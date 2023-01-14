Kemba Walker headed to Italy?

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that EA7 Emporio Armani Milan are about to finalize a deal with 12-season NBA veteran Kemba Walker. The contract will be finalized only after the results of the medical tests.
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
The 2022-23 EuroLeague season is stacked with former NBAers:
Kemba Walker 🔜
Facundo Campazzo 🔜
Nikola Mirotic
Dwayne Bacon
Derrick Williams
Isaiah Canaan
Mike James
Carsen Edwards
Dzanan Musa
Edy Tavares
Shane Larkin
Markus Howard
Wade Baldwin
Isaac Bonga – 6:23 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
If the Kemba Walker to Olimpia Milan deal gets completed, it’ll be one of the greatest EuroLeague signings of all time. – 3:56 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
According to Gazzeta Dello Sport, Olimpia Milan is finalizing a deal with Kemba Walker. – 3:50 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Milan reportedly finalizing deal with Kemba Walker 👀 #EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/8zVi0GkkHD3:16 AM

Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks have waived guard Kemba Walker. pic.twitter.com/d75Mx2wDmd -via Twitter @MavsPR / January 6, 2023

