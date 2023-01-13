Thunder vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $7,547,669 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $7,928,673 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
