Cavaliers 69, Timberwolves 63: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-16) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) at Target Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 14, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 69, Minnesota Timberwolves 63 (Q3 05:49)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
put ’em on a poster, Naz. 😤 pic.twitter.com/TYjCUGpiVn – 9:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley checks in about midway through the third quarter. Looks fine to me. – 9:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
With the Wolves now being without Gobert and being on the second night of a back-to-back, this is a game the #Cavs can put away early if they keep playing how they have to start the third quarter. – 9:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Isaac Okoro came into tonight shooting 40% from the right corner since Dec. 17. He’s got two makes from there tonight. – 9:31 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid off to another unreal start tonight (9 min):
13 PTS / 4-5 fg / 4-5 FT – 9:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels has 5 fouls 2.5 minutes into the 2nd half and the Cavs have Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert.
Someone is gonna need to step up on D in a big way. Gobert is also out for the rest of the game. – 9:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley strolls out of the tunnel and joins the team on the bench. – 9:28 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
McDaniels picks up an offensive foul. No. 5. Garland baited them into that one. Smart play – 9:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Remember during his rookie year when there was that week where some people asked if Anthony Edwards would be good because he likes football more than basketball?
That was a silly time. – 9:27 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
And Jaden McDaniels just picked up No. 4. He’s been huge on making it tough on Donovan Mitchell (2-9). – 9:26 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ochai Agbaji has been in the rotation for six games and he’s already had to face DeMar DeRozan, Desmond Bane, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.
That doesn’t even count guys like Franz Wagner or Jalen Green whose careers are just starting.
Every night is a gauntlet. – 9:26 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley not on the bench to start the second half here. Caris LeVert began the second half in his place. No official update. Yet. – 9:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert is out for the rest of tonight’s game with right groin soreness, the team says – 9:26 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Wolves say Rudy Gobert is out for the rest of the game with right groin soreness. – 9:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Rudy Gobert (Right Groin Soreness) is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 9:25 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert only played 13 minutes in the fist first half. He is not on the floor to start the third quarter. Not good for the Wolves against the BIG Cavs. Naz Reid in. – 9:23 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
New halftime tradition these past few games: D’Angelo Russell and Luka Garza playing 1 on 1 – 9:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
count it. ✅
10-0 run over the last 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/14xIfScQn1 – 9:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert didn’t come back in to close the second half and he doesn’t appear to be on the bench right now. Gobert was grabbing at the back of his knee before checking out of the game. – 9:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
TELL ‘EM ANT. 🗣
@WickedKitchenWW Wicked Play of the Game
🌟 » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/CGDHbDybZM – 9:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Best part of Kyle Anderson finishing an old man move is he always says “can’t guard me” as soon as it goes in – 9:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Darius Garland. Donovan Mitchell. Ricky Rubio. Caris LeVert. All in the game together with Jarrett Allen at center. At the very least, I’m intrigued by what this group can do. – 9:03 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
M ❄️ N E Y
🗳 » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/VWCRd2jQYN – 8:51 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves sloppy with the ball tonight. But had kept the Cavs from scoring on their first 6 TOs. Cleveland is now 2 for its last 3 though – 8:51 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Jaw still dropped from that Donovan Mitchell pass. Sheeeeesh – 8:46 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
can’t leave TP open in the corner. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/4uvmohYhWh – 8:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Vert’s dunkin’ on @BallySportsCLE! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/0aC2JWf5yC – 8:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
THERE’S OUR ALL-STAR! #LetEmKnow
VOTE⭐️: https://t.co/Sz2XO0P5UV pic.twitter.com/n9QCxIJEEI – 8:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Difference in that quarter was certainly the turnovers. Five for the #Cavs vs. just two for the Wolves. Minnesota took six more shots than the Cavs did. – 8:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A1 startin’ of HOT. ♨️
14 PTS IN Q1. pic.twitter.com/cKClEu4Fku – 8:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Cavaliers 27-25.
Edwards leads the way with 14 points on 6-8 shooting, including 2-3 from deep, his 13th 10+ point first quarter of the season. – 8:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
As #Cavs Jarrett Allen said to me after the game in Portland, “Feed your local big man.” – 8:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
NAZ REID 🗣️
NAZ REID 🗣️
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
NAZ BLOCK 💥
NAZ SLAM 💥
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I think Rubio is really going to unlock a lot for the #Cavs offensively when they don’t have both Mitchell and Garland on the floor. Will be curious how often all three are on the floor. – 8:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch switches the rotation up — subbing in Naz for Rudy first — which I assume is a clue that we’ll see Naz-Rudy minutes together tonight. I’d bet the second half of Naz’s shifts will be with Gobert. – 8:28 PM
Finch switches the rotation up — subbing in Naz for Rudy first — which I assume is a clue that we’ll see Naz-Rudy minutes together tonight. I’d bet the second half of Naz’s shifts will be with Gobert. – 8:28 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards is not scared of Jarrett Allen. Going right at him. – 8:27 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love, the former Timberwolves, check in at the same time. Fans rose and gave the two a nice welcome. – 8:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
MAN’S ROCKIN’ THE RIM.
back-to-back dunks for Rudy. 💪
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The before-tipoff interaction between #Cavs Donovan Mitchell and former Jazz teammate, Rudy Gobert, was friendly but brief. First time playing each other this season. Mitchell missed the game in Cleveland. – 8:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
WATCH YA HEAD.
VOTE » https://t.co/z1SUydWpml pic.twitter.com/FErnupYhaD – 8:22 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
All love between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell ♥️ pic.twitter.com/S9rqxy5vBo – 8:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
dancin’ on ’em. 🕺
VOTE » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/P2uURTYlGo – 8:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
swiiiiiiiiish. 🥶
🗳 » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/hi59FaIYJO – 8:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
EVERY A1 DUNK IS BEAUTIFUL 🤩
vote » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/9q90336NCj – 8:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
now THAT is how you start a quarter. 🔥
🌟 » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/seVJl4OZjb – 8:15 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Interesting defensive alignment for the Wolves. They have Rudy in the spy role, lurking off of Okoro. Something Finch has been starting to really like.
Gobert on Okoro
Anderson on Allen
Edwards on Mobley
McDaniels on Mitchell
Russell on Garland – 8:12 PM
Interesting defensive alignment for the Wolves. They have Rudy in the spy role, lurking off of Okoro. Something Finch has been starting to really like.
Gobert on Okoro
Anderson on Allen
Edwards on Mobley
McDaniels on Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Time to go shopping!
#CavsWolves on @BallySportsCLE is on NOW. pic.twitter.com/vpqRjpBT7V – 8:08 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Raptors down 20-3…then 26-8. BUT a 10-0 run has them within 8 with 3:00 min to go in Q1. If Toronto beats Atlanta tonight they’ll leapfrog the Hawks in the standings & finish their 6-game homestand at 4-2, w/ 4 straight wins. Big game. So after the slow start, time to hone in. – 8:01 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are starting Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen against the Timberwolves. – 7:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Wolves. – 7:48 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards, Kyle Anderson, and Taurean Prince are AVAILABLE.
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/ZXoB7gA4Vx – 7:33 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Donovan Mitchell is available and in the starting lineup tonight vs MIN!
Cavs Live gets you set for the 5th and final stop of this road-trip, next one @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow – 7:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell WILL PLAY tonight against Minnesota, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 6:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
shoes in hand. ready to hoop. pic.twitter.com/nthdyS18Me – 6:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Might have framed my question poorly when I asked Finch pregame if Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince and Kyle Anderson are again game-time decisions tonight. Finch just said “yeah”.
Edwards, Prince and Anderson were all game-time decisions last night and did play. – 6:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors recall Patrick Baldwin Jr. He will join them for their two upcoming back-to-backs: at Bulls/Wizards and at Celtics/Cavaliers to close road trip. They need frontcourt depth. – 6:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We fought, which is good, I’ll take that. I’ll take us fighting no matter who we have, we got five guys, or we got 15 guys, I’ll take us fighting until the end.”
Damion Lee after career high 31 in leading #Suns comeback attempt in loss at #Timberwolves
https://t.co/VXTOMtKW54 pic.twitter.com/vmTX2Dj4gL – 5:27 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
They hold no grudge and wish the best for each other. But like many divorced couples, there will always be a score to keep between Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/c… – 5:05 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Cleveland:
Deconstructed Nicoise Salad
Gemelli Pasta
Coq Au Vin
Dauphinoise Potatoes
Ratatouille
French Onion Soup
Postgame pizza – 4:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
*added another JA double-double to this season’s stats*
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 4:02 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The dream of a 13-0 postseason begins today.
SF -9.5
JAX +2.5
MIA +13.5
MIN -3
BAL +9.5
TB +2.5 pic.twitter.com/pJzf3mKgCL – 3:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
going for back-to-back dubs.
🎟️ » https://t.co/fnH8vNhWt5 pic.twitter.com/H8qsfiW9oA – 3:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
goin’ for back-to-back dubs. pic.twitter.com/2qM5Op7kvz – 3:17 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
