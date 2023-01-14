76ers 41, Jazz 24: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (25-16) play against the Utah Jazz (23-23) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 14, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 41, Utah Jazz 24 (Q2 11:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A very strong Q1 showing for the @Philadelphia 76ers, leading 41-24, ahead of Q2.
Embiid: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 4-6 fg
Maxey: 8 PTS / 3-4 fg
Milton: 8 PTS / 3-3 fg
Harden: 7 PTS / 2 REB / 6 AST – 9:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 41, Jazz 24 at the end of the first after THT buries the desperation heave at the buzzer. Sixers shot 65 percent from the floor. Embiid had 13 points. Harden already with six assists. – 9:37 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Horton-Tucker pulls up from midcourt and hits the buzzer beater… That means the Jazz are only down 17 after 1. – 9:37 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
This one will go on the rook’s highlight reel 📼 pic.twitter.com/uaTc1k0dSq – 9:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden with the Pee Wee Kirkland behind the head to Embiid…
pic.twitter.com/uAn5JRWWMD – 9:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Love somebody or something the way Jazz fans love that their arena will once again become the Delta Center. – 9:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
With that 3/4 court hit-ahead pass to Joel Embiid a moment ago, James Harden has thrown more touchdowns tonight than Trevor Lawrence has. – 9:31 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid off to another unreal start tonight (9 min):
13 PTS / 4-5 fg / 4-5 FT – 9:31 PM
Joel Embiid off to another unreal start tonight (9 min):
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Hard to play offense better than the Sixers have in the first nine minutes.
36 points total, 13 from Embiid and 6 assists for Harden. The style points have been there, too. – 9:30 PM
Hard to play offense better than the Sixers have in the first nine minutes.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Touchdown, Embiid. Harden’s accuracy on those full-court passes is impressive. – 9:29 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Incredibly bummed that Embiid/Jokic will be happening simultaneously as Imhotep/Camden – 9:29 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Jordan with 8 early points 🏴☠️
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/GhmDOLtsqB – 9:28 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A loud round of applause as Georges Niang checks in in Utah for the first time tonight. Still a lot of love for him here. 🥹 – 9:27 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ochai Agbaji has been in the rotation for six games and he’s already had to face DeMar DeRozan, Desmond Bane, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.
That doesn’t even count guys like Franz Wagner or Jalen Green whose careers are just starting.
Every night is a gauntlet. – 9:26 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey off to a perfect start tonight (6 mins):
8 PTS / 3-3 fg / 2-2 3fg – 9:26 PM
Tyrese Maxey off to a perfect start tonight (6 mins):
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Shake Milton is the Sixers’ first sub tonight, replacing Maxey. It had been Melton-for-Maxey at this same point the past couple games. Allows Maxey to run the second unit at the end of the first/start of the second. – 9:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden has tied Kevin Willis for 71st on the All-Time made shots list at 7,095. So far, the Sixers point guard is shooting 3-for-4. He’s needs four made shots to tie Jeff Malone for 70th. – 9:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Great sequence by the Sixers: Melton blocks then collects the ball, then pushes the other way and finds Maxey for the wide-open 3. Sixers are quickly out to a 17-7 lead against a shorthanded Jazz team. – 9:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Absolutely No track down blocks or sprinting dunks tonight for Joel Embiid, coming in with two sore feet. – 9:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid got caught among the Utah dancers
So he made it a bop
🤣 pic.twitter.com/ff0vU8qupY – 9:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Troel Embiid is here, standing at midcourt in the middle of the Jazz dance team pic.twitter.com/xToTaZQdJ1 – 9:12 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid finds himself in the middle of a bunch of madness, and he enjoys himself while he’s there. pic.twitter.com/VuBSWzgAPd – 9:12 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🏔 Mike 🏔 Jordan 🏔 Malik 🏔 Jarred 🏔 Walker 🏔
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/87dTGWqZK0 – 9:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris: “I don’t think it’s serious. I mean, it scared the hell out of me, I’ll tell you that. Because when he went down, I honestly didn’t think anything good because he was grabbing his knee in that spot. But it was just a knee on knee. So, he’ll be fine.” – 9:00 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Really good to finally see Fardaws Aimaq back on court. Couple weeks later than Mark Adams kept saying and also after he had a change of heart about transferring.
Bottom line is Utah Valley transfer should make a huge difference. Can score in post, good passer and rebounder. – 8:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
👻 𝙨𝙞𝙭𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙖𝙛𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙠 👻 starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/kVmDzZ1Imi – 8:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#PregameFlow Embiid, Harden and Tucker pic.twitter.com/wvbupFj425 – 8:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The before-tipoff interaction between #Cavs Donovan Mitchell and former Jazz teammate, Rudy Gobert, was friendly but brief. First time playing each other this season. Mitchell missed the game in Cleveland. – 8:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Georges Niang, who missed shootaround this morning with an illness, is making the rounds in his old stomping grounds after his pregame shooting work. Think that’s a good sign he gives is a go tonight. – 8:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
real basketball players of SLC.
@NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/2u1Y9q5d7r – 7:52 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tobias Harris is officially out for tonight’s game, the #Sixers say. He’s dealing with knee soreness. – 7:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tobias Harris is OUT for the 76ers tonight. Georges Niang remains QUESTIONABLE. – 7:33 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
black on black for a back-to-back 🎵
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/UZ1hsgjbTP – 7:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
No intel on this but I wouldn’t be shocked to see Ochai Agbaji get his first NBA start tonight – 7:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
In all, no Lauri Markkanen, no Kelly Olynyk, no Collin Sexton and no Rudy Gay tonight for the Jazz – 7:11 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen is officially out vs. PHI due to a hip contusion. – 7:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jordan Clarkson is putting together a career-year. The Utah Jazz reportedly want to extend him. But should Clarkson extend or play it out to free agency?
For @spotrac I broke down the options for Clarkson’s Next Contract and what he should do:
spotrac.com/research/nba/n… – 6:47 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
At the halfway point of the season, Philadelphia finds itself at 25-16. Considering all of the injuries and adversity they’ve had to battle through, Doc Rivers likes where his team is at. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/14/doc… via @SixersWire – 6:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🚨 W A T C H P A R T Y ! 🚨
🕖 TONIGHT @ 8:30pm
🍻 @cavsrittenhouse
🎁 merch giveaways & more!
pres. by @Corona pic.twitter.com/rNHIy8SmAO – 5:32 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Source: Utah center Branden Carlson was a full participant at shootaround this afternoon and the expectation is he goes tonight vs. USC.
Carlson sat the other night at UCLA with what was called a non-COVID illness. – 5:03 PM
Source: Utah center Branden Carlson was a full participant at shootaround this afternoon and the expectation is he goes tonight vs. USC.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
“Sixteen years later, this is really special.”
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/cbwupHiKIw – 4:57 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🚨 W A T C H P A R T Y ! 🚨
🕖 TONIGHT @ 8:30pm
🍻 @cavsrittenhouse
🎁 merch giveaways & more!
💻https://t.co/JJRlIwkOXs… | pres. by @Corona pic.twitter.com/ERmeKPBqct – 4:52 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Delta CEO Ed Bastian is wearing one Delta sneaker and one Jazz sneaker at today’s presser. pic.twitter.com/umD9tzMzF2 – 4:21 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
In addition to the familiar faces of Danny Ainge, Will Hardy, Gail Miller, Ed Bastian, Ryan and Ashley Smith, Mehmet Okur, Deron Williams, and Quincy Lewis, on the far left is Truck Robinson.
Truck is probably the most underrated player in Jazz history. pic.twitter.com/rd3D1ug8fT – 4:11 PM
In addition to the familiar faces of Danny Ainge, Will Hardy, Gail Miller, Ed Bastian, Ryan and Ashley Smith, Mehmet Okur, Deron Williams, and Quincy Lewis, on the far left is Truck Robinson.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“This is a five game trip l, and it’s going to be a lot of adversity, but we are going to have to withstand it as a team, and get through it together.” 🤝
Courtside Comparisons pres. by @Nerdwallet pic.twitter.com/TkCcNAAzDj – 4:11 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers reportedly open to trade Furkan Korkmaz, Jaden Springer sportando.basketball/en/76ers-repor… – 3:55 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/smhU7zCsBb – 3:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Ryan Smith: “It’s hard to be in this spot and know what parts of (Jazz) DNA to leave behind to take your organization to new heights, and what parts to embrace. This one was crystal clear.” – 3:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Here at today’s Delta Center presser: Jazz owner Ryan Smith, former Jazz owner Gail Miller, Jazz coach Will Hardy, former Jazz All-Star Memo Okur, Delta CEO Ed Bastian, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. – 3:05 PM
