Pistons plan to exercise Alec Burks' player option for 2023-24

It’s not only Bojan Bogdanović in Detroit whose price tag as the trade deadline approaches is higher than anticipated. The Pistons have been telling teams that they plan to exercise Alec Burks’ $10.5 million option for next season because they like the presumed trade candidate so much.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Alec Burks has climbed to 4th in 3-point percentage.
Former #Pistons Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1st) and Luke Kennard (3rd) are also among the league leaders. pic.twitter.com/GzSSc49Hk3 – 5:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 106, Wolves 87 with 10:12 to go after Burks hits a corner 3. This game has been the complete opposite of last night for Detroit. Minnesota is shooting 34.8% in the 2nd half – 8:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Burks checks in for Ivey, who has been really good tonight. – 8:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 65, Wolves 64. Detroit is without its starting big men and its backup big man.
Saddiq Bey: 18 points
Killian Hayes: 10p
Ivey: 10 points
Diallo: 9 points
Burks 7 points
Pistons only getting outrebounded by 5. – 8:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Burks with a beautiful find to Saddiq, who drains the contested 3 while falling down. – 7:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Wolves 34, Pistons 31. Looked like this one was going to get out of hand early, but Detroit bounced back from a 10-0 deficit. Shot 10-19 from the floor despite starting 0-5.
Diallo: 7 points
Burks: 7 points
Hayes: 5 points
Bey: 5 points – 7:42 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Wolves 34, #Pistons 31.
Diallo: 7 pts, 2 rebs
Burks: 7 pts
Hayes: 5 pts, 1 ast
Bey: 5 pts, 1 reb – 7:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Wolves 34, Pistons 31. Detroit started the game down 10-0.
Diallo and Burks each have 7 points – 7:41 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Hami and Burks doing what they do best. Diallo with the putback and Burks knocking down 3-pointers. The Pistons are suddenly back in this one. – 7:30 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Alec Burks enters tonight’s game fifth in 3-point percentage, which is pretty good considering the fact that he missed the first 12 games due to injury. pic.twitter.com/VvbV7q7WtL – 7:03 PM
More on this storyline
One key factor in this quiet NBA trade market midway through January is the league’s dearth of obvious sellers. Among the association’s 30 teams, 23 clubs have clear intentions of competing for the postseason as opposed to dealing established players for draft capital and or prospects in return. Even the 12-33 Detroit Pistons have maintained to rival executives their preference to keep Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, sources said, barring tremendous returns for either veteran perimeter scorer. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
I don’t think Alec Burks is going anywhere. I also don’t think Saddiq Bey does, though he may be more likely than the first two. Nerlens Noel is the only player I see getting traded, and that’s not even a guarantee. Teams may just wait to see if he gets bought out.” -via The Athletic / January 11, 2023
Michael Scotto: Pistons guard Alec Burks has drawn interest on the trade market from several playoff-caliber teams, league sources told HoopsHype. The 31-year-old veteran has averaged 14 points on a career-high 46.4 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from beyond the arc. Next season, Burks has a $10.49 million team option, which the Pistons are expected to exercise if he remains with the team past the trade deadline, given his strong play and veteran presence. -via HoopsHype / January 10, 2023
