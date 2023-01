Darvin Ham: Anthony Davis is trending in the right direction

Davis has been limited to spot shooting thus far, sources said, in his on-court work beyond rehabilitating the foot, some 3 ½ weeks after the injury occurred. The ramp up process will involve aquatic pool workouts and running on an altered-gravity treadmill to keep the big man’s full weight off his foot while it continues to heal, sources said. There is optimism within the Lakers that the ramp up process could only take a couple weeks before Davis could start penciling a potential return to game action, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / January 9, 2023