Pelicans 32, Pistons 28: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-17) play against the Detroit Pistons (33-33) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 32, Detroit Pistons 28 (Q2 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Strong first quarter from the Euros. Bojan Bogdanovic has 14 points (6-6 FG). Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 points (6-7 FG). – 7:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jumbotron just showed a segment where Pistons players shared their favorite childhood TV shows. Three players said SpongeBob. Killian thought for a moment and said “My Wife and Kids” – 7:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 32, Pistons 28
Valanciunas 13 pts (6-7 FG)
Murphy 7 pts
McCollum 5 pts, 3 assts
Pels had 9 assists on their 12 baskets – 7:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV: a man who does both
13 points after 1Q pic.twitter.com/k37Th1pssM – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pelicans 32, Pistons 28.
Bogey: 14 points
Bey/Hayes: 7p each – 7:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pelicans 32, Pistons 28. Pistons shot 11-22 overall and 2-4 from 3
Bogdanovic: 14 points
Hayes: 7 points
Bey: 7 points
No other Pistons have scored yet. – 7:36 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado defense in the span of about a minute: leaps to pick off a Detroit pass out of the air; comes within a sliver of getting an 8-second violation on Killian Hayes; draws offensive foul on Hamadou Diallo – 7:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Pelicans 32, #Pistons 28.
Bogdanovic: 14 pts (6-6 FG)
Bey: 7 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast
Hayes: 7 pts, 1 ast
Those are the only three Pistons to score so far. – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hasn’t been really much flow to the Pistons’ second-unit offense but it hasn’t really cost them yet. – 7:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons rotate in their subs and go small as Valanciunas subs out. Valanciunas has 13 points on 6-7 shooting, Pistons won’t be able to slow him much – 7:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels gotta do a better job of keeping Bojan Bogdanovic away from his spots. He’s already got 14 points on 6-6 shooting. – 7:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons take the lead, 22-20, after Bey goes 2-2 at the line. They’re on a 13-2 run – 7:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade’s on the sideline tonight. First game he’s been in attendance for since his surgery – 7:21 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ivey finds Killian for a dunk in transition and the Pistons have cut a 9-point #Pelicans lead to just one. They trail 18-17 with 6:29 left in the first quarter. – 7:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pelicans 18, Pistons 17 midway through the first. Detroit is currently on an 8-0 run following that fastbreak dunk by Killian.
Bogey has 10 points in five minutes, and has made all four of his shots. Red hot start – 7:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham is on the Pistons’ bench for the first time since his surgery. – 7:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is in attendance for tonight’s game against the #Pelicans. It’s his first public appearance since he had season-ending surgery. – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pelicans once led by nine, now only lead by one.
Bogey with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ transition defense has not been good. A lot of dropped heads after missed shots and not seeing the Pels sprint behind them. – 7:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Valanciunas might feast tonight. Pistons just don’t have the size to match up against him – 7:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Look who’s back in the building👀
@ally | #InItForMyCity pic.twitter.com/c5BMTj7Qng – 7:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
No Zion or Ingram tonight for the Pelicans. Good opportunity for the Pistons to build off of their win over Minnesota Wednesday. – 6:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, Bogey, Bey and Noel
Pelicans starters: CJ, Daniels, Valanciunas, Marshall and Murphy – 6:49 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The smooth sounds of your starting five…
@Verizon pic.twitter.com/f8ERgEH6C0 – 6:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Deeetroit drip.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/hB7ebGCnQM – 6:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/2vLMjXh9SO – 6:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (left toe contusion) is out tonight, but he’s getting some shots up ahead of the game. pic.twitter.com/0aH5OqQAn6 – 6:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji averaging 16.0 PTS // 5.1 REB // 2.8 AST in his last 10 games.
🔪 is hoopin’ pic.twitter.com/icJXrbymqJ – 6:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
📍 Little Caesars Arena
⏰ 6 pm
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/h9Lcny5CGZ – 6:02 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey says Isaiah Stewart went through shootaround this morning. The medical team did a strength test on his shoulder and decided to hold him out of tonight’s game. – 5:51 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey on Jaden Ivey’s improved 3-point shooting over the past few games: “That’s going to set up the rest of his game. Once he gets that down-pat and consistent, he’ll be hard to deal with.” – 5:46 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons big Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the #Pelicans. – 5:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game at Detroit – 5:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pelicans guard CJ McCollum warming up ahead of tonight’s game. He’s coming off a 38-point performance against Boston on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/86PLwTI9ed – 5:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart has been downgraded from questionable to out. – 5:35 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Alec Burks has climbed to 4th in 3-point percentage.
Former #Pistons Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1st) and Luke Kennard (3rd) are also among the league leaders. pic.twitter.com/GzSSc49Hk3 – 5:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
drippin’ in Detroit
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/wsJjPeqWgV – 5:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Want this #NOLA flag?
Join us at our next home game (Wednesday vs. Heat)
All fans going to the game will receive this NOLA flag at the Smoothie King Center entrances through tip-off!
Tickets🎟️: https://t.co/JXO1ZKzpLK
#Pelicans | #PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/0e542fBF2S – 4:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Check-in with @Jim Eichenhofer to see today’s gameday update against the Pistons ⬇️
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 2:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Following recent events involving Buffalo Bill safety Damar Hamlin, the New Orleans Saints & Pelicans donated AEDs to NORD & JPRD. Today, we dropped off those AEDs and held a tutorial on proper usage. pic.twitter.com/GzhslKhIjp – 2:08 PM
