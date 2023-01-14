Kemba Walker headed to Italy?

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that EA7 Emporio Armani Milan are about to finalize a deal with 12-season NBA veteran Kemba Walker. The contract will be finalized only after the results of the medical tests.
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
The 2022-23 EuroLeague season is stacked with former NBAers:
Kemba Walker 🔜
Facundo Campazzo 🔜
Nikola Mirotic
Dwayne Bacon
Derrick Williams
Isaiah Canaan
Mike James
Carsen Edwards
Dzanan Musa
Edy Tavares
Shane Larkin
Markus Howard
Wade Baldwin
Isaac Bonga – 6:23 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
If the Kemba Walker to Olimpia Milan deal gets completed, it’ll be one of the greatest EuroLeague signings of all time. – 3:56 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
According to Gazzeta Dello Sport, Olimpia Milan is finalizing a deal with Kemba Walker. – 3:50 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Milan reportedly finalizing deal with Kemba Walker 👀 #EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/8zVi0GkkHD – 3:16 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kemba Walker to join Olimpia Milano? sportando.basketball/en/kemba-walke… – 3:06 AM
More on this storyline
ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported Friday that the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Kemba Walker before his salary becomes guaranteed on Sunday. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to MacMahon’s tweet with a shamrock and eye emojis. -via NBC Sports / January 7, 2023
Eddie Sefko: Jason Kidd says the option of bringing Kemba Walker back on a 10-day remains a possibility. -via Twitter @ESefko / January 6, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks have waived guard Kemba Walker. pic.twitter.com/d75Mx2wDmd -via Twitter @MavsPR / January 6, 2023
