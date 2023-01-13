Suns 49, Timberwolves 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (21-22) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

Phoenix Suns 49, Minnesota Timberwolves 64 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

One shot attempt for Rudy Gobert — and it was a desperate tip in attempt as the 1st half ended.

He patiently explained to McDaniels one possession that he had 6′ Duane Washington sealed in the post, but as the half went on, Rudy looked like he was getting increasingly impatient – One shot attempt for Rudy Gobert — and it was a desperate tip in attempt as the 1st half ended.He patiently explained to McDaniels one possession that he had 6′ Duane Washington sealed in the post, but as the half went on, Rudy looked like he was getting increasingly impatient – 9:03 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: MIN 64, PHX 49

Bridges: 15 Pts, 6-7 FG

Ayton: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-15 FG

Wainright: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P

Russell: 13 Pts, 5-8 FG – Halftime: MIN 64, PHX 49Bridges: 15 Pts, 6-7 FGAyton: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-15 FGWainright: 6 Pts, 2-2 3PRussell: 13 Pts, 5-8 FG – 9:02 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Timberwolves lead the Suns 64-49 at the half. Ayton is 3-for-15. The rest of the Suns are 17-31. Wolves are at 56%. Phoenix has 10 turnovers. Should be an easy Wolves win, but the third quarter doldrums await! – Timberwolves lead the Suns 64-49 at the half. Ayton is 3-for-15. The rest of the Suns are 17-31. Wolves are at 56%. Phoenix has 10 turnovers. Should be an easy Wolves win, but the third quarter doldrums await! – 9:02 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Toss it up and let Mikal take care of the rest 💥

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

One of the most random things ever: On a Friday night in Minnesota, there’s Detlef Schrempf getting a really nice ovation when introduced to the Target Center crowd – One of the most random things ever: On a Friday night in Minnesota, there’s Detlef Schrempf getting a really nice ovation when introduced to the Target Center crowd – 8:55 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Nothin wrong with a slow, deliberate high pick and roll between DLo and Rudy — you got decent enough shooting around it.

Whenever it happens, more often than not it generates a good look, and leaves you wondering why it happens as infrequently as it does. – Nothin wrong with a slow, deliberate high pick and roll between DLo and Rudy — you got decent enough shooting around it.Whenever it happens, more often than not it generates a good look, and leaves you wondering why it happens as infrequently as it does. – 8:53 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Back to that brand of basketball where we’re talking about physicality and not making the opposition feel ’em. Suns now down 17. – Back to that brand of basketball where we’re talking about physicality and not making the opposition feel ’em. Suns now down 17. – 8:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Mikal Bridges played two trips without shoe even on.

McDaniels breakaway dunk . Timeout Mikal Bridges played two trips without shoe even on.McDaniels breakaway dunk . Timeout #Suns , down 60-43 with 3:31 left in half. – 8:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Duane Washington Jr. missed lob opportunity with Ayton.

Bridges 6-of-7 FGs for 14 points.

Rest of Duane Washington Jr. missed lob opportunity with Ayton.Bridges 6-of-7 FGs for 14 points.Rest of #Suns ? 12-of-30 for 29 points – 8:50 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Jaden McDaniels really does get a terrible whistle – Jaden McDaniels really does get a terrible whistle – 8:50 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Nice bounce-back night from Mikal Bridges, who is a perfect 5-for-5. Turnovers hurting the Suns so far – Nice bounce-back night from Mikal Bridges, who is a perfect 5-for-5. Turnovers hurting the Suns so far – 8:47 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

The Suns are 7-10 from three-point range.

Taurean Prince is 5-7. Lots of offense for everyone in this one. – The Suns are 7-10 from three-point range.Taurean Prince is 5-7. Lots of offense for everyone in this one. – 8:46 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

That was 24 points in the paint for Minnesota in the first quarter. Lots of progress on defense in the last few games but that quarter was a step back. Suns down 10. – That was 24 points in the paint for Minnesota in the first quarter. Lots of progress on defense in the last few games but that quarter was a step back. Suns down 10. – 8:36 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the first quarter, the

Edwards is up to 9 points and 2 steals after one, the 10th time this season he’s swiped 2+ steals in a quarter. – At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 35-25.Edwards is up to 9 points and 2 steals after one, the 10th time this season he’s swiped 2+ steals in a quarter. – 8:36 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each with solid starts to the night. Wolves lead 35-25 after one. Wolves shooting 60%, Suns at 55%. – D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each with solid starts to the night. Wolves lead 35-25 after one. Wolves shooting 60%, Suns at 55%. – 8:35 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: MIN 35, PHX 25

Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG

Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Ast, 3-6 FG

Washington: 4 Pts

Edwards: 9 Pts, 2 Stl, 4-8 FG – End of 1Q: MIN 35, PHX 25Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-4 FGAyton: 6 Pts, 3 Ast, 3-6 FGWashington: 4 PtsEdwards: 9 Pts, 2 Stl, 4-8 FG – 8:35 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Great start for Anthony Edwards. 9 pts on 4-6 in 6 minutes. Wolves out quickly to a 21-9 lead. Sustaining it has been the issue – Great start for Anthony Edwards. 9 pts on 4-6 in 6 minutes. Wolves out quickly to a 21-9 lead. Sustaining it has been the issue – 8:24 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Timberwolves up 17-9 after an 8-0 run and the Suns need a timeout – Timberwolves up 17-9 after an 8-0 run and the Suns need a timeout – 8:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Washington Jr. held off Gobert, but unable to corral ball.

Literally tall order on both fronts.

Washington Jr. held off Gobert, but unable to corral ball.Literally tall order on both fronts. #Suns down 9-7 as Russell scores. – 8:16 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Kyle Anderson, Anthony Edwards, and Taurean Prince are AVAILABLE.

Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Phoenix. 7:35 PM Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:Kyle Anderson, Anthony Edwards, and Taurean Prince are AVAILABLE.Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/xvILujuC0C

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Duane Washington Jr.

Mikal Bridges

Torrey Craig

Dario Saric

Deandre Ayton

Saric played 68 games for Minnesota in the 2018-19 season before Phoenix got him and Cam Johnson in a 2019 draft day trade. – #Suns starters at #Timberwolves Duane Washington Jr.Mikal BridgesTorrey CraigDario SaricDeandre AytonSaric played 68 games for Minnesota in the 2018-19 season before Phoenix got him and Cam Johnson in a 2019 draft day trade. – 7:34 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Deandre Ayton is available tonight, per Suns – Deandre Ayton is available tonight, per Suns – 7:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Just getting anybody back, let alone a starter, a guy that from a production standpoint means a lot to us.”

Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton, who returns tonight at #Timberwolves after missing last two games with left ankle sprain.

“He was jacked and excited to play.” #Suns 7:23 PM “Just getting anybody back, let alone a starter, a guy that from a production standpoint means a lot to us.”Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton, who returns tonight at #Timberwolves after missing last two games with left ankle sprain.“He was jacked and excited to play.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/SBQrqMY8jx

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Anthony Edwards (hip) is “full go” says T-Wolves coach Chris Finch.

Finch says Edwards has a deep bruise.

He later said it’ll be “game-time decisions” when asked about Kyle Anderson (illness) and Taurean Prince (ankle) along with Edwards. – #Timberwolves injury update vs #Suns Anthony Edwards (hip) is “full go” says T-Wolves coach Chris Finch.Finch says Edwards has a deep bruise.He later said it’ll be “game-time decisions” when asked about Kyle Anderson (illness) and Taurean Prince (ankle) along with Edwards. – 6:27 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Injury update from Chris Finch…

Anthony Edwards, Kyle Anderson and Taurean Prince are all game-time decisions. – Injury update from Chris Finch…Anthony Edwards, Kyle Anderson and Taurean Prince are all game-time decisions. – 6:24 PM

