Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 'I think we're gonna be a really good team a lot sooner than other people do'

Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the OKC rebuild: “I think we’re gonna be a really good team a lot sooner than other people do. It’s pretty easy for me. I see the growth every day.. And I’m super excited about it.” via @NickAGallo
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After a loss to the Thunder, the defense on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a big talking point. They discuss the struggles after the loss. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/12/six… via @SixersWire – 11:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the OKC rebuild: “I think we’re gonna be a really good team a lot sooner than other people do. It’s pretty easy for me. I see the growth every day..
And I’m super excited about it.”
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the OKC rebuild: “I think we’re gonna be a really good team a lot sooner than other people do. It’s pretty easy for me. I see the growth every day..
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on his relationship with Doc Rivers:
“I love Doc. He’s my first NBA coach, obviously a legend. He’s been around the game for so long… He really kind of kick-started my career. He was hard on me. Held me accountable… He was a big part of my development for sure.” – 10:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA said it’s not hard at all to stay patient with OKC’s current rebuild:
“I think we’re going to be a really good team a lot sooner than people do. It’s pretty easy for me. I see the growth every day… I’m super excited about it.” – 10:43 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA said it’s not hard at all to stay patient with OKC’s current rebuild:
“I think we’re going to be a really good team a lot sooner than people do. It’s pretty for me. I see the growth every day… I’m super excited about it.” – 10:42 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on Joel Embiid: “Obviously, he’s one of the best players in the game. Super talented. Freak of nature.” – 10:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA asked about the Thunder’s rebuild: “I think we’re gonna be a really good team a lot sooner than people think … I see the growth every day. I see the growth in the last five months, year, two years, and I’m super excited about it.” – 10:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Asked SGA if he knew J-Will had moves like this up-and-under.
“I had no clue,” Shai said with a laugh. “I don’t think he knew he had that.”
pic.twitter.com/MnsN4eeES6 – 10:28 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers calls tonight a bad effort. Says it’s on him, everybody.
“Individual defense was so poor that team defense could not help.”
Adds foul trouble on SGA (16 FTA) was induced by bad defensive fundamentals. “We weren’t down, weren’t ready, we weren’t in help position.” – 9:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai this season:
1st in blocks by a guard
2nd in 30-point games
2nd in 30/5/5 games
5th in PPG
All-Star. pic.twitter.com/lSzJUccu40 – 9:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on his uptick in FTAs this season: “They’re free throws. They’re free for a reason.” – 9:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 133, Sixers 114
SGA – 37 points
Giddey – 20 points, 8 assists
JDub – 14 points
Mann – 14 points
Embiid – 30 points, 10 rebounds
Harden – 24 points, 15 assists
Maxey – 17 points
OKC is now 19-23 on the season – 9:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight
37 points
10-16 shooting
16-16 from the line
1-1 from 3
8 rebounds
6 assists
1 steal
2 blocks (on Embiid!) – 9:29 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Maybe the best road win of the season for OKC, beating Philly 133-114. Especially after the tough finish against Miami.
– SGA: 37-8-6 (10-16 shooting, 16-16 FT)
– Giddey: 20-4-8
– Jalen Williams: 14-5-4
– Mann: 14 (5-9, 2-5 from 3)
– Jaylin Williams: 11 and 5 rebounds – 9:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai tonight:
37 PTS
8 REB
6 AST
2 BLK
10-16 FG
16-16 FT
Leading the league in free throws. pic.twitter.com/PlapTeq06v – 9:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Thunder 133, Sixers 114. After smoking OKC on New Year’s Eve, not exactly the kind of mojo the Sixers wanted going into their longest road trip of the season. Harden with 24 points, 15 assists and 6 rebounds but 7 turnovers. SGA with 37-8-6 including 16-of-16 on FTs. – 9:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Add Joel Embiid and James Harden to the growing list of All Stars that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has outplayed head to head.
I’d list them all, but Twitter doesn’t let me use that many characters. – 9:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have both played so well down the stretch of these games together. It was almost like they just needed time on the court. Love what we are seeing from OKC this year. – 9:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been phenomenal tonight. He sealed this one down the stretch: 37 points (10-of-16, 16-of-16 FT) seven rebounds and five assists. – 9:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is just doing everything. Such great intensity and production on the defensive end and a 30 PPG scorer, that steal might have sealed it. Just have to make the FTs the rest of the way. – 9:23 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
At this rate, they’re going to have to start calling SGA’s fouls on random people in the crowd. – 9:23 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
What a play by SGA – switched onto Embiid and picks him clean and draws a foul. Two free throws put OKC up 14 with 2:10 left. – 9:23 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
We’ll see who cracks first from the free throw line. SGA or Embiid. – 9:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tough stretch As Maxey gives up a layup to Giddey, misses a 3, Harris fouls SGA, and suddenly a 6 point game is back to 10. – 9:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 25th 30 point game of the season.
SGA is scoring 30+ points every 2 out of 3 games. – 9:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA has scored at least 30 points in 25 of his 38 games. He’s done it tonight on 10-of-16 shooting. – 9:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Timeout OKC after an Embiid spin and dunk gets the Sixers back within 10. Embiid’s last impact play — his big swat on SGA late in the third — did not sway momentum. Running out of time (less than six minutes) for another surge. – 9:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I am not sure how you defend Shai Gilgeous-Alexander esp. in transition one on one, he has so many options, you just have to pray you guess right. Even if you do his slow and smooth movement can allow him to adjust on a dime. Scary stuff. – 9:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 101, Sixers 85
SGA – 27 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
JDub – 14 points
Mann – 14 points
Giddey – 9 points, 7 assists
Harden – 21 points, 10 assists
Embiid – 18 points
Harris – 13 points – 8:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
SGA SHOWING THAT EMOTION I LOVE IT what a flex. This game is good enough to bring a happy tear to your eye. – 8:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here in the 3rd quarter the Sixers have finally tried Matisse on SGA. *AND* left Embiid in when Harden sat! (Of course It’s not working in part cause Maxey is in foul trouble and Embiid looks like he needed a night off but hey!) They at least tried a few logical things here! – 8:48 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has blocked Joel Embiid at the rim TWICE. – 8:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Wow, what a sequence. SGA steals it from Embiid on one end and Embiid erases SGA on the other end. – 8:44 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
SGA can’t shake Harden, who stays in front of him for an entire possession … only for Muscala to hit a semi-contested corner 3. pic.twitter.com/V2d89N9sEe – 8:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers down 7 at home to OKC. Shai up to 22 points on 11 shots. Sixers haven’t tried checking him with Thybulle yet, so far only really playing Matisse when Shai sits. Curious approach. – 8:39 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Since the Thunder are on pace for 140 and the sixths haven’t tried putting Thybulle on SGA yet, I feel like they should in the second half.
Why only play him when SGA sits? – 8:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
GREAT first half from OKC, up ten heading into their best quarter. This is the formula for pulling off an upset. OKC has to have a killer third like usual and survive the none Shai minutes in the fourth but it is right there to steal one on the road. – 8:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 67, Sixers 54
SGA – 17 points
Mann – 11 points
JDub – 9 points
JWill – 9 points
Harden – 16 points, 7 assists
Embiid – 10 points, 6 rebounds
Maxey – 10 points – 8:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
What a pass and what patience shown by SGA to wait for the trailing JWill
pic.twitter.com/Szb121vFRU – 8:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
GREAT pass by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jaylin Williams is playing his best NBA game. – 8:04 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1st quarter
13 points
2 rebounds
1 assist
1 steal
1 block
5-7 shooting
1-1 from 3 – 7:42 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Despite finding themselves in an early 11 point hole, the Sixers went on a run there to end the first and it’s tied at 35 after 12 minutes of play.
Both teams are shooting 50%+, SGA has 13 on 5-7 shooting for the Thunder, with Embiid and Harden both having 8 for the Sixers. – 7:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 35, Sixers 35
SGA – 13 points
JDub – 7 points
Giddey – 6 assists
Embiid – 8 points, 6 rebounds
Harden – 8 points, 4 assists – 7:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA’s lowest-scoring game of the year was on New Year’s Eve vs. Philly: 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting.
Tonight in Philly, in the first quarter: 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Thunder and Sixers tied 35-35. – 7:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has improved his ball handling so much, as he has everything else this season. – 7:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA drawing oohs and aahs from Sixers fans. He has 11 points in the first 10 minutes. – 7:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
SGA only had 14 points when these teams met on New Year’s Eve. He’s already got 11 with two minutes left in the first quarter on 5-of-6 shooting. – 7:30 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Think this is a game where you almost have to go to Matisse pretty early, given the success that Shai is having early on and the trouble Thybulle gave him last time. – 7:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to add to his career high in dunks, now at 25. – 7:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey already has five assists. Just had a beautiful feed to SGA on a baseline cut. – 7:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey finds a cutting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the easy dunk – 7:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA, Dort, JDub and JWill all hit a 3 in the first 3 1/2 minutes.
Throw in Giddey’s 2 free throws and every Thunder starter is on the board early. – 7:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing with such great energy tonight. Everything clicking for the most part for OKC and it is paying off on the scoreboard against this tough 76ers team at full strength. – 7:20 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Somehow, an Embiid post up against SGA ended with the latter poking the pass out of the former’s hands – 7:17 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just blocked Joel Embiid at the rim.
SGA is a 6’6” point guard. Embiid is a 7’0” center. – 7:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blocking Joel Embiid is the only highlight I need for the night – 7:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams returns to the starting lineup for the #Thunder tonight:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Watch with me:
playback.tv/lockedonthunder – 7:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Sixers
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Jalen Williams
– Jaylin Williams
J-Will also started against Embiid and the Sixers on New Year’s Eve. – 6:42 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs 76ers
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
JWill’s return from injury: starts vs Joel Embiid. Welcome back, Jaylin. – 6:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC will be well represented at All Star Weekend.
SGA should be an All Star lock.
Josh Giddey has been a top 5 (3?) sophomore and a Rising Stars lock.
Jalen Williams has been a top 5 rookie and a Rising Stars lock.
Next item of business: Isaiah Joe in the 3 point contest. – 1:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains at #4 in the second All Star voting returns.
SGA and Ja still in a tight battle for the #3 spot.
SGA one of only 4 West guards with over 1 million votes.
OKC and Canadian fans doing good work. pic.twitter.com/yczvOXSE6f – 1:17 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
In the first round of voting results on Jan. 5, SGA trailed Morant by 4k votes
Today, that number increased to a 58k votes difference between the two – 1:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA stays in fourth among West guards pic.twitter.com/UimmpIMQXe – 1:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
