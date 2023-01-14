Celtics 62, Hornets 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (31-12) play against the Charlotte Hornets (32-32) at Spectrum Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 14, 2023

Boston Celtics 62, Charlotte Hornets 66 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rob should have dunked it, but a Brogdon three is pretty good too.

Good end to the half for Boston. – Rob should have dunked it, but a Brogdon three is pretty good too.Good end to the half for Boston. – 8:03 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

You often hear You often hear #Celtics follow Tatum’s lead and he didn’t play with his typical urgency early. Rob trying to i still his own imprint on the game as Hornets push toward 70. – 8:00 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

really was wild the Celtics sprinted out to their hot start all without Rob Williams considering how good and important he is – really was wild the Celtics sprinted out to their hot start all without Rob Williams considering how good and important he is – 8:00 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Been a tough half for Marcus Smart, who just fouled LaMelo ball 35 feet from the basket with the 7:59 PM Been a tough half for Marcus Smart, who just fouled LaMelo ball 35 feet from the basket with the #Celtics in the bonus. #Hornets

Rod Boone @rodboone

A 15-4 Boston run cuts it to 62-57 with 1:33 left in the half. A 15-4 Boston run cuts it to 62-57 with 1:33 left in the half. #Hornets getting sloppy. – 7:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rob again. Major effort out of him to save another possession to get Brogdon a three. – Rob again. Major effort out of him to save another possession to get Brogdon a three. – 7:59 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Seeing Rob Williams on the floor, come up with the loose ball for the Malcolm Brogdon 3-pointer … TOMMY POINT!!!! – Seeing Rob Williams on the floor, come up with the loose ball for the Malcolm Brogdon 3-pointer … TOMMY POINT!!!! – 7:59 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

It’s been a bad performance so far on the defensive end, but the Celtics are still within 11. If they can just step up defensively, they have plenty of time to turn this around – It’s been a bad performance so far on the defensive end, but the Celtics are still within 11. If they can just step up defensively, they have plenty of time to turn this around – 7:57 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Lightning quick spin by Tatum out of the mid-post for the baseline drive and dunk.

Celtics starting to wake up a bit. Timeout Hornets. – Lightning quick spin by Tatum out of the mid-post for the baseline drive and dunk.Celtics starting to wake up a bit. Timeout Hornets. – 7:57 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Celtics say Derrick White sprained his neck and will not return tonight. – Celtics say Derrick White sprained his neck and will not return tonight. – 7:52 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Celtics announce Derrick White will NOT return. Team says he has a neck sprain. – Celtics announce Derrick White will NOT return. Team says he has a neck sprain. – 7:51 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Derrick White has officially been ruled out of the rest of the game with a neck sprain – Derrick White has officially been ruled out of the rest of the game with a neck sprain – 7:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Derrick White is out for the rest of the game due to a neck sprain, per the Celtics. – Derrick White is out for the rest of the game due to a neck sprain, per the Celtics. – 7:51 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Derrick White has been ruled out for the game with a neck sprain, per Celtics. – Derrick White has been ruled out for the game with a neck sprain, per Celtics. – 7:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum back in after this timeout. Sat for the first 5:38 of Q2 and Boston was -11. – Jayson Tatum back in after this timeout. Sat for the first 5:38 of Q2 and Boston was -11. – 7:50 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Looking for Celtics pictures from tonight, found this gem from Thursday from @albello55 7:48 PM Looking for Celtics pictures from tonight, found this gem from Thursday from @albello55 pic.twitter.com/MBioTVcw0g

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Another timeout from Joe Mazzulla.

That should give you a sense of how this one is going for Boston. – Another timeout from Joe Mazzulla.That should give you a sense of how this one is going for Boston. – 7:47 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Haven’t seen the Horford-Kornet duo often this year – Haven’t seen the Horford-Kornet duo often this year – 7:46 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors are having a rough go of it against the Not Hornets – The Raptors are having a rough go of it against the Not Hornets – 7:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics offense has picked it up. Kornet keeping plays alive has helped. Defense needs to follow. – Celtics offense has picked it up. Kornet keeping plays alive has helped. Defense needs to follow. – 7:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Boston has played the first 15.5 minutes or so of this game very casually. That’s the best way to describe it. Effort level on D has been pretty low, minus a short stretch. And they are just sort of tossing shots up on offense. Nothing is being done with any purpose or urgency. – Boston has played the first 15.5 minutes or so of this game very casually. That’s the best way to describe it. Effort level on D has been pretty low, minus a short stretch. And they are just sort of tossing shots up on offense. Nothing is being done with any purpose or urgency. – 7:43 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

65.5% shooting, 60% from 3 for Charlotte. It’s not sustainable, but Boston needs to wake up on defense and take these guys out of their comfort zone. They needs to muck this up right now – 65.5% shooting, 60% from 3 for Charlotte. It’s not sustainable, but Boston needs to wake up on defense and take these guys out of their comfort zone. They needs to muck this up right now – 7:43 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

gross stuff from the Celtics, down 48-34 to the Hornets now. C’s shooting 38.7% while the Hornets are at 65.5%. – gross stuff from the Celtics, down 48-34 to the Hornets now. C’s shooting 38.7% while the Hornets are at 65.5%. – 7:42 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics down by 14, 48-34. They’re 1-8 when falling behind by 14 or more this year (Vs. OKC Nov. 14)

2022-23 BOSTON CELTICS

3-11 when trailing by 10

28-1 when staying within 9 (69-10 last 2 years) – Celtics down by 14, 48-34. They’re 1-8 when falling behind by 14 or more this year (Vs. OKC Nov. 14)2022-23 BOSTON CELTICS3-11 when trailing by 1028-1 when staying within 9 (69-10 last 2 years) – 7:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

14-3 Hornets run to open Q2. Timeout Celtics as the deficit balloons to 14. – 14-3 Hornets run to open Q2. Timeout Celtics as the deficit balloons to 14. – 7:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Hornets are rolling. Celtics didn’t play much defense and let Charlotte get into a really nice rhythm early. – Hornets are rolling. Celtics didn’t play much defense and let Charlotte get into a really nice rhythm early. – 7:40 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Nick Richards is underrated. Gives Charlotte some quality minutes inside. Nick Richards is underrated. Gives Charlotte some quality minutes inside. #Celtics finally get a rim look after only scoring 6 points in the paint into the 2Q. – 7:39 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Nick Richards with the running hook to stretch it briefly to 11 points.

Then Brogdon gets a very needed and-1. – Nick Richards with the running hook to stretch it briefly to 11 points.Then Brogdon gets a very needed and-1. – 7:39 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

When Joe Mazzulla talks about letting the opposing team get comfortable early, I think this is what he means. CHA 40, BOS 31. 7:37 PM When Joe Mazzulla talks about letting the opposing team get comfortable early, I think this is what he means. CHA 40, BOS 31. #Hornets shooting 62 percent. #Celtics

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Bad start for Tatum (1/7, 5 pts); head collision sidelines Derrick White (8 pts, 3/3 shooting in 4 minutes) for most of the 1Q. And on top of all that, no Jaylen Brown. Hornets making most of all this, lead 34-31 after first quarter. – Bad start for Tatum (1/7, 5 pts); head collision sidelines Derrick White (8 pts, 3/3 shooting in 4 minutes) for most of the 1Q. And on top of all that, no Jaylen Brown. Hornets making most of all this, lead 34-31 after first quarter. – 7:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Hornets lead 34-31 after one

White – 8 points

Horford – 6 points

Smart – 6 points

Tatum – 5/4/3

Celtics – 47.8% FGs

Celtics – 6-14 3Ps

Celtics – 2 TOs

Rozier – 10 points

Ball – 9 points

McDaniels – 7 points

Hornets – 61.9% FGs

Hornets – 4-8 3Ps

Hornets – 2 TOs – Hornets lead 34-31 after oneWhite – 8 pointsHorford – 6 pointsSmart – 6 pointsTatum – 5/4/3Celtics – 47.8% FGsCeltics – 6-14 3PsCeltics – 2 TOsRozier – 10 pointsBall – 9 pointsMcDaniels – 7 pointsHornets – 61.9% FGsHornets – 4-8 3PsHornets – 2 TOs – 7:35 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Let JT rest his hand and see if Brogdon and Rob can pick and roll their way to victory – Let JT rest his hand and see if Brogdon and Rob can pick and roll their way to victory – 7:34 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q:

Terry Rozier off to a fast start with 10 points and the Hornets shot 61.9%. – End of first Q: #Hornets 34, Celtics 31Terry Rozier off to a fast start with 10 points and the Hornets shot 61.9%. – 7:34 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Brogdon looking good stepping into the mid-range lately. – Brogdon looking good stepping into the mid-range lately. – 7:33 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Cooper Flagg said he’s called ⁦@DukeMBB⁩ his ‘dream school’ but is open to all options and isn’t focused on recruiting at this point

Says he watches KD and Jayson Tatum for inspiration 7:32 PM Cooper Flagg said he’s called ⁦@DukeMBB⁩ his ‘dream school’ but is open to all options and isn’t focused on recruiting at this pointSays he watches KD and Jayson Tatum for inspiration pic.twitter.com/G2TvdKiCUT

Rod Boone @rodboone

Second unit on the floor currently: Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr., Cody Martin, JT Thor and Nik Richards – Second unit on the floor currently: Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr., Cody Martin, JT Thor and Nik Richards – 7:28 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Jayson Tatum whistled for a technical foul after a miss around the rim in traffic. – Jayson Tatum whistled for a technical foul after a miss around the rim in traffic. – 7:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Technical foul on Jayson Tatum. He looked like he was fouled on that last shot inside. He certainly thought he was an let the official know it. – Technical foul on Jayson Tatum. He looked like he was fouled on that last shot inside. He certainly thought he was an let the official know it. – 7:26 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

There is not a lot of defense being played in so far on this Saturday night in Charlotte. – There is not a lot of defense being played in so far on this Saturday night in Charlotte. – 7:25 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Love Tatum repositioning off-Ball vs. Plumlee for the 3PA – Love Tatum repositioning off-Ball vs. Plumlee for the 3PA – 7:24 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Loud MVP chants in Charlotte for Jayson Tatum while shooting free throws. – Loud MVP chants in Charlotte for Jayson Tatum while shooting free throws. – 7:23 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Dennis Smith Jr. – First player off the bench tonight: Dennis Smith Jr. – 7:22 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Derrick White shaken up after an accidental collision with Marcus Smart. Head Athletic Trainer Pat Chasse appeared to be looking at his neck while on the floor. White was eventually able to get up and walk to the locker room under his own power. – Derrick White shaken up after an accidental collision with Marcus Smart. Head Athletic Trainer Pat Chasse appeared to be looking at his neck while on the floor. White was eventually able to get up and walk to the locker room under his own power. – 7:22 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Tatum is working on that right block Dirk-ish fadeaway. If he master that it’ll a massive weapon for him – Tatum is working on that right block Dirk-ish fadeaway. If he master that it’ll a massive weapon for him – 7:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tatum shoots something like 87% on no-dribble midrange jumpers, I swear. – Tatum shoots something like 87% on no-dribble midrange jumpers, I swear. – 7:22 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Celtics big man/Charlotte native Grant Williams checks into the game with 6:48 to play in the first quarter. – Celtics big man/Charlotte native Grant Williams checks into the game with 6:48 to play in the first quarter. – 7:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Payton Pritchard earned more minutes tonight after playing great last time out, but he’ll be needed if Derrick White can’t return.

More minutes for Sam Hauser should be available too. – Payton Pritchard earned more minutes tonight after playing great last time out, but he’ll be needed if Derrick White can’t return.More minutes for Sam Hauser should be available too. – 7:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Outstanding pass by Tatum to lob it to Rob. – Outstanding pass by Tatum to lob it to Rob. – 7:18 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Brogdon joins the starters with White in the locker room. – Brogdon joins the starters with White in the locker room. – 7:18 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Derrick White got up after a few minutes on the floor and is being helped to the locker room after Marcus Smart inadvertently collided with his head and seemed to cause a whiplash. – Derrick White got up after a few minutes on the floor and is being helped to the locker room after Marcus Smart inadvertently collided with his head and seemed to cause a whiplash. – 7:17 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Derrick White is headed back to the locker room for further evaluation after first quarter fall. Unclear if he’ll return for tonight’s game. Malcolm Brogdon is in for him. – Derrick White is headed back to the locker room for further evaluation after first quarter fall. Unclear if he’ll return for tonight’s game. Malcolm Brogdon is in for him. – 7:17 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

White is being helped to the locker room, not sure if he’ll be back, #Hornets – 7:16 PM White is being helped to the locker room, not sure if he’ll be back, #Celtics

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

oof Derrick White down and that hit to the head looked painful – oof Derrick White down and that hit to the head looked painful – 7:15 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Marcus Smart collided with Derrick White along the sideline. Looks like it might be a neck/shoulder injury for White, who usually pops up when he falls. – Marcus Smart collided with Derrick White along the sideline. Looks like it might be a neck/shoulder injury for White, who usually pops up when he falls. – 7:15 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

ugh… friendly fire collision with Marcus Smart has Derrick White down – ugh… friendly fire collision with Marcus Smart has Derrick White down – 7:15 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Derrick White went down after Marcus Smart collided with him. Seemed to be grabbing at his head, neck and shoulder. – Derrick White went down after Marcus Smart collided with him. Seemed to be grabbing at his head, neck and shoulder. – 7:15 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Derrick White is down after a collision and he’s laboring here. #Hornets – 7:14 PM Derrick White is down after a collision and he’s laboring here. #Celtics

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

JD Davison is with *Boston* and active for tonight’s game.

(You grow up in a place, you’d think you could spell it.) – JD Davison is with *Boston* and active for tonight’s game.(You grow up in a place, you’d think you could spell it.) – 7:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

JD Davison is with Boton and active for tonight’s game. – JD Davison is with Boton and active for tonight’s game. – 7:11 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

My latest from

Inside the @Celtics’ coaching situation: Why the club is OK letting it play out — and the one remote danger in doing so.

bit.ly/3ITQE6d – 7:10 PM My latest from @HeavyOnSports Inside the @Celtics’ coaching situation: Why the club is OK letting it play out — and the one remote danger in doing so.

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Hornets – Spectrum Center – January 14, 2023 – Starters

Boston –Smart, White, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee

OUT: Boston: Brown, Gallinari Charlotte: Hayward, Oubre Jr. 6:34 PM Celtics at Hornets – Spectrum Center – January 14, 2023 – StartersBoston –Smart, White, Tatum, Horford, R. WilliamsCharlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Jalen McDaniels, Mason PlumleeOUT: Boston: Brown, Gallinari Charlotte: Hayward, Oubre Jr. pic.twitter.com/6gtEG79iri

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

A little perspective on franchise histories…

A 4-year Celtic who left in 2019, Terry Rozier is 90th on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list.

10th on the Hornets’ all-time scoring list?

Terry Rozier.

HORNETS ALL-TIME LEADERS IN 3’S

1. Kemba Walker

2. Dell Curry

3. Terry Rozier – A little perspective on franchise histories…A 4-year Celtic who left in 2019, Terry Rozier is 90th on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list.10th on the Hornets’ all-time scoring list?Terry Rozier.HORNETS ALL-TIME LEADERS IN 3’S1. Kemba Walker2. Dell Curry3. Terry Rozier – 6:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

Hornets starters:

Mason Plumlee

P.J. Washington

Jalen McDaniels

Terry Rozier III

LaMelo Ball – Celtics starters tonight:Robert WilliamsAl HorfordJayson TatumDerrick WhiteMarcus SmartHornets starters:Mason PlumleeP.J. WashingtonJalen McDanielsTerry Rozier IIILaMelo Ball – 6:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs BOS

Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth 6:25 PM INJURY REPORT vs BOSGordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/38ISxy1XER

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets have placed a permanent banner in the @spectrumcenter rafters to honor Bill Russell. Official unveiling forthcoming. 6:24 PM #Hornets have placed a permanent banner in the @spectrumcenter rafters to honor Bill Russell. Official unveiling forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/NaVJsH4VJl

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors recall Patrick Baldwin Jr. He will join them for their two upcoming back-to-backs: at Bulls/Wizards and at Celtics/Cavaliers to close road trip. They need frontcourt depth. – Warriors recall Patrick Baldwin Jr. He will join them for their two upcoming back-to-backs: at Bulls/Wizards and at Celtics/Cavaliers to close road trip. They need frontcourt depth. – 6:00 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Celtics Jayson Tatum doing what he’ll do a lot of tonight vs. Charlotte – getting up shots. 5:44 PM Celtics Jayson Tatum doing what he’ll do a lot of tonight vs. Charlotte – getting up shots. pic.twitter.com/gCWve41XEh

Rod Boone @rodboone

Quick homestand with a two-game series against Boston coming up, with tonight being the opener. Expecting a wild atmosphere since it’s a sellout. 5:37 PM Quick homestand with a two-game series against Boston coming up, with tonight being the opener. Expecting a wild atmosphere since it’s a sellout. pic.twitter.com/138VtOU9qC

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is unlikely to play but coach Steve Clifford said he’s getting closer. #Hornets – 5:19 PM Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is unlikely to play but coach Steve Clifford said he’s getting closer. #Celtics

Boston Celtics @celtics

Luke Kornet says our team adaptability will be important in tonight’s matchup with Charlotte. 5:01 PM Luke Kornet says our team adaptability will be important in tonight’s matchup with Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/t52LFTPVSm

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is available tonight vs Hornets. – Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is available tonight vs Hornets. – 4:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Malcolm Brogdon has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game, per the Celtics. – Malcolm Brogdon has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game, per the Celtics. – 4:51 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Full Court Press Newsletter: Williams’ Play, Strong Messages Among Overlooked Keys To Celtics’ Success This Season 3:28 PM Full Court Press Newsletter: Williams’ Play, Strong Messages Among Overlooked Keys To Celtics’ Success This Season sherrod.substack.com/p/williams-pla…

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

New from

Inside the @Celtics’ coaching situation: Why the club is OK letting it play out — and the one remote danger in doing so.

bit.ly/3ITQE6d – 2:48 PM New from @HeavyOnSports Inside the @Celtics’ coaching situation: Why the club is OK letting it play out — and the one remote danger in doing so.