Grizzlies 54, Pacers 43: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (28-13) play against the Indiana Pacers (20-20) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 14, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 54, Indiana Pacers 43 (Q2 04:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Another turnover by Nembhard. Pacers’ 11th. He hasn’t been sharp the last two games. Carlisle expends another TO.
A decision he’ll be faced with many times: To value development or who is playing well? McConnell was good in his first stint. – 8:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell with the spin move to get to the rim.🌪️ pic.twitter.com/LZqnip4f44 – 7:56 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers went on a 12-2 run to start the 2Q and take their first lead since it was 2-0, then turned it over on three of their next four possessions.
So Carlisle takes timeout.
Desmond Bane T’d up for bumping into Duarte. – 7:55 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane and Chris Duarte getting into it as he walks off the court.
Des gets the tech for it. – 7:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Some of these whistles on the Memphis bigs have been rough. Didn’t look like Brandon Clarke fouled there. – 7:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
With no John Konchar/Dillon Brooks, both Jake LaRavia and David Roddy are getting rotation minutes today. – 7:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte’s mindset is different tonight. He’s being more assertive. Like a coach watched his old highlights with him.
He has 10pts and is on track for his best game post-injury. – 7:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Grizzlies shot 55%, made all 10 FTs and have a 36-28 lead on the Pacers after 1.
They’re such a fun watch and have a blueprint to what the Pacers are building. As a bonus, they have a lot of Indiana guys. – 7:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+8 after the first 12.
7 assists in the first quarter.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/9cwXhZh31P – 7:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
it starts wit santiaagoo, it ends with santiagooo pic.twitter.com/AjyXcy2o2E – 7:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell fires in the pass to Isaiah Jackson for the slam.🔨 pic.twitter.com/cvZspzONmp – 7:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
one touch. two touch. get it out the net 🔥 pic.twitter.com/I9NiV8hZjk – 7:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Colts WR coach and Hall of Fame finalist @ReggieWayne_17 is courtside for Pacers-Grizzlies. – 7:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
pace setters 🦄 🎿
🗳 https://t.co/pmqdFisrlQ pic.twitter.com/HMxewHZBOL – 7:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
top shelf saturday.
@Ja Morant | @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/ak6QlGhfax – 7:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard with the lob to Aaron Nesmith to get us started.
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/3Y8iuVjG5G pic.twitter.com/r7U38MTS3C – 7:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Late scratch during Pacers team intros:
Goga Bitadze is unavailable due to a non-Covid illness. The fifth different Pacer sidelined tonight. – 7:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE 🆚 @Indiana Pacers
🎿 @Ja Morant
🏁 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/XC92q4bEwr – 7:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER ROLL CALL 🚨
WHERE YALL WATCHING FROM TONIGHT GANG? pic.twitter.com/A0WIhYuRCO – 6:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTING 5⃣ vs. @Indiana Pacers
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/GfFFqlhhQ7 – 6:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Aaron Nesmith is back in the starting lineup.🔥 pic.twitter.com/x9AnKRBXwf – 6:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Myles Turner (back spasms) is out tonight against Memphis. – 6:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Memphis:
Aaron Nesmith – Available (non-COVID illness)
Myles Turner – Out (back spasms)
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/IihG3ZMcP2 – 6:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s game at @GainbridgeFH is presented by @Keybank! pic.twitter.com/jjSbzHttfC – 6:29 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Ja Morant has a dunk against every team in the NBA *except* the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/hVk45FbqVi – 6:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers set for their second sellout game of the season. It’s the big ticket in town.
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies visiting. And he didn’t play here last season. pic.twitter.com/lXyJsCyrCA – 6:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Between groups here to support Bane, LaRavia and Konchar (unfortunately got sick), there is going to be a looooot of Memphis fans in the building tonight.
60 minutes from tip and there’s a swarm of Grizz fans outside the visiting locker room. pic.twitter.com/rHE230vrso – 6:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
GAME NIGHT ROLL CALL!🔔
check in using #PacersGameNight! pic.twitter.com/ekd4AYWaan – 6:01 PM
GAME NIGHT ROLL CALL!🔔
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I asked Jake LaRavia how many people he has in the stands tonight. He said he wasn’t sure but he heard he might have an entire section (organized by mom). – 6:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No John Konchar. Dillon Brooks unlikely to play. Ziaire Williams gets his first start of the season? 👀 – 5:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is likely out tonight.
Brandon Clarke is likely in.
Dillon Brooks’ injury is not of any concern or anything that will hold him out. – 5:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Are the Pelicans better than the Grizzlies?
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine make the case. pic.twitter.com/wcK5OMnLJO – 5:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
shorts and flops. true aquamane vibes. pic.twitter.com/g1PSEAt6gj – 5:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Indiana kid @Jake LaRavia has the touch in his home state. pic.twitter.com/tJAhRYsx1w – 5:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers testing a new wireless robo camera at The Fieldhouse that provides on-court visuals like you see used in big games pic.twitter.com/YfF3pPKSBO – 5:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
#Pacers Myles Turner (back spasms) not on the court again for his usual shooting time, which is no surprise.
Rick Carlisle said yesterday it would be a tough ask for him to play tonight. – 5:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
singer/songwriter @aloeblacc will be performing at half time as part of our 21st annual MLK Celebration game presented by @MidSouthFord
get your tix.
🎟: https://t.co/PBTZPce3tu pic.twitter.com/CYjZ3AQy0m – 4:58 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“Some things are going to change just by nature of not having an All-Star caliber point guard.”
New – on the Pacers new temporary life without Tyrese Haliburton and how they will have to adjust without their best player: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 4:30 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Don’t look now but Tulane has won 5 straight conference games, beating UCF this afternoon.
No. 1 Houston comes to a packed Fogelman on Tuesday night.
Green Wave have beaten projected NCAA tourney teams Memphis and UCF in 2023.
🌊 – 4:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Sabonis-Haliburton trade is wild to look back at. Two absolute studs who should be All-Stars this year – 3:28 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Indiana and Kentucky both got huge wins today.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, who continues to battle a back injury, was terrific today. TJD finishes with 18 points, 12 boards and 4 assists in a rout against Wisconsin.
Hoosiers snap a brutal 3-game losing skid and now 2-4 in Big Ten. – 2:58 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets, Pacers among teams interested in John Collins sportando.basketball/en/nets-pacers… – 2:25 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Colts announce they’ve completed an interview w/ Aaron Glenn (DET DC) for their vacant HC position. They’ve completed initial interviews w/ Glenn, Ben Johnson (DET OC), Raheem Morris (LAR DC), Eric Bieniemy (KC OC), Ejiro Evero (DEN DC) & Bubba Ventrone (IND Sp. T) – 2:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I don’t think Nuggets get 2 All-Stars, but if they’re in 1st place by the time coaches actually vote, more likely AG/Jamal get in.
Locks: Joker, Luka, SGA, Steph, LeBron, Ja
Likely: Sabonis, Zion, Davis, Markkanen
Debatable: Booker, Dame, Fox, PG, Ant, Klay, JJJ, AG, Murray – 2:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bennedict Mathurin is 7-1 against
LeBron
Steph
KD
Kawhi
Zion
“I don’t think anybody is better than me” pic.twitter.com/liQz6mDm8S – 1:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Looking ahead to the Pacers’ next week with four straight on the road.
It begins in Milwaukee and per @Adrian Wojnarowski, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could be available for Monday’s game vs the Pacers after missing the past two games with a sore knee. – 1:06 PM
