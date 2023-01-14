Mavericks 49, Blazers 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (24-19) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (22-22) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday January 14, 2023

Dallas Mavericks 49, Portland Trail Blazers 61 (Q2 02:48)

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Mavs in the Jokic Zone right now. These last five minutes without Luka have felt like 90. – Mavs in the Jokic Zone right now. These last five minutes without Luka have felt like 90. – 10:51 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Tonight is AAPI night and they had a video segment where they read players nicknames Chinese fans gave them. Gary Payton II’s was “Handcuffs” because he’s 00. Like that one a lot. – Tonight is AAPI night and they had a video segment where they read players nicknames Chinese fans gave them. Gary Payton II’s was “Handcuffs” because he’s 00. Like that one a lot. – 10:50 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

You hate to see the Mavericks not being able to take advantage when Ntilikina is heating up like he is. They are down 46-36 with 7:51 left in the half. – You hate to see the Mavericks not being able to take advantage when Ntilikina is heating up like he is. They are down 46-36 with 7:51 left in the half. – 10:49 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Game is getting away from Dallas a little bit here, but Kidd has no choice but to limit minutes of the top rotation players. Already at risk of running Doncic, Bullock, Dinwiddie, Hardaway into the ground. Especially Doncic. – Game is getting away from Dallas a little bit here, but Kidd has no choice but to limit minutes of the top rotation players. Already at risk of running Doncic, Bullock, Dinwiddie, Hardaway into the ground. Especially Doncic. – 10:48 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Have to love Ntilikina’s no-hesitation assertiveness. He’s made strides offensively in Dallas. – Have to love Ntilikina’s no-hesitation assertiveness. He’s made strides offensively in Dallas. – 10:45 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

The Blazers committed “only” 5 turnovers in the first quarter and converted 8 Dallas turnovers into 13 points. – The Blazers committed “only” 5 turnovers in the first quarter and converted 8 Dallas turnovers into 13 points. – 10:42 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Gary Payton II has 4 steals in 4 minutes – Gary Payton II has 4 steals in 4 minutes – 10:42 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks get 8-of-13 three-point shooting, including a triple from Frank Ntilikina at the first-quarter buzzer. Still trail 31-30, but they have withstood a pretty good push by the Blazers with their terrific shooting. – Mavericks get 8-of-13 three-point shooting, including a triple from Frank Ntilikina at the first-quarter buzzer. Still trail 31-30, but they have withstood a pretty good push by the Blazers with their terrific shooting. – 10:40 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Interesting problem – do you let a bunch of guys who can’t do much aside from hit catch and shoot open 3s get a bunch of catch and shoot open 3s? Or do you guard Luka straight up and live with him scoring 50 – Interesting problem – do you let a bunch of guys who can’t do much aside from hit catch and shoot open 3s get a bunch of catch and shoot open 3s? Or do you guard Luka straight up and live with him scoring 50 – 10:40 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

11 threes in the first 12 minutes ☔ – 11 threes in the first 12 minutes ☔ – 10:39 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Blazers lead 31-30 after the first quarter. Reggie has 9 pts and is 3-of-4 on 3s. – Blazers lead 31-30 after the first quarter. Reggie has 9 pts and is 3-of-4 on 3s. – 10:39 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Very early Pinson appearance. We’re seeing the residual of several Mavs playing high minutes two nights ago in L.A., including Doncic with 53 and Dinwiddie with 51.

And so far Dallas is hanging in there. – Very early Pinson appearance. We’re seeing the residual of several Mavs playing high minutes two nights ago in L.A., including Doncic with 53 and Dinwiddie with 51.And so far Dallas is hanging in there. – 10:37 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks having a sharp-shooting first quarter, but they trail 27-24 with Luka going to the line. Blazers have been playing him with great physicality so far. – Mavericks having a sharp-shooting first quarter, but they trail 27-24 with Luka going to the line. Blazers have been playing him with great physicality so far. – 10:35 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

How to put this gently — a few years ago I don’t hink Jerami Grant blocks that JaVale McGee dunk attempt without jumping. – How to put this gently — a few years ago I don’t hink Jerami Grant blocks that JaVale McGee dunk attempt without jumping. – 10:32 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka rubbing his neck after that collision. Good thing that’s not an important thing in basketball. – Luka rubbing his neck after that collision. Good thing that’s not an important thing in basketball. – 10:31 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Next to Doncic, Dame is my favorite player in the league to watch. So a double-treat! – Next to Doncic, Dame is my favorite player in the league to watch. So a double-treat! – 10:25 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

This is going to be a hard game for the Mavericks. Portland on a skid. No C-Wood. The Mavericks probably are looking at another down-to-the-wire situation. Purely a guess. It’s 13-13 now with Portland due a Josh Hart free throw after the TO. – This is going to be a hard game for the Mavericks. Portland on a skid. No C-Wood. The Mavericks probably are looking at another down-to-the-wire situation. Purely a guess. It’s 13-13 now with Portland due a Josh Hart free throw after the TO. – 10:22 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

2 fouls on Powell. Mavs thin at center. Reckon we’ll see some McGee minutes and maybe Bertans at center, too. – 2 fouls on Powell. Mavs thin at center. Reckon we’ll see some McGee minutes and maybe Bertans at center, too. – 10:21 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Nurkic almost knocked Doncic into the second row on that rebound. – Nurkic almost knocked Doncic into the second row on that rebound. – 10:20 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

We have our first Josh Hart turned-down open 3 of the night at the 10:15 mark. – We have our first Josh Hart turned-down open 3 of the night at the 10:15 mark. – 10:15 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Mavs are starting Luka, Tim, Spencer, Dwight and Reggie tonight against the Blazers. It’s time. – Mavs are starting Luka, Tim, Spencer, Dwight and Reggie tonight against the Blazers. It’s time. – 10:10 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

An advanced stat midseason review from our friend @JezData

Tune in to our Next Gen broadcast NOW on @ROOTSPORTS_NW 10:07 PM An advanced stat midseason review from our friend @JezDataTune in to our Next Gen broadcast NOW on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/cCkj71XmLH

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’m really tired, but if I go to bed, I know Luka and Dame are going to wage an epic shootout tonight and I’ll wake up to a bunch of messages about it. – I’m really tired, but if I go to bed, I know Luka and Dame are going to wage an epic shootout tonight and I’ll wake up to a bunch of messages about it. – 10:03 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wild that Naz Reid and Luka Garza are going to combine to take 20+ shots tonight, given that Rudy Gobert has taken 5-or-fewer shots 12 times this season, including only taking 1 last night in 32 minutes.

Three very different types of centers, but same team and same position. – Wild that Naz Reid and Luka Garza are going to combine to take 20+ shots tonight, given that Rudy Gobert has taken 5-or-fewer shots 12 times this season, including only taking 1 last night in 32 minutes.Three very different types of centers, but same team and same position. – 10:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

LUKA GARZA IS COOKIN’

9 PTS IN 7 MIN 9:57 PM LUKA GARZA IS COOKIN’9 PTS IN 7 MIN pic.twitter.com/iqHaS7g9pa

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Now Luka takes Evan Mobley right to the hole – Now Luka takes Evan Mobley right to the hole – 9:55 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Updates from Portland – Damian Lillard is available, was a game time decision with sprained left ankle. Mavs starters are Luka, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Powell. Mavs at Blazers coming up at 9p on BSSW. – Updates from Portland – Damian Lillard is available, was a game time decision with sprained left ankle. Mavs starters are Luka, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Powell. Mavs at Blazers coming up at 9p on BSSW. – 9:38 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

New halftime tradition these past few games: D’Angelo Russell and Luka Garza playing 1 on 1 – New halftime tradition these past few games: D’Angelo Russell and Luka Garza playing 1 on 1 – 9:18 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Per JKidd– Christian Wood is out tonight w/sprained ankle suffered late Thursday in LA – Per JKidd– Christian Wood is out tonight w/sprained ankle suffered late Thursday in LA – 8:50 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

No Christian Wood tonight due to sprained right ankle suffered late in Thursday’s game – No Christian Wood tonight due to sprained right ankle suffered late in Thursday’s game – 8:34 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Greetings from Portland, the capital of the people’s republic of Portlandia, for the first of a b2b between the Blazers and Mavs. 8:29 PM Greetings from Portland, the capital of the people’s republic of Portlandia, for the first of a b2b between the Blazers and Mavs. pic.twitter.com/TpDpQYPhF7

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Lillard looks pretty good to me but I’m no doc. 8:28 PM Lillard looks pretty good to me but I’m no doc. pic.twitter.com/Dv3hJtqYSq

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Lillard (ankle) remains questionable, Billups says. Going to test it in warmups. – Lillard (ankle) remains questionable, Billups says. Going to test it in warmups. – 8:18 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups, asked if Josh Hart has been too reluctant to shoot: “Yeah.” – Chauncey Billups, asked if Josh Hart has been too reluctant to shoot: “Yeah.” – 8:16 PM

