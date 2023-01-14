Darvin Ham on DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard's workouts: They were great

Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham acknowledged that DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard both worked out yesterday — said they were “great,” remains to be seen if either can help the Lakers this season.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham on the Lakers working out Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins on Friday pic.twitter.com/m7MxLNLJVi – 3:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jonas Valanciunas tonight:
33 PTS
16 REB
12-15 FG
Only Anthony Davis and Boogie have more 30/15 games as a Pelican. pic.twitter.com/KgkXEFyk5O – 9:27 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube. Reaction to the double OT loss to Dallas, Darvin Ham calling himself out, and the Lakers working out Boogie and… Meyers Leonard? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/JCIzJYNVEeI?t=… – 3:49 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube. Reaction to the double OT loss to Dallas, Darvin Ham calling himself out, and the Lakers working out Boogie and… Meyers Leonard? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers reportedly to work out DeMarcus Cousins, Meyers Leonard nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/13/lak… – 12:39 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We react to the Lakers’ double OT loss to the Mavericks, Darvin Ham second-guessing some in-game decisions, and Boogie/Meyers Leonard reportedly getting worked out. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 10:43 AM
Friday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We react to the Lakers’ double OT loss to the Mavericks, Darvin Ham second-guessing some in-game decisions, and Boogie/Meyers Leonard reportedly getting worked out. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers made two mistakes defending Luka Doncic to close regulation, and Darvin Ham admitted one of them
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 3:04 AM
Lakers made two mistakes defending Luka Doncic to close regulation, and Darvin Ham admitted one of them
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham said he’s “kicking myself in the butt” because the Lakers didn’t blitz Luka Doncic when he made the 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. – 1:29 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham on Troy Brown Jr.’s potential game-winning 3 at the end of regulation defended by Tim Hardaway Jr.: “It looked clear as day that it was a foul” – 1:10 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Why Darvin Ham call a timeout and let the Mavs sub out an injured Christian Wood for free there? – 12:47 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Darvin Ham bailed out Mavs, because Christian Wood gave up the ghost to block Russ and Lakers didn’t get a chance to make him defend again – 12:47 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
If nothing else, Meyers Leonard and the Lakers could be interesting when it comes to the periodic question of whether talent merits riding out a backlash. Even before the Twitch incident, he was trending downward with the actual basketball. Tougher sell than others. AK – 8:40 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
There should be a path to redemption for Meyers Leonard. But that path doesn’t include just ignoring the thing. – 5:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers will reportedly work out Meyers Leonard, who has been out of NBA since 2021 after anti-semitic slur
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 5:53 PM
Lakers will reportedly work out Meyers Leonard, who has been out of NBA since 2021 after anti-semitic slur
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Shams made three consecutive posts about Meyers Leonard and never mentioned why he was released by Miami. – 5:51 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers to work out DeMarcus Cousins on Friday for potential roster spot, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 1:14 PM
Lakers to work out DeMarcus Cousins on Friday for potential roster spot, per report
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I asked Darvin Ham about the possibility of a Thomas Bryant-Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontline once AD returns after James’ comments a couple of games ago.
Here’s his response: pic.twitter.com/nmlMkimHE3 – 6:06 PM
I asked Darvin Ham about the possibility of a Thomas Bryant-Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontline once AD returns after James’ comments a couple of games ago.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said Patrick Beverley was not at practice today due to a non-COVID illness. – 4:17 PM
Kyle Goon: LeBron James and Troy Brown Jr. improve to PROBABLE tomorrow against Dallas. Patrick Beverley is QUESTIONABLE — he’s listed with a hip injury but Darvin Ham said at practice that he was home today with a non-COVID illness, cold-like symptoms. -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 11, 2023
Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham said Pat Beverley got hurt on a slip in the first half. Not certain the severity of the injury until the Lakers get back to L.A. I did glimpse Pat walking out of the arena and asked how he was feeling. Pat was being somewhat glib: “Amazing.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 10, 2023
Chris Haynes: The Los Angeles Lakers will work out four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins on Friday, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / January 12, 2023
Marc Stein: The Lakers, as part of their broad look at available free agents, auditioned big man Cody Zeller in Charlotte last week, league sources say. @Chris Haynes reported earlier today that former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins works out for L.A. next week. More: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 6, 2023
Shams Charania: Leonard last played in Jan. 2021, at which point he had season-ending shoulder and ankle surgeries. Based on issues that stem from the ankle surgery, Leonard has been sidelined for almost two years, and recently was fully cleared to work out for NBA teams. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 12, 2023
Shams Charania: Free agent center Meyers Leonard will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 12, 2023
