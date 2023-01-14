Hawks 34, Raptors 25: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (20-22) play against the Toronto Raptors (23-23) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday January 14, 2023

Atlanta Hawks 34, Toronto Raptors 25 (End Q1)

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Dejounte Murray finished tonight’s opening quarter with 10 points on 4-4 (1.000%) shooting from the floor. It’s his second quarter of the season netting at least 10 points on a perfect clip from the floor and the 10th such quarter of his career. – Dejounte Murray finished tonight’s opening quarter with 10 points on 4-4 (1.000%) shooting from the floor. It’s his second quarter of the season netting at least 10 points on a perfect clip from the floor and the 10th such quarter of his career. – 8:06 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

After a horrible 1-for=13 start, Raptors claw their way back a bit, down 34-25 after a quarter – After a horrible 1-for=13 start, Raptors claw their way back a bit, down 34-25 after a quarter – 8:05 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Nice contributions from all 3 bench players — Juancho, Koloko, and Flynn — and Raps trail 34-25 after a quarter following a disastrous start. – Nice contributions from all 3 bench players — Juancho, Koloko, and Flynn — and Raps trail 34-25 after a quarter following a disastrous start. – 8:05 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Malachi could’ve easily shot that, now you got Juancho feeling good too. Love it. – Malachi could’ve easily shot that, now you got Juancho feeling good too. Love it. – 8:03 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Raptors down 20-3…then 26-8. BUT a 10-0 run has them within 8 with 3:00 min to go in Q1. If Toronto beats Atlanta tonight they’ll leapfrog the Hawks in the standings & finish their 6-game homestand at 4-2, w/ 4 straight wins. Big game. So after the slow start, time to hone in. – Raptors down 20-3…then 26-8. BUT a 10-0 run has them within 8 with 3:00 min to go in Q1. If Toronto beats Atlanta tonight they’ll leapfrog the Hawks in the standings & finish their 6-game homestand at 4-2, w/ 4 straight wins. Big game. So after the slow start, time to hone in. – 8:01 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Frank Kaminsky and Jalen Johnson in out of the timeout. – Frank Kaminsky and Jalen Johnson in out of the timeout. – 8:01 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Nurse, pre-game, on Malachi Flynn: “We know he’s a little bit streaky offensively. He’s either gonna be all or nothing. He’s either gonna make ’em all or not make any.”

This appears to be one of his ‘all’ nights, fortunately. He’s hit his first 2 shots, including a 3-pointer. – Nurse, pre-game, on Malachi Flynn: “We know he’s a little bit streaky offensively. He’s either gonna be all or nothing. He’s either gonna make ’em all or not make any.”This appears to be one of his ‘all’ nights, fortunately. He’s hit his first 2 shots, including a 3-pointer. – 8:00 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

After starting 1-of-13 Raptors go 6-of-7 and cut an 18-point Hawks lead to eight, with three minutes left in 1Q. Great full-court pass from Pascal Siakam and even better catch by Scottie Barnes for lay-up before timeout. Hawks shooting 10/16 from floor; Raps 7-of-20. – After starting 1-of-13 Raptors go 6-of-7 and cut an 18-point Hawks lead to eight, with three minutes left in 1Q. Great full-court pass from Pascal Siakam and even better catch by Scottie Barnes for lay-up before timeout. Hawks shooting 10/16 from floor; Raps 7-of-20. – 8:00 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Nick pre=game on Flynn:

“He’s a little bit streaky offensively, he’s either gonna be all or nothing, he’s either gonna make ‘em all or not make any.”

Malachi’s 2-for-2 in a minute and Raptors within 8 – Nick pre=game on Flynn:“He’s a little bit streaky offensively, he’s either gonna be all or nothing, he’s either gonna make ‘em all or not make any.”Malachi’s 2-for-2 in a minute and Raptors within 8 – 7:58 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Scottie Barnes with a GREAT “box out” of Hunter on a full-court baseball pass, getting himself a layup. Raps on a 14-2 run, Hawks lead down to 8. – Scottie Barnes with a GREAT “box out” of Hunter on a full-court baseball pass, getting himself a layup. Raps on a 14-2 run, Hawks lead down to 8. – 7:58 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Aaron Holiday and AJG will check in w/ 4:00 left in 1Q. JC and DJM head to the bench. – Aaron Holiday and AJG will check in w/ 4:00 left in 1Q. JC and DJM head to the bench. – 7:56 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

26 points in 16 possessions for Los Hawks. – 26 points in 16 possessions for Los Hawks. – 7:55 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

The Hawks have held the Raptors to 1-11 (9.1%) shooting from the floor w/ 7:09 left in 1Q. DJM hits a middie to put them up 12-2 and force Nick Nurse to call time out.

The Hawks are 5-8 overall and 1-2 from 3. – The Hawks have held the Raptors to 1-11 (9.1%) shooting from the floor w/ 7:09 left in 1Q. DJM hits a middie to put them up 12-2 and force Nick Nurse to call time out.The Hawks are 5-8 overall and 1-2 from 3. – 7:49 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors trail the Bucks …. I mean the Hawks, 12-2 after 5 minutes. Toronto is shooting 1-of-11 from the floor, so you understand the confusion. – Raptors trail the Bucks …. I mean the Hawks, 12-2 after 5 minutes. Toronto is shooting 1-of-11 from the floor, so you understand the confusion. – 7:48 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

In case you were wondering if the Raptors’ recent red-hot shooting was sustainable… they’re 1-for-11. – In case you were wondering if the Raptors’ recent red-hot shooting was sustainable… they’re 1-for-11. – 7:47 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Make it 1-for-11 with a couple of turnovers for good measure

Hawks up 12-2 at first timeout – Make it 1-for-11 with a couple of turnovers for good measureHawks up 12-2 at first timeout – 7:47 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

It’s not oh-for-a-thousand like the other night but Raptors open 1-for-9 from the floor and down 10-2 – It’s not oh-for-a-thousand like the other night but Raptors open 1-for-9 from the floor and down 10-2 – 7:46 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors are having a rough go of it against the Not Hornets – The Raptors are having a rough go of it against the Not Hornets – 7:46 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

De’Andre Hunter has broken a tie with Josh Smith (267) for 18th on the Hawks all-time three-pointers list with his first triple of the game. – De’Andre Hunter has broken a tie with Josh Smith (267) for 18th on the Hawks all-time three-pointers list with his first triple of the game. – 7:44 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Scottie Barnes (the Raptors’ starting C) opens the game on Trae Young (the Hawks’ starting PG). – Scottie Barnes (the Raptors’ starting C) opens the game on Trae Young (the Hawks’ starting PG). – 7:43 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

De’Andre Hunter competes with Scottie Barnes for rebound and triggers a jump ball. The Raptors win it but turn it over out of bounds.

Then the Hawks turn it over on the other end. – De’Andre Hunter competes with Scottie Barnes for rebound and triggers a jump ball. The Raptors win it but turn it over out of bounds.Then the Hawks turn it over on the other end. – 7:42 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Those sneaky Raptors are going to start VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Barnes to finish off the seemingly never-ending homestand – Those sneaky Raptors are going to start VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Barnes to finish off the seemingly never-ending homestand – 7:06 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Positive looks from Clint Capela in pregame warm-up. Hawks have already ruled him out tonight against the Raptors. 6:48 PM Positive looks from Clint Capela in pregame warm-up. Hawks have already ruled him out tonight against the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/4WgRXesRk4

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks Bogdan Bogdanovic (left quad soreness) is a game time decision against the Raptors. – Hawks Bogdan Bogdanovic (left quad soreness) is a game time decision against the Raptors. – 6:06 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Nick Nurse on the Raptors approach to guarding Trae Young after his career-low shooting numbers: “I guess we look at it as what he’s capable of doing and try to look at any combinations of what we’ve done in the past.” – Nick Nurse on the Raptors approach to guarding Trae Young after his career-low shooting numbers: “I guess we look at it as what he’s capable of doing and try to look at any combinations of what we’ve done in the past.” – 5:50 PM

