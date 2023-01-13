Pelicans 32, Pistons 28: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-17) play against the Detroit Pistons (33-33) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 32, Detroit Pistons 28 (Q2 12:00)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Strong first quarter from the Euros. Bojan Bogdanovic has 14 points (6-6 FG). Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 points (6-7 FG).

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jumbotron just showed a segment where Pistons players shared their favorite childhood TV shows. Three players said SpongeBob. Killian thought for a moment and said "My Wife and Kids"

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 32, Pistons 28

Valanciunas 13 pts (6-7 FG)

Murphy 7 pts

McCollum 5 pts, 3 assts

End of the 1st: Pelicans 32, Pistons 28

Valanciunas 13 pts (6-7 FG)

Murphy 7 pts

McCollum 5 pts, 3 assts

Pels had 9 assists on their 12 baskets

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Pelicans 32, Pistons 28. Pistons shot 11-22 overall and 2-4 from 3

Bogdanovic: 14 points

Hayes: 7 points

Bey: 7 points

End of 1: Pelicans 32, Pistons 28. Pistons shot 11-22 overall and 2-4 from 3

Bogdanovic: 14 points

Hayes: 7 points

Bey: 7 points

No other Pistons have scored yet.

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Jose Alvarado defense in the span of about a minute: leaps to pick off a Detroit pass out of the air; comes within a sliver of getting an 8-second violation on Killian Hayes; draws offensive foul on Hamadou Diallo

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 1st quarter:

Bogdanovic: 14 pts (6-6 FG)

Bey: 7 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast

Hayes: 7 pts, 1 ast

End of the 1st quarter:

Bogdanovic: 14 pts (6-6 FG)

Bey: 7 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast

Hayes: 7 pts, 1 ast

Those are the only three Pistons to score so far.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hasn't been really much flow to the Pistons' second-unit offense but it hasn't really cost them yet.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons rotate in their subs and go small as Valanciunas subs out. Valanciunas has 13 points on 6-7 shooting, Pistons won't be able to slow him much

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pels gotta do a better job of keeping Bojan Bogdanovic away from his spots. He's already got 14 points on 6-6 shooting.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons take the lead, 22-20, after Bey goes 2-2 at the line. They're on a 13-2 run

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cade's on the sideline tonight. First game he's been in attendance for since his surgery

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Ivey finds Killian for a dunk in transition and the Pistons have cut a 9-point lead to just one. They trail 18-17 with 6:29 left in the first quarter.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pelicans 18, Pistons 17 midway through the first. Detroit is currently on an 8-0 run following that fastbreak dunk by Killian.

Pelicans 18, Pistons 17 midway through the first. Detroit is currently on an 8-0 run following that fastbreak dunk by Killian.

Bogey has 10 points in five minutes, and has made all four of his shots. Red hot start

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade Cunningham is on the Pistons' bench for the first time since his surgery.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pelicans once led by nine, now only lead by one.

Pelicans once led by nine, now only lead by one.

Bogey with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons' transition defense has not been good. A lot of dropped heads after missed shots and not seeing the Pels sprint behind them.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Valanciunas might feast tonight. Pistons just don't have the size to match up against him

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

No Zion or Ingram tonight for the Pelicans. Good opportunity for the Pistons to build off of their win over Minnesota Wednesday.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Dyson Daniels

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Dyson Daniels

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Dyson Daniels

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Dyson Daniels

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

#Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (left toe contusion) is out tonight, but he's getting some shots up ahead of the game.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Naji averaging 16.0 PTS // 5.1 REB // 2.8 AST in his last 10 games.

Naji averaging 16.0 PTS // 5.1 REB // 2.8 AST in his last 10 games.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey says Isaiah Stewart went through shootaround this morning. The medical team did a strength test on his shoulder and decided to hold him out of tonight's game.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey on Jaden Ivey's improved 3-point shooting over the past few games: "That's going to set up the rest of his game. Once he gets that down-pat and consistent, he'll be hard to deal with."

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is OUT for tonight's game at Detroit

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

#Pelicans guard CJ McCollum warming up ahead of tonight's game. He's coming off a 38-point performance against Boston on Wednesday.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart has been downgraded from questionable to out.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Herb Jones will be out tonight, per Willie Green

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Alec Burks has climbed to 4th in 3-point percentage.

Alec Burks has climbed to 4th in 3-point percentage.

Former #Pistons Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1st) and Luke Kennard (3rd) are also among the league leaders.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

