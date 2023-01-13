NBA: LeBron James was fouled at the end of the first OT against Dallas

Tim MacMahon: Last 2 Minutes Report says refs got it right with no-call at regulation buzzer of Mavs-Lakers. Called Tim Hardaway Jr.’s contact “incidental.” But NBA ruled that Christian Wood should have been called for a foul on his game-saving block of LeBron James at the end of first OT.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The L2M report from Mavs-Lakers reads like War and Peace. @NBA says refs got it right when they didn’t call Hardaway for a foul on Troy Brown’s 3ptr at end of regulation, and got it wrong when they didn’t call Wood for a foul on LeBron at the end of 1st OT
official.nba.com/l2m/L2MReport.… – 4:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Last Two Minutes Report for Lakers-Mavs is out. The NBA stood by the no call on Troy Brown’s shot at the end of regulation, but say LeBron James was fouled by Christian Wood at the end of the 1st OT pic.twitter.com/Bb4UN4RpAV – 4:48 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Last 2 Minutes Report says refs got it right with no-call at regulation buzzer of Mavs-Lakers. Called Tim Hardaway Jr.’s contact “incidental.”
But NBA ruled that Christian Wood should have been called for a foul on his game-saving block of LeBron James at the end of first OT. – 4:41 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 4:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to Know: Luka Doncic is a cheat code, outduels LeBron in win nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/13/thr… – 9:05 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
With Luka, Jokic, Giannis, Embiid and Siakam on one team, and Stephen Curry, Durant, Kyrie, LeBron and Lillard on the other team, who wins if the USA-born players play the international players in a friendly All-Star game? Inquiring minds want to know.
https://t.co/0Aoeuoqein pic.twitter.com/XilbLNsl5t – 7:26 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Lebron on Luka Doncic: Big-time players make big-time shots eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:06 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers were great in flashes and starts. But Luka Doncic simply is greatness.
A strong second-half effort by the Lakers wasn’t enough to counteract the Mavericks star, and LeBron James couldn’t match the 23-year-old’s shot-making prowess: ocregister.com/2023/01/12/lak… – 2:22 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic, Mavs shine in clutch time to outlast Lakers, keep LeBron James from history dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:04 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron gave Luka credit for hitting tough shots, and Dallas for making more plays.
He noted the difficulty of having so many guys in and out of the lineup, mostly due to injuries. Having “A billion different lineups” disrupts continuity, and ability to settle on a closing group. – 1:40 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
As Troy Brown Jr. was asked by reporters about the no call by the refs on his 3 attempt at the end of regulation, LeBron James could hear the question and chimed in from the corner of the locker room: “That’s a f—-ing foul” – 1:26 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Mavericks 119, Lakers 115 (2OT)
The Lakers drop a tough one to fall to 19-23. LeBron James had 24 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists. Russell Westbrook had 28 points and 5 assists. Luka Doncic had 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.
Up next: vs. PHI on Sunday. – 12:58 AM
Final: Mavericks 119, Lakers 115 (2OT)
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Well, that was a heck of an #NBA night. Does not get much better than LeBron vs. Luka. Be careful gambling on Friday the 13th. #triskodekophobia – 12:57 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron in the loss:
24 PTS
16 REB
9 AST
Oldest player ever with that statline or better in a game. pic.twitter.com/scotv3uDXg – 12:57 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luka and LeBron embraced each other shortly after the buzzer. After some testiness throughout the game, Westbrook and Luka embraced each other after that. – 12:56 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
In a game that had a little bit of everything, the Lakers lose to the Mavs in double overtime, 119-115. Russ 28p 7r 5a 2s; LeBron 24p on 9-of-26 0-of-6 3s 15r 9a 2s; Wenyen 14p 7r 2s 2b; Nunn 12p; Bryant 11p 9r; Schroder 7p on 3-of-13. Luka 35p 14r 13a. – 12:55 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
LBJ pulling up for a 3, after he hasn’t made one all night, couldn’t have had worse form. A desperation shot. Right leg sweeps completely forward and hes leaning. Not on balance. That shot had no choice but to hit the back of the rim #MavsLakers – 12:53 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron could catch Kareem tonight if this game keeps going to more overtimes. – 12:40 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
A basket with 3:27 left in the Lakers-Mavs game tonight moved LeBron James exactly 400 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. – 12:07 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I don’t know if Darvin truly believes he’ll win this challenge, but he saw that look on LeBron’s face, and was like, “Challenge, it is, good sir!!!” AK – 12:05 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron and Luka are going to share a recovery beer after the game and complain about the officiating together. Both have been hot tonight about the calls. – 12:02 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Now it’s LeBron’s turn to spend the timeout sharing his issues with the officials about their job tonight. He walked away looking just as disappointed. – 11:55 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bron is engaged in this game. He’s attacking lanes like a freight train. If you’re not watching, time to tune in. Mavs 89, Lakers 87. – 11:55 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Mavericks 59, Lakers 48
Russell Westbrook leads LA w/ 15 points. LeBron James has 11 points. LA remains in striking distance — they were within four points late in the half. The teams have combined for 17 turnovers. Luka Doncic has 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 11:03 PM
Halftime: Mavericks 59, Lakers 48
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs w/59-48 lead over Lakers. Luka 18-6-5, including the Mavs final 9 in an 11-4 run, after Lakers had closed 19 pt deficit to 4. Hardaway 13, Wood 12. Westbrook 15, LeBron held to 11 on 4-11. Mavs do a good job of wall building on his post ups. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 11:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
What LeBron just did w/o getting a tech is exactly what Doncic did a few nights ago and got a tech. – 11:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Theo Pinson and LeBron were having a lengthy dialogue before that Ntilikina 3. – 10:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Can’t pull Max Christie out of the starting lineup. He’s in the top group with LeBron, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Dennis Schroder.
Wrote a little about Max in today’s paper: ocregister.com/2023/01/11/lak… – 9:35 PM
Can’t pull Max Christie out of the starting lineup. He’s in the top group with LeBron, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Dennis Schroder.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rookie Max Christie gets his 2nd straight start tonight against Dallas, joining Dennis Schröder, Juan Toscano-Anderson, LeBron James and Thomas Bryant. – 9:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron and his post up jumper are back in the lineup against Luka and the Mavs tonight. pic.twitter.com/dmY6m8vYJL – 9:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James and Luka Doncic completing their pre-game warmups at the same time pic.twitter.com/FbbfsTaqsE – 9:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs. Dallas. – 8:41 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Luka and the Mavs visit LeBron James and the Lakers tonight, so will both teams combine for over or under 236.5 points?
(Odds via @FDSportsbook) – 8:23 PM
Luka and the Mavs visit LeBron James and the Lakers tonight, so will both teams combine for over or under 236.5 points?
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
With LeBron James about to shatter the NBA’s all-time scoring record, is Luka Doncic the best bet to eventually catch the King? Doncic advises against betting on him. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron since turning 38:
38.0 PPG
9.0 RPG
8.0 APG
58.0 FG%
Top 3 in PPG, RPG and APG for a 38+ year old. pic.twitter.com/e7QagQ6Aiq – 6:59 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW #ThreeRounds on @TheVolumeSports: You can’t waste a great LeBron James season. pic.twitter.com/Obv0nW5174 – 6:55 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Wild to me that the Cavs let Bron play in a Warriors jersey pic.twitter.com/oAMrfgYAAO – 6:55 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
How many of the 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 championships would Cleveland have ended up winning (if any) if LeBron James never went to Miami? – 5:11 PM
Which leads to the question: How likely is it that James’ eventual spot at the top of the all-time scoring list will ever be challenged? “Oof, odds? You should ask Vegas that,” Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic said during practice last week. “It’s always a possibility, but it’s going to be really tough.” -via ESPN / January 13, 2023
“Well, we hope Luka can break it,” Nowitzki said after a little chuckle. “That would be cool.” Doncic shook his head when informed of Nowitzki’s comment. “I don’t know about 20 years,” Doncic said after a 32-point, nine-rebound, nine-assist performance in a home win over James’ Lakers that afternoon. “That’s a long time to play basketball. I’d rather go back to my farm in Slovenia.” -via ESPN / January 13, 2023
“Big-time players make big-time shots. It’s that simple,” said Lakers star LeBron James, who had 24 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists but was 0-of-6 from the floor in the overtime periods, including a potential game-winning reverse layup at the first OT buzzer that was blocked by Mavs big man Christian Wood. -via ESPN.com / January 13, 2023
