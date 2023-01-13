Nuggets 32, Clippers 34: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (28-13) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (21-21) at Crypto.com Arena

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

Denver Nuggets 32, Los Angeles Clippers 34 (End Q1)

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

I like how Michael Porter Jr has looked to attack close outs and get all the way to the basket. Something he wasn't doing earlier in the season. He's got 9 points on 4/5 shooting. – 10:42 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LA leads Nuggets 34-32 after one quarter of play.

Even though Nuggets made blistering 66.7% FGs, Clippers lead because they’re winning possession battle. 7:1 assist-TO ratio for LA, and no offensive rebounds allowed on the few misses they induced.

LA leads Nuggets 34-32 after one quarter of play.

Even though Nuggets made blistering 66.7% FGs, Clippers lead because they're winning possession battle. 7:1 assist-TO ratio for LA, and no offensive rebounds allowed on the few misses they induced.

Leonard already with 10/4/4. – 10:41 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

It’s Clippers 34, Nuggets 32 after one quarter.

It's Clippers 34, Nuggets 32 after one quarter.

Kawhi with 10p/4r/4a on 4-8 shooting. Clippers shooting 54%, Nuggets 66%. Just one LAC turnover. Disciplined game from John Wall in either driving or taking CAS opportunities. – 10:41 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Would not have guessed that Denver still would’ve shot 66% with 10 assists in the first quarter without Nikola Jokic, but here we are. Tons of playmaking all over, from AG to Jamal to Mike to DJ.

Would not have guessed that Denver still would've shot 66% with 10 assists in the first quarter without Nikola Jokic, but here we are. Tons of playmaking all over, from AG to Jamal to Mike to DJ.

Clips up 34-32. – 10:41 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

10 assists for the Nuggets in the first quarter. Nuggets playing connected so far even without Jokic in the lineup. – 10:41 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Clippers lead Nuggets, 34-32 at the end of the first quarter even though Denver is shooting crazy-like at 66.7%. – 10:40 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

The Nuggets remembering to pass without Jokic is nice. Making those shots is even better. Denver is filling all the offensive lanes so far, making sure the Clips can't cheat off anyone. A non-Jokic offense is weird to see, but Denver's committed to it so far. – 10:37 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

MPJ figuring out that he's got the length of a sequoia out there and using it on defense, combined with getting 20% of his bounce back as he gets his legs under him… really paying dividends. I can only imagine what he's gonna do when he gets out of his shooting slump. – 10:34 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets becoming an elite fast break team has made their lives so much easier everywhere else. – 10:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

No Jokic, no problem for a Nuggets offense currently shooting 70.6% FGs. Nuggets take 28-26 lead, and Clippers call timeout with 2:50 left in opening quarter.

No Jokic, no problem for a Nuggets offense currently shooting 70.6% FGs. Nuggets take 28-26 lead, and Clippers call timeout with 2:50 left in opening quarter.

All five Nuggets starters have 2 or 3 FGs. – 10:33 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Nuggets are shooting 70.6% from the field. Just sayin' – 10:33 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Love how hard MPJ is running the floor. That's three dunks in the last five quarters. – 10:32 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Well, this is fun. Good to see Denver stay functional. Like what I've seen from just about everyone. – 10:30 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

KCP is shooting into the Pacific Ocean right now. – 10:25 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LA taking it to Nuggets on both ends of the floor.

Offensively, two and-ones already, by T Mann and Mook.

Defensively, no offensive rebounds allowed on first 3 Nuggets misses, and Kawhi mookied Jamal.

LA taking it to Nuggets on both ends of the floor.

Offensively, two and-ones already, by T Mann and Mook.

Defensively, no offensive rebounds allowed on first 3 Nuggets misses, and Kawhi mookied Jamal.

7-0 Clippers run. 15-9 Clippers lead. Michael Malone timeout at 8:05 1Q. – 10:23 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Clippers race out to a 15-9 lead four minutes into the game. Kawhi Leonard makes his first three shots. – 10:23 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Tonight's a great test of what Denver's No. 1 offense looks like without Nikola Jokic, its engine. Already seen some quality playmaking from point guard AG and Jamal. – 10:22 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Three pull-up twos for the Nuggets to start the game is not a great sign. – 10:19 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Watch the Nuggets with us

Retro Night at the DNVR Bar

Watch the Nuggets with us

Retro Night at the DNVR Bar

youtube.com/watch?v=HEZAds… – 10:04 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets haven’t lost consecutive games since Dec. 7.

Before Dec. 7, Nuggets allowed 114.5 points/100 poss. (26th)

Since Dec. 7, Nuggets allow 111.9 points/100 poss. (6th)

Nuggets haven't lost consecutive games since Dec. 7.

Before Dec. 7, Nuggets allowed 114.5 points/100 poss. (26th)

Since Dec. 7, Nuggets allow 111.9 points/100 poss. (6th)

Michael Malone says Aaron Gordon is a big part of it, but he also credits his team jelling as well. 9:56 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Not sure what we will learn about tonight’s game, but I think there will be something. Just a feeling.

Not sure what we will learn about tonight's game, but I think there will be something. Just a feeling.

Whether it's Murray or MPJ going off, somebody off the bench dominating, or whatever. There will be something interesting. – 9:55 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Is AG cleaning up the glass tonight 🤔

Is AG cleaning up the glass tonight 🤔

@PointsBetUSA | #MileHighBasketball – 9:45 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Aaron Gordon was 0-9 vs Clippers with Magic

But since arriving to Denver, Gordon is 6-1 vs Clippers with Nuggets.

Aaron Gordon was 0-9 vs Clippers with Magic

But since arriving to Denver, Gordon is 6-1 vs Clippers with Nuggets.

Michael Malone praised Gordon: "A guy who has had the career that Aaron has had, it's never about him. He just wants to win." 9:43 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Most 30-point, 15-rebound games this season:

Anthony Davis – 6

Giannis Antetokuonmpo – 4

Nikola Jokic – 3

Most 30-point, 15-rebound games this season:

Anthony Davis – 6

Giannis Antetokuonmpo – 4

Nikola Jokic – 3

Jonas Valanciunas – 3 – 9:41 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

The Nuggets announce a starting five of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and … *drum roll* … DeAndre Jordan for tonight's game against the Clippers. Nikola Jokic gets the night off to manage a bothersome wrist. – 9:40 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Asked Tyronn Lue about Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. He said focus is more on Clippers.

Asked Tyronn Lue about Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. He said focus is more on Clippers.

Then followed about Jamal Murray, and while he is a key player of emphasis for LA, Lue made sure he brought up Aaron Gordon destroying Clippers frequently. 9:37 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LAC-DEN starters:

LAC

Marcus Morris Sr.

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Kawhi Leonard

Terance Mann

DEN

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

DeAndre Jordan

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

LAC-DEN starters:

LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Kawhi Leonard
Terance Mann

DEN
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
DeAndre Jordan
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Jamal Murray – 9:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets will start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, DeAndre Jordan tonight at LA

Nuggets will start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, DeAndre Jordan tonight at LA

Clippers with 3rd straight game of Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac – 9:33 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic didn't make the trip to LA tonight, but there's no longterm concern about the wrist injury that's keeping him out vs. Clippers, I'm told. Doesn't sound like anything serious. – 9:33 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Michael Malone discussing Nikola Jokic being out with wrist injury tonight at LA, with hope that he will return Sunday. 9:31 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets-Clippers Pregame Lounge is LIVE

It’s Retro Night at the DNVR Bar

Nuggets-Clippers Pregame Lounge is LIVE

It's Retro Night at the DNVR Bar

youtube.com/watch?v=6uPHrH… – 9:27 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Injury Report: Jeff Green, Nikola Jokić, and Peyton Watson are OUT for tonight’s matchup

Injury Report: Jeff Green, Nikola Jokić, and Peyton Watson are OUT for tonight's matchup

#MileHighBasketball – 9:17 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone, asked about the

Michael Malone, asked about the #Nuggets coaching staff potentially coaching the All-Star Game:

"I got plans, man, I'm going to Vegas for my daughter's volleyball tournament. My wife keeps on saying, 'You better not (be coaching).'" – 8:52 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets have beaten Clippers 7 of last 9 meetings since 2020 bubble.

Nuggets have beaten Clippers 7 of last 9 meetings since 2020 bubble.

These are the 2 Clippers wins. 8:31 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says he's more worried about how the Clippers play than adjusting to playing the Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. Lue says Aaron Gordon has "owned us" on offensive glass and that the Nuggets have "owned us." Since Game 5 of the ' 20 semis, Nuggets are 10-2 against Clippers. – 8:23 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue, noting how well Denver has done against the Clippers in recent seasons, says that Denver "has owned us." Aaron Gordon "has killed us," he said. The Clippers, he said, must be more physical. – 8:21 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Read this Roundtable before Nuggets-Clippers tonight:

What Nuggets player is having the most underrated season so far?

Three different answers from

Read this Roundtable before Nuggets-Clippers tonight:

What Nuggets player is having the most underrated season so far?

Three different answers from @Adam Mares @BrendanVogt and me

thednvr.com/roundtable-wha… – 7:47 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jaylin Williams

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

"When healthy, I don't think we need much. I think we have a lot of what we need inside our locker room." — #Nuggets GM Calvin Booth joined my show on @AltitudeSR this morning and had this to say about what the franchise may or may not do at the Feb. 9 trade deadline. 7:08 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

“When healthy, I don’t think we need much. I think we have a lot of what we need inside our locker room.” — #Nuggets GM Calvin Booth joined my show on @AltitudeSR this morning and had this to say about what the franchise may or may not do at the Feb. 9 trade deadline. 7:00 PM “When healthy, I don’t think we need much. I think we have a lot of what we need inside our locker room.” — #Nuggets GM Calvin Booth joined my show on @AltitudeSR this morning and had this to say about what the franchise may or may not do at the Feb. 9 trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/h5WhgmDeJq

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned

– 65,000 in the Alamodome for Warriors/Spurs

– Breaking lineup news

– Projections/Implications

– Jokic out in LA

– Shai Superstardom

– Q&A + Common Cents

NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned

– 65,000 in the Alamodome for Warriors/Spurs
– Breaking lineup news
– Projections/Implications
– Jokic out in LA
– Shai Superstardom
– Q&A + Common Cents

NBA's Closing Bell, live now through tip!

📺 https://t.co/Mtew0W3WAI – 6:34 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Nikola Jokić is officially listed as out tonight against the Clippers (right wrist injury management) – 5:29 PM

Ananth Pandian @Ananth_Pandian

It's p funny how Zubac actually walked into the dance circle, the dancers didn't surround him 5:25 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Alec Burks has climbed to 4th in 3-point percentage.

Alec Burks has climbed to 4th in 3-point percentage.

Former #Pistons Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1st) and Luke Kennard (3rd) are also among the league leaders. 5:22 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

What kind of team are Nuggets when Nikola Jokic is off floor this season?

🏔102.4 offense (Rockets rank 30th in off. eff. at 108.8)

🏔113.5 defense (Nuggets are 113.4 overall anyway)

🏔fouls go up, steals/dREB go down

What kind of team are Nuggets when Nikola Jokic is off floor this season?

🏔102.4 offense (Rockets rank 30th in off. eff. at 108.8)
🏔113.5 defense (Nuggets are 113.4 overall anyway)
🏔fouls go up, steals/dREB go down
🏔oREB about same, shooting/FT rate drop, TOs go up – 4:38 PM