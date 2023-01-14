Bucks 37, Heat 50: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (27-15) play against the Miami Heat (20-20) at Miami-Dade Arena

Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Saturday January 14, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 37, Miami Heat 50 (Q2 02:09)

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Gabe Vincent checks out, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo back in. We'll see if the Heat offense can survive for a few minutes.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The offense just flowing so well right now

Vincent obviously popped, but now finding the weak spot with Bam in the mid-range

Now Bucks will pinch, kick outs for 3’s to come

The offense just flowing so well right now

Vincent obviously popped, but now finding the weak spot with Bam in the mid-range

Now Bucks will pinch, kick outs for 3's to come

This is good basketball

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks just aren’t getting enough stops or hitting enough shots and the Heat lead, 44-30, with 5:03 left in Q2.

The Bucks just aren't getting enough stops or hitting enough shots and the Heat lead, 44-30, with 5:03 left in Q2.

Miami using their zone some again today and while the Bucks have been able to find Portis in the middle of it, they haven't been successful hitting shots out of it.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Gabe Vincent scored a career-high 28 points vs. the #Bucks Thursday night. He just ripped off 10 straight points and now has 21 as the #Heat lead Milwaukee 44-30 with 5 minutes left in the first half.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks just aren’t getting enough stops or hitting enough shots and the Heat lead, 44-30, with 5:03 left.

The Bucks just aren't getting enough stops or hitting enough shots and the Heat lead, 44-30, with 5:03 left.

Miami has used their zone some again today and while the Bucks have been able to find Portis in the middle of it, they haven't been successful hitting shots off of that.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

I don't care what the Heat do in the first half today against the Bucks. I'm still convinced this will end up as a clutch game until I'm proven otherwise.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Gabe Vincent isn't going to want to see the Bucks leave town. Monster game-and-a-half for him against Milwaukee.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Gabe Vincent looks incredible

But the bigger point I’m noticing:

Oladipo needs to play with Vincent/Herro

Gabe Vincent looks incredible

But the bigger point I'm noticing:

Oladipo needs to play with Vincent/Herro

That extra ball handler changes his role just enough to fall back into place

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Gabe Vincent is going to be shooting 40 percent on threes for the season by the end of this two-game set against the Bucks.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Gabe Vincent still cooking

Up to 18 points

The way he’s manipulating the point of attack has been noticeable

Gabe Vincent still cooking

Up to 18 points

The way he's manipulating the point of attack has been noticeable

Just keeping that defender on his back and capitalizing

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Yes, the Bucks definitely know Gabe Vincent's name. He's up to 18 points now, after career-high 28 Thursday vs. Bucks.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Gabe Vincent is in full control out there. Up to 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 shooting on threes.

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat already up to eight turnovers, but still ahead by eight in part because Bucks shooting just 32.1 percent from the field and 3 of 15 on threes.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Oladipo follows up a bad turnover with a good recovery and defensive stop

Then another turnover

The one thing to criticize with his early season play is just being loose with the ball at times

Oladipo follows up a bad turnover with a good recovery and defensive stop

Then another turnover

The one thing to criticize with his early season play is just being loose with the ball at times

That handle

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Dewayne Dedmon is about to check in.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jevon Carter, AJ Green and Sandro Mamukelashvili enter for the Bucks to start the second quarter.

Jevon Carter, AJ Green and Sandro Mamukelashvili enter for the Bucks to start the second quarter.

They're sharing the floor with Ingles and Portis.

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Business-like first quarter for the Heat, who lead the Bucks 28-20.

– Shooting 52.4% overall, not forcing shots, guys making 3s loosening up a Giannis-less Bucks defense.

– Jimmy Butler with 7 points on 3/4 shooting

Business-like first quarter for the Heat, who lead the Bucks 28-20.

– Shooting 52.4% overall, not forcing shots, guys making 3s loosening up a Giannis-less Bucks defense.

– Jimmy Butler with 7 points on 3/4 shooting

– Three-man bench of Oladipo, Orlando and Cain.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

A Butler mid-range bucket quickly followed by an emphatic Spo scream to flow into 2-3 zone

Robinson gets the block down low

Bucks missing some open shots, Heat up 8

A Butler mid-range bucket quickly followed by an emphatic Spo scream to flow into 2-3 zone

Robinson gets the block down low

Bucks missing some open shots, Heat up 8

Vincent should get the offensive flow back since the ball stopped moving a bit there late

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Heat lead, 28-20. Brook Lopez leads the Bucks with 7 points.

After one quarter, the Heat lead, 28-20. Brook Lopez leads the Bucks with 7 points.

Milwaukee has made just three of their 13 3-point attempts. Connaughton has started 0-for-4 and Beauchamp has missed all three of his attempts as well.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Heat 28, Bucks 20. Heat shooting 5 of 9 on threes and Bucks shooting 3 of 13 on threes.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat go up 11 early, take 28-20 lead into second period. Vincent with nine for Heat on three 3-pointers.

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Orlando Robinson doesn't get pushed off his spot easily.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Spo was motioning Haywood Highsmith weakside to fully help off the corner for that drive

He kinda second guessed the full help and they got the lay-in

Spo was motioning Haywood Highsmith weakside to fully help off the corner for that drive

He kinda second guessed the full help and they got the lay-in

Spo timeout

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo called for his second foul with 6:28 left in the first quarter. Orlando Robinson enters in his place ahead of Dewayne Dedmon.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Orlando Robinson enters ahead of Dewayne Dedmon.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

For some reason, the Bucks haven't seemed to realize the Bam switch isn't a favorable switch for them lol

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Gabe Vincent & Max Strus are very important players to the Heat. They’re also going to get really paid for the first time in July.

Gabe Vincent & Max Strus are very important players to the Heat. They're also going to get really paid for the first time in July.

The questions for Miami now: Can they afford to re-sign both? Who has to go to create the ability to re-sign both? Otherwise, a huge tax bill looms.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Heat hit six of their first 10 shots, including 4-of-6 from 3, and they lead, 17-8, with 7:39 left in the first quarter.

The Heat hit six of their first 10 shots, including 4-of-6 from 3, and they lead, 17-8, with 7:39 left in the first quarter.

And now the Bucks are going to face an uphill battle this afternoon.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Well this is a great development

Gabe Vincent finding his spot-up three again is huge for this offense

Three triples to start this game

Well this is a great development

Gabe Vincent finding his spot-up three again is huge for this offense

Three triples to start this game

Changes a lot

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Gabe Vincent 3 of 4 on 3s. The revival continues.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Gabe Vincent just loves this drop he’s seeing

Gabe Vincent just loves this drop he's seeing

Back to back threes

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Gabe Vincent still hot. He has made each of his first two three-point shots today.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler has tumbled twice already, and appears to be favoring his left ankle.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Grayson Allen gets fouled on a drive to the rim and the Bucks have the game's first point as he goes 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Looking ahead to the Pacers’ next week with four straight on the road.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Caleb Martin remains out today. So Heat again with out three starters, missing Herro, Lowry and Martin.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Caleb Martin again out today for Heat, which means again going without three starters (Herro, Lowry also out).

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Why Sunday is an important day on the NBA calendar and what it means for the Heat

Also, both Heat and Bucks without two starters for today's 1 p.m. game

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Feel like Max Strus can really open this game up early on for the Heat

Bam’s pull-up will be there (possibly some Bucks counters with more pinching in)

But the shot off the hand-off will be sitting there immediately

Feel like Max Strus can really open this game up early on for the Heat

Bam's pull-up will be there (possibly some Bucks counters with more pinching in)

But the shot off the hand-off will be sitting there immediately

A good start for Strus would be my guess

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Pat made 7 seven-three pointers and Khris and Jrue combined for 36 points as the Giannis-less Bucks defeated the Heat, 124-104 on December 21, 2021.

Pat made 7 seven-three pointers and Khris and Jrue combined for 36 points as the Giannis-less Bucks defeated the Heat, 124-104 on December 21, 2021.

⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirms that Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play today in Miami.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirms that Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play today in Miami.

Khris Middleton and Serge Ibaka are also OUT, as the injury report stated.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra limits comments on Kyle Lowry's extended absence due to knee discomfort as saying the veteran point guard is day to day.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra on Dewayne Dedmon returning after serving his one-game suspension on Thursday: "He's back with the group. We're glad to have him back."

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra on Dewayne Dedmon being back with Heat today after one-game Heat suspension, "He's back with the group. We're glad to have him back."

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry remains day-to-day with left knee discomfort.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Tyler Herro (Achilles) has been ruled out of today’s game vs the Bucks.

Heat say Tyler Herro (Achilles) has been ruled out of today's game vs the Bucks.

Caleb Martin (quad) will be active.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro remains out today vs. Bucks.

Tyler Herro remains out today vs. Bucks.

Caleb Martin will be active, but it's still to be determined whether he'll play today. Udonis Haslem is available.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat injury-report update: Tyler Herro (Achilles) remains out. Caleb Martin (quad) will be active, but may not play, to be determined later.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Is a bench role a viable Heat option with Kyle Lowry?

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

National TV and lead announcing teams for Miami teams next three days: 1) Breen/Van Gundy/Jackson on Heat-Bucks on ABC at 1 p.m. (Giannis likely not playing, per Woj); 2) Nantz, Romo on Dolphins-Bills at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS; 3) Harlan, Miller on Heat-Hawks at 4:30 Monday on TNT.

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be out vs Heat

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be out vs Heat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bucks' 9:30 a.m. injury report still lists Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Knee; Soreness) as questionable for today at Heat.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Why Sunday is an important day on the NBA calendar and what it means for the Heat

Also, will the Heat again face a Bucks team missing Giannis Antetokounmpo today (1 p.m., ABC)?

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Sunday notes on a Saturday: Marcus Garrett won't quit, which is why he still has Heat's attention.

Plus: Trade deficit, a big idea, Haslem's advice, the Crowder saga, Jimmy's free throws, more.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Well, seems like Giannis Antetokounmpo will now be out today vs the Heat

Obviously less exciting now

Well, seems like Giannis Antetokounmpo will now be out today vs the Heat

Obviously less exciting now

But gotta take care of business again

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Woj says no Giannis today for the Bucks. I'm inclined to trust his info.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be out today vs. the Miami Heat (ABC, 1 PM). Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a sore left knee.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Will be covering the prime time Heat-Bucks matchup this afternoon at the arena

Giannis and Herro currently questionable

Further updates to come around 11

Will be covering the prime time Heat-Bucks matchup this afternoon at the arena

Giannis and Herro currently questionable

Further updates to come around 11

Should be a good one…

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Is a bench role a viable Heat option with Kyle Lowry? Latest "Ask Ira" at

plus more.