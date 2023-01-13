Thunder vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 13, 2023- by

By |

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $7,547,669 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $7,928,673 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rylan Stiles
@Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Big road win
🏀 Playoffs?
🏀 Star Gilgeous-Alexander
🏀 Clutch Giddey
🏀 Jaylin/Jalen Williams
🏀 A mature win
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/R0rWfsvaH53:55 AM

