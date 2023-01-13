Thunder 72, Bulls 58: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (19-23) play against the Chicago Bulls (23-23) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 72, Chicago Bulls 58 (Half)
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Ended the quarter on a 36-16 run! 💨 pic.twitter.com/KzClI6DHDE – 9:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC on the second night of a road back to back against two playoff teams.
And 24 hours after beating Joel Embiid and James Harden by 19, Thunder are up on Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic by 14 points at halftime. – 9:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Intermission.
Zach LaVine: 14 pts, 3 ast
Coby White: 14 pts (3-6 3 PT), 3 ast pic.twitter.com/BstB2LlO2Q – 9:07 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Thunder 72, Bulls 58.
This is not good. Defense looks optional for the Bulls. They’re repeatedly getting blown by against Thunder guards, allowing offensive rebounds, fouling and committing sloppy turnovers. – 9:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Thunder 72, Bulls 58 at half
White 14 pts
LaVine 14 pts; 2-10 FGs; 9-9 FTs
Shai G-A 13 pts, 4 assists
OKC 53.2% FG
The 72 points allowed tops by 1 point the 71 points Minnesota scored in 1st half on Dec. 18. – 9:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 72, Bulls 58
SGA – 15 points, 4 assists
Baze – 11 points
JDub – 10 points, 5 rebounds
LaVine – 14 points
White – 14 points – 9:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the half
15 points
3 rebounds
4 assists
3 steals
1 block – 9:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Thunder 72, Bulls 58
– Most points the Bulls have allowed in a first half this season, and the Thunder did it on the second night of a back-to-back.
– OKC is shooting 53% overall and 8-of-17 from three.
– The Thunder is 9-1 when it shoots north of 50%. – 9:05 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls had a 6-point lead during the 2ndQ, but go into halftime trailing 72-58. Same problem, can’t guard all five OKC players on perimeter.
LaVine is 2-for-10 FG, but is getting to the line and has 14 pts. Coby White also 14, SGA 15. – 9:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Thunder 72, Bulls 58 at half
White 14 pts
LaVine 14 pts; 2-10 FGs; 9-9 FTs
Shai G-A 13 pts, 4 assists
OCK 53.2% FG – 9:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Thunder closed the final 4:35 of the first half on a 18-6 run.
Bulls defense just getting sliced and diced by SGA and Co. in those final five minutes, especially in transition. – 9:05 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball IG post sparks excitement … Billy Donovan plays wet towel on that spark. Plus, some love for the Chuck-ster … all in one click …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 9:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Thunder up to 72 points. This is the most points the Bulls have allowed in a 1st half this season. – 9:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls down 12 … Max LaVine 2-for-10 – 1-for-6 from three. Is an impressive 9-for-9 from the FT line. Gotta be better if you want to be Batman! – 9:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Elevating on the 23-10 run ‼️ pic.twitter.com/jsW76dhiEy – 9:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
It feels like SGA gets most of his steals from passing lanes and poke outs instead of gambling lol – 8:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
No Andre Drummond to this point. Could be one of those bad-matchup games for the reserve center. – 8:54 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
well, the Bulls are playing their best basketball in transition except when they throw the ball directly out of bounds – 8:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Goran is tanking confirmed. If OKC did that last year, good lord the fanbase would be fighting for their lives. – 8:52 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DJJ back in at the 5 in one of these small-ball lineups. This has actually been a good look for the Bulls tonight, who are playing their best basketball on the run in transition. – 8:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Responded with 🅱ack-to-🅱ack tres! 👌 pic.twitter.com/EYw4bZy0z2 – 8:50 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
OKC’s uniform selection for the last 4 games pic.twitter.com/UcNrJAQOHC – 8:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
WELCOME TO THE AC SHOW.
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/Ks2W5IkC9G – 8:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III with a huge three to tie the game and end a 13-0 Bulls run. Some miscues on defense to end the first and a bad opening to the second. Surprised Mark Daigneault has not used another timeout. – 8:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Goran gets in on the fun behind the arc, then Coby hits another in transition.
That’s *fifteen* 3-pointers for the Bulls with nine minutes still to go in the first half. – 8:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso brings down a thunderous dunk in transition on the heels of a Coby White 3-pointer to put the Bulls up 36-33. – 8:40 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Kickstarted the first off strong! pic.twitter.com/Uoy144Ngeh – 8:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Rise UP, Derrick Jones Jr 🛫
@Derrick Jones Jr. | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/G2yNPdHplE – 8:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine with 9 points in the first. pic.twitter.com/mWZZJVaBP1 – 8:37 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
For most of 1stQ, #Bulls looked like they had no chance of matching up with OKC, but managed to finish strong and end the quarter down 33-31. LaVine has 10 pts. – 8:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 33, Bulls 31
SGA – 7 points
Dort – 7 points
LaVine – 10 points – 8:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White providing a much-needed boost off the bench. He closes the first quarter with a 3-pointer.
Bulls still trail 33-31 at the end of Q1. – 8:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls trailed by as many as 12 in 1st but pulled to within 33-31 by quarter’s close. Strong reserve minutes from Coby White. – 8:36 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Bulls are playing 6-5, 210 lb Derrick Jones Jr. at 5. The Thunder are countering with 6’6″ 210 lb Kenrich Williams. – 8:35 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball posted a video of himself dunking on IG, the latest sign of the small improvements he’s made recently
“As much as they’re little steps, it’s still progress he’s continuing to make”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
By whatever means necessary! 😤
Carrying on the Thunder Way.
Vote Shai: https://t.co/2FFNkzy5oU pic.twitter.com/Vvdfyox25t – 8:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby gets three points the old fashioned way.
@CobyWhite | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/cMIpBwdn67 – 8:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC bringing relentless energy, effort, hardly having lazy plays is rare in the NBA and other teams just do not know how to flip the switch on a random Friday night. You are not suppose to do this, that is what catches teams off guard I think not overlooking the roster/record. – 8:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That was a really good contest by Lindy Waters III on White. Looks like Mark Daigneault is sliding him into those Isaiah Joe minutes who is out tonight. He has played really well at both the NBA and G-League levels since the start of the new year. – 8:28 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Lindy Waters is an excellent shooter, but he’s also a terrific ball mover. Always looks to make an extra pass to a more open teammate. Just did it there on a great passing sequence for OKC as it went around the horn to Dort for 3. – 8:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu takes a 3-pointer, misses. Bulls get the rebound. Zach LaVine takes a 3-pointer, misses. Bulls get the rebound. Coby White takes a 3-pointer, makes it, gets the foul.
The fans who have been shouting “shoot it!” since tip-off are delighted. – 8:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Unreal body control and finish from Jalen Williams. 12-2 run. This is a fun brand of basketball. – 8:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Playing with pace and physicality early! 💪 pic.twitter.com/5ZwM0T8fWd – 8:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Impressed by the shot making of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and ability to get to his spots right now with ease despite being on the second night of a back to back. All these guys look really good with great energy given the context. – 8:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Great pass by Jalen Williams to the cutting Josh Giddey. Love the way OKC is moving and playing team basketball. Great offense since the start of 2023. – 8:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Just like Wizards’ start, everything is coming at the rim for Thunder. 10 of first 17 are points in paint – 8:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Pat with the aggressive drive & kick to Zach 🔥
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/cQ3UyrLLRq – 8:21 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls having a terrible time trying to stop Thunder with all five players on the perimeter. Lot of blow-bys and line-drive layups early. – 8:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Frustration timeout from Billy Donovan comes less than two minutes after tipoff. Thunder came into this one with intention. – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Classic quick timeout from Billy Donovan, and rightfully so. Despite being on the second leg of a back to back OKC is just out working the Bulls, esp. on that last possession. – 8:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder with 9 points less than 2 minutes into the game
Bulls call timeout as OKC leads 9-5 at the 10:05 mark of the 1Q – 8:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Billy Donovan calls timeout after two Thunder offensive rebounds and a Jalen Williams putback. Thunder leads 9-5 two minutes in. – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort has already drawn an offensive foul on the illegal screen. – 8:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
By the way, I am taking credit for that Mike Muscala three.
thunderousintentions.com/2023/01/12/mik… – 8:13 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
What time is it? Game Time.
@Plus500 | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/ODXqULTp93 – 8:06 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Vucevic, who played nine seasons in Orlando, is an unrestricted free agent this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/11/nik… – 8:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starter’s from Chicago!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/B8jkllCfYD – 7:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
One day we’re going to get this whole Jalen Williams/Jaylin Williams thing figured out.
Today is not that day. – 7:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Time for Friday night lights.
@Zach LaVine x @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/KXmMWar1pA – 7:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Ok, 3rd time’s the charm lol
Thunder starting lineup:
SGA
Giddey
Dort
JALEN Williams
Muscala – 7:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Muscala gets the start at center tonight alongside SGA, Giddey, Dort and J-Dub.
Eugene Omoruyi is inactive tonight. Thunder is preserving his two-way days. – 7:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jaylin Williams
Mike Muscala
Jalen Williams is coming off the bench, which was not what I expected. However, with Joe out and his versatility, it can really boost that secondary unit. A lot rests on him and Mann. – 7:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Everybody is sharing the ball, we are all scoring the ball, it’s a beautiful thing and that’s how basketball is supposed to be played.❞
@Kenrich Williams describes the Thunder’s offensive success with @NickAGallo pic.twitter.com/HZV7Vs75eD – 7:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers are listing Tobias Harris as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Utah with left knee soreness after the scare in the OKC game.
Nobody else on the injury report. – 7:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight vs. OKC.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/hxYSrrBDJK – 7:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris is listed as questionable to play in tomorrow’s game at the Utah Jazz because of left knee soreness. He appeared to sustain the injury during last night’s loss to the Thunder, but did not speak to reporters following the game. – 7:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
-Embiid missed games w/ a mid left foot sprain in Nov
-In Jan. he missed time w/ L. foot soreness, saying feels like “the one that I had earlier in the year….”
-Vs. OKC Thurs, he appeared to tweak the *right* foot but said postgame:
“Just tweaked my foot again. It’s fine.” pic.twitter.com/NXAjss5hFK – 7:17 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters tonight vs Bulls
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jaylin Williams (spelling is correct)
Muscala
Isaiah Joe is out tonight. – 7:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Saturday marks 1 year since Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game.
Zach LaVine, Billy Donovan address his status amid Ball posting videos of his progress on social media.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:12 PM
Saturday marks 1 year since Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game.
Zach LaVine, Billy Donovan address his status amid Ball posting videos of his progress on social media.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Put him in the Hall of Fame!”
A special gift for the one & only @Chuck Swirsky ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eGg6sim5yq – 7:08 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Good sign for the #Sixers, Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. #Jazz. Last night, Embiid mentioned he “tweaked” his foot vs. OKC – 6:49 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan was very, very hesitant to voice any excitement over the videos Lonzo Ball posted today of himself dunking, jumping on one leg and running on a treadmill.
He emphasized that “running, cutting, sprinting, doing it day after day after day” is still a long ways off. – 6:34 PM
Billy Donovan was very, very hesitant to voice any excitement over the videos Lonzo Ball posted today of himself dunking, jumping on one leg and running on a treadmill.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 65,000 in the Alamodome for Warriors/Spurs
– Breaking lineup news
– Projections/Implications
– Jokic out in LA
– Shai Superstardom
– Q&A + Common Cents
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/Mtew0W3WAI pic.twitter.com/dXFI03OvbN – 6:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan is out tonight with that right quad injury.
Billy Donovan said the Bulls still don’t think this is a serious injury despite the second absence: “Each day has gotten better, but he still has some discomfort there.” – 6:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Last night we got Doc Rivers on coaching SGA in Year 1. Tonight, Billy Donovan on coaching SGA in Year 2. pic.twitter.com/xjZjAQ09D1 – 6:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Tomorrow marks 1 year since Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game. Billy Donovan emphasized that Ball would need a long runway to return to play once he has been cleared for cutting and full-speed daily on-court running, which he hasn’t yet. – 6:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
There’s excitement over the Lonzo Ball IG post, but relax. He’s still dealing with discomfort in those activities… just less. – 6:20 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan (quad) is out tonight vs OKC
Billy Donovan says he’s made progress and he doesn’t think its anything serious, but they want to remain cautious. – 6:17 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan (right quad) will miss his second consecutive game tonight against Oklahoma City, Billy Donovan says. – 6:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the ONLY way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/VQJejgKFiL – 6:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Turning defense to offense.
The Thunder has scored 20+ points off turnovers in 7 of last 9 games (21.6 PPG Off TO in span) 📊 pic.twitter.com/c1lh29qXNA – 5:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls lost at OKC in OT on 11/25. Asked Zach LaVine what he took from that game: “Every time we play them, they just don’t stop. If you’re up 20, 30 or 5, they play the same way with the same type of energy. They’re very scrappy. They get to the boards. They share the ball well.” – 4:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
2000 NBA games!
Watch Chuck: 25 Years now on https://t.co/rFOXT3cUdR & Youtube. pic.twitter.com/nJtgipKK0f – 4:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Thunder are +700 to make the play-in and are one game out of 10th. I’m realllllllly thinking about it. – 4:33 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag includes weighing trade needs, an Alex Caruso proposal, some thoughts on the end of the bench and much more masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:26 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 4:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight marks my 2-000 NBA play by play broadcast. I’m grateful, humbled and blessed beyond words. But, and I mean this sincerely and honestly-it’s about YOU and people that believed in me to fulfill a dream I had as a five year old.
Thank you to @Chicago Bulls @Toronto Raptors . pic.twitter.com/j7dt2lOh5Q – 3:44 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Bill Simmons on the whole Jalen/Jaylin Williams name confusion:
“The perimeter Jalen Williams I would like to call ‘f***ing awesome Jalen Williams’ because that guy is an absolute stud.” – 3:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We have @NBA2K codes to give out 👀
Reply with a screenshot of your submitted All-Star ballot and we’ll DM a few people to receive a copy!
Vote now ➡️ https://t.co/FIqGfhqP9E pic.twitter.com/O0gfKx9BDd – 3:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We have
@NBA2K
codes to give out 👀
Reply with a screenshot of your submitted All-Star ballot and we’ll DM a few people to receive a copy!
Vote now ➡️ https://t.co/FIqGfhqP9E pic.twitter.com/zjrJlYE0EV – 3:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We have @NBA2K codes to give out 👀
Reply with a screenshot of your submitted ballot and we’ll DM a few people to receive a copy!
Vote now ➡️ https://t.co/FIqGfhqP9E pic.twitter.com/kbOMfFG62s – 3:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The second night of a back-to-back lands the Thunder in Chicago to take on the Bulls. OKC will look to keep up its offensive production by honing in on ball movement and playing with pace up the floor.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide another @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/Fs3MTfNNSZ – 2:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Shai could join elite company if he continues to ball out this season 😤
(h/t @NickAGallo) pic.twitter.com/3R3sZHD3w0 – 2:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Will DeMar DeRozan make the All-Star team for the second year in a row?
The Bulls star is close to matching his numbers from a career-best debut season in Chicago. How that’s stacking up for his chances of going to Salt Lake City for ASW: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 2:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Back on the home floor tonight.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/oLciwi6Kow – 2:00 PM
