Lakers have discussed deal involving Bojan Bogdanovic and Nerlens Noel with Pistons

And maybe that will be the case. I’ve heard the Lakers and Pistons have discussed a deal that would include both Bogdanović and Nerlens Noel. Since the Pistons are demanding draft assets in any deal for Bogdanović, it’s sort of a given that the Lakers would have to surrender a first-round pick to make a deal. Maybe they make a second deal to fortify the rotation further. Will they be willing to trade both picks that are currently trade-eligible? The sense around the league is they won’t. But we’ll see.
Source: Chris Mannix, Howard Beck @ Sports Illustrated
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Hamidou Diallo on playing center: “It’s more than tough, being out there guarding those big fellas. I commend, Jalen, Isaiah, Marvin, Nerlens.” – 9:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was Noel’s fourth foul. He hasn’t been able to deter Valanciunas tonight. – 8:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 59, Pistons 50
Valanciunas 15 pts, 6 rebs
Murphy 10 pts
McCollum 9 pts, 4 assts
Pretty strong half from the Pels other than their defense against Bojan Bogdanovic (18 pts). If they limit Detroit’s fastbreak opportunities, they should maintain control. – 8:10 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels just really spoke Bojan Bogdanovic missing two free throws into existence. 🤣 – 7:57 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Strong first quarter from the Euros. Bojan Bogdanovic has 14 points (6-6 FG). Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 points (6-7 FG). – 7:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels gotta do a better job of keeping Bojan Bogdanovic away from his spots. He’s already got 14 points on 6-6 shooting. – 7:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, Bogey, Bey and Noel
Pelicans starters: CJ, Daniels, Valanciunas, Marshall and Murphy – 6:49 PM
Diamond Leung @diamond83
Klutch settled a legal dispute with Nerlens Noel and then … ouch pic.twitter.com/Cj1NagDXn8 – 12:13 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: When the #Pistons needed Nerlens Noel the most, the veteran big man proved he still had plenty left in the tank to anchor a defense.
His 4-block, 3-steal defensive clinic helped Detroit beat Minnesota for the second time this season. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 12:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Nerlens Noel about getting the opportunity to send a reminder to teams about what he’s been doing for 10 years: “For sure, man. Ten years in, it’s a blessing. Nothing to take for granted. I’ve been doing this since high school, being a rim protector.” – 10:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On Noel’s lack of minutes, Casey acknowledged the Pistons are prioritizing Duren’s development. Credited Noel’s ability to stay ready. “He lets the young guys get the reps in practice, in shootarounds. He’s paying attention and understands what we’re doing.” – 9:49 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey on Nerlens Noel being prepared for the moment: “He’s seen everything. People forget how many NBA minutes he’s played. I trust that.” – 9:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey: “I thought Nerlens Noel changed the game.” Said his forced turnovers in the third quarter led to easy points for Detroit – 9:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Ivey: “I commend Nerlens for just staying ready.” Said his defense was contagious in the third quarter – 9:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jaden Ivey on Nerlens Noel: “It was definitely contagious. He just brought the energy tonight. I commend Nerlens for staying ready. He showed up big for us defensively tonight. He brought energy. We were sharing it, having fun.” – 9:33 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Final: #Pistons 135, #Wolves 118.
Detroit snaps a 3-game losing streak and sweeps Minnesota this season thanks to am offensive explosion led by Saddiq Bey’s season-high 31 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points and 6 rebs. – 9:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Pistons 135, Wolves 118. Tremendous response for DET after last night in Philly. No Stewart or Duren. Pistons beat Wolves twice by a combined 29 points this szn.
Bey: 31 points
Bogey: 27 points
Ivey: 18 points, 8 assists
Hayes: 18p, 7a
Diallo: 18p
Noel: 4 blocks all in 3Q – 9:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons rebounds: 35
Wolves rebounds: 34
Detroit doesn’t have either starting big. Noel only has five.
Great group effort. – 9:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Pistons 101, Wolves 87.
Nerlens Noel was only technically credited with four blocks in that 3Q, but it felt like six.
Bey: 24 points
Bogey: 19 points
Hayes: 16p, 6a
Ivey: 14p, 6a
Thought Noel’s defense transferred to everyone else. Only 23 points for Minn. – 8:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Pistons 101, Wolves 87. Detroit won the 3rd by a 36-23 margin, thanks to Bogey’s shotmaking and Noel’s defensive impact.
Bey: 24 points
Bogdanovic: 19 points, 6 rebounds
Hayes: 16 points, 6 assists
Ivey: 14 points
Diallo: 13 points – 8:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nerlens Noel has four blocks and two steals just in the third quarter. Big reason why the Pistons are up 13, he’s giving the defense some needed execution – 8:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons up 13 with 2:03 left in the 3Q. Killian Hayes is scoring inside, Noel is putting on a rim-protecting masterclass.
Sounds like Anthony Edwards is now going to return after it looked like he might sit at halftime due to a nagging hip injury lol – 8:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Timberwolves are acting like they never heard of Nerlens Noel before… pic.twitter.com/G7s6A4XNvb – 8:41 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Nerlens Noel is turning back the clock tonight. He has four blocks in the third quarter and is really anchoring the Pistons’ defense right now. – 8:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nerlens Noel has four blocks in the 3Q alone. There’s 5:14 left. – 8:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Noel has made some big defensive plays this quarter. Two blocks and two steals in the 3rd so far. Energizing the team and generating transition opportunities – 8:31 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
What a sequence. Nerlens Noel with a huge block. Ivey finds Saddiq for an and-one dunk. Ivey breaks out a little dance. – 8:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nerlens Noel’s rim protection in this 3Q has been a game’s worth so far.
Just really clinical stuff. – 8:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Two big plays by Noel defensively when Minnesota had a chance for some momentum.
Pistons up 3 with the ball early in 3Q despite an ehh start with turnovers. – 8:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
In Killian Hayes and Nerlens Noel, the Wolves will see two Pistons they didn’t when they lost to Detroit. Hayes was suspended for that game and Noel will get burn tonight with Duren and Stewart out.
I personally think that might be an upgrade. Look out for those two tonight. – 7:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Livers being back would be a good depth lift in ordinary circumstances. Unfortunately, Nerlens is the only healthy center on the roster and Detroit may need Livers to do some stuff he usually isn’t asked to do – 7:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Nerlens Noel.
Anthony Edwards (left hip soreness) will start tonight for the #Wolves. – 6:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hayes, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Noel will start tonight against the Wolves – 6:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Livers and Bojan Bogdanovic have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs. the #Timberwolves.
Livers hasn’t played since Dec. 1 after suffering a right shoulder injury against the #Mavs. pic.twitter.com/OPPnvg3I2e – 6:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Noel was a little rusty last night, but they’re going to lean on him with the center rotation depleted. “I’ve said from day one that 911, he’s going to be available. And he’s been, he’s been ready. You trust him as a pro who’s been there and seen that.” – 5:28 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nerlens Noel to pay Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul full commission on 2020 deal to settle legal dispute, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nerle… – 5:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pistons’ Nerlens Noel says he takes pride in helping Sixers’ Joel Embiid develop into a future Hall of Famer inquirer.com/sixers/nerlens… via @phillyinquirer – 3:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bojan Bogdanovic (left calf soreness) and Isaiah Livers (right shoulder sprain) have both been upgraded to probable. Livers hasn’t played since Dec. 1, and Bogey only missed one game.
Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness) and Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) are still out. – 3:29 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Our SSQ model says these were 4 of yesterday’s most unlikely buckets.
🪣 LJ Thorpe’s long game winner for Pyrintö in Finland
🪣 Westchester Knick Obadiah Noel from midcourt
🪣 Ethan Okwuosa’s 60′ heave for the SNHU Penmen
🪣 and Felician’s Niaimani Marshall beating the shot clock pic.twitter.com/ynjXWQkiVN – 2:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pistons’ Nerlens Noel says he takes pride in helping Sixers’ Joel Embiid develop into a future Hall of Famer inquirer.com/sixers/nerlens… via @phillyinquirer – 1:26 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As Nerlens Noel made his return to Philly and received a start for the Pistons, he went up against old friend Joel Embiid. They discussed their friendship and how close they are. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/11/six… via @SixersWire – 10:42 AM
Shams Charania: Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group settle Noel’s legal case – with Noel paying full commissions owed to Klutch Sports on the $5 million Knicks deal in 2020, and Noel withdrawing all legal proceedings. Statement: pic.twitter.com/isMq0L3rTU -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 11, 2023
I don’t think Alec Burks is going anywhere. I also don’t think Saddiq Bey does, though he may be more likely than the first two. Nerlens Noel is the only player I see getting traded, and that’s not even a guarantee. Teams may just wait to see if he gets bought out.” -via The Athletic / January 11, 2023
The No. 6 pick in the 2013 NBA draft, Noel helped Embiid through injuries and gave him pointers in order to help him succeed. As he made his return to Philadelphia on Tuesday, he reminisced on his time with the franchise. “Philadelphia is like a second home to me,” said Noel. “I got a lot of memories here. A lot of relationships from Joel, especially. Having him come in and helping him learn a couple of early-on things when he was a rookie being a year or two after him. I took a lot of pride in that and helping him build the foundation that he has today.” -via Sixers Wire / January 11, 2023
One key factor in this quiet NBA trade market midway through January is the league’s dearth of obvious sellers. Among the association’s 30 teams, 23 clubs have clear intentions of competing for the postseason as opposed to dealing established players for draft capital and or prospects in return. Even the 12-33 Detroit Pistons have maintained to rival executives their preference to keep Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, sources said, barring tremendous returns for either veteran perimeter scorer. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
Mike Curtis: #Pistons forwards Bojan Bogdanovic (right calf soreness) and Isaiah Livers (right shoulder sprain) have been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game against the #Timberwolves. Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness) and Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) are OUT. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / January 11, 2023
I’m going to do a more comprehensive trade piece next week, so I won’t get into all of the details here, but I don’t see Detroit making as many moves as people think. Honestly, more than one would surprise me. The Pistons’ asking price for Bojan Bogdanovic is high — I’m of the understanding that, at this moment in time, they won’t part with him for anything less than an unprotected first and a good young player — because they don’t want to trade him. It would take an overpay for Detroit to part ways with Bogdanović. -via The Athletic / January 11, 2023
