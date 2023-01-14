Grizzlies 54, Pacers 43: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (28-13) play against the Indiana Pacers (20-20) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 14, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies 54, Indiana Pacers 43 (Q2 04:58)

Another turnover by Nembhard. Pacers’ 11th. He hasn’t been sharp the last two games. Carlisle expends another TO.

A decision he’ll be faced with many times: To value development or who is playing well? McConnell was good in his first stint. – Another turnover by Nembhard. Pacers’ 11th. He hasn’t been sharp the last two games. Carlisle expends another TO.A decision he’ll be faced with many times: To value development or who is playing well? McConnell was good in his first stint. – 8:01 PM

T.J. McConnell with the spin move to get to the rim.🌪️ 7:56 PM T.J. McConnell with the spin move to get to the rim.🌪️ pic.twitter.com/LZqnip4f44

Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr, and Jake Laravia all in for the Grizzlies right now. Indiana Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers. – Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr, and Jake Laravia all in for the Grizzlies right now. Indiana Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers. – 7:56 PM

Pacers went on a 12-2 run to start the 2Q and take their first lead since it was 2-0, then turned it over on three of their next four possessions.

So Carlisle takes timeout.

Desmond Bane T’d up for bumping into Duarte. – Pacers went on a 12-2 run to start the 2Q and take their first lead since it was 2-0, then turned it over on three of their next four possessions.So Carlisle takes timeout.Desmond Bane T’d up for bumping into Duarte. – 7:55 PM

Little dust up from Bane and Duarte and there’s a technical foul on Bane just after the timeout was called. – Little dust up from Bane and Duarte and there’s a technical foul on Bane just after the timeout was called. – 7:54 PM

Desmond Bane and Chris Duarte getting into it as he walks off the court.

Des gets the tech for it. – Desmond Bane and Chris Duarte getting into it as he walks off the court.Des gets the tech for it. – 7:53 PM

Some of these whistles on the Memphis bigs have been rough. Didn’t look like Brandon Clarke fouled there. – Some of these whistles on the Memphis bigs have been rough. Didn’t look like Brandon Clarke fouled there. – 7:51 PM

With no John Konchar/Dillon Brooks, both Jake LaRavia and David Roddy are getting rotation minutes today. – With no John Konchar/Dillon Brooks, both Jake LaRavia and David Roddy are getting rotation minutes today. – 7:44 PM

Chris Duarte’s mindset is different tonight. He’s being more assertive. Like a coach watched his old highlights with him.

He has 10pts and is on track for his best game post-injury. – Chris Duarte’s mindset is different tonight. He’s being more assertive. Like a coach watched his old highlights with him.He has 10pts and is on track for his best game post-injury. – 7:44 PM

10 points for Chris Duarte already. Might be the confidence building kind of game he needed. – 10 points for Chris Duarte already. Might be the confidence building kind of game he needed. – 7:43 PM

Grizzlies shot 55%, made all 10 FTs and have a 36-28 lead on the Pacers after 1.

They’re such a fun watch and have a blueprint to what the Pacers are building. As a bonus, they have a lot of Indiana guys. – Grizzlies shot 55%, made all 10 FTs and have a 36-28 lead on the Pacers after 1.They’re such a fun watch and have a blueprint to what the Pacers are building. As a bonus, they have a lot of Indiana guys. – 7:41 PM

+8 after the first 12.

7 assists in the first quarter.

📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn 7:41 PM +8 after the first 12.7 assists in the first quarter.📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/9cwXhZh31P

Memphis up 36-28 after one quarter. Playing against them is quite the trial for the banged up Pacers.

Grizzlies shot 54.5% and and made all 10 of their free throws. – Memphis up 36-28 after one quarter. Playing against them is quite the trial for the banged up Pacers.Grizzlies shot 54.5% and and made all 10 of their free throws. – 7:40 PM

T.J. McConnell fires in the pass to Isaiah Jackson for the slam.🔨 7:34 PM T.J. McConnell fires in the pass to Isaiah Jackson for the slam.🔨 pic.twitter.com/cvZspzONmp

Both the Pacers and the Grizzlies looking to drive and get points in the paint so far. Lotta points in the paint and free throws so far. Memphis up 27-21. – Both the Pacers and the Grizzlies looking to drive and get points in the paint so far. Lotta points in the paint and free throws so far. Memphis up 27-21. – 7:34 PM

Second foul on JJJ. Both could have gone the other way. He’ll sit. – Second foul on JJJ. Both could have gone the other way. He’ll sit. – 7:24 PM

The Grizzlies will attack you all night. No breaks or breathers. Pacers play fast but have to prepared. Grizzlies lead 14-10 early. – The Grizzlies will attack you all night. No breaks or breathers. Pacers play fast but have to prepared. Grizzlies lead 14-10 early. – 7:20 PM

Andrew Nembhard with the lob to Aaron Nesmith to get us started.

📺: @BallySportsIN

💻: pic.twitter.com/r7U38MTS3C – 7:19 PM Andrew Nembhard with the lob to Aaron Nesmith to get us started.📺: @BallySportsIN💻: https://t.co/3Y8iuVjG5G

Late scratch during Pacers team intros:

Goga Bitadze is unavailable due to a non-Covid illness. The fifth different Pacer sidelined tonight. – Late scratch during Pacers team intros:Goga Bitadze is unavailable due to a non-Covid illness. The fifth different Pacer sidelined tonight. – 7:07 PM

🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER ROLL CALL 🚨

WHERE YALL WATCHING FROM TONIGHT GANG? 6:55 PM 🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER ROLL CALL 🚨WHERE YALL WATCHING FROM TONIGHT GANG? pic.twitter.com/A0WIhYuRCO

Nesmith is back and he’s in the starting 5 again. Pacers going with Nembhard, Mathurin, Hield, Nesmith, Jackson today.

Duarte to the bench. – Nesmith is back and he’s in the starting 5 again. Pacers going with Nembhard, Mathurin, Hield, Nesmith, Jackson today.Duarte to the bench. – 6:35 PM

The Pacers say Myles Turner (back spasms) is out tonight against Memphis. – The Pacers say Myles Turner (back spasms) is out tonight against Memphis. – 6:33 PM

Injury Report for tonight’s game against Memphis:

Aaron Nesmith – Available (non-COVID illness)

Myles Turner – Out (back spasms)

Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)

Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)

Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) 6:32 PM Injury Report for tonight’s game against Memphis:Aaron Nesmith – Available (non-COVID illness)Myles Turner – Out (back spasms)Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/IihG3ZMcP2

Ja Morant has a dunk against every team in the NBA *except* the Pacers. 6:17 PM Ja Morant has a dunk against every team in the NBA *except* the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/hVk45FbqVi

Pacers set for their second sellout game of the season. It’s the big ticket in town.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies visiting. And he didn’t play here last season. 6:04 PM Pacers set for their second sellout game of the season. It’s the big ticket in town.Ja Morant and the Grizzlies visiting. And he didn’t play here last season. pic.twitter.com/lXyJsCyrCA

Between groups here to support Bane, LaRavia and Konchar (unfortunately got sick), there is going to be a looooot of Memphis fans in the building tonight.

60 minutes from tip and there’s a swarm of Grizz fans outside the visiting locker room. 6:02 PM Between groups here to support Bane, LaRavia and Konchar (unfortunately got sick), there is going to be a looooot of Memphis fans in the building tonight.60 minutes from tip and there’s a swarm of Grizz fans outside the visiting locker room. pic.twitter.com/rHE230vrso

I asked Jake LaRavia how many people he has in the stands tonight. He said he wasn’t sure but he heard he might have an entire section (organized by mom). – I asked Jake LaRavia how many people he has in the stands tonight. He said he wasn’t sure but he heard he might have an entire section (organized by mom). – 6:00 PM

No John Konchar. Dillon Brooks unlikely to play. Ziaire Williams gets his first start of the season? 👀 – No John Konchar. Dillon Brooks unlikely to play. Ziaire Williams gets his first start of the season? 👀 – 5:36 PM

Taylor Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is likely out tonight.

Brandon Clarke is likely in.

Dillon Brooks’ injury is not of any concern or anything that will hold him out. – Taylor Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is likely out tonight.Brandon Clarke is likely in.Dillon Brooks’ injury is not of any concern or anything that will hold him out. – 5:34 PM

Pacers testing a new wireless robo camera at The Fieldhouse that provides on-court visuals like you see used in big games 5:10 PM Pacers testing a new wireless robo camera at The Fieldhouse that provides on-court visuals like you see used in big games pic.twitter.com/YfF3pPKSBO

Rick Carlisle said yesterday it would be a tough ask for him to play tonight. – #Pacers Myles Turner (back spasms) not on the court again for his usual shooting time, which is no surprise.Rick Carlisle said yesterday it would be a tough ask for him to play tonight. – 5:00 PM

singer/songwriter @aloeblacc will be performing at half time as part of our 21st annual MLK Celebration game presented by @MidSouthFord

get your tix.

🎟: pic.twitter.com/CYjZ3AQy0m – 4:58 PM singer/songwriter @aloeblacc will be performing at half time as part of our 21st annual MLK Celebration game presented by @MidSouthFordget your tix.🎟: https://t.co/PBTZPce3tu

“Some things are going to change just by nature of not having an All-Star caliber point guard.”

New – on the Pacers new temporary life without Tyrese Haliburton and how they will have to adjust without their best player: 4:30 PM “Some things are going to change just by nature of not having an All-Star caliber point guard.”New – on the Pacers new temporary life without Tyrese Haliburton and how they will have to adjust without their best player: si.com/nba/pacers/new…

