Erik Spoelstra: Victor Oladipo is a major X-factor for our team

Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo: “He’s a major X-factor for our team. That’s what we had hoped for. That’s what we anticipated.”
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo is averaging 17 PPG and 2 steals per game in the 2023 calendar year
Some elite two-way play – 4:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Oladipo: “He’s a major X-factor for our team. That’s what we had hoped for, that’s what we anticipated.” – 4:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo, who scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter today:
“He’s a major X-factor for our team. That’s what we had hoped for.” pic.twitter.com/fTz7BFaFPQ – 3:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Erik Spoelstra about Highsmith’s role in the offenses as a complement:
“He’s embraced this role.”
Goes back to Summer League when he played this exact role
Says it’s very easy to want to go out there and put up 25 in that environment
“It took mental stability.” – 3:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo:
“He’s a major X-factor for our team. That’s what we had hoped for. That’s what we anticipated.” – 3:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Bucks
Vincent early, Oladipo late
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 3:13 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat take care of business against a short-handed Bucks team.
Gabe Vincent with 27, Victor Oladipo and Bam Adebayo each with 20. Jimmy Butler plays just 26 minutes with his teammates closing this one out.
Heat are 12-5 since Dec. 12. – 3:13 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo and Victor Oladipo have combined for all of the Heat’s last 14 points to put this one away. – 3:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This is the second game in a row Victor Oladipo turned an extremely rough start into a fantastic game
20 points
Everywhere defensively
Energy flip
This is the most promising thing: turnovers or bad shooting not dictating his game – 3:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Victor Oladipo may have just put this one away with a lob to Bam, then a steal and dunk. Heat up 95-79 with 7:38 to go. – 2:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo bringing the energy
Another rough start, followed by an explosion
Left handed pocket pass to Bam, then a steal and slam
He’s here – 2:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo up to 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. Heat ahead by 16 with 7:38 to play. – 2:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent looks incredible
But the bigger point I’m noticing:
Oladipo needs to play with Vincent/Herro
That extra ball handler changes his role just enough to fall back into place – 1:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Oladipo follows up a bad turnover with a good recovery and defensive stop
Then another turnover
The one thing to criticize with his early season play is just being loose with the ball at times
That handle – 1:41 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Business-like first quarter for the Heat, who lead the Bucks 28-20.
– Shooting 52.4% overall, not forcing shots, guys making 3s loosening up a Giannis-less Bucks defense.
– Jimmy Butler with 7 points on 3/4 shooting
– Three-man bench of Oladipo, Orlando and Cain. – 1:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Dewayne Dedmon returning after serving his one-game suspension on Thursday: “He’s back with the group. We’re glad to have him back.” – 11:21 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Dewayne Dedmon being back with Heat today after one-game Heat suspension, “He’s back with the group. We’re glad to have him back.” – 11:20 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry remains day-to-day with left knee discomfort. – 11:20 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat viewing Saturday rematch vs. Bucks as “a whole different game.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “It’ll be even more of a challenge when they get all of their guys back.” – 12:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Here’s Erik Spoelstra’s response to @Tim Reynolds‘ question about the Spurs and Warriors having an NBA-record crowd of 68,000 at tonight’s game at the Alamodome.
“We’ve got to do something outside and pack 100,000 down here in south Florida. Let’s do that. Make that happen.” pic.twitter.com/ObyLaswDA4 – 10:38 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Erik Spoelstra about the fit of Oladipo and Vincent together:
Says he put them out there together a ton in training camp
“It just clicked.”
Says the balance of on and off the ball for both of them has led to the success – 10:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Erik Spoelstra, on Spurs-Warriors playing before 68,000 fans on Friday night: “One of these days, we’ve got to do something outside and get 100,000 here in South Florida. Make it happen.”
He wants a game at the Marlins ballpark. I bet it does. – 10:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo:
“Thank god he forced his way back…That’s what you love about Bam. He’s not going to sit out long.” – 10:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo’s return:
“He just wants to be out there for the group,”
“It was really eating at him, us only having 9 guys the other night.” – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo stealing into the night, as Heat partners in crime. On the defensive end, same but different. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “This group, this team, for us to really be our best version defensively, we have to be extremely disruptive.” – 9:30 AM
Ira Winderman: Bam Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith now listed as available for tonight for Heat. Would expect starting lineup of Adebayo, Highsmith, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. That would leave Orlando Robinson, Victor Oladipo and Jamal Cain in reserve (plus Udonis Haslem). -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 12, 2023
The next step is when such performances no longer are viewed as the exception. Most heartening in that regard is that Victor Oladipo is getting there. Friday night it was 26 points in the victory over the Phoenix Suns that closed out the Heat’s 3-2 trip. “I’ve got to keep pushing, keep grinding, see what happens,” Oladipo said, with a four-game homestand up next for the Heat, starting Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / January 7, 2023
With the former All-Star still finding his legs after missing the season’s first six weeks due to knee pain, and on a longer road to recovery the past four seasons from knee and quadriceps issues, coach Erik Spoelstra continues to measure Oladipo’s strides in terms of small steps. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / January 7, 2023
