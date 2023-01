No contact between Kemba Walker, Milano?

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that EA7 Emporio Armani Milan are about to finalize a deal with 12-season NBA veteran Kemba Walker . The contract will be finalized only after the results of the medical tests. -via BasketNews / January 14, 2023

If the Kemba Walker to Olimpia Milan deal gets completed, it’ll be one of the greatest EuroLeague signings of all time. – 3:56 AM

In Europe, Kemba Walker will be a luxury. A player who can score in multiple way, pass at the right time, make the play for his teammates. A very high level guard who will shine in the Euroleague. #EuroLeague

It would be great to have Kemba Walker in Europe, but there’s no contact between him and Milan

