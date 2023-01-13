Rockets 32, Kings 36: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

January 13, 2023- by

Game streams

The Houston Rockets (10-31) play against the Sacramento Kings (18-18) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

Houston Rockets 32, Sacramento Kings 36 (Q2 11:41)

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of the 1st
Rockets: 32
Kings: 36
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/uRZYJiwpOa10:41 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Malik is FEELING IT!
The Kings guard hits three straight triples to give the Kings a 36-32 lead 💪
@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/Dziik5yGtB10:40 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Rockets 36-32 heading to the 2nd quarter. Sacramento shoots 57%, Houston at 50%. Jalen Green already with 13 for the Rockets, Kings led by Malik Monk’s 9 points – 10:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kingsb lead 36-32 after 1Q. Monk leads with 9 points. 8 points for Barnes and Fox has 7 points and 4 rebounds. – 10:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Kings 36, Rockets 32 – 10:39 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
15 lead changes in the first quarter. 8 ties.
Kings lead 36-32. – 10:39 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Malik Monk might be on his way to a big night. – 10:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Malik Monk goes back-to-back-to-back with three 3-pointers in a span of 42 seconds to put the Kings up 36-32 late in the first quarter. – 10:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Three consecutive Malik Monk 3-pointers in the closing moments of this opening quarter. – 10:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Three straight triples for Monk. 9 points in about 40 seconds. – 10:36 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Three straight threes for Malik Monk.
The microwave is HOT – 10:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Back-to-back 3-pointers for Monk. Kings up 33-30. – 10:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jalen Green is in attack mode. 13 points in the 1Q. – 10:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If the Kings team store needs ideas, I propose a Domantas Sabonis themed bike helmet. – 10:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis was hit in the head…again… – 10:29 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
TD grabs the offensive board and FLUSHES home the jam 🔥
@TerenceDavisJr | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/AZVWZdVzmS10:28 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles seems to like playing against the Rockets. – 10:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Rockets missed consecutive free throws so you get a FREE Milk Chocolate Chip cookie from @crumblcookies! 🍪
Visit https://t.co/ylDKMPKanl to learn more. pic.twitter.com/SzAUFnHLpN10:26 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Trey Lyles picks up where he left off with a corner three. – 10:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Josh Christopher getting real minutes for the first time in awhile – 10:25 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HB with the nasty finish in traffic 😤
@Harrison Barnes | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/Hp0GjTcwSU10:24 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Second foul on Terence Davis. Lots of lazy fouls by the Kings early in this one. – 10:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox continues to show off his bounce this season. What a putback to clean up the Terence Davis miss. 😳 pic.twitter.com/VRURYnFJwd10:23 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox’s tip-dunk happened so fast I had to slow it down for another look! pic.twitter.com/ns29fLmpjB10:22 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Flight JG4 cleared for TAKE OFF 😤 pic.twitter.com/U7YmKzJVKi10:21 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
DE’AARON FOX WITH THE MONSTER PUTBACK 😱
#NBAAllStar ➡️ https://t.co/DV6OmIsxId pic.twitter.com/GEvqj8G4eS10:20 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Alpi getting started with a whirl 🌪️
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/fquOGuBeOW10:18 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Second foul on Keegan Murray. – 10:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings on the board with an 18-foot jumper. 2-1 Kings. – 10:12 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
a message from TD honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. before tip-off tonight against the Rockets 👑 pic.twitter.com/XOEXjkTecr10:08 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Slamson came out with boxing gloves and the Rockets beat him up during intros. – 10:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
here come the Kings 😤
@mybonney tunnel cam pic.twitter.com/fqZNybwWP010:01 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Don’t think I could cover the Rockets. I would just watch Boban all the time. pic.twitter.com/gxylzYao7X9:58 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @TerenceDavisJr
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/cYhk4dII0L9:40 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
a lil rain can’t stop this💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/hjwwPJJ9LV9:39 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Huerter will miss his 2nd straight game and TD stays in the starting lineup tonight vs. Houston. pic.twitter.com/7y3TP3cpzp9:38 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Gordon.
Lineup is 0-1 with a 99-91 loss to the Pacers this season.
Kings starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Davis, Fox. – 9:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
K.J. Martin starts for the Rockets in place of Kevin Porter Jr tonight in Sacramento – 9:31 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Rockets guard Jalen Green is ready for takeoff.
#houstonrockets vs #sacramentokings pic.twitter.com/ZoPchIoSER9:26 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“Good game, good win for those guys.”
Coach Brown reflects on attending the @sacstate hoops game with @De’Aaron Fox and learns the proper way to put his stinger up 🐝🆙 pic.twitter.com/hmFtnSNhwj9:10 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets’ Garrison Mathews can still be a difference-maker in limited role ift.tt/T5ReyPs8:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says Terence Davis will start in place of Kevin Huerter again tonight. – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kings guard Kevin Huerter, who missed Wednesday’s game with an illness, ruled out for tonight’s rematch for return to competition reconditioning. – 8:03 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/13:
Kevin Huerter (Return to Competition Reconditioning) – OUT – 8:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Kevin Huerter has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Rockets. – 8:02 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter will not play tonight. – 8:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/13:
Kevin Huerter (Return to Competition Reconditioning) – OUT – 8:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Running it back in Sacramento
⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/oEXBTPbKQO6:00 PM

