Warriors 74, Spurs 62: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (20-21) play against the San Antonio Spurs (29-29) at Alamodome

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

Golden State Warriors 74, San Antonio Spurs 62 (Q3 11:46)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors have 19 assists and only 5 turnovers at halftime

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Biggest difference between these two teams at the half:

Warriors 9-23 from deep

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors have 17 assists and only 4 turnovers at halftime

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors put up 74 first half points against a Spurs defense that has been historically bad: 118.9 D rating entering the night. GSW up 14, cruising despite some of their own continued defensive errors. – Warriors put up 74 first half points against a Spurs defense that has been historically bad: 118.9 D rating entering the night. GSW up 14, cruising despite some of their own continued defensive errors. – 8:56 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Dubs by 14.

GSW score 41 in the 2Q

McDermott/Jones 11 pts each

SA +8 from mid-range, +7 from FT line

Dubs +21 from 3PT line and +8 in paint

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Spurs trail the Warriors 74-60 at halftime.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 74-60 over the Spurs at halftime

DiVincenzo: 12 points

Steph: 10 points

Poole: 10 points

Looney: 10 points

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs have given up at least 70 points in three consecutive first halves. Before that, they gave up 68 against Boston. – The Spurs have given up at least 70 points in three consecutive first halves. Before that, they gave up 68 against Boston. – 8:52 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

This is where the Spurs have been in a lot of first halves recently — hanging around in the 10-point deficit range before making their runs. – This is where the Spurs have been in a lot of first halves recently — hanging around in the 10-point deficit range before making their runs. – 8:47 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Three fouls on Steph Curry, three fouls on Kevon Looney

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Spurs took 13 free throws in the first quarter

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Dubs by 5

Langford 9 pts

SA +7 from FT line

Looney 8 pts

Curry 7 pts

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 33-28 vs. the Spurs after the first quarter ‘

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Andre Iguodala’s 3-pointer was his first made shot, and first made three, since Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Andre Iguodala’s 3-pointer was his first made shot, and first made three since Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Since the Spurs last played in the Alamodome, there have been 209 coaching changes in the NBA.

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Dubs by 13.

The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 28/43 games this season.

SA enters 0-27 when trailing by double digits.

Mike Finger @mikefinger

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

We’re Back Home in the Dome tonight! 🥳🙌

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

BIG Games calls for BIG prizes 🎉

Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win 2 Courtside Tickets to a Spurs Game!🎟️🎟️

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Stopped by the Spurs twitter tailgate, took in the Alamodome, and asked Coach Pop about playing in front of 65,000

Mike Finger @mikefinger

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned

– 65,000 in the Alamodome for Warriors/Spurs

– Breaking lineup news

– Projections/Implications

– Jokic out in LA

– Shai Superstardom

– Q&A + Common Cents

NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Donte & Jordan were on opposite sides during the 2018 National Championship Game at the Alamodome.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr caught up last night with Gregg Popovich, Sean Elliott, Avery Johnson, R.C. Buford and others in San Antonio for dinner and a glass of wine

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry went 9-for-25 when he played in a dome 15 years ago. Draymond Green said shooting at the Alamodome will be tricky but nothing like when he played on an aircraft carrier in college

Mike Finger @mikefinger

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Keldon Johnson hasn’t reached the playoffs yet, but that doesn’t mean his resume doesn’t include playing in some games that will forever be part of

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

ICYMI:

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“This will always be a special place for me.”

