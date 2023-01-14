Bucks 37, Heat 50: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (27-15) play against the Miami Heat (20-20) at Miami-Dade Arena
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Saturday January 14, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 37, Miami Heat 50 (Q2 02:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent checks out, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo back in. We’ll see if the Heat offense can survive for a few minutes. – 1:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The offense just flowing so well right now
Vincent obviously popped, but now finding the weak spot with Bam in the mid-range
Now Bucks will pinch, kick outs for 3’s to come
This is good basketball – 1:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
NNAMDI COOKIN’ ♨️
Gabe’s up to 21 points and 5/6 3PM pic.twitter.com/mA1aSBUHvZ – 1:53 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks just aren’t getting enough stops or hitting enough shots and the Heat lead, 44-30, with 5:03 left in Q2.
Miami using their zone some again today and while the Bucks have been able to find Portis in the middle of it, they haven’t been successful hitting shots out of it. – 1:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Gabe Vincent scored a career-high 28 points vs. the #Bucks Thursday night. He just ripped off 10 straight points and now has 21 as the #Heat lead Milwaukee 44-30 with 5 minutes left in the first half. – 1:51 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks just aren’t getting enough stops or hitting enough shots and the Heat lead, 44-30, with 5:03 left.
Miami has used their zone some again today and while the Bucks have been able to find Portis in the middle of it, they haven’t been successful hitting shots off of that. – 1:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
I don’t care what the Heat do in the first half today against the Bucks. I’m still convinced this will end up as a clutch game until I’m proven otherwise. – 1:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gabe Vincent isn’t going to want to see the Bucks leave town. Monster game-and-a-half for him against Milwaukee. – 1:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent looks incredible
But the bigger point I’m noticing:
Oladipo needs to play with Vincent/Herro
That extra ball handler changes his role just enough to fall back into place – 1:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent is going to be shooting 40 percent on threes for the season by the end of this two-game set against the Bucks. – 1:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent still cooking
Up to 18 points
The way he’s manipulating the point of attack has been noticeable
Just keeping that defender on his back and capitalizing – 1:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Yes, the Bucks definitely know Gabe Vincent’s name. He’s up to 18 points now, after career-high 28 Thursday vs. Bucks. – 1:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent is in full control out there. Up to 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 shooting on threes. – 1:47 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Cain right to the rack 🏀
We’re up 32-22, tune in on ABC 📺 pic.twitter.com/cH9xvFy6JR – 1:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks trail 32-24 early in the second quarter and are shooting 20% from behind the three-point line. They came up with 4 #Heat turnovers in a 2-minute span but couldn’t capitalize in scoring just two points off them. – 1:45 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
First Half @Milwaukee Bucks Record by Jersey (Important Stuff)
Association (White): 10-4
Icon (Green): 4-1
Statement (Black): 7-3
City (Blue): 4-4
Classic (Purple): 2-2 – 1:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat already up to eight turnovers, but still ahead by eight in part because Bucks shooting just 32.1 percent from the field and 3 of 15 on threes. – 1:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Oladipo follows up a bad turnover with a good recovery and defensive stop
Then another turnover
The one thing to criticize with his early season play is just being loose with the ball at times
That handle – 1:41 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Business-like first quarter for the Heat, who lead the Bucks 28-20.
– Shooting 52.4% overall, not forcing shots, guys making 3s loosening up a Giannis-less Bucks defense.
– Jimmy Butler with 7 points on 3/4 shooting
– Three-man bench of Oladipo, Orlando and Cain. – 1:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks make just 3 of their 13 threes and trail the #Heat 28-20 after one in Miami. – 1:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
A Butler mid-range bucket quickly followed by an emphatic Spo scream to flow into 2-3 zone
Robinson gets the block down low
Bucks missing some open shots, Heat up 8
Vincent should get the offensive flow back since the ball stopped moving a bit there late – 1:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 28, Bucks 20. Heat shooting 5 of 9 on threes and Bucks shooting 3 of 13 on threes. – 1:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 11 early, take 28-20 lead into second period. Vincent with nine for Heat on three 3-pointers. – 1:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Spo was motioning Haywood Highsmith weakside to fully help off the corner for that drive
He kinda second guessed the full help and they got the lay-in
Spo timeout – 1:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo called for his second foul with 6:28 left in the first quarter. Orlando Robinson enters in his place ahead of Dewayne Dedmon. – 1:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
For some reason, the Bucks haven’t seemed to realize the Bam switch isn’t a favorable switch for them lol – 1:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
MarJon Beauchamp is the #Bucks sixth man this afternoon in MIami. – 1:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Gabe with his 3rd triple in the first 4 minutes 👀 pic.twitter.com/OPkdEvtClL – 1:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Max with our first five points 👌
We’re underway on ABC 📺 pic.twitter.com/6xjlBXvYSP – 1:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gabe Vincent & Max Strus are very important players to the Heat. They’re also going to get really paid for the first time in July.
The questions for Miami now: Can they afford to re-sign both? Who has to go to create the ability to re-sign both? Otherwise, a huge tax bill looms. – 1:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well this is a great development
Gabe Vincent finding his spot-up three again is huge for this offense
Three triples to start this game
Changes a lot – 1:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Gabe Vincent, coming off a season-high 27 vs. the #Bucks on Thursday, has 9 early points and the #Heat lead 17-8 early on in Miami. – 1:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent just loves this drop he’s seeing
Back to back threes – 1:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent still hot. He has made each of his first two three-point shots today. – 1:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler has tumbled twice already, and appears to be favoring his left ankle. – 1:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Keep the momentum rolling.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/8vb2uwVHtq – 1:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Looking ahead to the Pacers’ next week with four straight on the road.
It begins in Milwaukee and per @Adrian Wojnarowski, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could be available for Monday’s game vs the Pacers after missing the past two games with a sore knee. – 1:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
As extension talks falter, trade rumors swirl around D’Angelo Russell; Heat among interested nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/14/as-… – 1:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
How many blocks Brook have in him today?
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/hcGt5ruLdw – 12:53 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The @Milwaukee Bucks wrap up their 2 game set with the Heat. Get the scouting report on today’s game from @DaveKoehnPxP and Assistant Coach Pat St. Andrews on the Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/G3YPE – 12:41 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
❗️EARLY START TIME❗️
We have a global matinee spotlight on us today. Get all the info you need on today’s 1p matchup with the Bucks, including where to watch and how to listen gohe.at/3QJILlI – 12:36 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MILvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin (quad) is an active scratch for today’s game. – 12:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin remains out today. So Heat again with out three starters, missing Herro, Lowry and Martin. – 12:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin again out today for Heat, which means again going without three starters (Herro, Lowry also out). – 12:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Why Sunday is an important day on the NBA calendar and what it means for the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, both Heat and Bucks without two starters for today’s 1 p.m. game – 12:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Feel like Max Strus can really open this game up early on for the Heat
Bam’s pull-up will be there (possibly some Bucks counters with more pinching in)
But the shot off the hand-off will be sitting there immediately
A good start for Strus would be my guess – 11:52 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pat made 7 seven-three pointers and Khris and Jrue combined for 36 points as the Giannis-less Bucks defeated the Heat, 124-104 on December 21, 2021.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/FZfRunAMft – 11:47 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable, left knee soreness) is OUT this afternoon vs. the #Heat. It is Antetokounmpo’s second straight game out. – 11:35 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Fit may be closer than they appear.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/SA1ojHrrzb – 11:31 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra limits comments on Kyle Lowry’s extended absence due to knee discomfort as saying the veteran point guard is day to day. – 11:21 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Dewayne Dedmon returning after serving his one-game suspension on Thursday: “He’s back with the group. We’re glad to have him back.” – 11:21 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Dewayne Dedmon being back with Heat today after one-game Heat suspension, “He’s back with the group. We’re glad to have him back.” – 11:20 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry remains day-to-day with left knee discomfort. – 11:20 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Tyler Herro (Achilles) has been ruled out of today’s game vs the Bucks.
Caleb Martin (quad) will be active. – 11:18 AM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MILvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (Achilles) has been ruled out of today’s game vs the Bucks.
Caleb Martin (quad) will be active. – 11:18 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro remains out today vs. Bucks.
Caleb Martin will be active, but it’s still to be determined whether he’ll play today. Udonis Haslem is available. – 11:14 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury-report update: Tyler Herro (Achilles) remains out. Caleb Martin (quad) will be active, but may not play, to be determined later. – 11:14 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is a bench role a viable Heat option with Kyle Lowry? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:01 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 4.5 blocks today?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/OcIfRDrA31 – 10:14 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The game is global. Where are you watching the Bucks from today?
Tag #BucksAroundTheGlobe for your chance to be featured.
@johnsoncontrols pic.twitter.com/qkE9Cdz4zi – 9:41 AM
The game is global. Where are you watching the Bucks from today?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
National TV and lead announcing teams for Miami teams next three days: 1) Breen/Van Gundy/Jackson on Heat-Bucks on ABC at 1 p.m. (Giannis likely not playing, per Woj); 2) Nantz, Romo on Dolphins-Bills at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS; 3) Harlan, Miller on Heat-Hawks at 4:30 Monday on TNT. – 9:40 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
While Bills have injuries at starting safety and slot WR, this isn’t a true test, sadly, of how close MIami is to Buffalo. Fins without starting QB, starting RB, backup QB, starting safety, top pass rusher & No. 2 and 3 CBs. (And Armstead questionable). miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/mia… – 9:32 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be out vs Heat
sportando.basketball/en/bucks-giann… – 9:31 AM
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be out vs Heat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks’ 9:30 a.m. injury report still lists Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Knee; Soreness) as questionable for today at Heat. – 9:31 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Why Sunday is an important day on the NBA calendar and what it means for the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, will the Heat again face a Bucks team missing Giannis Antetokounmpo today (1 p.m., ABC)? – 9:26 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Marcus Garrett won’t quit, which is why he still has Heat’s attention. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Trade deficit, a big idea, Haslem’s advice, the Crowder saga, Jimmy’s free throws, more. – 9:00 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well, seems like Giannis Antetokounmpo will now be out today vs the Heat
Obviously less exciting now
But gotta take care of business again – 8:54 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Woj says no Giannis today for the Bucks. I’m inclined to trust his info. – 8:53 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be out today vs. the Miami Heat (ABC, 1 PM). Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a sore left knee. – 8:52 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Will be covering the prime time Heat-Bucks matchup this afternoon at the arena
Giannis and Herro currently questionable
Further updates to come around 11
Should be a good one… – 8:23 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
TODAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
Kentucky at Tennessee, 12 (ESPN)
Miami at NC St, 12 (ESPN+)
Wisconsin at Indiana, 1 (CBS)
Kansas St at TCU, 2 (ESPN2)
Providence at Creighton, 2 (FS1)
Iowa St at KU, 4 (ESPN+)
Duke at Clemson, 5 (ACCN)
Texas Tech at Texas, 8 (ESPN)
UNM at SD St, 9 (CBSSN) – 8:23 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is a bench role a viable Heat option with Kyle Lowry? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:11 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
City took the heat opening 15 mins, dictating now. Real test begins.
#mufc – 7:56 AM
