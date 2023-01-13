Suns 49, Timberwolves 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (21-22) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) at Target Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023
Phoenix Suns 49, Minnesota Timberwolves 64 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Thunder 72, Bulls 58 at half
White 14 pts
LaVine 14 pts; 2-10 FGs; 9-9 FTs
Shai G-A 13 pts, 4 assists
OKC 53.2% FG
The 72 points allowed tops by 1 point the 71 points Minnesota scored in 1st half on Dec. 18. – 9:06 PM
Thunder 72, Bulls 58 at half
White 14 pts
LaVine 14 pts; 2-10 FGs; 9-9 FTs
Shai G-A 13 pts, 4 assists
OKC 53.2% FG
The 72 points allowed tops by 1 point the 71 points Minnesota scored in 1st half on Dec. 18. – 9:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Timberwolves 64 #Suns 49 Half
PHX: Bridges 15 (6-of-7 FGs), Ayton 6 (3-of-15 FGs). Wainright 6. Team: 8-of-13 on 3s.
MINN: Russell 13, Edwards and Prince 11 each. Team: Team: 6-of-15 on 3s. – 9:03 PM
#Timberwolves 64 #Suns 49 Half
PHX: Bridges 15 (6-of-7 FGs), Ayton 6 (3-of-15 FGs). Wainright 6. Team: 8-of-13 on 3s.
MINN: Russell 13, Edwards and Prince 11 each. Team: Team: 6-of-15 on 3s. – 9:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
One shot attempt for Rudy Gobert — and it was a desperate tip in attempt as the 1st half ended.
He patiently explained to McDaniels one possession that he had 6′ Duane Washington sealed in the post, but as the half went on, Rudy looked like he was getting increasingly impatient – 9:03 PM
One shot attempt for Rudy Gobert — and it was a desperate tip in attempt as the 1st half ended.
He patiently explained to McDaniels one possession that he had 6′ Duane Washington sealed in the post, but as the half went on, Rudy looked like he was getting increasingly impatient – 9:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: MIN 64, PHX 49
Bridges: 15 Pts, 6-7 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-15 FG
Wainright: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P
Russell: 13 Pts, 5-8 FG – 9:02 PM
Halftime: MIN 64, PHX 49
Bridges: 15 Pts, 6-7 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-15 FG
Wainright: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P
Russell: 13 Pts, 5-8 FG – 9:02 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves lead the Suns 64-49 at the half. Ayton is 3-for-15. The rest of the Suns are 17-31. Wolves are at 56%. Phoenix has 10 turnovers. Should be an easy Wolves win, but the third quarter doldrums await! – 9:02 PM
Timberwolves lead the Suns 64-49 at the half. Ayton is 3-for-15. The rest of the Suns are 17-31. Wolves are at 56%. Phoenix has 10 turnovers. Should be an easy Wolves win, but the third quarter doldrums await! – 9:02 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Toss it up and let Mikal take care of the rest 💥
@efirstbank Money Drive of the Game pic.twitter.com/HVt4XFuxki – 9:01 PM
Toss it up and let Mikal take care of the rest 💥
@efirstbank Money Drive of the Game pic.twitter.com/HVt4XFuxki – 9:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🥶🥶🥶
Triple Vote Day » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/dISygVfCeY – 9:00 PM
🥶🥶🥶
Triple Vote Day » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/dISygVfCeY – 9:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Minnesota has had great ball movement in 1st half.
So when #Suns give up extra possessions, that makes it worse.
Ayton 3-of-15. #Suns down 15. – 8:59 PM
Minnesota has had great ball movement in 1st half.
So when #Suns give up extra possessions, that makes it worse.
Ayton 3-of-15. #Suns down 15. – 8:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
JADEN ROCKS THE RIM!!
10-0 RUNNNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/kLbvr0XkjW – 8:57 PM
JADEN ROCKS THE RIM!!
10-0 RUNNNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/kLbvr0XkjW – 8:57 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
One of the most random things ever: On a Friday night in Minnesota, there’s Detlef Schrempf getting a really nice ovation when introduced to the Target Center crowd – 8:55 PM
One of the most random things ever: On a Friday night in Minnesota, there’s Detlef Schrempf getting a really nice ovation when introduced to the Target Center crowd – 8:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nothin wrong with a slow, deliberate high pick and roll between DLo and Rudy — you got decent enough shooting around it.
Whenever it happens, more often than not it generates a good look, and leaves you wondering why it happens as infrequently as it does. – 8:53 PM
Nothin wrong with a slow, deliberate high pick and roll between DLo and Rudy — you got decent enough shooting around it.
Whenever it happens, more often than not it generates a good look, and leaves you wondering why it happens as infrequently as it does. – 8:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Back to that brand of basketball where we’re talking about physicality and not making the opposition feel ’em. Suns now down 17. – 8:53 PM
Back to that brand of basketball where we’re talking about physicality and not making the opposition feel ’em. Suns now down 17. – 8:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges played two trips without shoe even on.
McDaniels breakaway dunk . Timeout #Suns, down 60-43 with 3:31 left in half. – 8:53 PM
Mikal Bridges played two trips without shoe even on.
McDaniels breakaway dunk . Timeout #Suns, down 60-43 with 3:31 left in half. – 8:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Washington Jr. missed lob opportunity with Ayton.
Bridges 6-of-7 FGs for 14 points.
Rest of #Suns? 12-of-30 for 29 points – 8:50 PM
Duane Washington Jr. missed lob opportunity with Ayton.
Bridges 6-of-7 FGs for 14 points.
Rest of #Suns? 12-of-30 for 29 points – 8:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nice bounce-back night from Mikal Bridges, who is a perfect 5-for-5. Turnovers hurting the Suns so far – 8:47 PM
Nice bounce-back night from Mikal Bridges, who is a perfect 5-for-5. Turnovers hurting the Suns so far – 8:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down 49-41 with 5:44 left in half.
#Timberwolves 28 points in the paint and 23 bench points. – 8:47 PM
#Suns down 49-41 with 5:44 left in half.
#Timberwolves 28 points in the paint and 23 bench points. – 8:47 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Suns are 7-10 from three-point range.
Taurean Prince is 5-7. Lots of offense for everyone in this one. – 8:46 PM
The Suns are 7-10 from three-point range.
Taurean Prince is 5-7. Lots of offense for everyone in this one. – 8:46 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
unguardable. 🐜
3-for-1 Vote Day » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/cLLPYNVMha – 8:41 PM
unguardable. 🐜
3-for-1 Vote Day » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/cLLPYNVMha – 8:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal didn’t miss in the first!
🔥 4-4 FG
🔥 2-2 3PT
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/nDK3eLzDiP – 8:39 PM
Mikal didn’t miss in the first!
🔥 4-4 FG
🔥 2-2 3PT
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/nDK3eLzDiP – 8:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That was 24 points in the paint for Minnesota in the first quarter. Lots of progress on defense in the last few games but that quarter was a step back. Suns down 10. – 8:36 PM
That was 24 points in the paint for Minnesota in the first quarter. Lots of progress on defense in the last few games but that quarter was a step back. Suns down 10. – 8:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 35-25.
Edwards is up to 9 points and 2 steals after one, the 10th time this season he’s swiped 2+ steals in a quarter. – 8:36 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 35-25.
Edwards is up to 9 points and 2 steals after one, the 10th time this season he’s swiped 2+ steals in a quarter. – 8:36 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each with solid starts to the night. Wolves lead 35-25 after one. Wolves shooting 60%, Suns at 55%. – 8:35 PM
D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each with solid starts to the night. Wolves lead 35-25 after one. Wolves shooting 60%, Suns at 55%. – 8:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: MIN 35, PHX 25
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Ast, 3-6 FG
Washington: 4 Pts
Edwards: 9 Pts, 2 Stl, 4-8 FG – 8:35 PM
End of 1Q: MIN 35, PHX 25
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Ast, 3-6 FG
Washington: 4 Pts
Edwards: 9 Pts, 2 Stl, 4-8 FG – 8:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lee 3.
Prince answer. Has 6 off bench on 3-of-4.
#Suns down 10 after one. – 8:34 PM
Lee 3.
Prince answer. Has 6 off bench on 3-of-4.
#Suns down 10 after one. – 8:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
8 POINTS. 8 MINUTES.
Triple Vote Day » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/lYiPiaMTii – 8:29 PM
8 POINTS. 8 MINUTES.
Triple Vote Day » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/lYiPiaMTii – 8:29 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Torrey with the hustle and Mikal taking it to the hoop 💪 pic.twitter.com/mlhkszPpB9 – 8:29 PM
Torrey with the hustle and Mikal taking it to the hoop 💪 pic.twitter.com/mlhkszPpB9 – 8:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns on 8-3 run after trailing by 12. Timeout 3:57 left in 1st.
#Timberwolves up 24-17. – 8:28 PM
#Suns on 8-3 run after trailing by 12. Timeout 3:57 left in 1st.
#Timberwolves up 24-17. – 8:28 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Great start for Anthony Edwards. 9 pts on 4-6 in 6 minutes. Wolves out quickly to a 21-9 lead. Sustaining it has been the issue – 8:24 PM
Great start for Anthony Edwards. 9 pts on 4-6 in 6 minutes. Wolves out quickly to a 21-9 lead. Sustaining it has been the issue – 8:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
TALK TO ‘EM, ANT 🗣
3-for-1 Vote Day » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/2bLqvgTDt3 – 8:22 PM
TALK TO ‘EM, ANT 🗣
3-for-1 Vote Day » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/2bLqvgTDt3 – 8:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Timberwolves up 17-9 after an 8-0 run and the Suns need a timeout – 8:21 PM
Timberwolves up 17-9 after an 8-0 run and the Suns need a timeout – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Russell bucket. #Suns down eight. Timeout with 6:53 left in 1st. – 8:20 PM
Russell bucket. #Suns down eight. Timeout with 6:53 left in 1st. – 8:20 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal making it rain early!
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/MaSKE4oWl1 – 8:18 PM
Mikal making it rain early!
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/MaSKE4oWl1 – 8:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Washington Jr. held off Gobert, but unable to corral ball.
Literally tall order on both fronts.
#Suns down 9-7 as Russell scores. – 8:16 PM
Washington Jr. held off Gobert, but unable to corral ball.
Literally tall order on both fronts.
#Suns down 9-7 as Russell scores. – 8:16 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu tallied 18 points on 9-11 FG and 13 rebounds in the first half, marking his first career first half double-double. He’s the first player in the NBA since Rudy Gobert to tally at least 18 points and 13 boards on .800%-or-better in a single half (12/29/18). – 8:13 PM
Onyeka Okongwu tallied 18 points on 9-11 FG and 13 rebounds in the first half, marking his first career first half double-double. He’s the first player in the NBA since Rudy Gobert to tally at least 18 points and 13 boards on .800%-or-better in a single half (12/29/18). – 8:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down 4-2 as Edwards hits tough shot over Craig. #Timberwolves – 8:13 PM
#Suns down 4-2 as Edwards hits tough shot over Craig. #Timberwolves – 8:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 53-50 Wizards at the half. Both teams shooting under 40% from the field, but Kyle Kuzma has it going with 18 pts on 6-11 FG in 18 min. Wiz also 11-11 FT. – 8:03 PM
It’s 53-50 Wizards at the half. Both teams shooting under 40% from the field, but Kyle Kuzma has it going with 18 pts on 6-11 FG in 18 min. Wiz also 11-11 FT. – 8:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) set to return Friday at #Timberwolves (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:02 PM
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) set to return Friday at #Timberwolves (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:02 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Pregame reps.
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/oRLreqVzxI – 8:02 PM
Pregame reps.
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/oRLreqVzxI – 8:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Direct shot’: Monty Williams responds to Jae Crowder’s ‘hurt’ comments about #Suns coaches (w/video) https://t.co/S6rFhdnrFY via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Jc419QZaiE – 8:01 PM
‘Direct shot’: Monty Williams responds to Jae Crowder’s ‘hurt’ comments about #Suns coaches (w/video) https://t.co/S6rFhdnrFY via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Jc419QZaiE – 8:01 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu finished tonight’s first quarter with 14 points (7-7 FG) and 8 boards. Okongwu is the first Hawk in the play-by-play era to finish a quarter with at least 14 points and 8 rebounds on 1.000 FG% (min. 7 FGM). – 7:45 PM
Onyeka Okongwu finished tonight’s first quarter with 14 points (7-7 FG) and 8 boards. Okongwu is the first Hawk in the play-by-play era to finish a quarter with at least 14 points and 8 rebounds on 1.000 FG% (min. 7 FGM). – 7:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Kyle Anderson, Anthony Edwards, and Taurean Prince are AVAILABLE.
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/xvILujuC0C – 7:35 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Kyle Anderson, Anthony Edwards, and Taurean Prince are AVAILABLE.
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/xvILujuC0C – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters at #Timberwolves:
Duane Washington Jr.
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Dario Saric
Deandre Ayton
Saric played 68 games for Minnesota in the 2018-19 season before Phoenix got him and Cam Johnson in a 2019 draft day trade. – 7:34 PM
#Suns starters at #Timberwolves:
Duane Washington Jr.
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Dario Saric
Deandre Ayton
Saric played 68 games for Minnesota in the 2018-19 season before Phoenix got him and Cam Johnson in a 2019 draft day trade. – 7:34 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Starters in The Twin Cities.
#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/v7ZwtHQsGO – 7:33 PM
Starters in The Twin Cities.
#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/v7ZwtHQsGO – 7:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
always good to see our guy JO. 💙 pic.twitter.com/gKAWqa3EaM – 7:24 PM
always good to see our guy JO. 💙 pic.twitter.com/gKAWqa3EaM – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Just getting anybody back, let alone a starter, a guy that from a production standpoint means a lot to us.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton, who returns tonight at #Timberwolves after missing last two games with left ankle sprain.
“He was jacked and excited to play.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/SBQrqMY8jx – 7:23 PM
“Just getting anybody back, let alone a starter, a guy that from a production standpoint means a lot to us.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton, who returns tonight at #Timberwolves after missing last two games with left ankle sprain.
“He was jacked and excited to play.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/SBQrqMY8jx – 7:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
No Zion or Ingram tonight for the Pelicans. Good opportunity for the Pistons to build off of their win over Minnesota Wednesday. – 6:57 PM
No Zion or Ingram tonight for the Pelicans. Good opportunity for the Pistons to build off of their win over Minnesota Wednesday. – 6:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s close.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on Landry Shamet (hip), who will miss his third straight game tonight at #Timberwolves. – 6:39 PM
“He’s close.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on Landry Shamet (hip), who will miss his third straight game tonight at #Timberwolves. – 6:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Timberwolves injury update vs #Suns:
Anthony Edwards (hip) is “full go” says T-Wolves coach Chris Finch.
Finch says Edwards has a deep bruise.
He later said it’ll be “game-time decisions” when asked about Kyle Anderson (illness) and Taurean Prince (ankle) along with Edwards. – 6:27 PM
#Timberwolves injury update vs #Suns:
Anthony Edwards (hip) is “full go” says T-Wolves coach Chris Finch.
Finch says Edwards has a deep bruise.
He later said it’ll be “game-time decisions” when asked about Kyle Anderson (illness) and Taurean Prince (ankle) along with Edwards. – 6:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
2️⃣7️⃣ has arrived.
Triple Vote Day » https://t.co/z1SUydVRwN pic.twitter.com/5fgf3fLb7P – 6:25 PM
2️⃣7️⃣ has arrived.
Triple Vote Day » https://t.co/z1SUydVRwN pic.twitter.com/5fgf3fLb7P – 6:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Injury update from Chris Finch…
Anthony Edwards, Kyle Anderson and Taurean Prince are all game-time decisions. – 6:24 PM
Injury update from Chris Finch…
Anthony Edwards, Kyle Anderson and Taurean Prince are all game-time decisions. – 6:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
it’s a little chilly tonight. 🥶
3×1 Day » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTnhw pic.twitter.com/ctMZMBhBpB – 5:59 PM
it’s a little chilly tonight. 🥶
3×1 Day » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTnhw pic.twitter.com/ctMZMBhBpB – 5:59 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have no surprises on the injury report for tomorrow night in Minnesota. Dean Wade (shoulder), Dylan Windler (ankle), and Isaiah Mobley (two-way) are all out.
Everyone else is good to go. – 5:38 PM
#Cavs have no surprises on the injury report for tomorrow night in Minnesota. Dean Wade (shoulder), Dylan Windler (ankle), and Isaiah Mobley (two-way) are all out.
Everyone else is good to go. – 5:38 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Join your Phoenix Suns for 1993 Western Conference Champions Reunion Night presented by @frysfoodstores on Saturday, January 21 at 7 PM against the Pacers! The first FIVE THOUSAND fans will receive a 90’s t-shirt. Get your tickets now >> https://t.co/3P5qvtQxP0 pic.twitter.com/yaQIkpFyS0 – 5:31 PM
Join your Phoenix Suns for 1993 Western Conference Champions Reunion Night presented by @frysfoodstores on Saturday, January 21 at 7 PM against the Pacers! The first FIVE THOUSAND fans will receive a 90’s t-shirt. Get your tickets now >> https://t.co/3P5qvtQxP0 pic.twitter.com/yaQIkpFyS0 – 5:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Phoenix:
Garden Salad Bar
Mac & Cheese
Garlic Mashed Redskin Potatoes
Field Fresh Green Beans
BBQ Chicken
Cream of Mushroom Soup
Postgame pizza – 4:24 PM
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Phoenix:
Garden Salad Bar
Mac & Cheese
Garlic Mashed Redskin Potatoes
Field Fresh Green Beans
BBQ Chicken
Cream of Mushroom Soup
Postgame pizza – 4:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the numbers don’t lie.
Triple Vote Day » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/5HRu0YH4cx – 4:22 PM
the numbers don’t lie.
Triple Vote Day » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/5HRu0YH4cx – 4:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
D’Angelo Russell trade rumors: Miami Heat have ‘registered interest’ as Timberwolves are in a tricky spot
cbssports.com/nba/news/dange… – 3:52 PM
D’Angelo Russell trade rumors: Miami Heat have ‘registered interest’ as Timberwolves are in a tricky spot
cbssports.com/nba/news/dange… – 3:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Charles Barkley headlines 1992-93 Phoenix #Suns reunion Jan. 21 vs. Indiana #Pacers https://t.co/9v3ImKTk2i via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/9d6v7ySZYb – 3:16 PM
Charles Barkley headlines 1992-93 Phoenix #Suns reunion Jan. 21 vs. Indiana #Pacers https://t.co/9v3ImKTk2i via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/9d6v7ySZYb – 3:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Friday night Wolves. see you there. 🐺
🎟 » https://t.co/yDDVQWQlZ9 pic.twitter.com/gflHysSlfB – 3:06 PM
Friday night Wolves. see you there. 🐺
🎟 » https://t.co/yDDVQWQlZ9 pic.twitter.com/gflHysSlfB – 3:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: Jae Crowder ‘blindsided’ by Phoenix #Suns ‘pushing’ him out azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:55 PM
Report: Jae Crowder ‘blindsided’ by Phoenix #Suns ‘pushing’ him out azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Charles Barkley, Cedric Ceballos, Tom Chambers, Richard Dumas, Kevin Johnson, Frank Johnson, Tim Kempton, Negele Knight, Dan Majerle, Oliver Miller, Alex Stivrins and Mark West set to attend 1992-93 reunion night Jan. 21 when #Suns play #Pacers at Footprint Center. pic.twitter.com/jY0sXRxX5F – 2:38 PM
Charles Barkley, Cedric Ceballos, Tom Chambers, Richard Dumas, Kevin Johnson, Frank Johnson, Tim Kempton, Negele Knight, Dan Majerle, Oliver Miller, Alex Stivrins and Mark West set to attend 1992-93 reunion night Jan. 21 when #Suns play #Pacers at Footprint Center. pic.twitter.com/jY0sXRxX5F – 2:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
After being I believe 66th percentile amongst 5s in defensive estimated plus-minus (DEPM) when KAT went down, Rudy Gobert is up to 90th percentile on the season
Numbers that meet the eye test, IMO. I feel like he’s been a good defensive 5 this year, but a step down from the best pic.twitter.com/fBRZg2mQjN – 2:27 PM
After being I believe 66th percentile amongst 5s in defensive estimated plus-minus (DEPM) when KAT went down, Rudy Gobert is up to 90th percentile on the season
Numbers that meet the eye test, IMO. I feel like he’s been a good defensive 5 this year, but a step down from the best pic.twitter.com/fBRZg2mQjN – 2:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Will Anthony Edwards make the All-Star team is the main topic of today’s show w/ @KyleTheige
– Picking West All-Stars
– Who is in the mix with Ant for a reserve spot
– Ant’s hip + KAT’s timetable
– The DLo trade report
– JMac, and not having a backup PG
open.spotify.com/episode/2AMf76… – 2:09 PM
Will Anthony Edwards make the All-Star team is the main topic of today’s show w/ @KyleTheige
– Picking West All-Stars
– Who is in the mix with Ant for a reserve spot
– Ant’s hip + KAT’s timetable
– The DLo trade report
– JMac, and not having a backup PG
open.spotify.com/episode/2AMf76… – 2:09 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“He just has an unbelievable level of confidence and swagger that’s been unmatched.”
📺 The Suns coaching staff goes behind the scenes at the Verizon 5G Performance Center to show how @Devin Booker‘s attention to detail has made him a superstar — brought to you by @Verizon. pic.twitter.com/Zx0HmmBMQR – 2:00 PM
“He just has an unbelievable level of confidence and swagger that’s been unmatched.”
📺 The Suns coaching staff goes behind the scenes at the Verizon 5G Performance Center to show how @Devin Booker‘s attention to detail has made him a superstar — brought to you by @Verizon. pic.twitter.com/Zx0HmmBMQR – 2:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.