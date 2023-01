Pistons plan to exercise Alec Burks' player option for 2023-24

One key factor in this quiet NBA trade market midway through January is the league’s dearth of obvious sellers. Among the association’s 30 teams, 23 clubs have clear intentions of competing for the postseason as opposed to dealing established players for draft capital and or prospects in return. Even the 12-33 Detroit Pistons have maintained to rival executives their preference to keep Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, sources said, barring tremendous returns for either veteran perimeter scorer . -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023