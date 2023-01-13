Suns vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $8,041,663 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $7,483,838 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports North

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: 830 WCCO

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!