76ers to move Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before trade deadline?

There is a rising expectation that Philadelphia will look to move either Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers have recalled Jaden Springer, who scored 28 points last night in Maine for the Blue Coats. – 10:49 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Jaden Springer has been recalled from the @blue_coats , per #Sixers official.
Springer finished with 28 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, and one assist in the Blue Coats’ 149-137 win over Maine Celtics last night – 10:45 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Jaden Springer has been recalled from the Blue Coats. – 10:43 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey on Jaden Springer after Tuesday’s game:
“He works, man. He really works, and a lot of people don’t see it. … I’m not surprised, man. It’s good to see him do that. He goes hard. He definitely does that, but it’s good for him.” #Sixers – 9:13 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Pistons takeaways: A dominant performance, Jaden Springer showcase and no injuries inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:34 PM
Here’s what he added to that end, after transitioning from less likely Tobias Harris and James Harden shockers: “On a more day-to-day level of things we actually think will happen… I think they’ll be looking more on the margins of things….Furkan Korkmaz, hardly playing right now for this team, or inconsistent in his usage off the bench, on the hook for another $5.3M next year, definitely been a name I’ve heard rival teams speculate as someone to be looked to move. Especially, I believe …they are a little bit over the [luxury] tax… if there is a way to trim- Bodner: “yeah, they’re like a million-and-a-half [over the tax] I think.” -via LibertyBallers.com / January 4, 2023
