Teams calling Wizards regarding Will Barton trade

The Washington Wizards have been receiving calls on the availability of guard Will Barton ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, league sources tell B/R. Barton has fallen out of coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s rotation in recent weeks and collected multiple DNP-coach’s decision. The Wizards aren’t said to be actively shopping Barton as of yet, but things could change if the team continues to struggle. The 32-year-old is on an expiring $14.4 million deal.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
More on this storyline
Yossi Gozlan: It’s hard to identify teams in need of a starting point guard where Russell presents an upgrade. One team that could make sense is the Wizards who, for example, could put together matching salaries through a combination of Will Barton, Monte Morris, and Delon Wright. The Wizards are set to be an over-the-cap team, provided they keep Bradley Beal and re-sign both Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma this offseason.Trade will likely be their main avenue toward acquiring a new starting point guard, and this framework keeps them close enough to the tax that they could stay below it with some additional maneuvering. -via HoopsHype / January 4, 2023
Ava Wallace: Only Deni Avdija (questionable – low back soreness) is on the Wizards’ injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Philly, meaning Will Barton should be available to play. -via Twitter @avarwallace / December 26, 2022
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone today on Will Barton and Monte Morris, who return to Denver tomorrow night when the Nuggets host the Wizards: “Both of those guys deserve a lot of credit and gratitude for what they brought to this team.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / December 13, 2022
