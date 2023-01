Mavericks 49, Blazers 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Can you beat Nas’ high score?!Try the new All-Star Shooters filter on IG and test your shot!🔗: https://t.co/KPflraIdtq

Can you beat Nas’ high score?! Try the new All-Star Shooters filter on IG and test your shot!🔗: https://t.co/KPflraIdtq

Greetings from Portland, the capital of the people’s republic of Portlandia, for the first of a b2b between the Blazers and Mavs. pic.twitter.com/TpDpQYPhF7

As #Cavs Jarrett Allen said to me after the game in Portland, “Feed your local big man.” – 8:32 PM

Updates from Portland – Damian Lillard is available, was a game time decision with sprained left ankle. Mavs starters are Luka, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Powell. Mavs at Blazers coming up at 9p on BSSW. – 9:38 PM

Wild that Naz Reid and Luka Garza are going to combine to take 20+ shots tonight, given that Rudy Gobert has taken 5-or-fewer shots 12 times this season, including only taking 1 last night in 32 minutes.Three very different types of centers, but same team and same position. – 10:00 PM

I’m really tired, but if I go to bed, I know Luka and Dame are going to wage an epic shootout tonight and I’ll wake up to a bunch of messages about it. – 10:03 PM

An advanced stat midseason review from our friend @JezDataTune in to our Next Gen broadcast NOW on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/cCkj71XmLH

We have our first Josh Hart turned-down open 3 of the night at the 10:15 mark. – 10:15 PM

2 fouls on Powell. Mavs thin at center. Reckon we’ll see some McGee minutes and maybe Bertans at center, too. – 10:21 PM

This is going to be a hard game for the Mavericks. Portland on a skid. No C-Wood. The Mavericks probably are looking at another down-to-the-wire situation. Purely a guess. It’s 13-13 now with Portland due a Josh Hart free throw after the TO. – 10:22 PM

Next to Doncic, Dame is my favorite player in the league to watch. So a double-treat! – 10:25 PM

With his ninth point tonight, @Damian Lillard has passed Glen Rice (18,336) on the NBA’s all-time scoring list to move up to the No. 75 spot. He entered the night at No. 76 with 18,328 points. – 10:30 PM

Mavericks having a sharp-shooting first quarter, but they trail 27-24 with Luka going to the line. Blazers have been playing him with great physicality so far. – 10:35 PM

Very early Pinson appearance. We’re seeing the residual of several Mavs playing high minutes two nights ago in L.A., including Doncic with 53 and Dinwiddie with 51.And so far Dallas is hanging in there. – 10:37 PM

Blazers lead 31-30 after the first quarter. Reggie has 9 pts and is 3-of-4 on 3s. – 10:39 PM

Interesting problem – do you let a bunch of guys who can’t do much aside from hit catch and shoot open 3s get a bunch of catch and shoot open 3s? Or do you guard Luka straight up and live with him scoring 50 – 10:40 PM

Mavericks get 8-of-13 three-point shooting, including a triple from Frank Ntilikina at the first-quarter buzzer. Still trail 31-30, but they have withstood a pretty good push by the Blazers with their terrific shooting. – 10:40 PM

Game is getting away from Dallas a little bit here, but Kidd has no choice but to limit minutes of the top rotation players. Already at risk of running Doncic, Bullock, Dinwiddie, Hardaway into the ground. Especially Doncic. – 10:48 PM

You hate to see the Mavericks not being able to take advantage when Ntilikina is heating up like he is. They are down 46-36 with 7:51 left in the half. – 10:49 PM

Tonight is AAPI night and they had a video segment where they read players nicknames Chinese fans gave them. Gary Payton II’s was “Handcuffs” because he’s 00. Like that one a lot. – 10:50 PM

Mavs in the Jokic Zone right now. These last five minutes without Luka have felt like 90. – 10:51 PM

