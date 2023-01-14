Celtics 62, Hornets 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (31-12) play against the Charlotte Hornets (32-32) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 14, 2023
Boston Celtics 62, Charlotte Hornets 66 (Half)
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob should have dunked it, but a Brogdon three is pretty good too.
Good end to the half for Boston. – 8:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
You often hear #Celtics follow Tatum’s lead and he didn’t play with his typical urgency early. Rob trying to i still his own imprint on the game as Hornets push toward 70. – 8:00 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
really was wild the Celtics sprinted out to their hot start all without Rob Williams considering how good and important he is – 8:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Been a tough half for Marcus Smart, who just fouled LaMelo ball 35 feet from the basket with the #Celtics in the bonus. #Hornets – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob again. Major effort out of him to save another possession to get Brogdon a three. – 7:59 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Seeing Rob Williams on the floor, come up with the loose ball for the Malcolm Brogdon 3-pointer … TOMMY POINT!!!! – 7:59 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
It’s been a bad performance so far on the defensive end, but the Celtics are still within 11. If they can just step up defensively, they have plenty of time to turn this around – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lightning quick spin by Tatum out of the mid-post for the baseline drive and dunk.
Celtics starting to wake up a bit. Timeout Hornets. – 7:57 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Derrick White will NOT return. Team says he has a neck sprain. – 7:51 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Derrick White has officially been ruled out of the rest of the game with a neck sprain – 7:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White is out for the rest of the game due to a neck sprain, per the Celtics. – 7:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Derrick White will not return with a neck sprain. #Celtics #Hornets – 7:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White has been ruled out for the game with a neck sprain, per Celtics. – 7:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Forgot how annoying the #Hornets PA guy is, he acts as if he’s getting paid per word. #Celtics – 7:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum back in after this timeout. Sat for the first 5:38 of Q2 and Boston was -11. – 7:50 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Looking for Celtics pictures from tonight, found this gem from Thursday from @albello55 pic.twitter.com/MBioTVcw0g – 7:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics improved to trading baskets with the #Hornets and then just broke down on defense and are still down 14. #Hornets – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Another timeout from Joe Mazzulla.
That should give you a sense of how this one is going for Boston. – 7:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Crafty Rozier back at it 😈
@Terry Rozier | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/KL7pbDnvPg – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics offense has picked it up. Kornet keeping plays alive has helped. Defense needs to follow. – 7:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
With 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting tonight vs. Boston (7:30 2Q), @Charlotte Hornets forward @PJ Washington has reached double figure scoring for the 13th straight game, extending the longest streak of his career.
#LetsFly – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston has played the first 15.5 minutes or so of this game very casually. That’s the best way to describe it. Effort level on D has been pretty low, minus a short stretch. And they are just sort of tossing shots up on offense. Nothing is being done with any purpose or urgency. – 7:43 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
65.5% shooting, 60% from 3 for Charlotte. It’s not sustainable, but Boston needs to wake up on defense and take these guys out of their comfort zone. They needs to muck this up right now – 7:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Timeout #Celtics. A rare sight, but they’re down 14 midway through the 2nd in Charlotte. @BostonSportsBSJ bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/01/13/nba… – 7:42 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
gross stuff from the Celtics, down 48-34 to the Hornets now. C’s shooting 38.7% while the Hornets are at 65.5%. – 7:42 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics down by 14, 48-34. They’re 1-8 when falling behind by 14 or more this year (Vs. OKC Nov. 14)
2022-23 BOSTON CELTICS
3-11 when trailing by 10
28-1 when staying within 9 (69-10 last 2 years) – 7:42 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Hornets open the 2Q on a 14-3 run. #Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla calls a time-out with 8:39 to play in the first half. – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
14-3 Hornets run to open Q2. Timeout Celtics as the deficit balloons to 14. – 7:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Shades of Oklahoma City here. We’ll see how the #Celtics respond. #Hornets – 7:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hornets are rolling. Celtics didn’t play much defense and let Charlotte get into a really nice rhythm early. – 7:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Nick Richards is underrated. Gives Charlotte some quality minutes inside. #Celtics finally get a rim look after only scoring 6 points in the paint into the 2Q. – 7:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LaMelo with the handles 😏
@LaMelo Ball | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/zFc4yUjCgw – 7:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nick Richards with the running hook to stretch it briefly to 11 points.
Then Brogdon gets a very needed and-1. – 7:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
When Joe Mazzulla talks about letting the opposing team get comfortable early, I think this is what he means. CHA 40, BOS 31. #Hornets shooting 62 percent. #Celtics – 7:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hornets retire Bill Russell’s number after 1Q. #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/PGtPINKTRO – 7:36 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Bad start for Tatum (1/7, 5 pts); head collision sidelines Derrick White (8 pts, 3/3 shooting in 4 minutes) for most of the 1Q. And on top of all that, no Jaylen Brown. Hornets making most of all this, lead 34-31 after first quarter. – 7:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hornets lead 34-31 after one
White – 8 points
Horford – 6 points
Smart – 6 points
Tatum – 5/4/3
Celtics – 47.8% FGs
Celtics – 6-14 3Ps
Celtics – 2 TOs
Rozier – 10 points
Ball – 9 points
McDaniels – 7 points
Hornets – 61.9% FGs
Hornets – 4-8 3Ps
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Let JT rest his hand and see if Brogdon and Rob can pick and roll their way to victory – 7:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hornets just completely botched a pretty easy 2-for-1, and #Celtics get to last hoop of 1Q. CHA 34, BOS 31. White 8 (left game with head injury), Horford 6; Rozier 10, McDaniels 7. – 7:33 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Cooper Flagg said he’s called @DukeMBB his ‘dream school’ but is open to all options and isn’t focused on recruiting at this point
Says he watches KD and Jayson Tatum for inspiration pic.twitter.com/G2TvdKiCUT – 7:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics defensive effort tonight is, umm… pic.twitter.com/MTajlCaj92 – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
2 quick 4 u 🏃♂️💨
#NBAAllStar | https://t.co/J9QbgXkLqU
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum whistled for a technical foul after a miss around the rim in traffic. – 7:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Technical foul on Jayson Tatum. He looked like he was fouled on that last shot inside. He certainly thought he was an let the official know it. – 7:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
There is not a lot of defense being played in so far on this Saturday night in Charlotte. – 7:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Loud MVP chants in Charlotte for Jayson Tatum while shooting free throws. – 7:23 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum is working on that right block Dirk-ish fadeaway. If he master that it’ll a massive weapon for him – 7:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum shoots something like 87% on no-dribble midrange jumpers, I swear. – 7:22 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics big man/Charlotte native Grant Williams checks into the game with 6:48 to play in the first quarter. – 7:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard earned more minutes tonight after playing great last time out, but he’ll be needed if Derrick White can’t return.
More minutes for Sam Hauser should be available too. – 7:19 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
White took an elbow/forearm from Marcus Smart in front of the #Celtics bench. Brogdon in. #Hornets – 7:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White got up after a few minutes on the floor and is being helped to the locker room after Marcus Smart inadvertently collided with his head and seemed to cause a whiplash. – 7:17 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Derrick White is headed back to the locker room for further evaluation after first quarter fall. Unclear if he’ll return for tonight’s game. Malcolm Brogdon is in for him. – 7:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
White is being helped to the locker room, not sure if he’ll be back, #Celtics #Hornets – 7:16 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
oof Derrick White down and that hit to the head looked painful – 7:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart collided with Derrick White along the sideline. Looks like it might be a neck/shoulder injury for White, who usually pops up when he falls. – 7:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
ugh… friendly fire collision with Marcus Smart has Derrick White down – 7:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White went down after Marcus Smart collided with him. Seemed to be grabbing at his head, neck and shoulder. – 7:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Derrick White is down after a collision and he’s laboring here. #Celtics #Hornets – 7:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
JD Davison is with *Boston* and active for tonight’s game.
(You grow up in a place, you’d think you could spell it.) – 7:13 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Derrick White first basket for Boston. pic.twitter.com/RHaEWOGfN2 – 7:12 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
My latest from @HeavyOnSports…
Inside the @Celtics’ coaching situation: Why the club is OK letting it play out — and the one remote danger in doing so.
bit.ly/3ITQE6d – 7:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back in the crib & ready to HOOP.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Boston Celtics
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻- @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/fDRfsUpU8c – 7:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Here they come…
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/iDbqIa6nDl – 6:56 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Tonight’s starting five 5️⃣
@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/Orw0O2raei – 6:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Hornets – Spectrum Center – January 14, 2023 – Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee
OUT: Boston: Brown, Gallinari Charlotte: Hayward, Oubre Jr. pic.twitter.com/6gtEG79iri – 6:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A little perspective on franchise histories…
A 4-year Celtic who left in 2019, Terry Rozier is 90th on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list.
10th on the Hornets’ all-time scoring list?
Terry Rozier.
HORNETS ALL-TIME LEADERS IN 3’S
1. Kemba Walker
2. Dell Curry
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
P.J. Washington
Jalen McDaniels
Terry Rozier III
LaMelo Ball – 6:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starting lineups for tonight vs. Boston:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/iMJdRJXubq – 6:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs BOS
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/38ISxy1XER – 6:25 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets have placed a permanent banner in the @spectrumcenter rafters to honor Bill Russell. Official unveiling forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/NaVJsH4VJl – 6:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Jazzy ‘n snazzy 🎶🔥
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ODwaWbaEzW – 5:56 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics Jayson Tatum doing what he’ll do a lot of tonight vs. Charlotte – getting up shots. pic.twitter.com/gCWve41XEh – 5:44 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Quick homestand with a two-game series against Boston coming up, with tonight being the opener. Expecting a wild atmosphere since it’s a sellout. pic.twitter.com/138VtOU9qC – 5:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is unlikely to play but coach Steve Clifford said he’s getting closer. #Celtics #Hornets – 5:19 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Luke Kornet says our team adaptability will be important in tonight’s matchup with Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/t52LFTPVSm – 5:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics list Malcolm Brogdon as available for tonight after he was questionable yesterday because of personal reasons. #Hornets – 4:55 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is available tonight vs Hornets. – 4:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Malcolm Brogdon has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game, per the Celtics. – 4:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ – I talked to other #NBA head coaches & #Celtics players about Joe Mazzulla’s timeout strategy, calling few this season. It stems from his love of soccer and a free-flowing style, and Celtics’ need to be creative
“Joe can’t save us”
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/01/13/nba… – 3:29 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Full Court Press Newsletter: Williams’ Play, Strong Messages Among Overlooked Keys To Celtics’ Success This Season sherrod.substack.com/p/williams-pla… – 3:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back in Boston hosting #Celtics Post Game tonight. @Joe_Sway & @A. Sherrod Blakely are down in Charlotte for the mini series starting tonight at 7. @CelticsCLNS
Talk to you tonight! youtu.be/AzLYhUdJVmk – 3:12 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
New from @HeavyOnSports…
Inside the @Celtics’ coaching situation: Why the club is OK letting it play out — and the one remote danger in doing so.
bit.ly/3ITQE6d – 2:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Worst NBA offenses since December 1:
26: Hornets (111.6)
27: Clippers (111.5)
28: Heat (111.5)
29: Bucks (110.1)
30: Rockets (108.9) – 2:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
What we’re 👀ing at tonight.
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/ADZiSsrA62 – 1:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics midseason report + trade talk with @Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports | Winning Plays powered by @HelloFresh & @HireOnLinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:00 PM
