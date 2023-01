Desmond Bane unlikely to be 100% for the remainder of the season

One notable change for Bane has been his shoes. He historically has worn Kyrie Irving’s signature shoes. Earlier this season before his injury, he had also started wearing Paul George’s Nike sneakers. The toe injury caused Bane to make an adjustment, which has led to him wearing LeBron James’ sneakers since his return. The LeBron 20 is described by Nike as the lightest shoe in James’ signature sneaker series yet. That has been the only sneaker Bane has worn in games since his toe injury. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / January 14, 2023