Miami Heat have registered interest in D'Angelo Russell, but trade for Lowry is unlikely

The Heat have in fact registered interest in D’Angelo Russell, source told Yahoo Sports, but a direct deal for Lowry would appear unlikely. Lowry is just a few months away from entering the final season of his own contract worth roughly $30 million in average annual salary, and it’s hard to imagine Wolves officials being eager to extend the aging guard another exorbitant payday when he becomes extension eligible this summer — putting Minnesota in the exact situation it faced with Russell last July.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
D’Angelo Russell hasn’t missed from the 3-point line tonight. He’s 4-of-4 for 14 points. – 7:57 PM
D’Angelo Russell hasn’t missed from the 3-point line tonight. He’s 4-of-4 for 14 points. – 7:57 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A bit surprised Finch is going with DLo on Bey, Rivers on Hayes and Edwards on Ivey.
Was expecting Ant-Bey, DLo-Hayes, Rivers-Ivey. – 7:15 PM
A bit surprised Finch is going with DLo on Bey, Rivers on Hayes and Edwards on Ivey.
Was expecting Ant-Bey, DLo-Hayes, Rivers-Ivey. – 7:15 PM
More on this storyline
He is no stranger to the trade chatter that’s preceding this year’s Feb. 9 deadline. Word among league personnel of the Wolves’ openness to moving D’Angelo Russell has only persisted since this summer’s Murray flirtations. Russell is in the final season of a four-year, $117 million agreement, and there was little progress for any contract extension with the Timberwolves this past offseason, sources said, making him a natural trade candidate this winter. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 13, 2023
Russell is certainly paying attention to the rumor mill. “Yeah, it’s my life,” the seven-year veteran told Yahoo Sports. “That’s it. Just be conscious of it.” He ruffled internet feathers by apparently unfollowing the Timberwolves on Jan. 4, the same day HoopsHype detailed a popular idea that’s been floated by league executives: swapping Russell to another team performing below preseason expectations, the Miami Heat, for aging floor general Kyle Lowry. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 13, 2023
As part of a response to how he is currently helping push fellow Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Russell said: “I’m an Alpha as well, you know what I mean? And I feel like I’m better than a lot of shooting guards and I’m better than a lot of point guards.” -via Yahoo! Sports / January 13, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.