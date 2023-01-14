Knicks reluctant to trade Immanuel Quickley

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Interesting — Thibodeau benching RJ Barrett to close and keeping in Quickley and Grimes. – 9:15 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talked about this on the podcast yesterday, but like…the Knicks moving Immanuel Quickley would be wild to me. I get that they want to maintain flexibility and paying him limits that.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Knicks take a 10 point lead, their largest of the night. Nice few minutes from Quickley with the assist on that dunk. – 8:55 PM
Michael Scotto: Another Knicks player whose name has circulated in the rumor mill this season is Immanuel Quickley. Several teams, including the Bucks, Mavericks, Wizards, and others, have expressed interest in Quickley, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / January 10, 2023
Steve Popper: Monty Williams throwing flowers at the Knicks: “Julius is playing at an all-star level. Quickley’s like Jamal Crawford in so many ways, can just get it going. Grimes Is just a tough dude on both ends of the floor. He can guard, he can shoot.” -via Twitter @StevePopper / January 2, 2023
As The Athletic’s Fred Katz recently expanded upon, New York has been discussing trade scenarios around several players, including Derrick Rose, Quickley, Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, an aspect that does not phase Rose. “The team is keeping communications open with me: When they told me I don’t think that they want to move me like that, they know that I have a lot left, and they love my connection and relationship that I have with all of the players on the team,” Rose said. “I’m not in the locker room trying to f— up the vibe of the team by having a messed up attitude like that. I’ve had so many lives in the NBA that now I’m in the position where I can sit back, teach the young guys, and if Thibs needs me, I can catch a rhythm and play the way I want to.” -via The Athletic / December 20, 2022
