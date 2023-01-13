Pacers open to trading Chris Duarte

Jake Fischer on Chris Duarte: Last couple of weeks, I’ve definitely heard from various teams that the Pacers have been willing to discuss him.
Would a combo of Chris Duarte and draft capital be enough to satisfy Atlanta’s desired value in return for John Collins? Indiana has internally discussed the prospect of adding the Collins, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Would a combo of Chris Duarte and draft capital be enough to satisfy Atlanta’s desired value in return for John Collins? Indiana has internally discussed the prospect of adding the Collins, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Shorthanded Pacers already in a double-digit hole at MSG, down 27-15 and Rick Carlisle has used his second timeout.
And while the Pacers had marked second-year guard Chris Duarte as off limits in trade conversations with some opposing personnel, multiple front office figures told Yahoo Sports that Indiana has since made the 25-year-old available in recent dialogue. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
Would a combination of Duarte and draft capital be enough to satisfy Atlanta’s desired value in return for John Collins? Indiana has internally discussed the prospect of adding the Collins, sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
Scott Agness: Pacers guard Chris Duarte will return tonight vs the Knicks. It’ll be his first NBA action since Nov. 4. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / December 18, 2022
