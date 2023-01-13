Rockets vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Houston Rockets are spending $13,673,655 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $6,109,912 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
