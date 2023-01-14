Nikola Jokic not on injury report against Magic

Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic is off the #Nuggets injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando. Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar are both probable.
Source: Twitter @msinger
Source: Twitter @msinger
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic is off the #Nuggets injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando.
Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar are both probable. – 5:51 PM
Nikola Jokic is off the #Nuggets injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando.
Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar are both probable. – 5:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic isn’t on the Nuggets’ injury report for tomorrow vs. Magic. Just a one-game absence. Jamal Murray, Vlatko Cancar are probable. – 4:56 PM
Nikola Jokic isn’t on the Nuggets’ injury report for tomorrow vs. Magic. Just a one-game absence. Jamal Murray, Vlatko Cancar are probable. – 4:56 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
No Nikola Jokic on the injury report for tomorrow’s game against Orlando.
Vlatko Cancar (lower leg contusion) and Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain) are probable. Jeff Green, Collin Gillespie and Peyton Watson are still out. – 4:46 PM
No Nikola Jokic on the injury report for tomorrow’s game against Orlando.
Vlatko Cancar (lower leg contusion) and Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain) are probable. Jeff Green, Collin Gillespie and Peyton Watson are still out. – 4:46 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
An oldie, but goodie. It’s the comments for me haha, and a reminder that maybe things will turn out actually pretty good 👍🏾 #Nuggets #Jokic pic.twitter.com/ye8DfHCSxP – 2:56 PM
An oldie, but goodie. It’s the comments for me haha, and a reminder that maybe things will turn out actually pretty good 👍🏾 #Nuggets #Jokic pic.twitter.com/ye8DfHCSxP – 2:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I don’t think Nuggets get 2 All-Stars, but if they’re in 1st place by the time coaches actually vote, more likely AG/Jamal get in.
Locks: Joker, Luka, SGA, Steph, LeBron, Ja
Likely: Sabonis, Zion, Davis, Markkanen
Debatable: Booker, Dame, Fox, PG, Ant, Klay, JJJ, AG, Murray – 2:05 PM
I don’t think Nuggets get 2 All-Stars, but if they’re in 1st place by the time coaches actually vote, more likely AG/Jamal get in.
Locks: Joker, Luka, SGA, Steph, LeBron, Ja
Likely: Sabonis, Zion, Davis, Markkanen
Debatable: Booker, Dame, Fox, PG, Ant, Klay, JJJ, AG, Murray – 2:05 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic facing a long-term absence is unlikely #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:16 PM
Nikola Jokic facing a long-term absence is unlikely #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Also watched DEN-LAC this morning:
-Good win for DEN w/o Jokic. Jordan played well.
-Loved seeing Murray & MPJ step up to lead the offense
-Nnaji giving DEN good minutes
-LAC should be better🤷♂️even w/o guys
-Moses Brown converted soon? He’s a rotation guy behind Zubac now. – 11:17 AM
Also watched DEN-LAC this morning:
-Good win for DEN w/o Jokic. Jordan played well.
-Loved seeing Murray & MPJ step up to lead the offense
-Nnaji giving DEN good minutes
-LAC should be better🤷♂️even w/o guys
-Moses Brown converted soon? He’s a rotation guy behind Zubac now. – 11:17 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Two nights at Crypto, two losses.
Clippers listing still, fall 115-103* to Denver sans Jokic.
Kawhi leads LA (22-22) with 24 points, four in the fourth, when the Clippers went without a real center for all but three minutes.
*don’t type and walk – 12:37 AM
Two nights at Crypto, two losses.
Clippers listing still, fall 115-103* to Denver sans Jokic.
Kawhi leads LA (22-22) with 24 points, four in the fourth, when the Clippers went without a real center for all but three minutes.
*don’t type and walk – 12:37 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nuggets 3P% in January:
63.6 — Jokic
54.2 — KCP
51.9 — Jamal
47.5 — Bones
The best 3-point shooting team in the league this season. pic.twitter.com/EQSQfoahIC – 12:35 AM
Nuggets 3P% in January:
63.6 — Jokic
54.2 — KCP
51.9 — Jamal
47.5 — Bones
The best 3-point shooting team in the league this season. pic.twitter.com/EQSQfoahIC – 12:35 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Two nights at Crypto, two losses.
Clippers listing still, fall 115-113, to Denver sans Jokic.
Kawhi leads LA (22-22) with 24 points, four in the fourth, when the Clippers went without a real center for all but three minutes. – 12:34 AM
Two nights at Crypto, two losses.
Clippers listing still, fall 115-113, to Denver sans Jokic.
Kawhi leads LA (22-22) with 24 points, four in the fourth, when the Clippers went without a real center for all but three minutes. – 12:34 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s five in a row and 15 of 18. The #Nuggets are surging.
115-103. Denver allowed just 45 points in the second half. And Nikola Jokic rested in Denver. – 12:33 AM
That’s five in a row and 15 of 18. The #Nuggets are surging.
115-103. Denver allowed just 45 points in the second half. And Nikola Jokic rested in Denver. – 12:33 AM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Painful loss for the Clippers as they fall to Denver with Jokic not playing. That one hurts. 115-103 the tally. Nuggets have the best record in the West. Clippers sit at .500. – 12:33 AM
Painful loss for the Clippers as they fall to Denver with Jokic not playing. That one hurts. 115-103 the tally. Nuggets have the best record in the West. Clippers sit at .500. – 12:33 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No Jokic, no problem. Nuggets move to 3-0 vs Clippers this season after 115-103 win in LA.
Clippers have lost 7 of 8 and are back at .500 at 22-22. They have a noon tip vs Rockets Sunday.
Jamal Murray led Nuggets with 24/8. Denver now 2-2 this season without Jokic. – 12:32 AM
No Jokic, no problem. Nuggets move to 3-0 vs Clippers this season after 115-103 win in LA.
Clippers have lost 7 of 8 and are back at .500 at 22-22. They have a noon tip vs Rockets Sunday.
Jamal Murray led Nuggets with 24/8. Denver now 2-2 this season without Jokic. – 12:32 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Looking forward to the Sportscenter recap of this game:
– “KAWHI DUNK!”
– “JOHN WALL YAM!”
– *15 CLIPPERS HIGHLIGHTS”
…oh yeah, Nuggets won without Jokic. That too.
Nice team win for Denver. Brought the energy from the tip and got better on defense as the game went on. – 12:31 AM
Looking forward to the Sportscenter recap of this game:
– “KAWHI DUNK!”
– “JOHN WALL YAM!”
– *15 CLIPPERS HIGHLIGHTS”
…oh yeah, Nuggets won without Jokic. That too.
Nice team win for Denver. Brought the energy from the tip and got better on defense as the game went on. – 12:31 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Nuggets’ record without Jokic, in case you were wondering (I was)…
2020-21: 0-0
2021-22: 2-6
2022-23: 2-2 – 12:31 AM
Nuggets’ record without Jokic, in case you were wondering (I was)…
2020-21: 0-0
2021-22: 2-6
2022-23: 2-2 – 12:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray:
24 PTS
8 REB
4-7 3P
Led the team in scoring and rebounding without Jokic. pic.twitter.com/QW4LemYDVO – 12:30 AM
Jamal Murray:
24 PTS
8 REB
4-7 3P
Led the team in scoring and rebounding without Jokic. pic.twitter.com/QW4LemYDVO – 12:30 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Centers to record a 15/15/15 game:
— Nikola Jokic
— Wilt Chamberlain
And now, Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/qRvOOEyAAX – 12:26 AM
Centers to record a 15/15/15 game:
— Nikola Jokic
— Wilt Chamberlain
And now, Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/qRvOOEyAAX – 12:26 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
“Should Nikola Jokic win three straight MVPs” is fundamentally not the question. The question is “should Nikola Jokic be the 2022-23 MVP,” and if that happens to give him his third straight MVP, that’s incidental. Each year should exist in a vacuum. – 12:23 AM
“Should Nikola Jokic win three straight MVPs” is fundamentally not the question. The question is “should Nikola Jokic be the 2022-23 MVP,” and if that happens to give him his third straight MVP, that’s incidental. Each year should exist in a vacuum. – 12:23 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Clippers 58-57:
-MPJ: 14-2-2 with a block, lots of really impressive finishes
-Jamal: 13-3-2
-Nuggets with 16 assists as a team. AG leads with 4.
Really impressive performance from Denver without Joker IMO. pic.twitter.com/XQkjZsQumS – 11:11 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Clippers 58-57:
-MPJ: 14-2-2 with a block, lots of really impressive finishes
-Jamal: 13-3-2
-Nuggets with 16 assists as a team. AG leads with 4.
Really impressive performance from Denver without Joker IMO. pic.twitter.com/XQkjZsQumS – 11:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Would not have guessed that Denver still would’ve shot 66% with 10 assists in the first quarter without Nikola Jokic, but here we are. Tons of playmaking all over, from AG to Jamal to Mike to DJ.
Clips up 34-32. – 10:41 PM
Would not have guessed that Denver still would’ve shot 66% with 10 assists in the first quarter without Nikola Jokic, but here we are. Tons of playmaking all over, from AG to Jamal to Mike to DJ.
Clips up 34-32. – 10:41 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
10 assists for the Nuggets in the first quarter. Nuggets playing connected so far even without Jokic in the lineup. – 10:41 PM
10 assists for the Nuggets in the first quarter. Nuggets playing connected so far even without Jokic in the lineup. – 10:41 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets remembering to pass without Jokic is nice. Making those shots is even better. Denver is filling all the offensive lanes so far, making sure the Clips can’t cheat off anyone. A non-Jokic offense is weird to see, but Denver’s committed to it so far. – 10:37 PM
The Nuggets remembering to pass without Jokic is nice. Making those shots is even better. Denver is filling all the offensive lanes so far, making sure the Clips can’t cheat off anyone. A non-Jokic offense is weird to see, but Denver’s committed to it so far. – 10:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No Jokic, no problem for a Nuggets offense currently shooting 70.6% FGs. Nuggets take 28-26 lead, and Clippers call timeout with 2:50 left in opening quarter.
All five Nuggets starters have 2 or 3 FGs. – 10:33 PM
No Jokic, no problem for a Nuggets offense currently shooting 70.6% FGs. Nuggets take 28-26 lead, and Clippers call timeout with 2:50 left in opening quarter.
All five Nuggets starters have 2 or 3 FGs. – 10:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Tonight’s a great test of what Denver’s No. 1 offense looks like without Nikola Jokic, its engine. Already seen some quality playmaking from point guard AG and Jamal. – 10:22 PM
Tonight’s a great test of what Denver’s No. 1 offense looks like without Nikola Jokic, its engine. Already seen some quality playmaking from point guard AG and Jamal. – 10:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Most 30-point, 15-rebound games this season:
Anthony Davis – 6
Giannis Antetokuonmpo – 4
Nikola Jokic – 3
Jonas Valanciunas – 3 – 9:41 PM
Most 30-point, 15-rebound games this season:
Anthony Davis – 6
Giannis Antetokuonmpo – 4
Nikola Jokic – 3
Jonas Valanciunas – 3 – 9:41 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets announce a starting five of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and … *drum roll* … DeAndre Jordan for tonight’s game against the Clippers. Nikola Jokic gets the night off to manage a bothersome wrist. – 9:40 PM
The Nuggets announce a starting five of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and … *drum roll* … DeAndre Jordan for tonight’s game against the Clippers. Nikola Jokic gets the night off to manage a bothersome wrist. – 9:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue about Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. He said focus is more on Clippers.
Then followed about Jamal Murray, and while he is a key player of emphasis for LA, Lue made sure he brought up Aaron Gordon destroying Clippers frequently. pic.twitter.com/tlAeXDl8W9 – 9:37 PM
Asked Tyronn Lue about Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. He said focus is more on Clippers.
Then followed about Jamal Murray, and while he is a key player of emphasis for LA, Lue made sure he brought up Aaron Gordon destroying Clippers frequently. pic.twitter.com/tlAeXDl8W9 – 9:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone discussing Nikola Jokic being out with wrist injury tonight at LA, with hope that he will return Sunday. pic.twitter.com/3G8fKRH2hy – 9:31 PM
Michael Malone discussing Nikola Jokic being out with wrist injury tonight at LA, with hope that he will return Sunday. pic.twitter.com/3G8fKRH2hy – 9:31 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says he’s more worried about how the Clippers play than adjusting to playing the Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. Lue says Aaron Gordon has “owned us” on offensive glass and that the Nuggets have “owned us.” Since Game 5 of the ‘ 20 semis, Nuggets are 10-2 against Clippers. – 8:23 PM
Ty Lue says he’s more worried about how the Clippers play than adjusting to playing the Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. Lue says Aaron Gordon has “owned us” on offensive glass and that the Nuggets have “owned us.” Since Game 5 of the ‘ 20 semis, Nuggets are 10-2 against Clippers. – 8:23 PM
More on this storyline
Denver: Nikola Jokic (right wrist injury management) has been upgraded to available for Sunday’s game against Orlando. Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain) and Vlatko Cancar (left lower leg contusion) are probable. -via HoopsHype / January 14, 2023
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic didn’t make the trip to LA tonight, but there’s no longterm concern about the wrist injury that’s keeping him out vs. Clippers, I’m told. Doesn’t sound like anything serious. -via Twitter @msinger / January 14, 2023
Michael Singer: Michael Malone on Joker’s wrist: “It’s been bothering him for a while.” Said after talking to him following last game, they made the decision to just let it calm down. Said they hope he’ll be available for Sunday’s game vs. Magic. -via Twitter @msinger / January 13, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.