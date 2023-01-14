Mike Brown: If Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox aren't All-Stars, shame on the whole process

Fox was tenth among Western Conference guards following the second fan vote results, while Sabonis did not even make the Top 10 in the big men’s department. “If Domas and Foxy aren’t All-Stars, shame on the whole process because those guys are more than deserving,” Kings coach Mike Brown said of his duo. “You are talking about the guy [Sabonis] who is tied for the single-season triple-double record in the Sacramento era. It says something. And it’s not something that we are sitting in 12th place. I truly believe you have to give heavy consideration to everybody’s record when it comes to voting for All-Star players.”
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Sabonis hasn’t been here a year and he’s one of my favorite Kings of all-time.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown makes plea for the NBA, fans and media to take notice & give All-Star consideration to his players Domantas Sabonis & De’Aaron Fox are doing this season, following Friday’s 139-114 win over the Rockets.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
As a kid, I idolized Rick Adelman. He will forever be my favorite NBA head coach.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis giving out experience lessons to Alperen Sengun 🔥
James Ham @James_HamNBA
James Ham @James_HamNBA
James Ham @James_HamNBA
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Domantas Sabonis’ triple-double helped Sacramento LIGHT THE BEAM‼️
Domantas Sabonis’ triple-double helped Sacramento LIGHT THE BEAM‼️
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
James Ham @James_HamNBA
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kings 139, Rockets 114. Rockets ninth-consecutive loss. Most points they have allowed this season. Kings hit the Rockets for 135 on Wed. Sabonis with 19p, 15r, 16a, his fourth triple double. Jabari Smith Jr. with a career-high 27. Green also with 27, but just 2 in the 2nd half. – 12:36 AM
Kings 139, Rockets 114. Rockets ninth-consecutive loss. Most points they have allowed this season. Kings hit the Rockets for 135 on Wed. Sabonis with 19p, 15r, 16a, his fourth triple double. Jabari Smith Jr. with a career-high 27. Green also with 27, but just 2 in the 2nd half. – 12:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Sabonis tonight:
Sabonis tonight:
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings: Domantas Sabonis joins Oscar Robertson as the only players in franchise history to post at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game.
Robertson did so 15 times and most recently on Jan. 8, 1965 against PHI. – 12:28 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis joins Oscar Robertson as the only players in franchise history to post at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game.
Robertson did so 15 times and most recently on Jan. 8, 1965 against PHI. – 12:27 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
StatMuse @statmuse
Centers to record a 15/15/15 game:
Centers to record a 15/15/15 game:
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
James Ham @James_HamNBA
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Lost in all the “fun”, I missed Domantas Sabonis securing the triple double.
He has 18 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in 33 minutes. – 12:15 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis rejects Sengun at the rim and then finds Terence Davis for the three.
Kings lead the Rockets 87-79. pic.twitter.com/sTnmwt0PSX – 11:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox is the only Kings starter not to get to the free throw line. And he’s been attacking.
Make it make sense. – 11:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Gordon.
Lineup is 0-1 with a 99-91 loss to the Pacers this season.
Kings starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Davis, Fox. – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 15/12/6 on 50 FG% in a season:
Players with 15/12/6 on 50 FG% in a season:
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Caught up with Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown, who joined star guard De’Aaron Fox at the @SacHornetsMBB game tonight.
Brown talked about his relationship with Hornets head coach @CoachDPatrick, his thoughts on the Sac State team, and the Fox family in the community. pic.twitter.com/X7EgRXAy28 – 12:32 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
“Domas and Foxy, they are just not getting enough love. It’s a shame,” Brown claimed. “The triple-double he [Sabonis] had, the way he got it, I think Oscar Robertson was the only one who had a triple-double like that. To me, that’s absolutely amazing. And it’s not the one-off because it’s not his first triple-double. So, hopefully, sooner than later these guys start getting the appropriate love from around the league that they deserve. -via BasketNews / January 14, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Domantas Sabonis last night: ✅ 25 PTS ✅ 14 REB ✅ 9 AST He’s recorded 18 consecutive double-doubles, the longest such streak by a King since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985. Sabonis over that span: 21.1 PPG 14.4 RPG 7.3 APG 63.7 FG% Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / January 12, 2023
Jason Anderson: Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has recorded his 18th consecutive double-double vs. the Houston Rockets, extending his own franchise record. He has 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / January 12, 2023
Magic Johnson: The two point guards we should be talking about for the All Star Game are De’Aaron Fox (averaging 24 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists) and Jalen Brunson (averaging 22 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists). As of today, both players have their teams in the playoffs. -via Twitter @MagicJohnson / January 11, 2023
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Mike Brown’s response to De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis being outside the top 10 in fan voting for the All-Star Game: “Them fans don’t know what they’re talking about.” -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / January 9, 2023
