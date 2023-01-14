Nuggets not concerned about Nikola Jokic's wrist injury

Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic didn’t make the trip to LA tonight, but there’s no longterm concern about the wrist injury that’s keeping him out vs. Clippers, I’m told. Doesn’t sound like anything serious.
Source: Twitter @msinger
Source: Twitter @msinger
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Two nights at Crypto, two losses.
Clippers listing still, fall 115-103* to Denver sans Jokic.
Kawhi leads LA (22-22) with 24 points, four in the fourth, when the Clippers went without a real center for all but three minutes.
*don’t type and walk – 12:37 AM
Two nights at Crypto, two losses.
Clippers listing still, fall 115-103* to Denver sans Jokic.
Kawhi leads LA (22-22) with 24 points, four in the fourth, when the Clippers went without a real center for all but three minutes.
*don’t type and walk – 12:37 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nuggets 3P% in January:
63.6 — Jokic
54.2 — KCP
51.9 — Jamal
47.5 — Bones
The best 3-point shooting team in the league this season. pic.twitter.com/EQSQfoahIC – 12:35 AM
Nuggets 3P% in January:
63.6 — Jokic
54.2 — KCP
51.9 — Jamal
47.5 — Bones
The best 3-point shooting team in the league this season. pic.twitter.com/EQSQfoahIC – 12:35 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Two nights at Crypto, two losses.
Clippers listing still, fall 115-113, to Denver sans Jokic.
Kawhi leads LA (22-22) with 24 points, four in the fourth, when the Clippers went without a real center for all but three minutes. – 12:34 AM
Two nights at Crypto, two losses.
Clippers listing still, fall 115-113, to Denver sans Jokic.
Kawhi leads LA (22-22) with 24 points, four in the fourth, when the Clippers went without a real center for all but three minutes. – 12:34 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s five in a row and 15 of 18. The #Nuggets are surging.
115-103. Denver allowed just 45 points in the second half. And Nikola Jokic rested in Denver. – 12:33 AM
That’s five in a row and 15 of 18. The #Nuggets are surging.
115-103. Denver allowed just 45 points in the second half. And Nikola Jokic rested in Denver. – 12:33 AM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Painful loss for the Clippers as they fall to Denver with Jokic not playing. That one hurts. 115-103 the tally. Nuggets have the best record in the West. Clippers sit at .500. – 12:33 AM
Painful loss for the Clippers as they fall to Denver with Jokic not playing. That one hurts. 115-103 the tally. Nuggets have the best record in the West. Clippers sit at .500. – 12:33 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No Jokic, no problem. Nuggets move to 3-0 vs Clippers this season after 115-103 win in LA.
Clippers have lost 7 of 8 and are back at .500 at 22-22. They have a noon tip vs Rockets Sunday.
Jamal Murray led Nuggets with 24/8. Denver now 2-2 this season without Jokic. – 12:32 AM
No Jokic, no problem. Nuggets move to 3-0 vs Clippers this season after 115-103 win in LA.
Clippers have lost 7 of 8 and are back at .500 at 22-22. They have a noon tip vs Rockets Sunday.
Jamal Murray led Nuggets with 24/8. Denver now 2-2 this season without Jokic. – 12:32 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Looking forward to the Sportscenter recap of this game:
– “KAWHI DUNK!”
– “JOHN WALL YAM!”
– *15 CLIPPERS HIGHLIGHTS”
…oh yeah, Nuggets won without Jokic. That too.
Nice team win for Denver. Brought the energy from the tip and got better on defense as the game went on. – 12:31 AM
Looking forward to the Sportscenter recap of this game:
– “KAWHI DUNK!”
– “JOHN WALL YAM!”
– *15 CLIPPERS HIGHLIGHTS”
…oh yeah, Nuggets won without Jokic. That too.
Nice team win for Denver. Brought the energy from the tip and got better on defense as the game went on. – 12:31 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Nuggets’ record without Jokic, in case you were wondering (I was)…
2020-21: 0-0
2021-22: 2-6
2022-23: 2-2 – 12:31 AM
Nuggets’ record without Jokic, in case you were wondering (I was)…
2020-21: 0-0
2021-22: 2-6
2022-23: 2-2 – 12:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray:
24 PTS
8 REB
4-7 3P
Led the team in scoring and rebounding without Jokic. pic.twitter.com/QW4LemYDVO – 12:30 AM
Jamal Murray:
24 PTS
8 REB
4-7 3P
Led the team in scoring and rebounding without Jokic. pic.twitter.com/QW4LemYDVO – 12:30 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Centers to record a 15/15/15 game:
— Nikola Jokic
— Wilt Chamberlain
And now, Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/qRvOOEyAAX – 12:26 AM
Centers to record a 15/15/15 game:
— Nikola Jokic
— Wilt Chamberlain
And now, Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/qRvOOEyAAX – 12:26 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
“Should Nikola Jokic win three straight MVPs” is fundamentally not the question. The question is “should Nikola Jokic be the 2022-23 MVP,” and if that happens to give him his third straight MVP, that’s incidental. Each year should exist in a vacuum. – 12:23 AM
“Should Nikola Jokic win three straight MVPs” is fundamentally not the question. The question is “should Nikola Jokic be the 2022-23 MVP,” and if that happens to give him his third straight MVP, that’s incidental. Each year should exist in a vacuum. – 12:23 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Clippers 58-57:
-MPJ: 14-2-2 with a block, lots of really impressive finishes
-Jamal: 13-3-2
-Nuggets with 16 assists as a team. AG leads with 4.
Really impressive performance from Denver without Joker IMO. pic.twitter.com/XQkjZsQumS – 11:11 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Clippers 58-57:
-MPJ: 14-2-2 with a block, lots of really impressive finishes
-Jamal: 13-3-2
-Nuggets with 16 assists as a team. AG leads with 4.
Really impressive performance from Denver without Joker IMO. pic.twitter.com/XQkjZsQumS – 11:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Would not have guessed that Denver still would’ve shot 66% with 10 assists in the first quarter without Nikola Jokic, but here we are. Tons of playmaking all over, from AG to Jamal to Mike to DJ.
Clips up 34-32. – 10:41 PM
Would not have guessed that Denver still would’ve shot 66% with 10 assists in the first quarter without Nikola Jokic, but here we are. Tons of playmaking all over, from AG to Jamal to Mike to DJ.
Clips up 34-32. – 10:41 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
10 assists for the Nuggets in the first quarter. Nuggets playing connected so far even without Jokic in the lineup. – 10:41 PM
10 assists for the Nuggets in the first quarter. Nuggets playing connected so far even without Jokic in the lineup. – 10:41 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets remembering to pass without Jokic is nice. Making those shots is even better. Denver is filling all the offensive lanes so far, making sure the Clips can’t cheat off anyone. A non-Jokic offense is weird to see, but Denver’s committed to it so far. – 10:37 PM
The Nuggets remembering to pass without Jokic is nice. Making those shots is even better. Denver is filling all the offensive lanes so far, making sure the Clips can’t cheat off anyone. A non-Jokic offense is weird to see, but Denver’s committed to it so far. – 10:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No Jokic, no problem for a Nuggets offense currently shooting 70.6% FGs. Nuggets take 28-26 lead, and Clippers call timeout with 2:50 left in opening quarter.
All five Nuggets starters have 2 or 3 FGs. – 10:33 PM
No Jokic, no problem for a Nuggets offense currently shooting 70.6% FGs. Nuggets take 28-26 lead, and Clippers call timeout with 2:50 left in opening quarter.
All five Nuggets starters have 2 or 3 FGs. – 10:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Tonight’s a great test of what Denver’s No. 1 offense looks like without Nikola Jokic, its engine. Already seen some quality playmaking from point guard AG and Jamal. – 10:22 PM
Tonight’s a great test of what Denver’s No. 1 offense looks like without Nikola Jokic, its engine. Already seen some quality playmaking from point guard AG and Jamal. – 10:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Most 30-point, 15-rebound games this season:
Anthony Davis – 6
Giannis Antetokuonmpo – 4
Nikola Jokic – 3
Jonas Valanciunas – 3 – 9:41 PM
Most 30-point, 15-rebound games this season:
Anthony Davis – 6
Giannis Antetokuonmpo – 4
Nikola Jokic – 3
Jonas Valanciunas – 3 – 9:41 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets announce a starting five of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and … *drum roll* … DeAndre Jordan for tonight’s game against the Clippers. Nikola Jokic gets the night off to manage a bothersome wrist. – 9:40 PM
The Nuggets announce a starting five of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and … *drum roll* … DeAndre Jordan for tonight’s game against the Clippers. Nikola Jokic gets the night off to manage a bothersome wrist. – 9:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue about Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. He said focus is more on Clippers.
Then followed about Jamal Murray, and while he is a key player of emphasis for LA, Lue made sure he brought up Aaron Gordon destroying Clippers frequently. pic.twitter.com/tlAeXDl8W9 – 9:37 PM
Asked Tyronn Lue about Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. He said focus is more on Clippers.
Then followed about Jamal Murray, and while he is a key player of emphasis for LA, Lue made sure he brought up Aaron Gordon destroying Clippers frequently. pic.twitter.com/tlAeXDl8W9 – 9:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic didn’t make the trip to LA tonight, but there’s no longterm concern about the wrist injury that’s keeping him out vs. Clippers, I’m told. Doesn’t sound like anything serious. – 9:33 PM
Nikola Jokic didn’t make the trip to LA tonight, but there’s no longterm concern about the wrist injury that’s keeping him out vs. Clippers, I’m told. Doesn’t sound like anything serious. – 9:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone discussing Nikola Jokic being out with wrist injury tonight at LA, with hope that he will return Sunday. pic.twitter.com/3G8fKRH2hy – 9:31 PM
Michael Malone discussing Nikola Jokic being out with wrist injury tonight at LA, with hope that he will return Sunday. pic.twitter.com/3G8fKRH2hy – 9:31 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says he’s more worried about how the Clippers play than adjusting to playing the Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. Lue says Aaron Gordon has “owned us” on offensive glass and that the Nuggets have “owned us.” Since Game 5 of the ‘ 20 semis, Nuggets are 10-2 against Clippers. – 8:23 PM
Ty Lue says he’s more worried about how the Clippers play than adjusting to playing the Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. Lue says Aaron Gordon has “owned us” on offensive glass and that the Nuggets have “owned us.” Since Game 5 of the ‘ 20 semis, Nuggets are 10-2 against Clippers. – 8:23 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 65,000 in the Alamodome for Warriors/Spurs
– Breaking lineup news
– Projections/Implications
– Jokic out in LA
– Shai Superstardom
– Q&A + Common Cents
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/Mtew0W3WAI pic.twitter.com/dXFI03OvbN – 6:34 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 65,000 in the Alamodome for Warriors/Spurs
– Breaking lineup news
– Projections/Implications
– Jokic out in LA
– Shai Superstardom
– Q&A + Common Cents
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/Mtew0W3WAI pic.twitter.com/dXFI03OvbN – 6:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
What kind of team are Nuggets when Nikola Jokic is off floor this season?
🏔102.4 offense (Rockets rank 30th in off. eff. at 108.8)
🏔113.5 defense (Nuggets are 113.4 overall anyway)
🏔fouls go up, steals/dREB go down
🏔oREB about same, shooting/FT rate drop, TOs go up – 4:38 PM
What kind of team are Nuggets when Nikola Jokic is off floor this season?
🏔102.4 offense (Rockets rank 30th in off. eff. at 108.8)
🏔113.5 defense (Nuggets are 113.4 overall anyway)
🏔fouls go up, steals/dREB go down
🏔oREB about same, shooting/FT rate drop, TOs go up – 4:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s an idea for the Nuggets tonight: Start Vlatko Cancar at center vs. the Clippers. Replicate what you can of the offense without Nikola Jokic. – 4:26 PM
Here’s an idea for the Nuggets tonight: Start Vlatko Cancar at center vs. the Clippers. Replicate what you can of the offense without Nikola Jokic. – 4:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 15/12/6 on 50 FG% in a season:
— Jokic (MVP season)
— KG (MVP runner-up)
— Wilt (MVP season)
And now, Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/Q48tI5NWx6 – 3:32 PM
Players with 15/12/6 on 50 FG% in a season:
— Jokic (MVP season)
— KG (MVP runner-up)
— Wilt (MVP season)
And now, Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/Q48tI5NWx6 – 3:32 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Big news on Nikola Jokic, but we’ve got plenty of injuries to talk about today for the Friday slate.
Breaking it all down with @jphanned and @DrewDinkmeyer.
Free on our YouTube right now: youtube.com/watch?v=8TPACE… – 2:01 PM
Big news on Nikola Jokic, but we’ve got plenty of injuries to talk about today for the Friday slate.
Breaking it all down with @jphanned and @DrewDinkmeyer.
Free on our YouTube right now: youtube.com/watch?v=8TPACE… – 2:01 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover pod, my buddy @Vincent Goodwill stops by to discuss Jokic’s bid for 3xMVP, All-Star balloting and @Donovan Mitchell‘s commentary on Utah and race.
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 10:14 AM
On the Crossover pod, my buddy @Vincent Goodwill stops by to discuss Jokic’s bid for 3xMVP, All-Star balloting and @Donovan Mitchell‘s commentary on Utah and race.
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 10:14 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes is scoring 1.42 points per possession as the roll man in the pick-and-roll. Nikola Jokic is at 1.39. Do with that info what you wish: pic.twitter.com/Rcq92VlFYF – 10:05 AM
Scottie Barnes is scoring 1.42 points per possession as the roll man in the pick-and-roll. Nikola Jokic is at 1.39. Do with that info what you wish: pic.twitter.com/Rcq92VlFYF – 10:05 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Who’s the NBA MVP right now?
Luka, Embiid, Curry, Tatum, Jokic, Donovan …
@David Thorpe has his answer. Am I right, @taylorcruzin, that you’d pick Embiid?
Listen to the TrueHoop Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts, or here: https://t.co/CldtML2Tww pic.twitter.com/p5MPden5F9 – 7:36 AM
Who’s the NBA MVP right now?
Luka, Embiid, Curry, Tatum, Jokic, Donovan …
@David Thorpe has his answer. Am I right, @taylorcruzin, that you’d pick Embiid?
Listen to the TrueHoop Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts, or here: https://t.co/CldtML2Tww pic.twitter.com/p5MPden5F9 – 7:36 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
With Luka, Jokic, Giannis, Embiid and Siakam on one team, and Stephen Curry, Durant, Kyrie, LeBron and Lillard on the other team, who wins if the USA-born players play the international players in a friendly All-Star game? Inquiring minds want to know.
https://t.co/0Aoeuoqein pic.twitter.com/XilbLNsl5t – 7:26 AM
With Luka, Jokic, Giannis, Embiid and Siakam on one team, and Stephen Curry, Durant, Kyrie, LeBron and Lillard on the other team, who wins if the USA-born players play the international players in a friendly All-Star game? Inquiring minds want to know.
https://t.co/0Aoeuoqein pic.twitter.com/XilbLNsl5t – 7:26 AM
More on this storyline
Michael Singer: Michael Malone on Joker’s wrist: “It’s been bothering him for a while.” Said after talking to him following last game, they made the decision to just let it calm down. Said they hope he’ll be available for Sunday’s game vs. Magic. -via Twitter @msinger / January 13, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic (wrist) is unlikely to play vs. the LA Clippers tonight (10 ET, ESPN), sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 13, 2023
Michael Singer: #Nuggets injury report vs. Clippers: Nikola Jokic is questionable (right wrist, injury management), Jamal Murray’s probable (left ankle sprain), Bruce Brown is probable (left calf soreness). -via Twitter @msinger / January 12, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.