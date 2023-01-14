Draymond Green on his future: 'The writing's on the wall'

For his part, however, Green is just keeping it real. When asked if it’s hard for him to say that the day might come that he will no longer be a Warrior, Draymond was defiant in his response: “No,” Green said. “Quite frankly, the writing’s on the wall. … I understand the business. … We tend to get into this mindset of someone owes us something because of what we’ve accomplished. You’d be an idiot to walk around feeling that way. I feel like you’re just setting yourself up for failure. You’re setting yourself up for heartbreak. You’re setting yourself up for disappointment. As opposed to saying, ‘No, let me learn this business.’
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Draymond Green accepts he probably won’t be with Warriors forever: ‘Quite frankly, the writing’s on the wall’
the fouls are killing the flow of the game
Three fouls on Steph Curry, three fouls on Kevon Looney
Warriors up 33-28 vs. the Spurs after the first quarter ‘
For the second straight game the Warriors are running out the OG starting 5 – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. That hasn’t happened in over a month. #DubNation – 7:14 PM
Steph Curry went 9-for-25 when he played in a dome 15 years ago. Draymond Green said shooting at the Alamodome will be tricky but nothing like when he played on an aircraft carrier in college
Dillon Brooks just picked up his 12th technical foul. He’s now tied with Draymond Green for the NBA lead. – 9:03 PM
“If you don’t get to know the business, then you can be bilndsided and be like, ‘Oh man, everything I’ve done there, I thought I’d be there forever.’ I would love to be. I understand the luxury tax. I understand you got these young guys and contracts up and they have to get paid. I understand all of those things. And so, just for me, that’s what I mean by ‘The writing’s on the wall.’” -via Clutch Points / January 14, 2023
After talking about Nia Long and the cheating scandal, VladTV host Vladimir Lyubovny, commonly known as DJ Vlad, switched the discussion to Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at practice, which John Salley said he’s seen “a lot” during his time in the NBA. The former NBA champion then shared a story about Bill Laimbeer and Mark Aguirre getting into a fight, and John said that Bill backed off when he realized Mark is a boxer. -via TalkBasket / January 11, 2023
Kendra Andrews: Kerr says there is a level of concern for Kevon Looney and Draymond Green because of how many minutes they’ve been playing with such a thin front court. They didn’t scrimmage, in addition to other heavy minute players such as Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / January 9, 2023
