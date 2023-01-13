Pacers open to trading Chris Duarte

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Would a combo of Chris Duarte and draft capital be enough to satisfy Atlanta’s desired value in return for John Collins? Indiana has internally discussed the prospect of adding the Collins, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Shorthanded Pacers already in a double-digit hole at MSG, down 27-15 and Rick Carlisle has used his second timeout.
I wonder if they’ll go small. And could this be the game Chris Duarte breaks out of his slump? He’s 3/28 in the last 7 games. – 7:56 PM

And while the Pacers had marked second-year guard Chris Duarte as off limits in trade conversations with some opposing personnel, multiple front office figures told Yahoo Sports that Indiana has since made the 25-year-old available in recent dialogue. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
Would a combination of Duarte and draft capital be enough to satisfy Atlanta’s desired value in return for John Collins? Indiana has internally discussed the prospect of adding the Collins, sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023

