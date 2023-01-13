Warriors 74, Spurs 62: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (20-21) play against the San Antonio Spurs (29-29) at Alamodome
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023
Golden State Warriors 74, San Antonio Spurs 62 (Q3 11:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have 19 assists and only 5 turnovers at halftime
But they’ve also already been called for 14 fouls and the Spurs took 20 free throws in the first half – 9:07 PM
The Warriors have 19 assists and only 5 turnovers at halftime
But they’ve also already been called for 14 fouls and the Spurs took 20 free throws in the first half – 9:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Squad totaled 41 points in the 2nd quarter 🫡
3-FOR-1 » https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/CQRsfjGHqM – 9:04 PM
Squad totaled 41 points in the 2nd quarter 🫡
3-FOR-1 » https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/CQRsfjGHqM – 9:04 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Squad totaled 41 points in the 2nd quarter 🫡 pic.twitter.com/RiwS4BCIV3 – 9:03 PM
Squad totaled 41 points in the 2nd quarter 🫡 pic.twitter.com/RiwS4BCIV3 – 9:03 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Biggest difference between these two teams at the half:
Warriors 9-23 from deep
Spurs 2-7 – 8:58 PM
Biggest difference between these two teams at the half:
Warriors 9-23 from deep
Spurs 2-7 – 8:58 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have 17 assists and only 4 turnovers at halftime
But they’ve also already been called for 14 fouls and the Spurs took 20 free throws in the first half – 8:57 PM
The Warriors have 17 assists and only 4 turnovers at halftime
But they’ve also already been called for 14 fouls and the Spurs took 20 free throws in the first half – 8:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors put up 74 first half points against a Spurs defense that has been historically bad: 118.9 D rating entering the night. GSW up 14, cruising despite some of their own continued defensive errors. – 8:56 PM
Warriors put up 74 first half points against a Spurs defense that has been historically bad: 118.9 D rating entering the night. GSW up 14, cruising despite some of their own continued defensive errors. – 8:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Dubs by 14.
GSW score 41 in the 2Q
McDermott/Jones 11 pts each
SA +8 from mid-range, +7 from FT line
Dubs +21 from 3PT line and +8 in paint
GSW shooting efficiently everywhere pic.twitter.com/oAelHPs9qw – 8:55 PM
Half: Dubs by 14.
GSW score 41 in the 2Q
McDermott/Jones 11 pts each
SA +8 from mid-range, +7 from FT line
Dubs +21 from 3PT line and +8 in paint
GSW shooting efficiently everywhere pic.twitter.com/oAelHPs9qw – 8:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
GSW outscore Spurs 41-32 in 2Q to carry a 74-60 lead into the break. Spurs are 2-24 this season when trailing at the half. – 8:54 PM
GSW outscore Spurs 41-32 in 2Q to carry a 74-60 lead into the break. Spurs are 2-24 this season when trailing at the half. – 8:54 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs trail the Warriors 74-60 at halftime.
I’m genuinely thrilled to see Tag Team. – 8:54 PM
Spurs trail the Warriors 74-60 at halftime.
I’m genuinely thrilled to see Tag Team. – 8:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 74-60 over the Spurs at halftime
DiVincenzo: 12 points
Steph: 10 points
Poole: 10 points
Looney: 10 points
Klay: 9 points – 8:53 PM
Warriors up 74-60 over the Spurs at halftime
DiVincenzo: 12 points
Steph: 10 points
Poole: 10 points
Looney: 10 points
Klay: 9 points – 8:53 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs have given up at least 70 points in three consecutive first halves. Before that, they gave up 68 against Boston. – 8:52 PM
The Spurs have given up at least 70 points in three consecutive first halves. Before that, they gave up 68 against Boston. – 8:52 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
This is where the Spurs have been in a lot of first halves recently — hanging around in the 10-point deficit range before making their runs. – 8:47 PM
This is where the Spurs have been in a lot of first halves recently — hanging around in the 10-point deficit range before making their runs. – 8:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
He is active 🔥
10 points in the second quarter pic.twitter.com/MihqBZFAwT – 8:42 PM
He is active 🔥
10 points in the second quarter pic.twitter.com/MihqBZFAwT – 8:42 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
He is active 🔥
10 points in the second quarter
📺 @NBCSauthentic pic.twitter.com/VzGHVE7AKU – 8:42 PM
He is active 🔥
10 points in the second quarter
📺 @NBCSauthentic pic.twitter.com/VzGHVE7AKU – 8:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Three fouls on Steph Curry, three fouls on Kevon Looney
Draymond, Klay and Anthony Lamb each have two – 8:42 PM
Three fouls on Steph Curry, three fouls on Kevon Looney
Draymond, Klay and Anthony Lamb each have two – 8:42 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Just hangin’
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/KAiUWz6vSw – 8:36 PM
Just hangin’
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/KAiUWz6vSw – 8:36 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Spurs first started taking delivery of equipment on Jan. 6, and since Sunday had been working around the clock. A lot of the technology and equipment had been shipped from all over the world. – 8:30 PM
Spurs first started taking delivery of equipment on Jan. 6, and since Sunday had been working around the clock. A lot of the technology and equipment had been shipped from all over the world. – 8:30 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Spurs had been grinding 2 execute this event for nearly 3 years & started with a simple brainstorming session when they were trying to figure out what to do to celebrate the 50 yr anniversary. Someone during that convo asked, “What’s the NBA’s attendance record.” Idea was born. – 8:28 PM
Spurs had been grinding 2 execute this event for nearly 3 years & started with a simple brainstorming session when they were trying to figure out what to do to celebrate the 50 yr anniversary. Someone during that convo asked, “What’s the NBA’s attendance record.” Idea was born. – 8:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
leaps & rebounds
📺 @NBCSauthentic pic.twitter.com/pR6vzyjOaA – 8:27 PM
leaps & rebounds
📺 @NBCSauthentic pic.twitter.com/pR6vzyjOaA – 8:27 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Romeo Langford was super important in that first quarter when the Spurs really had nothing else going right pic.twitter.com/TgFDUDFEhl – 8:23 PM
Romeo Langford was super important in that first quarter when the Spurs really had nothing else going right pic.twitter.com/TgFDUDFEhl – 8:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Spurs took 13 free throws in the first quarter
The Warriors took 3 – 8:21 PM
The Spurs took 13 free throws in the first quarter
The Warriors took 3 – 8:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Dubs by 5
Langford 9 pts
SA +7 from FT line
Looney 8 pts
Curry 7 pts
GSW +12 from 3PT line pic.twitter.com/0eRZEKvwGW – 8:21 PM
1Q: Dubs by 5
Langford 9 pts
SA +7 from FT line
Looney 8 pts
Curry 7 pts
GSW +12 from 3PT line pic.twitter.com/0eRZEKvwGW – 8:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 33-28 vs. the Spurs after the first quarter ‘
10 Warriors played and 9 scored. Draymond Green is the lone Warrior who didn’t. Oh, he already has 7 rebounds – 8:18 PM
Warriors up 33-28 vs. the Spurs after the first quarter ‘
10 Warriors played and 9 scored. Draymond Green is the lone Warrior who didn’t. Oh, he already has 7 rebounds – 8:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Three fouls in the first quarter for Kevon Looney. Something to monitor the rest of the night – 8:16 PM
Three fouls in the first quarter for Kevon Looney. Something to monitor the rest of the night – 8:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala’s 3-pointer was his first made shot, and first made three, since Game 1 of the NBA Finals
That was June 2, 2022 – 8:12 PM
Andre Iguodala’s 3-pointer was his first made shot, and first made three, since Game 1 of the NBA Finals
That was June 2, 2022 – 8:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala’s 3-pointer was his first made shot, and first made three since Game 1 of the NBA Finals
That was June 2, 2022 – 8:12 PM
Andre Iguodala’s 3-pointer was his first made shot, and first made three since Game 1 of the NBA Finals
That was June 2, 2022 – 8:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Moses Moody getting some first quarter rotation minutes tonight. Ty Jerome is inactive. Warriors trying to preserve some of Jerome’s two-way days. – 8:09 PM
Moses Moody getting some first quarter rotation minutes tonight. Ty Jerome is inactive. Warriors trying to preserve some of Jerome’s two-way days. – 8:09 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
No truth to the rumor Jeremy Sochan found one of Dennis Rodman’s old hair dye kits in the Spurs’ Alamodome locker room. – 8:07 PM
No truth to the rumor Jeremy Sochan found one of Dennis Rodman’s old hair dye kits in the Spurs’ Alamodome locker room. – 8:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Nifty 🫴
3-FOR-1 » https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/rEgC634AZd – 8:06 PM
Nifty 🫴
3-FOR-1 » https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/rEgC634AZd – 8:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins’ defense just destroyed Zach Collins. That was a masterclass – 8:06 PM
Andrew Wiggins’ defense just destroyed Zach Collins. That was a masterclass – 8:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Iguodala isn’t even looking to score. He’s out there to stir the drink. – 8:03 PM
Iguodala isn’t even looking to score. He’s out there to stir the drink. – 8:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
We’ve got hoops
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/iQX9m5d7RH – 7:59 PM
We’ve got hoops
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/iQX9m5d7RH – 7:59 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Since the Spurs last played in the Alamodome, there have been 209 coaching changes in the NBA.
None by the Spurs, of course. – 7:59 PM
Since the Spurs last played in the Alamodome, there have been 209 coaching changes in the NBA.
None by the Spurs, of course. – 7:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dubs by 13.
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 28/43 games this season.
SA enters 0-27 when trailing by double digits.
Maybe playing in the Dome will end this streak… – 7:58 PM
Dubs by 13.
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 28/43 games this season.
SA enters 0-27 when trailing by double digits.
Maybe playing in the Dome will end this streak… – 7:58 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
So far, the Spurs are honoring the Dominique Wilkins season at the Alamodome. – 7:58 PM
So far, the Spurs are honoring the Dominique Wilkins season at the Alamodome. – 7:58 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The start of the Warriors’ two-way roster crunch
Ty Jerome is inactive tonight – 7:57 PM
The start of the Warriors’ two-way roster crunch
Ty Jerome is inactive tonight – 7:57 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dropping in the 👌
This is Klay’s 5,000th career regular-season made shot
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/sSm6H1KAA2 – 7:52 PM
Dropping in the 👌
This is Klay’s 5,000th career regular-season made shot
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/sSm6H1KAA2 – 7:52 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Dating to 2002, the Spurs have now missed their last 13 consecutive field goal attempts at the Alamodome. – 7:52 PM
Dating to 2002, the Spurs have now missed their last 13 consecutive field goal attempts at the Alamodome. – 7:52 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Nice left-handed finish through contact for Steph Curry. Gave the reg a little side eye right after – 7:51 PM
Nice left-handed finish through contact for Steph Curry. Gave the reg a little side eye right after – 7:51 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Can confirm Spurs fans have it LOUD in here pic.twitter.com/UwKf4b8O5b – 7:50 PM
Can confirm Spurs fans have it LOUD in here pic.twitter.com/UwKf4b8O5b – 7:50 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
I don’t think the Dome is giving Killa Klay any depth-perception issues. – 7:49 PM
I don’t think the Dome is giving Killa Klay any depth-perception issues. – 7:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
First point scored at the record-setting Warriors-Spurs game at the Alamodome is a Kevon Looney free throw – 7:48 PM
First point scored at the record-setting Warriors-Spurs game at the Alamodome is a Kevon Looney free throw – 7:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
First point scored at the record-setting Warriros-Spurs game at the Alamodome is a Kevon Looney free throw – 7:47 PM
First point scored at the record-setting Warriros-Spurs game at the Alamodome is a Kevon Looney free throw – 7:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
HERE WE GO SPURS FAM!!! 🎉
#BackHomeInTheDome pic.twitter.com/wAZHT3Fcef – 7:45 PM
HERE WE GO SPURS FAM!!! 🎉
#BackHomeInTheDome pic.twitter.com/wAZHT3Fcef – 7:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones addresses the fans, calling them “the best in the world.” – 7:45 PM
Tre Jones addresses the fans, calling them “the best in the world.” – 7:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’re Back Home in the Dome tonight! 🥳🙌
Join the fun in the Digital Arena tonight for a chance to win a Fiesta Jersey! https://t.co/t0QxPvjcPF pic.twitter.com/oCy8WBFqRy – 7:38 PM
We’re Back Home in the Dome tonight! 🥳🙌
Join the fun in the Digital Arena tonight for a chance to win a Fiesta Jersey! https://t.co/t0QxPvjcPF pic.twitter.com/oCy8WBFqRy – 7:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Spurs playing in the Alamodome wearing the Fiesta unis gives me an excuse to share the finest piece of art i own. Always 1996 in this house, thanks again @_HaveAir_ ! pic.twitter.com/guyJKjpCyK – 7:37 PM
Spurs playing in the Alamodome wearing the Fiesta unis gives me an excuse to share the finest piece of art i own. Always 1996 in this house, thanks again @_HaveAir_ ! pic.twitter.com/guyJKjpCyK – 7:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
65,000 fans.
Largest regular-season crowd in league history.
We here. pic.twitter.com/RufmB8GOD5 – 7:33 PM
65,000 fans.
Largest regular-season crowd in league history.
We here. pic.twitter.com/RufmB8GOD5 – 7:33 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
BIG Games calls for BIG prizes 🎉
Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win 2 Courtside Tickets to a Spurs Game!🎟️🎟️
🔗: https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx pic.twitter.com/xfdxC1qY8F – 7:17 PM
BIG Games calls for BIG prizes 🎉
Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win 2 Courtside Tickets to a Spurs Game!🎟️🎟️
🔗: https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx pic.twitter.com/xfdxC1qY8F – 7:17 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
For the second straight game the Warriors are running out the OG starting 5 – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. That hasn’t happened in over a month. #DubNation – 7:14 PM
For the second straight game the Warriors are running out the OG starting 5 – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. That hasn’t happened in over a month. #DubNation – 7:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
#HoopStreams is here before a record-breaking crowd at the Alamodome tonight 🙌
@itsthebaldgirl and @Israel Gutierrez get you ready for Warriors-Spurs and recap Thursday night’s games. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:07 PM
#HoopStreams is here before a record-breaking crowd at the Alamodome tonight 🙌
@itsthebaldgirl and @Israel Gutierrez get you ready for Warriors-Spurs and recap Thursday night’s games. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“Rim is still 10 feet. Like Gene Hackman said.” – @Klay Thompson
☔️ https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/RVIqfNfOxJ – 7:03 PM
“Rim is still 10 feet. Like Gene Hackman said.” – @Klay Thompson
☔️ https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/RVIqfNfOxJ – 7:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
How many points for Klay tonight at the Alamodome? pic.twitter.com/aK3LzM5Y6o – 6:57 PM
How many points for Klay tonight at the Alamodome? pic.twitter.com/aK3LzM5Y6o – 6:57 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Let’s have some fun.
Game time 🔜.
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/P0pHCFhtfS – 6:57 PM
Let’s have some fun.
Game time 🔜.
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/P0pHCFhtfS – 6:57 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bet Tre Jones would love to pick their brains: pic.twitter.com/1UivCjGkGc – 6:43 PM
Bet Tre Jones would love to pick their brains: pic.twitter.com/1UivCjGkGc – 6:43 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Stopped by the Spurs twitter tailgate, took in the Alamodome, and asked Coach Pop about playing in front of 65,000
“Are they selling alcohol?” pic.twitter.com/aGn7Hu9R4J – 6:39 PM
Stopped by the Spurs twitter tailgate, took in the Alamodome, and asked Coach Pop about playing in front of 65,000
“Are they selling alcohol?” pic.twitter.com/aGn7Hu9R4J – 6:39 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
They are letting fans tour the old Spurs locker room, but not the media workroom across the hall where @MarkRosner3 had his laptop stolen during a game in 2001. Really, which space is more historic? – 6:35 PM
They are letting fans tour the old Spurs locker room, but not the media workroom across the hall where @MarkRosner3 had his laptop stolen during a game in 2001. Really, which space is more historic? – 6:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 65,000 in the Alamodome for Warriors/Spurs
– Breaking lineup news
– Projections/Implications
– Jokic out in LA
– Shai Superstardom
– Q&A + Common Cents
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/Mtew0W3WAI pic.twitter.com/dXFI03OvbN – 6:34 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 65,000 in the Alamodome for Warriors/Spurs
– Breaking lineup news
– Projections/Implications
– Jokic out in LA
– Shai Superstardom
– Q&A + Common Cents
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/Mtew0W3WAI pic.twitter.com/dXFI03OvbN – 6:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The man in the (really, really large) arena.
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/6EjrqI4mss – 6:33 PM
The man in the (really, really large) arena.
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/6EjrqI4mss – 6:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
A Spurs legend and soon to be HOFer makes the rounds before the game. pic.twitter.com/WlmhN4sZvD – 6:32 PM
A Spurs legend and soon to be HOFer makes the rounds before the game. pic.twitter.com/WlmhN4sZvD – 6:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Donte & Jordan were on opposite sides during the 2018 National Championship Game at the Alamodome.
Tonight, they’re back as teammates. pic.twitter.com/vQVoxRR6Sj – 6:25 PM
Donte & Jordan were on opposite sides during the 2018 National Championship Game at the Alamodome.
Tonight, they’re back as teammates. pic.twitter.com/vQVoxRR6Sj – 6:25 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Dome drip 😎
#ULTRADrip | #BackHomeInTheDome pic.twitter.com/2dlW1s65QG – 6:19 PM
Dome drip 😎
#ULTRADrip | #BackHomeInTheDome pic.twitter.com/2dlW1s65QG – 6:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP rolling in
» https://t.co/RHUZLxzr0w pic.twitter.com/dgw2963JLX – 6:11 PM
JP rolling in
» https://t.co/RHUZLxzr0w pic.twitter.com/dgw2963JLX – 6:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr caught up last night with Gregg Popovich, Sean Elliott, Avery Johnson, R.C. Buford and others in San Antonio for dinner and a glass of wine
Kerr says when he first coached against Pop he felt like he had imposter syndrome but is used to it now – 6:10 PM
Steve Kerr caught up last night with Gregg Popovich, Sean Elliott, Avery Johnson, R.C. Buford and others in San Antonio for dinner and a glass of wine
Kerr says when he first coached against Pop he felt like he had imposter syndrome but is used to it now – 6:10 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ready to play the largest regular-season crowd in NBA history pic.twitter.com/AO29cQn17f – 6:05 PM
Ready to play the largest regular-season crowd in NBA history pic.twitter.com/AO29cQn17f – 6:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Reppin’ Hakeem Olajuwon at Alamodome 💪
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/22nDz2aLU5 – 5:58 PM
Reppin’ Hakeem Olajuwon at Alamodome 💪
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/22nDz2aLU5 – 5:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Reppin’ Hakeem Olajuwon 💪 at Alamodome pic.twitter.com/cE0IqhUIXj – 5:57 PM
Reppin’ Hakeem Olajuwon 💪 at Alamodome pic.twitter.com/cE0IqhUIXj – 5:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry went 9-for-25 when he played in a dome 15 years ago. Draymond Green said shooting at the Alamodome will be tricky but nothing like when he played on an aircraft carrier in college
Klay Thompson? “Rim’s still 10 feet, like Gene Hackman said.” https://t.co/XmTAbKR6Ep pic.twitter.com/OoUBaGhq8v – 5:47 PM
Steph Curry went 9-for-25 when he played in a dome 15 years ago. Draymond Green said shooting at the Alamodome will be tricky but nothing like when he played on an aircraft carrier in college
Klay Thompson? “Rim’s still 10 feet, like Gene Hackman said.” https://t.co/XmTAbKR6Ep pic.twitter.com/OoUBaGhq8v – 5:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dressed to play
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/Yt85Pqd77t – 5:47 PM
Dressed to play
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/Yt85Pqd77t – 5:47 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
A funny thing to explain to youngsters is how I covered dozens of Spurs games here and have photos of none of them before tonight. In fact, I’m not sure there’s a single picture of me from 2000-‘02. It was a simpler time. pic.twitter.com/knhgVo1rYv – 5:45 PM
A funny thing to explain to youngsters is how I covered dozens of Spurs games here and have photos of none of them before tonight. In fact, I’m not sure there’s a single picture of me from 2000-‘02. It was a simpler time. pic.twitter.com/knhgVo1rYv – 5:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Time to bring the energy 🗣️🔥
GO SPURS GO!!! #BackHomeInTheDome pic.twitter.com/WxmlPbfPSK – 5:36 PM
Time to bring the energy 🗣️🔥
GO SPURS GO!!! #BackHomeInTheDome pic.twitter.com/WxmlPbfPSK – 5:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Donte DiVincenzo remembers the Alamo… dome mercurynews.com/2023/01/13/ret… – 5:36 PM
Donte DiVincenzo remembers the Alamo… dome mercurynews.com/2023/01/13/ret… – 5:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
album dropping soon 🎤
Name this album ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xsAHnter5e – 5:00 PM
album dropping soon 🎤
Name this album ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xsAHnter5e – 5:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Keldon Johnson hasn’t reached the playoffs yet, but that doesn’t mean his resume doesn’t include playing in some games that will forever be part of #Spurs lore.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:29 PM
Keldon Johnson hasn’t reached the playoffs yet, but that doesn’t mean his resume doesn’t include playing in some games that will forever be part of #Spurs lore.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:29 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
ICYMI:
Warriors midseason report: Defending champs have been mediocre. Why? Because this season’s roster – even with Stephen Curry – struggles to keep pace with high-powered offenses of today’s NBA nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:24 PM
ICYMI:
Warriors midseason report: Defending champs have been mediocre. Why? Because this season’s roster – even with Stephen Curry – struggles to keep pace with high-powered offenses of today’s NBA nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“This will always be a special place for me.”
On the Warriors making history at the Alamodome nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:16 PM
“This will always be a special place for me.”
On the Warriors making history at the Alamodome nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:16 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio
& @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Spurs Center @Zach Collins will join the show at 6p ET to talk about tonight’s 50th-anniversary game at the Alamodome (vs. Warriors).
📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/aNKYdvpyMO – 4:00 PM
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio
& @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Spurs Center @Zach Collins will join the show at 6p ET to talk about tonight’s 50th-anniversary game at the Alamodome (vs. Warriors).
📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/aNKYdvpyMO – 4:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The stage is set for the record-breaking game 🔥
#BackHomeInTheDome pic.twitter.com/4RPabS7mIy – 3:37 PM
The stage is set for the record-breaking game 🔥
#BackHomeInTheDome pic.twitter.com/4RPabS7mIy – 3:37 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Be there for the homecourt rematch against Golden State on 1/19 ☘️
Find out how to enter to win tickets: https://t.co/C7vKEw7C9q pic.twitter.com/QGtHRlofvZ – 3:22 PM
Be there for the homecourt rematch against Golden State on 1/19 ☘️
Find out how to enter to win tickets: https://t.co/C7vKEw7C9q pic.twitter.com/QGtHRlofvZ – 3:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors are 20-21 at the halfway point of the season. They were 30-11 midway through last season
I looked at three crucial questions to their second-half success nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:00 PM
The Warriors are 20-21 at the halfway point of the season. They were 30-11 midway through last season
I looked at three crucial questions to their second-half success nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.