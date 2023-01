Draymond Green on his future: 'The writing's on the wall'

After talking about Nia Long and the cheating scandal, VladTV host Vladimir Lyubovny, commonly known as DJ Vlad, switched the discussion to Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at practice, which John Salley said he’s seen “a lot” during his time in the NBA. The former NBA champion then shared a story about Bill Laimbeer and Mark Aguirre getting into a fight, and John said that Bill backed off when he realized Mark is a boxer . -via TalkBasket / January 11, 2023