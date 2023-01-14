Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $5,574,471 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $7,127,465 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 14, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

