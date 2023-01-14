Lauri Markkanen ruled out with hip injury

David Locke: Lauri Markkanen is out tonight for the Utah Jazz
Source: Twitter @DLocke09
Source: Twitter @DLocke09
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
In all, no Lauri Markkanen, no Kelly Olynyk, no Collin Sexton and no Rudy Gay tonight for the Jazz – 7:11 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen is officially out vs. PHI due to a hip contusion. – 7:09 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Jazz will be without Collin Sexton tonight with the Sixers in town.
Lauri Markkanen is questionable with a hip. – 2:48 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 1/14):
QUESTIONABLE – Lauri Markkanen (left hip contusion)
OUT – Rudy Gay (left low back spasm)
OUT – Kelly Olynyk (left ankle sprain)
OUT – Collin Sexton (right hamstring injury maintenance)
OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League – Two-Way) – 2:44 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Clutch Lauri Markkanen blocks Franz Wagner’s attempt to tie the game and secure the W! 😤
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/4Sy8LAyFd3 – 1:30 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Only two players in NBA history have scored more points than Lauri Markkanen did tonight on four or fewer made field goals.
Chauncey Billups did it twice, Sleepy Floyd did it once.
Steve Smith matched Markkanen’s 28. – 11:48 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lauri Markkanen’s 21 free throws attempts are the most by a @Utah Jazz player since Karl Malone in 2003.
His 17 makes are the most since Deron Williams in 2008. – 11:43 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Lauri Markkanen blocked Franz Wagner’s 3PA.
Lauri at the FT line with the Jazz leading 111-108 with 4.9 seconds remaining. – 11:31 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Is Lauri Markkanen gonna be Walker Kessler’s ROY campaign manager? – 11:30 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Prior to this season Lauri Markkanen had recorded double-digit free throw attempts five times in his career.
He’s now done it five times in his last seven outings.
He’s lived at the line since New Year’s Eve. – 11:01 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
At the end of the third quarter, Utah’s Lauri Markkanen has more free throw attempts (17) than the entire @Orlando Magic team (14). – 10:52 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Lauri Markkanen (15) has attempted more FTs than the Magic (14) as a team. – 10:48 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
FTA/G for Lauri Markkanen by month:
October: 3.9
November: 4.4
December: 6.2
January: 9.8
13 FTA so far tonight – 10:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
1:32 remaining in the third quarter: the Jazz lead Orlando 82-75…Lauri Markkanen has 21 points and 9 rebounds….sexton has been terrific in the third quarter – 10:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen leads everyone with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Walker Kessler has 11 points, 5 rebounds and 5 blocked shots – 10:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Jazz 36, Magic 27.
Lauri Markkanen gets stuffed by the rim on his dunk attempt before the end of the first.
Utah ended the quarter on a heater. – 9:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 36, Magic 27. A nearly-perfect period ends with Lauri Markkanen driving hard, going under the hoop and attempting a reverse jam … only to stuff himself on the rim. Still, he has 12p, Jazz made 7-11 from 3, Magic shooting 38.5% overall. – 9:36 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Lauri Markkanen just got stuffed by the rim on a reverse dunk and slid to the floor and just stayed on his back. THT ran over and laughed and then pretended to give him CPR. Excellent stuff. – 9:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen just had his drink sprite moment….and the Jazz lead Orlando 36-27 at the end of one quarter – 9:35 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Lauri Markkanen’s cooking right now: 12 points after back-to-back 3s.
Magic trailing Jazz 34-23 with 1:39 remaining in the 1Q. Jazz on a 8-0 run. – 9:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen goes on a heater, in part because Bol Bol comes into the game. Markkanen has 12, and the Jazz lead Orlando 34-23…1:39 remaining in the first quarter – 9:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are on an 8-0 run, thanks to B2B wide-open 3s by Lauri Markkanen, whom the Magic should probably consider covering. Just a thought. He’s got 12p, and Utah leads Orlando 34-23 with 1:39 left 1Q. – 9:30 PM
Utah: Lauri Markkanen (left hip contusion) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Philadelphia. Mike Conley (rest) and Udoka Azubuike (health and safety protocols) are available, and Collin Sexton (right hamstring injury maintenance) and Rudy Gay (left low back spasm) are out. -via HoopsHype / January 14, 2023
Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel a decisive 13-0 run. Lauri Markkanen had 25 points and 16 rebounds against his former team. Malik Beasley, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 apiece as Utah won for just the second time in nine games. “I thought our guys just really dug in, stayed the course and stayed focused on the little things,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. -via ESPN / January 11, 2023
“I know I’ve gotten better as a player, gotten more mature as a person, so I think it just takes time to evolve,” Markkanen said. “Just sometimes I feel like I’m in the right place at the right time clicking with the coaching staff, system and the guys I’m surrounded with. It’s a different path for everybody.” Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Markkanen’s former teammate in Chicago, said: “I’m just happy for him. He’s 100% an All-Star in my book.” -via ESPN / January 10, 2023
