Mavericks 49, Blazers 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (24-19) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (22-22) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday January 14, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 49, Portland Trail Blazers 61 (Q2 02:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Couple of really nice scooping underhand finishes tonight for @Anfernee Simons – 10:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
AAAAAAAANT-MAAAAAAAAAN
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/dm75yBk0wK – 10:53 PM
AAAAAAAANT-MAAAAAAAAAN
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Mavs in the Jokic Zone right now. These last five minutes without Luka have felt like 90. – 10:51 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Tonight is AAPI night and they had a video segment where they read players nicknames Chinese fans gave them. Gary Payton II’s was “Handcuffs” because he’s 00. Like that one a lot. – 10:50 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
You hate to see the Mavericks not being able to take advantage when Ntilikina is heating up like he is. They are down 46-36 with 7:51 left in the half. – 10:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Game is getting away from Dallas a little bit here, but Kidd has no choice but to limit minutes of the top rotation players. Already at risk of running Doncic, Bullock, Dinwiddie, Hardaway into the ground. Especially Doncic. – 10:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Have to love Ntilikina’s no-hesitation assertiveness. He’s made strides offensively in Dallas. – 10:45 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers committed “only” 5 turnovers in the first quarter and converted 8 Dallas turnovers into 13 points. – 10:42 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks get 8-of-13 three-point shooting, including a triple from Frank Ntilikina at the first-quarter buzzer. Still trail 31-30, but they have withstood a pretty good push by the Blazers with their terrific shooting. – 10:40 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Interesting problem – do you let a bunch of guys who can’t do much aside from hit catch and shoot open 3s get a bunch of catch and shoot open 3s? Or do you guard Luka straight up and live with him scoring 50 – 10:40 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Blazers lead 31-30 after the first quarter. Reggie has 9 pts and is 3-of-4 on 3s. – 10:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 31, Mavs 30: end of first quarter. 11 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 4 points, 1 rebound/steal/block for @Jerami Grant. POR shooting 55 percent, DAL 52 percent. – 10:39 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
no. never. unlikely. nah.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/WwlmMl4BrB – 10:38 PM
no. never. unlikely. nah.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Very early Pinson appearance. We’re seeing the residual of several Mavs playing high minutes two nights ago in L.A., including Doncic with 53 and Dinwiddie with 51.
And so far Dallas is hanging in there. – 10:37 PM
Very early Pinson appearance. We’re seeing the residual of several Mavs playing high minutes two nights ago in L.A., including Doncic with 53 and Dinwiddie with 51.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks having a sharp-shooting first quarter, but they trail 27-24 with Luka going to the line. Blazers have been playing him with great physicality so far. – 10:35 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
How to put this gently — a few years ago I don’t hink Jerami Grant blocks that JaVale McGee dunk attempt without jumping. – 10:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka rubbing his neck after that collision. Good thing that’s not an important thing in basketball. – 10:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
With his ninth point tonight, @Damian Lillard has passed Glen Rice (18,336) on the NBA’s all-time scoring list to move up to the No. 75 spot. He entered the night at No. 76 with 18,328 points. – 10:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Steady climbing ⌚️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/5jOTXBbnGp – 10:28 PM
Steady climbing ⌚️
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Next to Doncic, Dame is my favorite player in the league to watch. So a double-treat! – 10:25 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
This is going to be a hard game for the Mavericks. Portland on a skid. No C-Wood. The Mavericks probably are looking at another down-to-the-wire situation. Purely a guess. It’s 13-13 now with Portland due a Josh Hart free throw after the TO. – 10:22 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
2 fouls on Powell. Mavs thin at center. Reckon we’ll see some McGee minutes and maybe Bertans at center, too. – 10:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Nurkic almost knocked Doncic into the second row on that rebound. – 10:20 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
We have our first Josh Hart turned-down open 3 of the night at the 10:15 mark. – 10:15 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs are starting Luka, Tim, Spencer, Dwight and Reggie tonight against the Blazers. It’s time. – 10:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
An advanced stat midseason review from our friend @JezData
Tune in to our Next Gen broadcast NOW on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/cCkj71XmLH – 10:07 PM
An advanced stat midseason review from our friend @JezData
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m really tired, but if I go to bed, I know Luka and Dame are going to wage an epic shootout tonight and I’ll wake up to a bunch of messages about it. – 10:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wild that Naz Reid and Luka Garza are going to combine to take 20+ shots tonight, given that Rudy Gobert has taken 5-or-fewer shots 12 times this season, including only taking 1 last night in 32 minutes.
Three very different types of centers, but same team and same position. – 10:00 PM
Wild that Naz Reid and Luka Garza are going to combine to take 20+ shots tonight, given that Rudy Gobert has taken 5-or-fewer shots 12 times this season, including only taking 1 last night in 32 minutes.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
LUKA GARZA IS COOKIN’
9 PTS IN 7 MIN pic.twitter.com/iqHaS7g9pa – 9:57 PM
LUKA GARZA IS COOKIN’
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic.
Blazers: Hart, Grant, Nurkic, Simmons, Lillard. – 9:42 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
POR starters: Hart, Grant, Nurkic, Simons, Lillard
9:10 tip @971TheFreak – 9:40 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
POR starters: Hart, Grant, Nurkic, Simons, Lillard
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Updates from Portland – Damian Lillard is available, was a game time decision with sprained left ankle. Mavs starters are Luka, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Powell. Mavs at Blazers coming up at 9p on BSSW. – 9:38 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@modelousa | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/PRdrxNz2eN – 9:36 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Always for the fans 🙌
@Luka Doncic // #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/ZlwmQB0Fxl – 9:25 PM
Always for the fans 🙌
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Dallas Mavericks
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/fWZ2CDkt1I – 9:22 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Dallas Mavericks
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
New halftime tradition these past few games: D’Angelo Russell and Luka Garza playing 1 on 1 – 9:18 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd– Christian Wood is out tonight w/sprained ankle suffered late Thursday in LA – 8:50 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
No Christian Wood tonight due to sprained right ankle suffered late in Thursday’s game – 8:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
As #Cavs Jarrett Allen said to me after the game in Portland, “Feed your local big man.” – 8:32 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Greetings from Portland, the capital of the people’s republic of Portlandia, for the first of a b2b between the Blazers and Mavs. pic.twitter.com/TpDpQYPhF7 – 8:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Lillard looks pretty good to me but I’m no doc. pic.twitter.com/Dv3hJtqYSq – 8:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Lillard (ankle) remains questionable, Billups says. Going to test it in warmups. – 8:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups, asked if Josh Hart has been too reluctant to shoot: “Yeah.” – 8:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Can you beat Nas’ high score?! Try the new All-Star Shooters filter on IG and test your shot!
🔗: https://t.co/KPflraIdtq pic.twitter.com/oUHC9PRlYp – 6:43 PM
Can you beat Nas’ high score?! Try the new All-Star Shooters filter on IG and test your shot!
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Can you beat Nas’ high score?!
Try the new All-Star Shooters filter on IG and test your shot!
🔗: https://t.co/KPflraIdtq pic.twitter.com/bAH53qpe1a – 6:36 PM
Can you beat Nas’ high score?!
Try the new All-Star Shooters filter on IG and test your shot!
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Drop a 😁 because it’s game day
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/TGTKGfHurx – 5:41 PM
Drop a 😁 because it’s game day
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Highlighting the voices of Rip City as we celebrate our inaugural AAPI Heritage Night! pic.twitter.com/eM8Q7w09EQ – 5:22 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Dāvis is a MOOD.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/sNgr8brNGs – 5:02 PM
Dāvis is a MOOD.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
More Luka Doncic history: Joins Michael Jordan with a 10-game run for the record books
cbssports.com/nba/news/more-… – 4:38 PM
More Luka Doncic history: Joins Michael Jordan with a 10-game run for the record books
