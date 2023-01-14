76ers 41, Jazz 24: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (25-16) play against the Utah Jazz (23-23) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 14, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers 41, Utah Jazz 24 (Q2 11:46)

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Harden: 7 PTS / 2 REB / 6 AST – 9:38 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 41, Jazz 24 at the end of the first after THT buries the desperation heave at the buzzer. Sixers shot 65 percent from the floor. Embiid had 13 points. Harden already with six assists. – 9:37 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Horton-Tucker pulls up from midcourt and hits the buzzer beater… That means the Jazz are only down 17 after 1. – 9:37 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

End of the first quarter: the Jazz trail the Sixers 41-24 – 9:36 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

This one will go on the rook's highlight reel 📼 9:34 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Love somebody or something the way Jazz fans love that their arena will once again become the Delta Center. – 9:31 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

With that 3/4 court hit-ahead pass to Joel Embiid a moment ago, James Harden has thrown more touchdowns tonight than Trevor Lawrence has. – 9:31 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Incredibly bummed that Embiid/Jokic will be happening simultaneously as Imhotep/Camden – 9:29 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

A loud round of applause as Georges Niang checks in in Utah for the first time tonight. Still a lot of love for him here. 🥹 – 9:27 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Shake Milton is the Sixers' first sub tonight, replacing Maxey. It had been Melton-for-Maxey at this same point the past couple games. Allows Maxey to run the second unit at the end of the first/start of the second. – 9:24 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

James Harden has tied Kevin Willis for 71st on the All-Time made shots list at 7,095. So far, the Sixers point guard is shooting 3-for-4. He’s needs four made shots to tie Jeff Malone for 70th. – James Harden has tied Kevin Willis for 71st on the All-Time made shots list at 7,095. So far, the Sixers point guard is shooting 3-for-4. He’s needs four made shots to tie Jeff Malone for 70th. – 9:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

De'Anthony Melton is making a serious impact to start this one. He has a triple and then he blocked Jordan Clarkson's jumper which led to him leading the break and finding Tyrese Maxey for an open triple. Philly leads it 17-7. 9:19 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Great sequence by the Sixers: Melton blocks then collects the ball, then pushes the other way and finds Maxey for the wide-open 3. Sixers are quickly out to a 17-7 lead against a shorthanded Jazz team. – 9:18 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Quick Utah timeout, as Philly gets out to a 17-7 lead….. – 9:18 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Harden playing like Duce Staley tonight, I like it – 9:18 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Absolutely No track down blocks or sprinting dunks tonight for Joel Embiid, coming in with two sore feet. – 9:16 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Troel Embiid is here, standing at midcourt in the middle of the Jazz dance team 9:12 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid finds himself in the middle of a bunch of madness, and he enjoys himself while he's there. 9:12 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris: “I don’t think it’s serious. I mean, it scared the hell out of me, I’ll tell you that. Because when he went down, I honestly didn’t think anything good because he was grabbing his knee in that spot. But it was just a knee on knee. So, he’ll be fine.” – Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris: “I don’t think it’s serious. I mean, it scared the hell out of me, I’ll tell you that. Because when he went down, I honestly didn’t think anything good because he was grabbing his knee in that spot. But it was just a knee on knee. So, he’ll be fine.” – 9:00 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

De'Anthony Melton will start in place of Tobias Harris tonight out in Utah. Philly will see the 3-guard lineup with Melton, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey that they like so much. 8:32 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Georges Niang has been upgraded to available for tonight 8:32 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

The before-tipoff interaction between #Cavs Donovan Mitchell and former Jazz teammate, Rudy Gobert, was friendly but brief. First time playing each other this season. Mitchell missed the game in Cleveland. – 8:23 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Georges Niang, who missed shootaround this morning with an illness, is making the rounds in his old stomping grounds after his pregame shooting work. Think that's a good sign he gives is a go tonight. – 8:15 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Tobias Harris is OUT tonight with a sore left knee. – Tobias Harris is OUT tonight with a sore left knee. – 7:36 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Tobias Harris is out tonight in Utah (left knee soreness) – Tobias Harris is out tonight in Utah (left knee soreness) – 7:36 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Tobias Harris is OUT for the 76ers tonight. Georges Niang remains QUESTIONABLE. – Tobias Harris is OUT for the 76ers tonight. Georges Niang remains QUESTIONABLE. – 7:33 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Tobias Harris is out for Philly tonight – Tobias Harris is out for Philly tonight – 7:33 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tobias Harris is out for tonight’s game against Utah. – Tobias Harris is out for tonight’s game against Utah. – 7:33 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

No intel on this but I wouldn’t be shocked to see Ochai Agbaji get his first NBA start tonight – No intel on this but I wouldn’t be shocked to see Ochai Agbaji get his first NBA start tonight – 7:12 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

In all, no Lauri Markkanen, no Kelly Olynyk, no Collin Sexton and no Rudy Gay tonight for the Jazz – In all, no Lauri Markkanen, no Kelly Olynyk, no Collin Sexton and no Rudy Gay tonight for the Jazz – 7:11 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Lauri Markkanen is out tonight with a left hip contusion – Lauri Markkanen is out tonight with a left hip contusion – 7:09 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Lauri Markkanen will not play tonight (hip contusion) – Lauri Markkanen will not play tonight (hip contusion) – 7:09 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Lauri Markkanen is officially out vs. PHI due to a hip contusion. – Lauri Markkanen is officially out vs. PHI due to a hip contusion. – 7:09 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lauri Markkanen is out tonight with a hip contusion – Lauri Markkanen is out tonight with a hip contusion – 7:09 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Lauri Markkanen is out tonight for the Utah Jazz – Lauri Markkanen is out tonight for the Utah Jazz – 7:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

At the halfway point of the season, Philadelphia finds itself at 25-16. Considering all of the injuries and adversity they've had to battle through, Doc Rivers likes where his team is at. 6:15 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Delta CEO Ed Bastian is wearing one Delta sneaker and one Jazz sneaker at today's presser. 4:21 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

76ers reportedly open to trade Furkan Korkmaz, Jaden Springer 3:55 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Concourse B reference in the Jazz presser! – 3:17 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Ryan Smith: "It's hard to be in this spot and know what parts of (Jazz) DNA to leave behind to take your organization to new heights, and what parts to embrace. This one was crystal clear." – 3:13 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Here at today's Delta Center presser: Jazz owner Ryan Smith, former Jazz owner Gail Miller, Jazz coach Will Hardy, former Jazz All-Star Memo Okur, Delta CEO Ed Bastian, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. – 3:05 PM