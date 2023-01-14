Grizzlies vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $4,371,112 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $4,258,103 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 14, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets outscored Clippers 13-0 off turnovers in 4th quarter.
That’s the most 4th quarter points off turnovers for Nuggets this season, and tied for most points off turnovers allowed by Clippers (They survived Pacers at home in Nov.).
LAC margin for error matches their record. – 2:40 AM

