Rockets 32, Kings 36: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-31) play against the Sacramento Kings (18-18) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

Houston Rockets 32, Sacramento Kings 36 (Q2 11:41)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings lead the Rockets 36-32 heading to the 2nd quarter. Sacramento shoots 57%, Houston at 50%. Jalen Green already with 13 for the Rockets, Kings led by Malik Monk's 9 points

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kingsb lead 36-32 after 1Q. Monk leads with 9 points. 8 points for Barnes and Fox has 7 points and 4 rebounds.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

15 lead changes in the first quarter. 8 ties.

15 lead changes in the first quarter. 8 ties.

Kings lead 36-32.

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Malik Monk might be on his way to a big night.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Malik Monk goes back-to-back-to-back with three 3-pointers in a span of 42 seconds to put the Kings up 36-32 late in the first quarter.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Three consecutive Malik Monk 3-pointers in the closing moments of this opening quarter.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Three straight triples for Monk. 9 points in about 40 seconds.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Three straight threes for Malik Monk.

Three straight threes for Malik Monk.

The microwave is HOT

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Jalen Green is in attack mode. 13 points in the 1Q.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

If the Kings team store needs ideas, I propose a Domantas Sabonis themed bike helmet.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

TD grabs the offensive board and FLUSHES home the jam 🔥

TD grabs the offensive board and FLUSHES home the jam 🔥

@TerenceDavisJr | #RoarWithUs

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Trey Lyles seems to like playing against the Rockets.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

The Rockets missed consecutive free throws so you get a FREE Milk Chocolate Chip cookie from @crumblcookies! 🍪

The Rockets missed consecutive free throws so you get a FREE Milk Chocolate Chip cookie from @crumblcookies! 🍪

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Trey Lyles picks up where he left off with a corner three.

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Josh Christopher getting real minutes for the first time in awhile

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Second foul on Terence Davis. Lots of lazy fouls by the Kings early in this one.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De'Aaron Fox continues to show off his bounce this season. What a putback to clean up the Terence Davis miss. 😳

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

De'Aaron Fox's tip-dunk happened so fast I had to slow it down for another look!

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings on the board with an 18-foot jumper. 2-1 Kings.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

a message from TD honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. before tip-off tonight against the Rockets 👑

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Slamson came out with boxing gloves and the Rockets jumped him up during intros.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Don't think I could cover the Rockets. I would just watch Boban all the time.

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Petition to move Sunday's game against the Kings to the Alamodome as well.

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Huerter will miss his 2nd straight game and TD stays in the starting lineup tonight vs. Houston.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Gordon.

Lineup is 0-1 with a 99-91 loss to the Pacers this season.

Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Gordon.

Lineup is 0-1 with a 99-91 loss to the Pacers this season.

Kings starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Davis, Fox.

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

K.J. Martin starts for the Rockets in place of Kevin Porter Jr tonight in Sacramento

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Rockets guard Jalen Green is ready for takeoff.

Rockets guard Jalen Green is ready for takeoff.

#houstonrockets vs #sacramentokings

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With 16 rebounds so far tonight, Onyeka Okongwu has set a new career-high for rebounds in a single game (previously 15, 5/16/21 vs. HOU).

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“Good game, good win for those guys.”

"Good game, good win for those guys."

Coach Brown reflects on attending the @sacstate hoops game with @De'Aaron Fox and learns the proper way to put his stinger up 🐝🆙

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown says Terence Davis will start in place of Kevin Huerter again tonight.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Kings guard Kevin Huerter, who missed Wednesday's game with an illness, ruled out for tonight's rematch for return to competition reconditioning.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/13:

Kevin Huerter (Return to Competition Reconditioning) – OUT – Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/13:Kevin Huerter (Return to Competition Reconditioning) – OUT – 8:03 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings guard Kevin Huerter has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Rockets.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Running it back in Sacramento

⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

Running it back in Sacramento

⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

