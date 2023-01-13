Rockets 32, Kings 36: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-31) play against the Sacramento Kings (18-18) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023
Houston Rockets 32, Sacramento Kings 36 (Q2 11:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of the 1st
Rockets: 32
Kings: 36
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/uRZYJiwpOa – 10:41 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Malik is FEELING IT!
The Kings guard hits three straight triples to give the Kings a 36-32 lead 💪
@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/Dziik5yGtB – 10:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Rockets 36-32 heading to the 2nd quarter. Sacramento shoots 57%, Houston at 50%. Jalen Green already with 13 for the Rockets, Kings led by Malik Monk’s 9 points – 10:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kingsb lead 36-32 after 1Q. Monk leads with 9 points. 8 points for Barnes and Fox has 7 points and 4 rebounds. – 10:39 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
15 lead changes in the first quarter. 8 ties.
Kings lead 36-32. – 10:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Malik Monk goes back-to-back-to-back with three 3-pointers in a span of 42 seconds to put the Kings up 36-32 late in the first quarter. – 10:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Three consecutive Malik Monk 3-pointers in the closing moments of this opening quarter. – 10:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
JG 2 THE HOUSE‼️
@Jalen Green | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/D6XOnqLinW – 10:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If the Kings team store needs ideas, I propose a Domantas Sabonis themed bike helmet. – 10:32 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
TD grabs the offensive board and FLUSHES home the jam 🔥
@TerenceDavisJr | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/AZVWZdVzmS – 10:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Rockets missed consecutive free throws so you get a FREE Milk Chocolate Chip cookie from @crumblcookies! 🍪
Visit https://t.co/ylDKMPKanl to learn more. pic.twitter.com/SzAUFnHLpN – 10:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Josh Christopher getting real minutes for the first time in awhile – 10:25 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HB with the nasty finish in traffic 😤
@Harrison Barnes | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/Hp0GjTcwSU – 10:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Second foul on Terence Davis. Lots of lazy fouls by the Kings early in this one. – 10:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox continues to show off his bounce this season. What a putback to clean up the Terence Davis miss. 😳 pic.twitter.com/VRURYnFJwd – 10:23 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox’s tip-dunk happened so fast I had to slow it down for another look! pic.twitter.com/ns29fLmpjB – 10:22 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Flight JG4 cleared for TAKE OFF 😤 pic.twitter.com/U7YmKzJVKi – 10:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
DE’AARON FOX WITH THE MONSTER PUTBACK 😱
#NBAAllStar ➡️ https://t.co/DV6OmIsxId pic.twitter.com/GEvqj8G4eS – 10:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Alpi getting started with a whirl 🌪️
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/fquOGuBeOW – 10:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings on the board with an 18-foot jumper. 2-1 Kings. – 10:12 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
a message from TD honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. before tip-off tonight against the Rockets 👑 pic.twitter.com/XOEXjkTecr – 10:08 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Slamson came out with boxing gloves and the Rockets jumped him up during intros. – 10:06 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Slamson came out with boxing gloves and the Rockets beat him up during intros. – 10:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
here come the Kings 😤
@mybonney tunnel cam pic.twitter.com/fqZNybwWP0 – 10:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Don’t think I could cover the Rockets. I would just watch Boban all the time. pic.twitter.com/gxylzYao7X – 9:58 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @TerenceDavisJr
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/cYhk4dII0L – 9:40 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
a lil rain can’t stop this💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/hjwwPJJ9LV – 9:39 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Huerter will miss his 2nd straight game and TD stays in the starting lineup tonight vs. Houston. pic.twitter.com/7y3TP3cpzp – 9:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Gordon.
Lineup is 0-1 with a 99-91 loss to the Pacers this season.
Kings starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Davis, Fox. – 9:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
K.J. Martin starts for the Rockets in place of Kevin Porter Jr tonight in Sacramento – 9:31 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Rockets guard Jalen Green is ready for takeoff.
#houstonrockets vs #sacramentokings pic.twitter.com/ZoPchIoSER – 9:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“Good game, good win for those guys.”
Coach Brown reflects on attending the @sacstate hoops game with @De’Aaron Fox and learns the proper way to put his stinger up 🐝🆙 pic.twitter.com/hmFtnSNhwj – 9:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets’ Garrison Mathews can still be a difference-maker in limited role ift.tt/T5ReyPs – 8:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says Terence Davis will start in place of Kevin Huerter again tonight. – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kings guard Kevin Huerter, who missed Wednesday’s game with an illness, ruled out for tonight’s rematch for return to competition reconditioning. – 8:03 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/13:
Kevin Huerter (Return to Competition Reconditioning) – OUT – 8:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Kevin Huerter has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Rockets. – 8:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/13:
Kevin Huerter (Return to Competition Reconditioning) – OUT – 8:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 117 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings hanging tough in Western Conference standings, look to move five games over .500. With @Sean Cunningham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @James Ham kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-hangin… – 7:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Elevator pitch: Vote for @De’Aaron Fox to be an #NBAAllStar at https://t.co/6PJUGFCODQ
Beam Team Fans: Bet 👨💻 pic.twitter.com/3CwoImY0BY – 7:04 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will score the most points in the paint tonight?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 6:19 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Running it back in Sacramento
⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/oEXBTPbKQO – 6:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
It’s #FollowFriday!
We’re giving anyone a follow 𝐀𝐍𝐃 a chance to win a Kings hat signed by @50cent if you reply with a screenshot of your All-Star ballot & why you voted to send the Kings to the 2023 All-Star Game. We’ll choose our favorite response by 1/17 👑 pic.twitter.com/aXVIXhap6r – 5:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
What kind of team are Nuggets when Nikola Jokic is off floor this season?
🏔102.4 offense (Rockets rank 30th in off. eff. at 108.8)
🏔113.5 defense (Nuggets are 113.4 overall anyway)
🏔fouls go up, steals/dREB go down
🏔oREB about same, shooting/FT rate drop, TOs go up – 4:38 PM
