayed on his back. THT ran over and laughed and then pretended to give him CPR. Excellent stuff. – 9:35 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lauri Markkanen just had his drink sprite moment….and the Jazz lead Orlando 36-27 at the end of one quarter – Lauri Markkanen just had his drink sprite moment….and the Jazz lead Orlando 36-27 at the end of one quarter – 9:35 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Lauri Markkanen’s cooking right now: 12 points after back-to-back 3s.

Magic trailing Jazz 34-23 with 1:39 remaining in the 1Q. Jazz on a 8-0 run. – Lauri Markkanen’s cooking right now: 12 points after back-to-back 3s.Magic trailing Jazz 34-23 with 1:39 remaining in the 1Q. Jazz on a 8-0 run. – 9:31 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lauri Markkanen goes on a heater, in part because Bol Bol comes into the game. Markkanen has 12, and the Jazz lead Orlando 34-23…1:39 remaining in the first quarter – Lauri Markkanen goes on a heater, in part because Bol Bol comes into the game. Markkanen has 12, and the Jazz lead Orlando 34-23…1:39 remaining in the first quarter – 9:30 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz are on an 8-0 run, thanks to B2B wide-open 3s by Lauri Markkanen, whom the Magic should probably consider covering. Just a thought. He’s got 12p, and Utah leads Orlando 34-23 with 1:39 left 1Q. – Jazz are on an 8-0 run, thanks to B2B wide-open 3s by Lauri Markkanen, whom the Magic should probably consider covering. Just a thought. He’s got 12p, and Utah leads Orlando 34-23 with 1:39 left 1Q. – 9:30 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Banchero is gonna be like a 12 time all star lol… – Banchero is gonna be like a 12 time all star lol… – 9:26 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Just turning on the Jazz game as Kessler went to the bench and it showed his line so far tonight. Sweet mercy, young man – Just turning on the Jazz game as Kessler went to the bench and it showed his line so far tonight. Sweet mercy, young man – 9:25 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Walker Kessler has 4 blocks with 4:13 left in the 1st quarter. – Walker Kessler has 4 blocks with 4:13 left in the 1st quarter. – 9:24 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Bol Bol checks in midway through the 1Q for his first game action of 2023.

Jamahl Mosley said yesterday Bol would be back in the rotation after missing 4 games because of the H&S protocols and sitting Tuesday’s win. – Bol Bol checks in midway through the 1Q for his first game action of 2023.Jamahl Mosley said yesterday Bol would be back in the rotation after missing 4 games because of the H&S protocols and sitting Tuesday’s win. – 9:23 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Wow. Jazz dawdled after that Kessler putback. Magic were running. Sexton pointed at but didn’t move to stop Franz Wagner … and then Kessler caught up at the last moment and got a piece of the attempted tomahawk dunk. Just incredible recovery. – Wow. Jazz dawdled after that Kessler putback. Magic were running. Sexton pointed at but didn’t move to stop Franz Wagner … and then Kessler caught up at the last moment and got a piece of the attempted tomahawk dunk. Just incredible recovery. – 9:22 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Collin Sexton makes his first appearance. Jazz trail Orlando 10-8 – Collin Sexton makes his first appearance. Jazz trail Orlando 10-8 – 9:19 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Franz Wagner is one of my favorite young wings in the league – Franz Wagner is one of my favorite young wings in the league – 9:11 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Paolo Banchero against Lauri Markkanen tonight on the marquee – Paolo Banchero against Lauri Markkanen tonight on the marquee – 9:11 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

We understand their are some issues with the broadcast on 97.5 FM right now. We are working on it

You can get it on the

or



or 9:05 PM We understand their are some issues with the broadcast on 97.5 FM right now. We are working on itYou can get it on the @KSLSportsZone appor @Utah Jazz appor @SIRIUSXM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Nickeil Alexander-Walker gets the start for the Jazz tonight, along with Malik Beasley 8:40 PM Nickeil Alexander-Walker gets the start for the Jazz tonight, along with Malik Beasley pic.twitter.com/FQx32M0i1X

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Mike Conley (rest) is out tonight against Orlando…collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available – Mike Conley (rest) is out tonight against Orlando…collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker are both available – 7:48 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Mike Conley will miss tonight’s game due to rest – Mike Conley will miss tonight’s game due to rest – 7:46 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Mike Conley won’t play tonight, resting on the first night of a back-to-back – Mike Conley won’t play tonight, resting on the first night of a back-to-back – 7:45 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Mike Conley is OUT tonight vs. the Magic (rest) – Mike Conley is OUT tonight vs. the Magic (rest) – 7:45 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker are both AVAILABLE tonight for the Jazz vs. the Magic. – Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker are both AVAILABLE tonight for the Jazz vs. the Magic. – 7:16 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Collin Sexton will officially play tonight. Talen Horton-Tucker is available too – Collin Sexton will officially play tonight. Talen Horton-Tucker is available too – 7:15 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Talen Horton-Tucker and Collin Sexton will both be available for the Jazz tonight. – Talen Horton-Tucker and Collin Sexton will both be available for the Jazz tonight. – 7:15 PM

