Tyrese Haliburton on Indiana: 'This is somewhere I want to be long term'

“I said this when I came from Sacramento, who I am as a person, I love hard. I love hard. And I’m a person who really invests in where he is. This is somewhere I want to be long term. I’m just being real. I love it here; my family loves it here. Of course, it’s the NBA, it’s a business; I said the same thing about Sacramento and then I got traded. But I want to be where my feet are and that’s here in Indianapolis.”
Source: Bob Kravitz @ The Athletic
Source: Bob Kravitz @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nobody was saying this at the time (myself included) but I think when we look back at the Ben Simmons trade, we’re ultimately going to think “man, Philly probably should’ve just taken whatever Sacramento wound up offering.” I’d like this team so much more with Fox or Haliburton. – 8:50 PM
Nobody was saying this at the time (myself included) but I think when we look back at the Ben Simmons trade, we’re ultimately going to think “man, Philly probably should’ve just taken whatever Sacramento wound up offering.” I’d like this team so much more with Fox or Haliburton. – 8:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton out at least two weeks with sprained elbow, bruised knee nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/12/pac… – 6:34 PM
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton out at least two weeks with sprained elbow, bruised knee nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/12/pac… – 6:34 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking about the Tyrese Haliburton injury news and what the Pacers do now with @MG_Schindler right now on the podcast:
youtu.be/BuB2z2lLeLI – 4:59 PM
Talking about the Tyrese Haliburton injury news and what the Pacers do now with @MG_Schindler right now on the podcast:
youtu.be/BuB2z2lLeLI – 4:59 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Tyrese Haliburton is out for at least two weeks after sustaining a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone contusion Wednesday. The team also says he underwent an MRI this afternoon and is awaiting additional opinion on the results of those scans. – 4:46 PM
The Pacers say Tyrese Haliburton is out for at least two weeks after sustaining a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone contusion Wednesday. The team also says he underwent an MRI this afternoon and is awaiting additional opinion on the results of those scans. – 4:46 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pacers say Tyrese Haliburton has a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone contusion and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 4:46 PM
Pacers say Tyrese Haliburton has a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone contusion and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 4:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Pacers say that Tyrese Haliburton sprained his left elbow and absorbed a mild left knee bruise and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Team is also awaiting additional opinion on the results of the scans. – 4:45 PM
Pacers say that Tyrese Haliburton sprained his left elbow and absorbed a mild left knee bruise and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Team is also awaiting additional opinion on the results of the scans. – 4:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NBA shares second returns of fan voting — and no changes. Tyrese Haliburton still 8th among East guards pic.twitter.com/n1jmmJ7LwK – 1:05 PM
NBA shares second returns of fan voting — and no changes. Tyrese Haliburton still 8th among East guards pic.twitter.com/n1jmmJ7LwK – 1:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NBA shares second returns of dan voting — and nothing changes. Tyrese Haliburton still 8th among East guards pic.twitter.com/PDQaQYUxDu – 1:04 PM
NBA shares second returns of dan voting — and nothing changes. Tyrese Haliburton still 8th among East guards pic.twitter.com/PDQaQYUxDu – 1:04 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Second round of All-Star fan voting returns is out. Tyrese Haliburton still sits at 8th among Eastern Conference guards. pic.twitter.com/9ErtcQYtVC – 1:01 PM
Second round of All-Star fan voting returns is out. Tyrese Haliburton still sits at 8th among Eastern Conference guards. pic.twitter.com/9ErtcQYtVC – 1:01 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The surprising Pacers have signaled a willingness to upgrade ahead of the trade deadline — albeit Tyrese Haliburton’s status currently undetermined. Full exploration of Indiana’s power forward pursuit, and other league-wide notes @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/pacers-acceler… – 11:01 AM
The surprising Pacers have signaled a willingness to upgrade ahead of the trade deadline — albeit Tyrese Haliburton’s status currently undetermined. Full exploration of Indiana’s power forward pursuit, and other league-wide notes @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/pacers-acceler… – 11:01 AM
More on this storyline
“I think the best part of being here is, I love the Midwest,” Haliburton said, wearing his ever-present million-dollar smile. “I love Midwest people; my girl (Jade Jones) is from the Midwest (they met at Iowa State). ‘Midwest nice’ is a real thing, the genuineness of people, the way they act. I really value people waving as you walk by or smiling. That matters to me, that small-town feel, that Midwest feel. -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
To his credit, Sczczerbiak did publicly apologize, but didn’t personally apologize to Haliburton when the Pacers revisited Madison Square Garden Wednesday night. For the record, Haliburton ranks eighth among Eastern Conference guards in All-Star game fan voting. And yeah, he heard what Sczczerbiak said. Of course, he did. “I don’t think it really bothered me all that much, to be honest,” he said recently. “… Like if it was somebody else, who really meant a lot to me growing up or something, like that would have bothered me. … I don’t really care about it that much. But you know, people have my back, I appreciate that, that’s always love. “I think maybe it’s been on my mind maybe a little bit going into these (recent) games, playing with a little more fire and juice. I take motivation from people with two (Twitter) followers; that’s just who I am.” -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
Haliburton is Mr. Congeniality, having brought life to what he described as “kind of a dead locker room last year.” “He’s the light of our locker room,” said teammate Oshae Brissett. “Someone of his stature, what he’s doing, he doesn’t have an ego, he’s not arrogant, just a great teammate and great person,” said teammate T.J. McConnell. “He’s everybody’s best friend in the locker room,” said Hield. -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.