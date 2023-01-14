Desmond Bane unlikely to be 100% for the remainder of the season

Desmond Bane made his return to the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 23 after missing 17 games due to a grade 2 sprained right big toe and sesamoid injury. Even though he has been back and playing well as of late, Bane is unlikely to be 100% for the remainder of the season.
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Caught up with Desmond Bane today to discuss his comments on the @OldManAndThree podcast about his toe injury and more.
– Why he’s had to find a different shoe to wear
– How his foot is feeling
& More.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:28 PM
Caught up with Desmond Bane today to discuss his comments on the @OldManAndThree podcast about his toe injury and more.
– Why he’s had to find a different shoe to wear
– How his foot is feeling
& More.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
How much does Desmond Bane mean to his hometown Richmond, Indiana? The city of 35,000 people raised more than $33,000 for 200-plus underprivileged kids across five organizations in the area to get a chance to see Bane on Saturday vs. the Pacers.
Story: https://t.co/0jBf6odD5v pic.twitter.com/z5QX4AIiwj – 10:06 AM
How much does Desmond Bane mean to his hometown Richmond, Indiana? The city of 35,000 people raised more than $33,000 for 200-plus underprivileged kids across five organizations in the area to get a chance to see Bane on Saturday vs. the Pacers.
Story: https://t.co/0jBf6odD5v pic.twitter.com/z5QX4AIiwj – 10:06 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies had to replace 2 key role players that are thriving on new teams. Jaren Jackson Jr. missed the first 14 games, then Desmond Bane was out for 17.
Still, at the halfway point, the Grizzlies look like a title contender.
For subscribers: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 3:35 PM
The Grizzlies had to replace 2 key role players that are thriving on new teams. Jaren Jackson Jr. missed the first 14 games, then Desmond Bane was out for 17.
Still, at the halfway point, the Grizzlies look like a title contender.
For subscribers: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 3:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies are 28-13 and on pace to match last season’s 56 wins after their 8th consecutive win.
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. all shined. Tyus Jones was a game changer.
Three quick takeaways:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:42 PM
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies are 28-13 and on pace to match last season’s 56 wins after their 8th consecutive win.
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. all shined. Tyus Jones was a game changer.
Three quick takeaways:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Grizz by 15
Ja 29 pts
Bane 18 pts
Tyus 14 pts
JJJ 13 pts
MEM +15 from 3PT
Keldon 19 pts
Poeltl 15 pts
Tre 15 pts
Doug 13 pts pic.twitter.com/X8tWoa1xbf – 9:49 PM
3Q: Grizz by 15
Ja 29 pts
Bane 18 pts
Tyus 14 pts
JJJ 13 pts
MEM +15 from 3PT
Keldon 19 pts
Poeltl 15 pts
Tre 15 pts
Doug 13 pts pic.twitter.com/X8tWoa1xbf – 9:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are in that elite backcourt mode right now. – 9:33 PM
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are in that elite backcourt mode right now. – 9:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Grizz by 14
Memphis scores 44 in the 2Q
Ja 21 pts
Bane 15 pts
MEM +12 in paint, +9 from 3Pt line
Keldon 11 pts
Doug 10 pts
SA +5 from FT line pic.twitter.com/4iMzzDVtPq – 9:10 PM
Half: Grizz by 14
Memphis scores 44 in the 2Q
Ja 21 pts
Bane 15 pts
MEM +12 in paint, +9 from 3Pt line
Keldon 11 pts
Doug 10 pts
SA +5 from FT line pic.twitter.com/4iMzzDVtPq – 9:10 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 76 Spurs 62
Ja Morant has 21 and Desmond Bane has 15 points. The Grizzlies are 7-11 on 3s and have 44 points in the paint. Hard to stop a team dominating inside and out. – 9:09 PM
Halftime: Grizzlies 76 Spurs 62
Ja Morant has 21 and Desmond Bane has 15 points. The Grizzlies are 7-11 on 3s and have 44 points in the paint. Hard to stop a team dominating inside and out. – 9:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies can’t miss from deep. Desmond Bane has made all 3 of his attempts. Santi Aldama has almost made both of his. Memphis shooting 7-for-8 from deep. – 8:51 PM
The Grizzlies can’t miss from deep. Desmond Bane has made all 3 of his attempts. Santi Aldama has almost made both of his. Memphis shooting 7-for-8 from deep. – 8:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane just pulled up from the parking garage and the Grizzlies have scored the first 11 points of the 2nd quarter. Timeout Spurs. Memphis leads 43-37 – 8:43 PM
Desmond Bane just pulled up from the parking garage and the Grizzlies have scored the first 11 points of the 2nd quarter. Timeout Spurs. Memphis leads 43-37 – 8:43 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keldon Johnson officially a go tonight in Memphis. So is Ja Morant.
Spurs: Jones, Langford, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl
Grizz: Ja, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams – 7:58 PM
Keldon Johnson officially a go tonight in Memphis. So is Ja Morant.
Spurs: Jones, Langford, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl
Grizz: Ja, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams – 7:58 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Spurs from the edge of Beale Street:
Spurs: Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl, Romeo Langford, Tre Jones.
Grizz start: Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:52 PM
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Spurs from the edge of Beale Street:
Spurs: Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl, Romeo Langford, Tre Jones.
Grizz start: Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:52 PM
More on this storyline
While joining JJ Redick and Tommy Alter on the Old Man and the Three podcast, Bane detailed how he had to go see multiple doctors. Most notably, Bane pointed out a bone injury and how his sesamoid is still in two pieces. “That’s something I’ll probably have to get taken care of in the offseason,” Bane said on the podcast. “You never know how much you need to use your big toe until you can’t use it.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / January 14, 2023
One notable change for Bane has been his shoes. He historically has worn Kyrie Irving’s signature shoes. Earlier this season before his injury, he had also started wearing Paul George’s Nike sneakers. The toe injury caused Bane to make an adjustment, which has led to him wearing LeBron James’ sneakers since his return. The LeBron 20 is described by Nike as the lightest shoe in James’ signature sneaker series yet. That has been the only sneaker Bane has worn in games since his toe injury. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / January 14, 2023
The Old Man & the Three: We had to ask Desmond about Jordan Clarkson squaring up. Full episode w/ @DBane0625 drops tomorrow! -via Twitter / January 12, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.