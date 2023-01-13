Nuggets 32, Clippers 34: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (28-13) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (21-21) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023
Denver Nuggets 32, Los Angeles Clippers 34 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I like how Michael Porter Jr has looked to attack close outs and get all the way to the basket. Something he wasn’t doing earlier in the season. He’s got 9 points on 4/5 shooting. – 10:42 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First quarter in the books
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Nuggets 34-32 after one quarter of play.
Even though Nuggets made blistering 66.7% FGs, Clippers lead because they’re winning possession battle. 7:1 assist-TO ratio for LA, and no offensive rebounds allowed on the few misses they induced.
Leonard already with 10/4/4. – 10:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s Clippers 34, Nuggets 32 after one quarter.
Kawhi with 10p/4r/4a on 4-8 shooting. Clippers shooting 54%, Nuggets 66%. Just one LAC turnover. Disciplined game from John Wall in either driving or taking CAS opportunities. – 10:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Would not have guessed that Denver still would’ve shot 66% with 10 assists in the first quarter without Nikola Jokic, but here we are. Tons of playmaking all over, from AG to Jamal to Mike to DJ.
Clips up 34-32. – 10:41 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
10 assists for the Nuggets in the first quarter. Nuggets playing connected so far even without Jokic in the lineup. – 10:41 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers lead Nuggets, 34-32 at the end of the first quarter even though Denver is shooting crazy-like at 66.7%. – 10:40 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets remembering to pass without Jokic is nice. Making those shots is even better. Denver is filling all the offensive lanes so far, making sure the Clips can’t cheat off anyone. A non-Jokic offense is weird to see, but Denver’s committed to it so far. – 10:37 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
MPJ figuring out that he’s got the length of a sequoia out there and using it on defense, combined with getting 20% of his bounce back as he gets his legs under him… really paying dividends. I can only imagine what he’s gonna do when he gets out of his shooting slump. – 10:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets becoming an elite fast break team has made their lives so much easier everywhere else. – 10:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No Jokic, no problem for a Nuggets offense currently shooting 70.6% FGs. Nuggets take 28-26 lead, and Clippers call timeout with 2:50 left in opening quarter.
All five Nuggets starters have 2 or 3 FGs. – 10:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Love how hard MPJ is running the floor. That’s three dunks in the last five quarters. – 10:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Well, this is fun. Good to see Denver stay functional. Like what I’ve seen from just about everyone. – 10:30 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
KAWHI FEELIN’ IT!
Vote Kawhi ➡️ https://t.co/QWOBIWBHr4 pic.twitter.com/pZofoWAhaQ – 10:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA taking it to Nuggets on both ends of the floor.
Offensively, two and-ones already, by T Mann and Mook.
Defensively, no offensive rebounds allowed on first 3 Nuggets misses, and Kawhi mookied Jamal.
7-0 Clippers run. 15-9 Clippers lead. Michael Malone timeout at 8:05 1Q. – 10:23 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Clippers race out to a 15-9 lead four minutes into the game. Kawhi Leonard makes his first three shots. – 10:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Tonight’s a great test of what Denver’s No. 1 offense looks like without Nikola Jokic, its engine. Already seen some quality playmaking from point guard AG and Jamal. – 10:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Three pull-up twos for the Nuggets to start the game is not a great sign. – 10:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Watch the Nuggets with us
Retro Night at the DNVR Bar
youtube.com/watch?v=HEZAds… – 10:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets haven’t lost consecutive games since Dec. 7.
Before Dec. 7, Nuggets allowed 114.5 points/100 poss. (26th)
Since Dec. 7, Nuggets allow 111.9 points/100 poss. (6th)
Michael Malone says Aaron Gordon is a big part of it, but he also credits his team jelling as well. pic.twitter.com/2Xlz5Ari6Q – 9:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not sure what we will learn about tonight’s game, but I think there will be something. Just a feeling.
Whether it’s Murray or MPJ going off, somebody off the bench dominating, or whatever. There will be something interesting. – 9:55 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Is AG cleaning up the glass tonight 🤔
@PointsBetUSA | #MileHighBasketball – 9:45 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Denver
1️⃣ » @Terance Mann
2️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
3️⃣ » @Nicolas Batum
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/qwZwCWGEx8 – 9:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Aaron Gordon was 0-9 vs Clippers with Magic
But since arriving to Denver, Gordon is 6-1 vs Clippers with Nuggets.
Michael Malone praised Gordon: “A guy who has had the career that Aaron has had, it’s never about him. He just wants to win.” pic.twitter.com/Dr0bWfHsVM – 9:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Most 30-point, 15-rebound games this season:
Anthony Davis – 6
Giannis Antetokuonmpo – 4
Nikola Jokic – 3
Jonas Valanciunas – 3 – 9:41 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets announce a starting five of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and … *drum roll* … DeAndre Jordan for tonight’s game against the Clippers. Nikola Jokic gets the night off to manage a bothersome wrist. – 9:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue about Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. He said focus is more on Clippers.
Then followed about Jamal Murray, and while he is a key player of emphasis for LA, Lue made sure he brought up Aaron Gordon destroying Clippers frequently. pic.twitter.com/tlAeXDl8W9 – 9:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-DEN starters:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Kawhi Leonard
Terance Mann
DEN
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
DeAndre Jordan
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Jamal Murray – 9:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets will start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, DeAndre Jordan tonight at LA
Clippers with 3rd straight game of Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac – 9:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic didn’t make the trip to LA tonight, but there’s no longterm concern about the wrist injury that’s keeping him out vs. Clippers, I’m told. Doesn’t sound like anything serious. – 9:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone discussing Nikola Jokic being out with wrist injury tonight at LA, with hope that he will return Sunday. pic.twitter.com/3G8fKRH2hy – 9:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Clippers Pregame Lounge is LIVE
It’s Retro Night at the DNVR Bar
youtube.com/watch?v=6uPHrH… – 9:27 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Some light reading before tonight’s matchup.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:19 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Report: Jeff Green, Nikola Jokić, and Peyton Watson are OUT for tonight’s matchup
#MileHighBasketball – 9:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach on tonight’s matchup against the Clippers 🎙 pic.twitter.com/0EzUbOl3Nk – 9:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Two former Clippers: DeAndre Jordan and Boniface N’Dong pic.twitter.com/BQ7oEoolni – 9:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone, asked about the #Nuggets coaching staff potentially coaching the All-Star Game:
“I got plans, man, I’m going to Vegas for my daughter’s volleyball tournament. My wife keeps on saying, ‘You better not (be coaching).’” – 8:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets have beaten Clippers 7 of last 9 meetings since 2020 bubble.
These are the 2 Clippers wins. pic.twitter.com/KIE1AS80uV – 8:31 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says he’s more worried about how the Clippers play than adjusting to playing the Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. Lue says Aaron Gordon has “owned us” on offensive glass and that the Nuggets have “owned us.” Since Game 5 of the ‘ 20 semis, Nuggets are 10-2 against Clippers. – 8:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue, noting how well Denver has done against the Clippers in recent seasons, says that Denver “has owned us.” Aaron Gordon “has killed us,” he said. The Clippers, he said, must be more physical. – 8:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Read this Roundtable before Nuggets-Clippers tonight:
What Nuggets player is having the most underrated season so far?
Three different answers from @Adam Mares, @BrendanVogt and me
thednvr.com/roundtable-wha… – 7:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jaylin Williams
Mike Muscala
Jalen Williams is coming off the bench, which was not what I expected. However, with Joe out and his versatility, it can really boost that secondary unit. A lot rests on him and Mann. – 7:38 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Tonight, #ClipperNation celebrates Korean Heritage Night presented by @CedarsSinai! – 7:21 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
“When healthy, I don’t think we need much. I think we have a lot of what we need inside our locker room.” — #Nuggets GM Calvin Booth joined my show on @AltitudeSR this morning and had this to say about what the franchise may or may not do at the Feb. 9 trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/7SJiVR7j5W – 7:08 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
“When healthy, I don’t think we need much. I think we have a lot of what we need inside our locker room.” — #Nuggets GM Calvin Booth joined my show on @AltitudeSR this morning and had this to say about what the franchise may or may not do at the Feb. 9 trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/9w2siYJSS9 – 7:06 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
“When healthy, I don’t think we need much. I think we have a lot of what we need inside our locker room.” — #Nuggets GM Calvin Booth joined my show on @AltitudeSR this morning and had this to say about what the franchise may or may not do at the Feb. 9 trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/h5WhgmDeJq – 7:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 65,000 in the Alamodome for Warriors/Spurs
– Breaking lineup news
– Projections/Implications
– Jokic out in LA
– Shai Superstardom
– Q&A + Common Cents
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/Mtew0W3WAI pic.twitter.com/dXFI03OvbN – 6:34 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić is officially listed as out tonight against the Clippers (right wrist injury management) – 5:29 PM
Ananth Pandian @Ananth_Pandian
It’s p funny how Zubac actually walked into the dance circle, the dancers didn’t surround him pic.twitter.com/MoqvH6OTiA – 5:25 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Alec Burks has climbed to 4th in 3-point percentage.
Former #Pistons Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1st) and Luke Kennard (3rd) are also among the league leaders. pic.twitter.com/GzSSc49Hk3 – 5:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
What kind of team are Nuggets when Nikola Jokic is off floor this season?
🏔102.4 offense (Rockets rank 30th in off. eff. at 108.8)
🏔113.5 defense (Nuggets are 113.4 overall anyway)
🏔fouls go up, steals/dREB go down
🏔oREB about same, shooting/FT rate drop, TOs go up – 4:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s an idea for the Nuggets tonight: Start Vlatko Cancar at center vs. the Clippers. Replicate what you can of the offense without Nikola Jokic. – 4:26 PM
