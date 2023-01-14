Hawks add Donovan Williams, waive Jarrett Culver

Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks are signing G League Long Island G/F Donovan Williams to a two-way contract and waiving Jarrett Culver, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Williams has averaged 15.6 points for Long Island this season.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The deadline to sign players to a Two-Way contract is tomorrow, January 15.
We’ve seen some Two-Way swaps in the last few weeks. We might see a few more today and tomorrow around the NBA, like the Hawks waiving Jarrett Culver and signing Donovan Williams. – 1:35 PM
The deadline to sign players to a Two-Way contract is tomorrow, January 15.
We’ve seen some Two-Way swaps in the last few weeks. We might see a few more today and tomorrow around the NBA, like the Hawks waiving Jarrett Culver and signing Donovan Williams. – 1:35 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Atlanta Hawks are signing G League Long Island G/F Donovan Williams to a two-way contract and waiving Jarrett Culver, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Williams has averaged 15.6 points for Long Island this season. – 1:33 PM
The Atlanta Hawks are signing G League Long Island G/F Donovan Williams to a two-way contract and waiving Jarrett Culver, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Williams has averaged 15.6 points for Long Island this season. – 1:33 PM
More on this storyline
Atlanta Hawks PR: The Hawks announced today that two-way guard Jarrett Culver has been transferred from the College Park Skyhawks to the Atlanta Hawks. -via Twitter @HawksPR / January 9, 2023
Atlanta Hawks PR: The Hawks announced today that two-way guard Jarrett Culver has been transferred to the College Park Skyhawks. -via Twitter @HawksPR / December 17, 2022
Atlanta Hawks PR: The Hawks announced today that guard Tyrese Martin has been assigned to the College Park Skyhawks, while two-way guards Trent Forrest and Jarrett Culver have been transferred to the Skyhawks. -via Twitter @HawksPR / November 17, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.