Nuggets vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Denver Nuggets are spending $5,817,634 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $8,740,930 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Harrison Wind
@HarrisonWind
Nuggets are 9-2 with the No. 1 ranked offense and 6th best defense since Michael Porter Jr. returned 11 games ago. Length helps. – 2:39 AM

