Erik Spoelstra on Dewayne Dedmon after one-game suspension: We're glad to have him back

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Dewayne Dedmon returning after serving his one-game suspension on Thursday: “He’s back with the group. We’re glad to have him back.” – 11:21 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Dewayne Dedmon being back with Heat today after one-game Heat suspension, “He’s back with the group. We’re glad to have him back.” – 11:20 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry remains day-to-day with left knee discomfort. – 11:20 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s interesting looking at the Jimmy Butler metrics when talking about the backup 5 spot
Butler-Dedmon was a -16 NET rating
Butler-Robinson at -2
When entering for Bam, you are bound to be somewhat in the minus
Just gotta stay close to neutral
Robinson has really done that – 7:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat viewing Saturday rematch vs. Bucks as “a whole different game.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “It’ll be even more of a challenge when they get all of their guys back.” – 12:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Here’s Erik Spoelstra’s response to @Tim Reynolds‘ question about the Spurs and Warriors having an NBA-record crowd of 68,000 at tonight’s game at the Alamodome.
“We’ve got to do something outside and pack 100,000 down here in south Florida. Let’s do that. Make that happen.” pic.twitter.com/ObyLaswDA4 – 10:38 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Erik Spoelstra about the fit of Oladipo and Vincent together:
Says he put them out there together a ton in training camp
“It just clicked.”
Says the balance of on and off the ball for both of them has led to the success – 10:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Erik Spoelstra, on Spurs-Warriors playing before 68,000 fans on Friday night: “One of these days, we’ve got to do something outside and get 100,000 here in South Florida. Make it happen.”
He wants a game at the Marlins ballpark. I bet it does. – 10:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo:
“Thank god he forced his way back…That’s what you love about Bam. He’s not going to sit out long.” – 10:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo’s return:
“He just wants to be out there for the group,”
“It was really eating at him, us only having 9 guys the other night.” – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Now comes hard part for suspended Dewayne Dedmon, winning back Heat trust. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out tonight vs. Heat; Tyler Herro welcomes birth of son, Harlem Herro. – 2:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: With Dewayne Dedmon serving his one-game suspension tonight, undrafted rookie Orlando Robinson is expected to get another opportunity to play as the Heat’s backup center. It’s a role Robinson is adjusting to and has produced positive results in miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon one game for massage gun incident nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/12/hea… – 11:04 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo stealing into the night, as Heat partners in crime. On the defensive end, same but different. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “This group, this team, for us to really be our best version defensively, we have to be extremely disruptive.” – 9:30 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From last night: Heat suspends Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay after Tuesday’s blow up and ejection miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What it means for Dedmon and the Heat – 8:31 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
So with Herro (Achilles soreness), Lowry (knee discomfort), Martin (quadriceps strain), Dedmon (suspension), Jovic (lower back stress reaction), D. Robinson (finger surgery) and Yurtseven (ankle surgery) ruled out, Heat will again have nine available players tomorrow vs. Bucks. – 11:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Heat have 10 players on the injury report (one is Dedmon, subsequently suspended) and Jimmy Butler (who certainly could be on there) isn’t on the list.
Only players not on the list: Butler, Cain, Oladipo, O. Robinson, Strus and Vincent. – 10:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay after Tuesday’s blow up and ejection miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What it means for Dedmon and the Heat – 10:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay after Tuesday meltdown. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Veteran center cited by Heat for “conduct detrimental to the team.” – 10:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat suspend Dedmon 1 game for conduct detrimental to team
apnews.com/article/milwau… – 10:38 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Miami’s Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended one game, in consultation with the team and NBA, for actions Tuesday night that included knocking a massage gun onto court. – 10:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat, in consultation with the NBA, has suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team for actions that took place in the bench area of last night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 10:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have, in consultation with the NBA, suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team for actions that took place in the bench area of last night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 10:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dedmon suspended one game, without pay, by Heat — not by NBA, for conduct detrimental. – 10:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat still awaiting an NBA ruling on the Dewayne Dedmon situation miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the good and bad news on the Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Bucks, and a look back at Jamal Cain’s big night as a big – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat await NBA ruling after Dewayne Dedmon tosses and gets tossed; reflecting on free-throw perfection. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Thursday vs. visiting Bucks:
Out: Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven.
Questionable: Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem.
Probable: Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith. – 5:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has ruled out Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) are questionable.
Bam Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith are probable. – 5:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro, Lowry, Martin still out for Heat tomorrow against Milwaukee. Bam is probable. No league ruling yet on Dedmon. – 5:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra admits Heat rotation in such injury flux, “I kept on forgetting who’s available.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Butler, “I can only feel for Spo, because he really doesn’t know who’s going to be where whenever we’re going through walkthrough, going through shootarounds.” – 1:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
When Dedmon gave up 6 straight points on back-cuts in the 2-3 zone pic.twitter.com/e4enNgAl95 – 1:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: What happens next with Dewayne Dedmon and the Heat after ejection? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:18 PM
More on this storyline
Rather than leave the decision in the NBA’s hands, the Miami Heat on Wednesday night suspended veteran center Dewayne Dedmon one game without pay for his Tuesday night bench confrontation with coach Erik Spoelstra and ensuing actions. With “double-jeopardy” banned in such instances, there will be no additional league action. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / January 12, 2023
Dedmon will be suspended for Thursday night’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He is eligible to return for Saturday’s home game against the Bucks, one day before he becomes eligible to be traded for the first time this season. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / January 12, 2023
Wes Goldberg: Erik Spoelstra on Dewayne Dedmon’s ejection. “That’s the Miami Heat. We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities.” On Dedmon walking off the court, Spo says, “That part was unacceptable.” pic.twitter.com/ZUovFZfVoe -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / January 11, 2023
