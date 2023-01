Rockets 32, Kings 36: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

What kind of team are Nuggets when Nikola Jokic is off floor this season?🏔102.4 offense (Rockets rank 30th in off. eff. at 108.8)🏔113.5 defense (Nuggets are 113.4 overall anyway)🏔fouls go up, steals/dREB go down🏔oREB about same, shooting/FT rate drop, TOs go up – 4:38 PM

Kings guard Kevin Huerter, who missed Wednesday’s game with an illness, ruled out for tonight’s rematch for return to competition reconditioning. – 8:03 PM

Kent State wins at Ohio.Rob Senderoff and the Golden Flashes are now 14-3 and 4-0 in league.3 losses have come at Houston, at Gonzaga and at Charleston. … by a combined 14 points. – 8:45 PM

“Good game, good win for those guys.”Coach Brown reflects on attending the @sacstate hoops game with @De’Aaron Fox and learns the proper way to put his stinger up 🐝🆙 pic.twitter.com/hmFtnSNhwj

With 16 rebounds so far tonight, Onyeka Okongwu has set a new career-high for rebounds in a single game (previously 15, 5/16/21 vs. HOU). – 9:14 PM

Petition to move Sunday’s game against the Kings to the Alamodome as well. – 9:44 PM

Don’t think I could cover the Rockets. I would just watch Boban all the time. pic.twitter.com/gxylzYao7X

Slamson came out with boxing gloves and the Rockets beat him up during intros. – 10:06 PM

De’Aaron Fox’s tip-dunk happened so fast I had to slow it down for another look! pic.twitter.com/ns29fLmpjB

De’Aaron Fox continues to show off his bounce this season. What a putback to clean up the Terence Davis miss. 😳 pic.twitter.com/VRURYnFJwd

Second foul on Terence Davis. Lots of lazy fouls by the Kings early in this one. – 10:23 PM

Malik Monk goes back-to-back-to-back with three 3-pointers in a span of 42 seconds to put the Kings up 36-32 late in the first quarter. – 10:37 PM

Kings lead the Rockets 36-32 heading to the 2nd quarter. Sacramento shoots 57%, Houston at 50%. Jalen Green already with 13 for the Rockets, Kings led by Malik Monk’s 9 points – 10:40 PM

