Darvin Ham: Anthony Davis is trending in the right direction

Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis was on the court a bit today. Did not say Davis is necessarily close to returning yet, but that he’s “trending in the right direction.”
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham on the Lakers working out Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins on Friday pic.twitter.com/m7MxLNLJVi – 3:38 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jonas Valanciunas last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 16 REB
✅ 12-15 FG
He’s the second player in @New Orleans Pelicans history to record a 30-point, 15-rebound game with a field goal percentage of at least 80%, joining Anthony Davis (Feb. 14, 2018).
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 11:01 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Most 30-point, 15-rebound games this season:
Anthony Davis – 6
Giannis Antetokuonmpo – 4
Nikola Jokic – 3
Jonas Valanciunas – 3 – 9:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jonas Valanciunas tonight:
33 PTS
16 REB
12-15 FG
Only Anthony Davis and Boogie have more 30/15 games as a Pelican. pic.twitter.com/KgkXEFyk5O – 9:27 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube. Reaction to the double OT loss to Dallas, Darvin Ham calling himself out, and the Lakers working out Boogie and… Meyers Leonard? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/JCIzJYNVEeI?t=… – 3:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We react to the Lakers’ double OT loss to the Mavericks, Darvin Ham second-guessing some in-game decisions, and Boogie/Meyers Leonard reportedly getting worked out. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 10:43 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers made two mistakes defending Luka Doncic to close regulation, and Darvin Ham admitted one of them
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 3:04 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham said he’s “kicking myself in the butt” because the Lakers didn’t blitz Luka Doncic when he made the 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. – 1:29 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham on Troy Brown Jr.’s potential game-winning 3 at the end of regulation defended by Tim Hardaway Jr.: “It looked clear as day that it was a foul” – 1:10 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Why Darvin Ham call a timeout and let the Mavs sub out an injured Christian Wood for free there? – 12:47 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Darvin Ham bailed out Mavs, because Christian Wood gave up the ghost to block Russ and Lakers didn’t get a chance to make him defend again – 12:47 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis doing a good amount of coaching from the sideline, pointing out things on an iPad to Kendrick Nunn and Wenyen Gabriel – 11:23 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Tension between Calipari and Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart — courtesy of The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker.
We break it all down NOW!!
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 100 or more 30/10 games over the last 10 seasons:
Giannis
AD
Embiid
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/7hh0OL5RPH – 9:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
If I built a team of guys who are out tonight …
Start: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis
Off bench: Khris Middleton, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Joe Ingles, Al Horford, Patrick Beverley, Caleb Martin
(nvm the $297M salary, obvs) – 7:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On this week’s ‘That’s OD’ we discuss when AD might return, Lakers trades, Kawhi getting past frustrating minutes restriction and what Ty Lue might do at point guard after benching Reggie Jackson. With @Dave McMenamin youtu.be/FIOgX-lVO80 – 6:22 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James still leads the way in All-Star voting. Fellow Lakers Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Austin Reaves remain in the Top 10 of the Frontcourt and Guards in the West pic.twitter.com/e1R3GvK2jn – 1:04 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion still fourth among Western Conference frontcourt players in fan voting. Within 100,000 votes of Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/0xbPzAdPAR – 1:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown tonight:
41 PTS
12 REB
15-21 FG
Joins AD, Jokic and Giannis as the only players with a 40/10 game on 70 FG% this season. pic.twitter.com/fyPw31RfPC – 9:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I asked Darvin Ham about the possibility of a Thomas Bryant-Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontline once AD returns after James’ comments a couple of games ago.
Here’s his response: pic.twitter.com/nmlMkimHE3 – 6:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said Patrick Beverley was not at practice today due to a non-COVID illness. – 4:17 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Patrick Beverley missed Wednesday’s practice with a non-COVID illness, per Darvin Ham. Beverley’s hip injury he sustained in Denver has not lingered, however, per Ham. – 4:17 PM
Rick Fox: With @KingJames playing at his usual GOAT level even at 38 imagine if Myles Turner and @buddyhield were @Lakers we appreciate you Thomas Bryant. Lets Get @AntDavis23 backs and get this 2023 -via Twitter @RickFox / January 10, 2023
The pain in Anthony Davis’ right foot continues to subside and the Los Angeles Lakers’ star plans to begin the ramp up process to return to play when the team returns to L.A. this week, league sources told ESPN. Davis missed his 12th straight game on Saturday — a 136-134 win for the Lakers over the Sacramento Kings – because of a bone spur fractured off the navicular bone in his right foot, as well as a stress reaction. -via ESPN / January 9, 2023
Davis has been limited to spot shooting thus far, sources said, in his on-court work beyond rehabilitating the foot, some 3 ½ weeks after the injury occurred. The ramp up process will involve aquatic pool workouts and running on an altered-gravity treadmill to keep the big man’s full weight off his foot while it continues to heal, sources said. There is optimism within the Lakers that the ramp up process could only take a couple weeks before Davis could start penciling a potential return to game action, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / January 9, 2023
