Warriors vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the San Antonio Spurs at Alamodome

The Golden State Warriors are spending $9,668,705 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,630,714 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 13, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!