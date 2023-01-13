Teams calling Wizards regarding Will Barton trade

Teams calling Wizards regarding Will Barton trade

Main Rumors

Teams calling Wizards regarding Will Barton trade

January 13, 2023- by

By |

The Washington Wizards have been receiving calls on the availability of guard Will Barton ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, league sources tell B/R. Barton has fallen out of coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s rotation in recent weeks and collected multiple DNP-coach’s decision. The Wizards aren’t said to be actively shopping Barton as of yet, but things could change if the team continues to struggle. The 32-year-old is on an expiring $14.4 million deal.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report

More on this storyline

Yossi Gozlan: It’s hard to identify teams in need of a starting point guard where Russell presents an upgrade. One team that could make sense is the Wizards who, for example, could put together matching salaries through a combination of Will Barton, Monte Morris, and Delon Wright. The Wizards are set to be an over-the-cap team, provided they keep Bradley Beal and re-sign both Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma this offseason.Trade will likely be their main avenue toward acquiring a new starting point guard, and this framework keeps them close enough to the tax that they could stay below it with some additional maneuvering. -via HoopsHype / January 4, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home