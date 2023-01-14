Grizzlies vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $4,371,112 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $4,258,103 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 14, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
