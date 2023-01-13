Warriors vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Golden State Warriors play against the San Antonio Spurs at Alamodome

The Golden State Warriors are spending $9,668,705 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,630,714 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

